61 migrants rescued by freighter off Malta reach Crete
Migrants on a boat during a search and rescue operation off Karpathos island. (AFP/File)
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

  • Wadi Al-Karnak, a ship belonging to Egypt’s Ministry of Transport, earlier, helped the passengers of the boat off the coast of Malta
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

BEIRUT: A group of 60 migrants picked up by a cargo ship from a crippled fishing boat in the central Mediterranean has safely reached the island of Crete hours after a severely ill child on the freighter died while being airlifted to Greece, Greek authorities said on Wednesday.

The Syrian, Lebanese and Palestinian migrants had reportedly been stranded for days without provisions on a leaking fishing boat near Malta, after trying to sail from Lebanon to Italy about 10 days ago.

Wadi Al-Karnak, a ship belonging to Egypt’s Ministry of Transport, earlier, helped the passengers of the boat off the coast of Malta.

The holding company for maritime and land transport, affiliated with Egypt’s Ministry of Transportation, said: “The ship’s course was changed as it traveled 40 nautical miles, and it sailed for five hours toward the boat in distress. Passengers were given food, water and medicine. The boat was hooked to the hull of the vessel.

“The 60 passengers, including 24 men, 12 women, four children and four infants, were identified as Syrians, Lebanese, and Palestinians, who illegally traveled from Lebanon to a European port. Some of the passengers were extremely fatigued as they stayed in the boat for a week.”

On Tuesday, a Greek navy helicopter had airlifted a four-year-old girl with health problems and her mother off the BBC Pearl, but the child was pronounced dead on arrival at a hospital on Crete.

A relative of one of the passengers, speaking on condition of anonymity for security reasons, claimed the migrants were lost at sea, as their smuggler did not provide them with a navigation system, compass, or maps on the leaking, overcrowded boat.

The migrants also claimed that three children died due to dehydration before the group was rescued.

Topics: migrants Greece

Egypt detects first monkeypox case
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

Egypt detects first monkeypox case
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Egypt has detected its first case of monkeypox, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

Developing

Families of victims denounce plans for new judge to probe Beirut port blast
Updated 40 min 34 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Families of victims denounce plans for new judge to probe Beirut port blast
  • The probe into the blast, which caused billions of dollars in damage, has been stalled since December, after three former cabinet ministers filed legal challenges against the investigating judge, Tarek Bitar
Updated 40 min 34 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Relatives of some of the victims of the massive explosion at Beirut’s port in 2020, which killed at least 218 people, on Wednesday protested against the judiciary’s plan to appoint a new judge to the official investigation. They denounced the move as an attempt by the country’s political class to avoid justice.

The probe into the blast, which caused billions of dollars in damage, has been stalled since December, after three former cabinet ministers filed legal challenges against the investigating judge, Tarek Bitar.

Justice Minister Henri Khoury and the Higher Judicial Council, Lebanon’s top judicial body, are looking at appointing a second judge, reportedly with a view to releasing some port and customs officials and other workers who have been detained without charge since the explosion.

William Noun, whose brother died in the blast, said: “The families of the victims want the investigations to be conducted again. We also want Judge Bitar to carry out his duties away from the political rivalries.”

The mother of another victim said: “We are not against setting detainees free. However, truth and justice must be achieved.”

Moody Koraytem, the sister of Hassan Kamel Koraytem, the chairman and director general of Beirut Port, who is one of those being detained, said: “The fate of the detainees is in the hands of the people in power. Those detainees have not yet faced a trial, which is unjust to them and their families.”

An unprecedented number of cases have been filed against Bitar, who was suspended after he accused a former premier, former ministers and current lawmakers of bearing responsibility for the blast as a result of their negligence.

A judicial source told Arab News: “Judge Bitar will exert all his efforts to resume the investigation, just as they (the opponents) have exerted all their efforts to dismiss him from the case. Whenever Bitar reaches a dead end, then resignation might be an option.”

A politician, who asked not to be named, said: “The justice minister is collaborating with the Higher Judicial Council to prevent justice by appointing a new judicial investigator who enjoys exceptional powers, thus knocking down Judge Bitar. They have buried justice but we are here to confront them.”

Many blame the Lebanese government for the explosion but the progress of the investigation has been impeded by the political elite and their long-standing hold on power.

The explosions on Aug. 4, 2020, happened when hundreds of tons of highly explosive ammonium nitrate, a component of fertilizers, detonated. It later emerged that the chemicals had been shipped to Lebanon in 2013 and stored improperly in a warehouse at the port. Senior political and security officials were said to have known about it.

