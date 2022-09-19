Singapore’s Banyan Tree opens first resort in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Singaporean hospitality firm Banyan Tree has launched its first resort in AlUla, Saudi Arabia, as the historical site continues to attract foreign investments.
According to a press release, the multinational hospitality brand considers AlUla as a crucial destination for its growth, as the city is attracting the attention of world travelers due to its historical significance and rich culture.
“The Banyan Tree AlUla’s opening marks the completion of the final development phase of Ashar Valley,” said John Northen, executive director — head of hotels and resorts at the Royal Commission for AlUla.
He added: “The ethos of Banyan Tree is to provide a sanctuary for the senses in an awe-inspiring location with a great sense of place, which is a perfect match for us in AlUla.”
The press release noted that the Banyan Tree resort will feature two dining venues, one of which will offer contemporary Thai cuisine.
“We are thrilled to launch Banyan Tree in the beautiful valley of AlUla in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” said Eddy See, president and CEO of Banyan Tree Group.
Earlier in February, during an exclusive interaction with Arab News, Amr Almadani, CEO of the Royal Commission of AlUla, said that the historical city is ready to operate as a year-long destination in 2023 with an estimated 250,000 visitors.
Located in northwestern Saudi Arabia, AlUla has been designated a UNESCO World Heritage site.