Singapore’s Banyan Tree opens first resort in Saudi Arabia

The multinational hospitality brand considers AlUla as a crucial destination for its growth.
The multinational hospitality brand considers AlUla as a crucial destination for its growth.
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Singaporean hospitality firm Banyan Tree has launched its first resort in AlUla, Saudi Arabia, as the historical site continues to attract foreign investments. 

According to a press release, the multinational hospitality brand considers AlUla as a crucial destination for its growth, as the city is attracting the attention of world travelers due to its historical significance and rich culture. 

“The Banyan Tree AlUla’s opening marks the completion of the final development phase of Ashar Valley,” said John Northen, executive director — head of hotels and resorts at the Royal Commission for AlUla.

He added: “The ethos of Banyan Tree is to provide a sanctuary for the senses in an awe-inspiring location with a great sense of place, which is a perfect match for us in AlUla.” 

The press release noted that the Banyan Tree resort will feature two dining venues, one of which will offer contemporary Thai cuisine. 

“We are thrilled to launch Banyan Tree in the beautiful valley of AlUla in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” said Eddy See, president and CEO of Banyan Tree Group. 

Earlier in February, during an exclusive interaction with Arab News, Amr Almadani, CEO of the Royal Commission of AlUla, said that the historical city is ready to operate as a year-long destination in 2023 with an estimated 250,000 visitors.

Located in northwestern Saudi Arabia, AlUla has been designated a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Topics: AlUla tourism Saudi Arabia

Abdullah Kamel elected board chairman of Makkah Chamber of Commerce

Abdullah Kamel elected board chairman of Makkah Chamber of Commerce
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Makkah Chamber of Commerce has elected Abdullah Saleh Kamel as the new chairman of the Board of Directors for the 21st session. 

This comes after the full board was formed with the selection of six members, including two women, for the first time in the history of the Makkah Chamber of Commerce.

In his speech to the members, as the chairman of the Board of Directors of the Makkah Chamber, Kamel sounded optimistic about the chamber’s future in light of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

He is a Saudi businessman who held several positions in the Dallah Al-Baraka Group, a private multinational company. 

Topics: Saudi Makkah chembar

TASI falls as recession and rate hike fears escalate: Closing bell

TASI falls as recession and rate hike fears escalate: Closing bell
Updated 8 min 46 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index continued to fall during a week plagued by inflation worries, looming interest rate hikes, and economic warning signs.

The Tadawul All Share Index declined 1.09 percent to end Monday at 11,446, while the parallel market Nomu tumbled 1.73 percent at 20,230.

Saudi oil giant Aramco shed 0.69 percent, while the Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, slipped 2.51 percent.

Al Rajhi Bank decreased 1.28 percent, after it obtained the Saudi Central Bank's approval to complete the process of increasing its stake in Al Rajhi Co. for Cooperative Insurance to 35 percent.

Jazan Energy and Development Co. edged down 2.21 percent, after announcing the appointment of Mohammed Al-Resheid as CEO, effective on Nov. 1, 2022.

East Pipes Integrated Co. for Industry fell 0.44 percent, after inviting its shareholders to vote to increase its capital by 50 percent to SR315 million ($84 million).

Abdulmohsen Alhokair Group for Tourism and Development gained 1.52 percent, after it received the CMA approval to reduce its capital from SR650 million to SR315 million.

 

Topics: Saudi TASI stock shares

Gulf states facing lower inflation than other countries, says IMF director 

Gulf states facing lower inflation than other countries, says IMF director 
Updated 19 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Inflation levels in the Gulf countries are lower than in other states, given the structure of the consumer basket, a senior International Monetary Fund official told Al-Arabiya. 

Jihad Azour, the fund’s director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department, said that with the global rise in inflation, it is necessary to adapt monetary policies to maintain acceptable levels of prices.

“On the other hand, the policies that have been adopted over the past years in terms of diversifying sources of income, are steps in the right direction, and it is necessary to continue and deepen them so that the economy becomes less dependent on energy,” he explained. 