Bitar is the second judge to head the official investigation into the explosion. Two cabinet ministers forced the first judge, Fadi Sawan, out amid accusations of bias.

Topics: Beirut port blast Lebanon Tarek Bitar

Yemeni army: 42 killed in Houthi attacks in Taiz during truce
Updated 07 September 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemeni army: 42 killed in Houthi attacks in Taiz during truce
  • The Houthis have recently concentrated their attacks on a narrow and unpaved road in the Al-Dhabab area to the west of Taiz that connects the city with several Yemeni cities
Updated 07 September 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Yemen’s army said on Wednesday that 42 people have been killed and 185 injured in attacks by the Iran-backed Houthis in various locations in the southern city of Taiz over the last five months.

The army reiterated calls for more aggressive pressure on the Houthis to abide by a truce between them and the Yemeni government.

Abdul Basit Al-Baher, a Yemeni military officer in Taiz, told Arab News that the Houthis have committed 4,450 violations since April 2, killing 30 soldiers and 12 civilians, including women and children, and injuring 131 soldiers and 54 civilians.

“We had no sense of a ceasefire at all,” Al-Baher said. “The bloodbath did not end, and neither did the siege nor … On the contrary, hostilities have risen to unprecedented levels.”

Under the truce, which has been renewed twice, the Houthis and the Yemeni government have agreed to cease fighting, allow commercial flights to leave Sanaa, and provide fuel ships with easy access to the port of Hodeidah.

A joint committee was formed to discuss the opening of roads in besieged Taiz and other provinces.

Yemeni officials argue that Taiz, the country’s third-largest city, is the only city that has not benefited from the truce because the Houthis have not stopped their arbitrary and lethal attacks on civilian and military gatherings. They claim that the Houthis have not lifted their seven-year blockade of the city.

The Houthis have recently concentrated their attacks on a narrow and unpaved road in the Al-Dhabab area to the west of Taiz that connects the city with several Yemeni cities.

The Houthis seized full control of Taiz’s gateways and the major thoroughfares that link the city to Sanaa, Hodeidah and Aden, obstructing goods and humanitarian aid for hundreds of thousands of people.

“Imagine that they are currently attacking the lone route that connects Taiz to the outside world. Those people are not serious about peace,” Al-Baher stated, adding that army troops have successfully repelled Houthi advances on Al-Dhabab over the past 48 hours.

On Wednesday, hundreds of people in Aden attended a funeral procession for a military commander killed by the Houthis in the province of Lahj.

Officials said a Houthi sniper shot dead Haddar Al-Shawhati, commander of the 4th Support and Reinforcements Brigade, on Tuesday while he was touring the frontlines in the Yafae area.

Topics: yemeni army Houthi attacks Taiz Yemen truce

Jordan facing water crisis amid wet season delays: Minister
Updated 07 September 2022
Raed Omari

Jordan facing water crisis amid wet season delays: Minister
  • Jordanian Water Ministry spokesperson Omar Salameh: Water reserves at all Jordan’s dams have dropped to critical levels of less than 15%
  • Omar Salameh: This is unprecedented; never in the history of Jordan has such a percentage been recorded
Updated 07 September 2022
Raed Omari

AMMAN: After a long and hot summer, Jordan’s water reserves have hit record lows, with major dams being less than 15 percent full, officials said, warning of a looming water crisis amid a delayed onset of the wet season.

Omar Salameh, spokesperson for the Water Ministry, told Arab News that “water reserves at all Jordan’s dams have dropped to critical levels of less than 15 percent.”

Acknowledging that a drop in water storage is normal at the end of summer, Salameh added: “But this is unprecedented. Never in the history of Jordan has such a percentage been recorded.”

The official attributed the cause of the limited water supply to this year’s “long dry season, the rising temperature and the accompanying high water consumption for household usage and irrigation.”

He added that the volume of water currently stored at the kingdom’s 14 major dams is “only 43 million cubic meters of their total capacity of 336.4 million cubic meters.”

Salameh warned that “we will definitely face a water crisis in case of a delay in the onset of the rainy season (which begins in November to May).”

Water from Syria

Jordan recently confirmed that its request for 30 million cubic meters of water from Syria was rejected as Amman looks to secure water for agriculture in the fertile northern region.

