What We Are Reading Today: Sea People

Author: Christina Thompson

Christina Thompson’s Sea People is a thrilling intellectual detective story that looks deep into the past to uncover who first settled the islands of the remote Pacific.

For more than a millennium, Polynesians have occupied the remotest islands in the Pacific Ocean, a vast triangle stretching from Hawaii to New Zealand to Easter Island.

How did the earliest Polynesians find and colonize these far-flung islands? How did a people without writing or metal tools conquer the largest ocean in the world?

This conundrum, which came to be known as the Problem of Polynesian Origins, emerged in the eighteenth century as one of the great geographical mysteries of mankind.