Saudi Arabia stresses importance of international cooperation to support global economic growth at G20

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Al-Ibrahim on Friday stressed the Kingdom’s commitment to renewing global cooperation and achieving the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Speaking during the conclusion of the G20 development ministers’ meeting in Belitung, Indonesia, Al-Ibrahim said that the two-day forum was an opportunity to work together more closely and put forward concrete actions to support developing countries and foster inclusive, resilient, socially, economically and environmentally sustainable recovery efforts.

As the world’s fastest-growing economy, the Kingdom was proud to renew and reaffirm its commitment toward achieving these goals, he said.

Al-Ibrahim said that participants at the meeting stressed the need to activate joint and comprehensive action to implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development within the framework of the work achieved throughout Indonesia’s presidency of the G20.

“International cooperation is a key priority for the Kingdom, and we remain more committed than ever to work closely with our international partners to achieve the 2030 Agenda and the SDGs,” he said.

“To do this, we must restore faith in the multilateral framework, and we are fully aligned with the G20 ministerial vision statement’s claim that multilateralism is not an option but a necessity if we want to create a more equitable, resilient, and sustainable world.”

Saudi Arabia has already taken steps to accelerate its path toward achieving the UN 2030 Agenda and the SDGs. Rapid and decisive measures taken by the Kingdom’s government have enabled the country to limit the impact of COVID-19 on the economy.

In June, the Ministry of Economy and Planning and the UN resident coordinator’s office in Riyadh signed the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework.