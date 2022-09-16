You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanese celebrate as dance troupe wins ‘America’s Got Talent’

Lebanese celebrate as dance troupe wins ‘America’s Got Talent’

Lebanese celebrate as dance troupe wins ‘America’s Got Talent’
Terry Crews, center, poses with members of the female Lebanese dance troupe Mayyas after winning "America's Got Talent," on Sept. 14, 2022. (NBC via AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/76bws

Updated 20 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanese celebrate as dance troupe wins ‘America’s Got Talent’

Lebanese celebrate as dance troupe wins ‘America’s Got Talent’
  • Victory offers brief respite as economists warn 2022 budget may fall short of IMF bailout program requirements 
Updated 20 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The news of a Lebanese dance group winning the TV competition show “America’s Got Talent” sparked joy on Thursday across the country.

Mayyas, an all-female dance troupe, dazzled the show’s judges and audience on the competition’s 17th season before winning $1 million and a headlining show in Las Vegas. 

Lebanese President Michel Aoun called the crew’s choreographer, Nadim Cherfan, who is still in the US with his group, and congratulated him on the achievement.

He informed him of his decision to award the team the Lebanese Order of Merit.

The dancers adopted the slogan “For You Lebanon” during  qualification stages, where it competed against 10 other contenders.

The excitement was felt across social media, which was flooded with congratulatory posts.

Twitter users hailed the achievement as a glimmer of hope amid Lebanon’s crises, saying the group represents the country’s pride.

Diplomatic congratulations also poured in. 

The EU mission in Lebanon said in a tweet that “Mayyas is a source of pride and inspiration.”

Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Walid Bukhari tweeted: “The Mayyas crew that impressed the world showed us an image of Lebanon that we like — a rare bird that will remain the jewel of the Arab world.”

Although the Lebanese state did not cover the group’s travel costs, which were eventually paid by the dancers’ families and accompanying members, politicians too rushed to congratulate the crew.

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said: “Lebanese creativity shines through this dazzling performance by the Mayyas group.”

Former Prime Minister Fouad Siniora said that the crew “stemmed from the darkness and failure witnessed by Lebanon due to its leaders, proving that Lebanon is full of talents and creativity and that it only needs to follow the right path of fair competition based on competency, integrity and perseverance.”

The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that it shares the happiness of Lebanese expatriates residing in the US, who voted for and supported the team.

The culture minister, Mohammed Wissam Mortada, also offered congratulations, as did the Ministry of Tourism, as well as a number of MPs and economic figures.

The Lebanese Army Command tweeted that the crew “carried the message of Lebanon — a bright country full of life — to the world.”

This success, achieved by a young Lebanese group, sharply juxtaposes with the country’s broader malaise caused by older politicians.

Their failure to find effective solutions to rescue Lebanon from its economic woes was reflected in the ongoing discussions over the 2022 draft budget, the approval of which has been delayed for nine months.

The discussions in Parliament started on Thursday and are expected to last for two days.

Lebanon’s 2022 budget may fall short of International Monetary Fund requirements for a bailout program, a member of Lebanon’s negotiations team told Reuters on Thursday.

Economy Minister Amin Salam said he was concerned that the IMF could not be satisfied with the numbers in the budget, as it ignored the rights of depositors and employees and their security funds, according to other economic experts.

It also ignored the recovery of stolen and smuggled money and the importance of continuing criminal investigations into cases of illicit enrichment.

The IMF said that a staff mission will visit Lebanon to discuss ways to “speed up” implementation of agreed reforms required for the loan program.

A financial expert said: “If the budget is approved by imposing additional taxes and fees before the recovery plan matures scientifically and realistically, it will overwhelm citizens following the lifting of subsidies on commodities and the erosion of their salaries.”

MP Ibrahim Kanaan, chair of the finance and budget committee, affirmed during the budget discussion session that the budget lacked an economic and social vision amid high unemployment, low growth rates and low allocations for investment expenditures.

Kanaan pointed out that the scenarios set by the Ministry of Finance to fix the dollar exchange rates between 12,000 Lebanese pounds, 16,000 Lebanese pounds and 20,000 Lebanese pounds will not secure the needed imports.

This creates an imbalance since the imports are not enough to cover the salaries and contributions allocated for salaries, social benefits and debt services, Kanaan added.