Water Minister Mohammad Najjar said in late July that Syria had rejected Jordan’s request under the deal signed between the two countries, attributing the reason to the northern neighbor also facing a water crisis and to the political situation in Syria’s southern regions bordering the kingdom.

Najjar said at the time that the ministry’s available solution to the growing demand on irrigation water was to rehabilitate the underground water reservoirs in northern Jordan.

Jordan and Syria signed the Yarmouk Water Agreement in 1987 to institutionalize water cooperation. Under the deal, signed in Damascus, the two sides agreed to build the Al-Wehda Dam on the borders between the two countries to also generate electricity.

Under the deal, Syria receives 75 percent of the electricity generated from the dam while Jordan has “all the sovereignty over its water storage.”

Jordan has always accused the Syrians of building water reservoirs and large agricultural projects on the sides of the Yarmouk River, thus allowing only small quantities of water to flow to the Wehda Dam.

“The Syrians are honoring the agreement but they also face a water crisis like all the region,” Salameh said.

National conveyor project

Classified as the world’s second most water-scarce country, Jordan announced the launch of the Aqaba-Amman Water Desalination and Conveyance National Project (AAWDC) in February 2020.

An unnamed government source has been quoted in Jordan’s news agency, Petra, as saying that the kingdom will host an international donor conference in Amman at the end of the year to secure funds for the project, described as “the largest water generation scheme to be implemented in the history of the kingdom.”

Jordan’s Water Authority has recently said that the mega-project will “ensure the country’s water stability until 2040.”

The Water Ministry announced that the AAWDC will generate 130 million cubic meters of water each year and will be implemented on a build-operate-transfer basis.

In October last year, Jordan announced it had purchased an additional 50 million cubic meters of water from Israel outside the framework of the 1994 peace agreement and what it stipulates in regard to water quantities.

Topics: Jordan Jordanian water reserves Omar Salameh Al-Wehda Dam

French court confirms Assad uncle’s conviction over ill-gotten assets
Updated 07 September 2022
AFP

French court confirms Assad uncle’s conviction over ill-gotten assets
  • The verdict by the Cour de Cassation confirmed a four-year prison sentence handed on Rifaat Assad
  • Rifaat Assad, 85, is the younger brother of Bashar’s father Hafez Assad
Updated 07 September 2022
AFP

PARIS: France’s top administrative court on Wednesday confirmed the conviction of Rifaat Assad, uncle of Syrian leader Bashar Assad, in an “ill-gotten gains” case over wealth estimated at 90 million euros ($89 million).
Rifaat Assad, 85, is the younger brother of Bashar’s father and former Syrian dictator Hafez Assad, and himself held the office of vice president but fled the country in 1984 after a failed coup.
He had made a final appeal to France’s Court of Cassation after a lower court last year confirmed his four-year jail sentence for conspiracy to launder Syrian public funds between 1996 and 2016.
In the same judgment, he was convicted of concealing serious tax fraud and employing servants off the books, with authorities confiscating a slew of his properties.
Rifaat Assad has not attended hearings due to ill health.
The case is the second in France under a law passed last year targeting fortunes fraudulently amassed by foreign leaders.
Teodorin Obiang, the eldest son of the president of Equatorial Guinea, last year had his conviction to a three-year suspended sentence and 30 million euros in fines confirmed at appeal.

In Syria, Rifaat Assad was the head of the elite Defense Brigades, internal security forces that violently quashed a 1982 Islamist uprising in the city of Hama.
Having stayed away for three decades following his failed attempt to seize power, pro-government media reported that he returned to Syria last autumn.
In 1984, he had fled first to Switzerland then France, where he was given the Legion of Honour — the country’s top award — in 1986 for “services rendered.”
French investigators opened a probe into his property holdings in 2014 after complaints from watchdogs Transparency International and Sherpa.
They seized two Paris townhouses, dozens of apartments in chic neighborhoods of the French capital and office spaces.
Since then, around 80 of his former employees living at an estate outside Paris have been mostly without water and electricity as no one was paying the bills.
While Rifaat Assad’s age and poor health mean he is unlikely ever to serve jail time in France, Wednesday’s ruling confirms the confiscation of the properties for good.
That could set up Syria as one of the first countries to potentially benefit from a scheme to return funds recovered under the ill-gotten gains law.
Rifaat Assad also faces a court case in Spain over far larger suspicions of ill-gotten gains covering 500 properties, as well as a prosecution in Switzerland over war crimes dating back to the 1980s.

Topics: France Bashar Al-Assad Cour de Cassation Syria Rifaat Assad

