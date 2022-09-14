You are here

Snapchat and UAE Ministry launch new parental control feature

Snapchat and UAE Ministry launch new parental control feature
The launch ceremony of Snapchat's Family Center, a new parental control feature. (WAM)
Snapchat and UAE Ministry launch new parental control feature

Snapchat and UAE Ministry launch new parental control feature
  • Launch ceremony saw the signing of the first Emirati family who will use the new feature
  • Future aims to improve digital well-being and provide a safe environment for children
ABU DHABI: Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al-Nahyan attended the launch of the Family Center, a new parental control feature within Snapchat. 

The new feature was developed in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Possibilities and Snap Inc. It aims to support the UAE’s efforts to improve digital well-being and provide a safe environment, particularly for children. 

Family Center gives parents and guardians control over their children’s internet activities, allowing them to view the people with whom they communicate without viewing the content of the conversations in order to protect children’s privacy. 

This feature also allows parents to report any abusive or suspicious accounts directly to Snap’s Trust and Safety Team. Snap has also launched new tools to promote open and constructive online conversations. 

Along with Sheikh Saif, the launch ceremony was attended by Minister of State for Government Development and the Future Ohood bint Khalfan Al-Roumi, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence Omar bin Sultan Al-Olama, Director-General of the Prime Minister’s Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs Abdulla Nasser Lootah, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs Huda Al-Hashimi, UAE Government Media Office Chairman Saeed Mohammad Al-Eter and representatives from Snapchat.

The ceremony saw the signing of the first Emirati family who will use the new feature. 

Snap has already reached out to families to identify the needs of parents and their children, as well as to hear their perspectives on parenting standards and privacy, which differ from person to person. The company also consulted with online safety and security experts to get their feedback on the new Family Center feature. 

By developing the new feature, Snap aimed to introduce tools specifically designed to reflect human behavior and increase trust and cooperation between parents and their children.

The Ministry of Possibilities confirmed that the collaboration with Snap in launching the Family Center feature reflects the UAE government’s commitment to providing its citizens and residents with all the necessary tools to ensure their safety, protect their privacy on the internet and boost their confidence. This feature would reinforce the ministry’s commitment to increasing the level of protection when using social media platforms. 

“With the launch of Family Center, we add new levels of safety and new communication avenues for families to discuss online threats. We are confident that Family Center will become the new benchmark for online safety,” Georg Wolfart, head of public policy at Snap Inc., said.

Family Center enhances existing safeguards that are specifically designed with children in mind. By default, children must be mutual friends before they can start communicating with each other. In addition, friend lists are private, and children are not permitted to have public profiles. Other safeguards make it more difficult for strangers to locate children. The app’s friend lists are private, and children cannot have open public accounts.

In the coming months, Snap plans to add more safety features to Family Center, such as new content controls for parents and the ability for their children to notify them when they report an account or a piece of content to Snap's Trust and Safety team. A feature that will allow parents to see new friends that their children have added will also be available soon.

 

Anghami signs partnership deals with telecom firms in Denmark, Kuwait

Anghami signs partnership deals with telecom firms in Denmark, Kuwait
Anghami signs partnership deals with telecom firms in Denmark, Kuwait