Topics: Mayyas America's Got Talent Lebanon

Related

Arab celebs, fans celebrate Lebanese dance group Mayyas’ ‘America’s Got Talent’ win
Lifestyle
Arab celebs, fans celebrate Lebanese dance group Mayyas’ ‘America’s Got Talent’ win
Lebanese dance group Mayyas wow judges on final ‘America’s Got Talent’ episode
Lifestyle
Lebanese dance group Mayyas wow judges on final ‘America’s Got Talent’ episode

After heist, Lebanese activists promise more bank raids

After heist, Lebanese activists promise more bank raids
Updated 15 September 2022
AP

After heist, Lebanese activists promise more bank raids

After heist, Lebanese activists promise more bank raids
  • The group told AP that they had also coordinated with a man who tried to take some of his money from a bank
  • Alaa Khorchid, the head of Depositors’ Outcry, said there is now no other choice for Lebanese bank depositors but to “take matters into their own hands.”
Updated 15 September 2022
AP

BEIRUT: A Lebanese activist group on Thursday vowed to organize more bank heists to help people retrieve their locked savings as the country’s years-long economic crisis continues to worsen.
Activists from Depositors’ Outcry group accompanied Sali Hafez into a Beirut bank branch on Wednesday, and she was able to retrieve some $13,000 in her savings to fund her sister’s cancer treatment.
Hafez carried a toy gun when she walked into BLOM Bank on Wednesday, while the activists who accompanied her poured about gasoline, threatening to set the bank on fire if she did not get her money out.
The group told AP that they had also coordinated with a man who tried to take some of his money from a bank in the mountainous town of Aley. Local media said he carried an unloaded shotgun.
Lebanon’s cash-strapped banks have imposed strict limits on withdrawals of foreign currency since 2019, tying up the savings of millions of people. About three-quarters of the population has slipped into poverty as the tiny Middle East country’s economy continues to spiral.
Alaa Khorchid, the head of Depositors’ Outcry, said there is now no other choice for Lebanese bank depositors but to “take matters into their own hands.” He spoke at a press conference in Beirut.
“BLOM Bank issues a statement saying that this is a pre-orchestrated operation. Yes it is, what were you thinking?” Khorchid told reporters, referring to the bank’s statement condemning Hafez and the activists.
“And we’re organizing more than this, and you have no choice. People’s rights are sacred,” he added, addressing banks in general.
“The real beginning of the revolution started yesterday, when Sali Hafez entered the bank, and there is no turning back,” Ibrahim Abdullah, a member of the Depositors’ Outcry group said at the press conference. “This revolution is against all the banks.”
Several groups advocating and protesting for Lebanese depositors have emerged since 2019, with some — like the one named the Depositors’ Union — opting to file lawsuits against banks to help depositors retrieve their money.
Wednesday’s heist occurred weeks after a food delivery driver broke into another bank branch in Beirut and held 10 people hostage for seven hours, demanding tens of thousands of dollars in his trapped savings. Many Lebanese hailed him as a hero.
The standoff and public sympathy for those taking matters into their own hands to get their savings has exposed the depths of people’s despair in Lebanon’s economic crisis, which has pulled over three-quarters of the country’s population into poverty, unable to cope with skyrocketing food, electricity, and gasoline prices.
Meanwhile, Lebanese officials struggle to implement structural reforms for an economic recovery plan approved by the International Monetary Fund to unlock billions of dollars in loans and aid to make the country viable again.

Topics: Lebanon Blom Bank savings Lebanese economic crisis

Related

Beirut bank gunman still behind bars as family takes to the street in protest
Middle-East
Beirut bank gunman still behind bars as family takes to the street in protest

IMF to send mission to Lebanon next week to discuss slow reform progress

IMF to send mission to Lebanon next week to discuss slow reform progress
Updated 15 September 2022
Reuters

IMF to send mission to Lebanon next week to discuss slow reform progress

IMF to send mission to Lebanon next week to discuss slow reform progress
  • "We are looking to support Lebanon as strongly as we can. It's a difficult situation," said IMF spokesman Gerry Rice
  • The IMF and Lebanon in April reached a staff-level agreement on a $3 billion loan program
Updated 15 September 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday that a staff mission will visit Lebanon next week to discuss ways to “speed up” implementation of agreed reforms required for an IMF loan program amid deteriorating living conditions in the country.
“We are looking to support Lebanon as strongly as we can. It’s a difficult situation,” IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told a regular news briefing. “There’s been slow progress in implementing some of the critical actions that we think are required to move forward with a program.”
The IMF and Lebanon in April reached a staff-level agreement on a $3 billion loan program, but this was contingent on enactment of a range of economic reforms, including addressing unrealized losses in Lebanon’s banking system.
The slow progress, including what the IMF views as “key deficiencies” in a proposed bank secrecy law, has raised questions about whether Lebanon has the political will to meet key conditions for a program.
Rice said the meetings in Beirut starting on Sept. 19 will “prepare the ground for a full mission” after a new Lebanese government is formed.
“Delaying the implementation of these reforms only increases the costs to Lebanon and Lebanese people,” Rice added.
Rice also said the Fund was “fully committed” to working closely with authorities in Egypt to help stabilize its economy amid shocks from the war in Ukraine, but declined to say whether a deal for an IMF loan program was close at hand.
“We’re now working closely with Egyptian authorities with a view to you know, how we can do more to support our shared goals of economic stability and sustainable, job rich, medium-term growth for Egypt,” Rice said. “I don’t have the details on that, the discussions are ongoing with Egypt, but we’re fully committed.”

Topics: Lebanon IMF loan program

Related

‘We can’t believe what’s happening’: Lebanon’s Mayyas react to ‘America’s Got Talent’ win
Lifestyle
‘We can’t believe what’s happening’: Lebanon’s Mayyas react to ‘America’s Got Talent’ win
Lebanon PM pleads for unity on eve of key budget talks
Middle-East
Lebanon PM pleads for unity on eve of key budget talks

Yemen troops drive Al-Qaeda from Abyan stronghold

Yemen troops drive Al-Qaeda from Abyan stronghold
Updated 15 September 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemen troops drive Al-Qaeda from Abyan stronghold

Yemen troops drive Al-Qaeda from Abyan stronghold
  • STC forces also took control of an area called Al-Mousinah in neighbouring Shabwa province
Updated 15 September 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Yemeni forces say they have driven Al-Qaeda militants from a key mountain stronghold in the province of Abyan, in the latest victory against the terrorist group.

Military units commanded by the pro-independence Southern Transitional Council on Thursday pushed deep into Omaran valley to strike a blow against the group’s decade-long occupation, Mohammed Al-Naqeeb, the STC’s spokesman, told Arab News.

“They tried to stop our forces’ advance into the valley by deploying snipers, planting IEDs (improvised explosive devices) and blowing up bridges and roads,” he said.

Yemeni forces “cautiously” pushed into the valley as other troops blocked the entrances to catch fleeing militants, he added.

One soldier was killed and four were injured when the militants counterattacked and detonated 15 IEDs, he said.

Despite the stiff resistance, local officials now say nearly 80 percent of Abyan has been cleared of Al-Qaeda.

STC forces also took control of an area called Al-Mousinah in neighbouring Shabwa province, the spokesman said.

Al-Qaeda announced on social media that it would launch a counteroffensive called “Truth Arrows,” while also denying it had suffered setbacks in Abyan and Shabwa.

Yemeni terrorism expert Saeed Obeid Al-Jemhi described the STC operation in Omaran valley as a major blow to Al-Qaeda. 

“This valley is an important stronghold for the organization and may be one of its last safe strongholds. It hasn’t been attacked by ground forces like this until recently,” he told Arab News.

Omaran has long served as a remote haven for Al-Qaeda. The group has run numerous training centers, recruitment hubs and workshops for making IEDs and other weapons, local officials said. 

The operations on Thursday are part of the STC’s “Eastern Arrows” offensive to drive out Al-Qaeda following a series of deadly attacks and kidnappings in Yemen’s southern provinces.

Topics: Middle East Yemen Al-Qaeda

Related

Special Three soldiers killed in Al-Qaeda counterattacks in Yemen’s Abyan
Middle-East
Three soldiers killed in Al-Qaeda counterattacks in Yemen’s Abyan
Special Yemen military forces drive Al-Qaeda out of new areas in Abyan, Shabwa
Middle-East
Yemen military forces drive Al-Qaeda out of new areas in Abyan, Shabwa

US ‘considering’ fresh sanctions on Iranian officials promoting attacks on Salman Rushdie

US ‘considering’ fresh sanctions on Iranian officials promoting attacks on Salman Rushdie
Updated 15 September 2022
Arab News

US ‘considering’ fresh sanctions on Iranian officials promoting attacks on Salman Rushdie

US ‘considering’ fresh sanctions on Iranian officials promoting attacks on Salman Rushdie
  • A bounty of $2.5 million on Rushdie was offered by the 15th Khordad Foundation in 1997
  • US officials say the regime in Tehran is responsible for the attack on the author
Updated 15 September 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The US is considering fresh sanctions on Iranian proxies promoting attacks on writer Salman Rushdie, according to reports.

Rushdie was stabbed several times during a literary event at the Chautauqua Institution in New York last month, where he was due to speak.

Investigations into the motive of the suspected attacker, Hadi Matar who is of Lebanese descent and pled not guilty to charges of attempted murder and assault last month, are ongoing, but US officials say the regime in Tehran is responsible for the attack.

According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, the administration of US President Joe Biden is considering sanctions on Iranian officials who have offered rewards for Rushdie’s murder, which would include limiting their access to the global financial system.

A bounty of $2.5 million on Rushdie was offered by the 15th Khordad Foundation in 1997, which had risen to $3.3 million by 2012, since when a further $600,000 has been added by Iranian state-run outlets including the Fars news agency, according to reports.