Anghami signs partnership deals with telecom firms in Denmark, Kuwait
  • Company partners Hallo, Virgin Mobile in bid to boost reach
  • Under the deal in Kuwait, subscribers to Virgin Mobile will now get free lifetime access to Anghami Plus
DUBAI: Music streaming platform Anghami has announced two new partnerships with telecom operators in Denmark and Kuwait in a bid to expand its reach and improve access to its content for Arabs around the world.
The company now has partnerships with over 40 telecom companies, which allows it to tailor its marketing campaigns and access more information about consumer trends and preferences in different markets to deliver personalized content recommendations.
Its latest partners are Danish telecom company Hallo and Virgin Mobile in Kuwait.
The move makes Hallo the first European telecom provider to offer Anghami Plus. Denmark has more than 121,000 people who originate from Arab countries, most of whom have typically turned to YouTube for Arabic music, Anghami said.
Julian Fawaz, commercial director of Hallo, said: “This partnership has been created out of a need for specialized products for minorities and a growing interest in Arabic music and content in general.
“We believe that music can help bring people a little closer to each other, which is really needed in Europe right now.”
He added that the service would also make it easier for young ethnic Danes to access Arabic music.
“While the ethnic segment is only a small part of our customer base, with this partnership we can make their experience better through our products,” he said.
Under the deal in Kuwait, subscribers to Virgin Mobile will now get free lifetime access to Anghami Plus.
According to industry figures, about 75 percent of Kuwait’s population, or about 3 million people, are regular listeners to music. Of those, about 60 percent are aged 25 to 34, with 28 percent aged 18 to 24 — a key audience group for Anghami.
Choucri Khairallah, vice president of business development at Anghami, described the new partnerships as “game changers.”
“Music is a part of Arab culture, and Arabs young and old, wherever they are, cherish the opportunity to listen to their favorite songs,” he said.
“We pride ourselves on building partnerships with leading telecom operators that bring cut-through technology to the market, enabling us to reach a wider Arab audience in the region and beyond.”
 

Google loses challenge against EU antitrust decision, other probes loom

Google loses challenge against EU antitrust decision, other probes loom
Google loses challenge against EU antitrust decision, other probes loom

Google loses challenge against EU antitrust decision, other probes loom
  • Google said to be disappointed by the court's decision as the US tech giant was fined a record $4.13 billion
  • This is the second court defeat for Google which lost its challenge to a $2.42 billion fine last year, the first of a trio of cases
LUXEMBOURG: Google suffered one of its biggest setbacks on Wednesday when a top European court fined it 4.125 billion euros ($4.13 billion) for using its Android mobile operating system to thwart rivals, offering a precedent for other regulators to ratchet up pressure.
The unit of US tech giant Alphabet had challenged an earlier ruling, but the decision was broadly upheld by the Europe’s second-highest court in Wednesday’s ruling and the fine was reduced only modestly from 4.34 billion euros.
It is a record fine for an antitrust violation. The EU antitrust enforcer has imposed a total of 8.25 billion euros in antitrust fines on the world’s most popular Internet search engine in three investigations stretching back more than a decade.
This is the second court defeat for Google which lost its challenge to a 2.42 billion euro ($2.42 billion) fine last year, the first of a trio of cases.
“The General Court largely confirms the Commission’s decision that Google imposed unlawful restrictions on manufacturers of Android mobile devices and mobile network operators in order to consolidate the dominant position of its search engine,” the court said.
“In order better to reflect the gravity and duration of the infringement, the General Court considers it appropriate however to impose a fine of 4.125 billion euros on Google, its reasoning differing in certain respects from that of the Commission,” judges said.
Google, which can appeal on matters of law to the EU Court of Justice, Europe’s highest, voiced its disappointment.
“We are disappointed that the Court did not annul the decision in full. Android has created more choice for everyone, not less, and supports thousands of successful businesses in Europe and around the world,” a spokesperson said.

ANTITRUST BOOST
The ruling is a boost for EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager following setbacks in cases involving other tech giants such as Intel and Qualcomm this year.
Vestager has made her crackdown against Big Tech a hallmark of her job, a move which has encouraged regulators in the United States and elsewhere to follow suit.
She is currently investigating Google’s digital advertising business, its Jedi Blue ad deal with Meta, Apple’s App Store rules, Meta’s marketplace and data use and Amazon’s online selling and market practices.
The Court agreed with the Commission’s assessment that iPhone maker Apple was not in the same market and therefore could not be a competitive constraint against Android.
The court backing could strengthen the EU antitrust watchdog in its investigations into Apple’s business practices in the music streaming market where the regulator says the company dominates.
FairSearch, whose 2013 complaint triggered the EU case, said the judgment will further strengthen Vestager’s landmark tech rules aimed at curbing US tech giants which will go into force next year.
“This victory will embolden the Commission in enforcing its new regulation reigning in Big Tech, the Digital Markets Act,” its lawyer Thomas Vinje said.
The Commission in its 2018 decision said Google used Android to cement its dominance in general Internet search via payments to large manufacturers and mobile network operators and restrictions.
Google said it acted like countless other businesses and that such payments and agreements help keep Android a free operating system, criticizing the EU decision as out of step with the economic reality of mobile software platforms.