A fatwa was issued by Ayatollah Khomeini in 1989 calling for Rushdie’s execution following the publication of his book “The Satanic Verses” a year earlier.

No decision has yet been approved or finalized by the Biden administration, according to Wall Street Journal sources, but US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in the days after the attack that the US would “use every appropriate tool at our disposal” to hold Iran accountable.

“Iranian state institutions have incited violence against Rushdie for generations, and state-affiliated media recently gloated about the attempt on his life,” he said.

Topics: Middle East US Iran Salman Rushdie

Related

Salman Rushdie attack ‘unacceptable’ to Islam, says MWL chief Al-Issa
World
Salman Rushdie attack ‘unacceptable’ to Islam, says MWL chief Al-Issa
Iran conservative media hail Salman Rushdie attacker
Media
Iran conservative media hail Salman Rushdie attacker

Jordanian rescuers recover 10th body from rubble of collapsed apartment block

Jordanian rescuers recover 10th body from rubble of collapsed apartment block
Updated 15 September 2022
Raed Omari

Jordanian rescuers recover 10th body from rubble of collapsed apartment block

Jordanian rescuers recover 10th body from rubble of collapsed apartment block
  • Search continues for survivors of tragedy in Amman’s El-Luweibdeh neighborhood
  • King Abdullah praises ‘professionalism’ of rescue teams
Updated 15 September 2022
Raed Omari

AMMAN: The death toll from the building collapse in Jordan’s capital Amman rose to 10 on Thursday after rescue teams recovered another body from the rubble.

The discovery was made as the search continues for survivors of the accident, the Public Security Department said. As well as the fatalities, 10 people were injured in the collapse.

Following his return from France on Wednesday, Jordan’s King Abdullah chaired a meeting at the National Center for Security and Crisis Management to keep abreast of the situation, the royal court said in a statement.

He urged that all those affected by the collapse of the residential building in Amman’s El-Luweibdeh neighborhood be provided with all necessary medical care and support, it said.

He also called for greater awareness of how to deal with old buildings, it added.

On a visit to the PSD on Thursday, the king praised the professionalism of the civil defense teams and stressed the need for more training and specialized equipment to deal with similar tragedies in the future, according to a separate statement from the royal court.

On Wednesday, Civil Defense Chief Hatem Jaber said that search and rescue operations would continue until all those believed to have been trapped were pulled out.

At least 25 people are thought to have been in the building when it collapsed on Tuesday. About 300 civil defense personnel are involved in the search and rescue mission.

Among those rescued so far are a five-month-old baby girl named Malak and a man in his 50s. The infant is currently being treated at the Luzmila Hospital in El-Luweibdeh, and is said to be in a fair condition.

Hussam Najdawi from the Greater Amman Municipality said the building that collapsed was nearly 50 years old, adding that the residents of four neighboring buildings had been evacuated as a safety precaution.

Technical teams from the municipality would assess the condition of several other old buildings in El-Luweibdeh, Najdawi said.

Although the GAM has been criticized for not taking care of old buildings it said it was not to blame for the collapse, which was the result of “irresponsible construction inside the property.”

GAM spokesperson Nasser Rahamneh told the government-owned Al-Mamlakah TV that the municipality’s job was organizational rather than technical.

The Jordanian Engineers Association said earlier it warned the GAM in 2017 about the deteriorating condition of several old buildings in Amman and called for urgent action to prevent them from collapsing.

Residents of the property that fell said its owner had been carrying out construction work on the ground floor which had weakened the support structure and caused cracks to appear in their apartments.

Local people told Arab News previously that developers had been building large residential units for foreign expatriates without “paying attention to the fact that the neighboring houses are very old and very fragile.”

El-Luweibdeh is a preferred neighborhood for expatriates in Jordan.

Following the collapse, the Amman prosecutor general opened an investigation into the incident and ordered the detention of the owner of the building, as well as its maintenance and technical contractors.

Topics: Middle East Jordan Amman Building collapse

Related

5 dead, 14 injured in Amman building collapse
Middle-East
5 dead, 14 injured in Amman building collapse
Egypt offers condolences over deadly Jordan building collapse
Middle-East
Egypt offers condolences over deadly Jordan building collapse

Latest updates

Lebanese celebrate as dance troupe wins ‘America’s Got Talent’
Lebanese celebrate as dance troupe wins ‘America’s Got Talent’
Saudi FA launches Women’s Premier League, Division One
Saudi FA launches Women’s Premier League, Division One
In northeast India, music offers dying languages a lifeline
In northeast India, music offers dying languages a lifeline
Shell picks Lebanese gas veteran Sawan as CEO to lead transition
Shell picks Lebanese gas veteran Sawan as CEO to lead transition
Ronaldo nets 1st Europa League goal as United beats Sheriff
Ronaldo nets 1st Europa League goal as United beats Sheriff

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.