US senator thinks Twitter and Facebook may need a license to operate

US senator thinks Twitter and Facebook may need a license to operate
US senator thinks Twitter and Facebook may need a license to operate

US senator thinks Twitter and Facebook may need a license to operate
  • Lindsay Graham, a Republican critic of social media companies, has long lobbied to introduce regulations that would limit the social platforms' national and international power
WASHINGTON: US Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican critic of social media companies like Meta’s Facebook and Twitter, said on Tuesday that he wants to create a way to regulate, and perhaps license, social media companies.
Graham said that he was working on a measure — he did not say what form it would take — with Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat, and Senator Josh Hawley, a Republican. Graham could not be reached for further comment and Warren and Hawley did not immediately return a call for comment.
At a hearing to discuss security lapses at Twitter, Graham said the companies were allowed to become internationally powerful with few restrictions on what they could and could not do. He also expressed concern that the Federal Trade Commission seemed to have few tools in their regulatory toolbox to rein them in.
Social media platforms are not licensed and “you can’t sue them,” Graham said, noting “if you drive a car, you need a license, if you sell real estate, you need a license.”
Graham’s plan could include regulations that would put limits on what speech the companies could take down while also requiring them to be tougher about criminal use of the networks and foreign interference.
“If somebody takes your content down you’ll have an appeal process,” he said at a Congressional hearing on Tuesday.
Graham spoke at a hearing whose main witness is Peiter “Mudge” Zatko, a famed hacker who served as Twitter’s head of security until his firing. Mudge said some Twitter employees were concerned that the Chinese government would be able to collect data on the company’s users.
Big tech companies appear to have few friends in Congress with Republicans angry about what they perceive as the companies stifling conservative voices while Democrats believe that foreign interference on Facebook contributed to former President Donald Trump’s win in 2016.

South Korea fines Google, Meta over privacy accusations

South Korea fines Google, Meta over privacy accusations
South Korea fines Google, Meta over privacy accusations

South Korea fines Google, Meta over privacy accusations
  • Google fined $50 million and Meta $22 million
SEOUL: South Korea levied fines running into millions of dollars on Alphabet’s Google and Meta Platforms following accusations of privacy law violations, authorities said on Wednesday.
In a statement, the Personal Information Protection Commission said it fined Google $50 million (69.2 billion won) and Meta $22 million (30.8 billion won).
Google and Meta did not have an immediate comment.
The privacy panel said the firms did not clearly inform service users and obtain prior consent when collecting and analyzing behavioral information to infer their interests or use them for customized advertisements.

Game on: Netflix steps up its multiplatform plans

Game on: Netflix steps up its multiplatform plans
Game on: Netflix steps up its multiplatform plans

Game on: Netflix steps up its multiplatform plans
  • Streamer aims to cash in on popular IPs such as ‘Stranger Things’ and ‘Squid Game’ by enhancing the experience for subscribers through tie-in games
  • After a low-profile launch last year, Netflix Games this week announced a partnership with Ubisoft, the developer of the smash-hit Assassin’s Creed franchise
DUBAI: Faster than some observers predicted, the wider streaming world has gained ground on industry pioneer Netflix in the fight for entertainment supremacy — but the world’s biggest streamer still has a few tricks up its sleeve.

Take Netflix Games, for instance. Soft-launched only 10 months ago with little marketing power behind it, the service has already added 28 mobile games to its library and is steadily gaining ground among the company’s massive subscription base, largely through word of mouth.

For Netflix, however, gaming is not a simply a value-added service; Netflix Games could signal the future of the company, one that will maximize the value of its in-house intellectual properties.

“We think the great opportunity that Netflix has is connecting our universes together,” Leanne Loombe, head of external video games at the company, told Arab News.

That means that in the near future, when new seasons of globally popular Netflix properties such as “Stranger Things,” “Squid Game,” “Bridgerton” and “Money Heist” are released, they might potentially be accompanied with games that tie-in with them directly. Such a service would not only cross-promote but could also enrich the entire viewing experience.

“Some of the great IPs on the streaming side could become experiences on the gaming side that could allow people to watch the TV show or the movie and then play the game and really immerse themselves in the universe and the characters. We’re excited to bring more Netflix IP games to the service,” Loombe said.

Netflix has long had a clear global strategy. It is available in 190 countries and territories, with teams around the world that aim not only to tailor existing content to each unique market but also to create content specifically designed for each one. In some cases, such as the Jordanian, Arabic-language original drama AlRawabi School for Girls, this local content ends up finding a global audience.

By embracing gaming, Netflix properties could gain cultural ground to an even greater degree, especially in countries such as Saudi Arabia where gaming is not only popular on a grassroots level but has state-level support for the industry’s continued growth.

“Saudi Arabia will become one of the global hubs for gaming and esports,” said Prince Faisal bin Bandar, chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation, during his opening remarks at the Next World Forum in Riyadh this month.

The move by Netflix toward multi-platform maximization of the value of its IPs is not a plan for the distant future. It has already announced two major games that tie into past and future Netflix projects.

A game based on the popular drama series “The Queen’s Gambit,” titled The Queen’s Gambit Chess, was announced in June. A release date was not given but is likely imminent.

In addition, an original and exclusive game in the blockbuster Assassin’s Creed franchise was announced last weekend by software company, and new Netflix partner, Ubisoft. It will reportedly tie-in with a previously announced live-action “Assassin’s Creed” TV series. Both could appear on Netflix in 2023.

“Of the 28 games we’ve released so far, and with 50 planned by the end of the year, not many of them are Netflix IP,” said Loombe. “Our future will be focused more on this as it’s an area that we have a superpower in already.”

While the majority of the games are aimed at the mobile gaming experience, that does not mean they are intended to be superficial “pick-up-and-play” experiences. The streamer already has a range of game types, from casual to so-called “hardcore gaming” experiences, and existing multiplayer options mean that the prospect of esports on Netflix’s gaming platform is not a far-fetched possibility.

“We already have multiplayer games on the service and giving people the chance to play together is something that we’re passionate about,” says Loombe.

Netflix is devoting to its future gaming plans the same depth, focus and size of investment that their TV IPs are already known for. This is especially true in the case of the upcoming Ubisoft games, which in addition to Assassin’s Creed, include spin-offs popular games Valiant Hearts and Mighty Quest.

“Those games all had a scale that existed before they came to the platform and we want to make sure that with our upcoming originals, we’re doing those games justice in terms of the complexity, scope and depth of experience that we’re creating,” said Loombe.

“While it’s still early, as those games are in development, we are definitely staying true to those franchises and want to provide great games to the existing communities and their most hardcore fans.”

While many other streaming services emerged from existing film and television studios or services, Netflix has always been a technology-first company that does not view itself as conveniently fitting into any specific box. As Loombe puts it, it is an entertainment company and the definition of entertainment encompasses a broader category than some might think.

“I think it’s a natural progression for Netflix to move into gaming so that we have a broad spectrum of entertainment for our members to experience,” she said.

“You need a few hours to sit and watch a movie or a TV show at the weekends or in the evening, but with games you can play for five minutes in your break or you can play on your commute, especially on mobile. That makes Netflix properties that much more accessible and can fit within your lifestyle.”

And this, ultimately, is why Netflix believes its future is multiplatform — so that no amount of free time, however brief, cannot be filled with some form of entertainment that can be enjoyed for the price of a Netflix subscription.

“Games allow us to ensure that our members have something to engage in, wherever they are, whatever time of day it is,” said Loombe. “Our goal is to bring joy to our members through a connected ecosystem; to make sure entertainment is always in their hands.”