Speaking of the rise in interest rates, Azour explained that they are linked to inflation jumps, as central banks resort to higher interest rates to curb the surge in prices. 

“It is a priority for all countries, including countries in the region. Therefore, other complementary measures must be taken,” he said. 

Azour added that other complementary measures should be taken as well. 

On the social level, the IMF official suggested that measures should be taken to protect the most vulnerable through a targeted support policy. While on the economic level, some work must be done to reduce the levels of deficit and its impact on the debt.

In countries that depend on foreign issuances, he said the high interest rates will reflect the cost of debt, “so it is necessary to hedge this type of risk through economic and financial reforms that contribute to reducing the need for financing.” 

Azour noted that although this year has seen multiple shocks, including the war on Ukraine and the rise in the cost of energy and raw materials, oil-exporting countries’ financial conditions will improve. 

This is because it is expected that there will be surpluses exceeding $1 trillion in the next four or five years, he said. 

The rest of the countries are divided into ones that depend on financing through financial markets, and that have to hedge the risks of rising interest, and others that have to speed up the reform process because of the rise in the dollar. 

Speaking of IMF financing, Azour said in the interview that negotiations to obtain new financing are continuing with Egypt and things are progressing according to the schedule.

He pointed out that upon reaching an agreement with Lebanon in April, there are a set of measures that the government must quickly take in order for this program to be presented to the fund's management. 

With regards to Tunisia, he noted that negotiations have also begun over the past months and are currently in progress.

 

Topics: IMF Inflation Gulf

Saudi fintech erad raises $2.4m to expand its financing platform

Saudi fintech erad raises $2.4m to expand its financing platform
Updated 19 September 2022
Nour El Shaeri

RIYADH: A Saudi-based fintech startup, erad, raised $2.4 million in a pre-seed funding round by UAE-based venture capital firms Nuwa Capital and Venture Souq in addition to Saudi Arabia’s Khwarizmi Ventures.

The company offers a data-driven platform that provides non-dilutive growth capital for online businesses in the Middle East.

The platform evaluates the marketing, sales, and accounting activity of online business and assesses an applicant’s existing track record to determine if the company is eligible for funding.

The funding offers on the platform are made within 48 hours of eligibility acceptance after which the capital is deployed instantly using erad’s online payments solution.

“erad was created to provide online businesses with an alternative solution to bank loans or equity investment, and in turn support the growth of the Middle East’s digital economy,” Salem Abu-Hammour, co-founder and CEO of erad, said in a statement.

Launching its beta product in May 2022, erad was successful in participating in the Fintech Saudi program that aims to accelerate the sector in the Kingdom.

“We saw that there was an emerging online segment in the region, particularly in the e-commerce space, that needed a tailored financial solution to cover user acquisition and inventory costs but didn’t have a financing source that fit them,” Abu-Hammour added.

The company has also secured more than 25 startups on its platform and was accepted into Y Combinator, one of the world’s leading accelerator programs.

Topics: Saudi fintech

MENA Project Tracker — Oman signs gas exploration deal; EWEC requests EOI on water project

MENA Project Tracker — Oman signs gas exploration deal; EWEC requests EOI on water project
Updated 20 min ago
Hala Hisham Koura

CAIRO: UK/Netherlands-based Royal Dutch Shell and France’s TotalEnergies will be drilling and working on an area in Oman called “Block 11,” which is likely to hold huge gas reserves.

An exploration and production agreement has been signed between Oman’s Ministry of Energy and Minerals and the two conglomerates.

The majority stake— equivalent to 67.5 percent—will be owned by Shell, the operator of the project.

TotalEnergies’ will own a 22.5 percent share, and the remaining 10 percent will be that of Omani state energy enterprise OQ holding, reported MEED.

“Today’s entry into Block 11 gives us the opportunity to unlock the additional potential to meet domestic and export gas demand,” said Laurent Vivier, senior vice president of the Middle East and North Africa – exploration and production at TotalEnergies.

EWEC requests EOI on water project

The Emirates Water and Electricity Co. has invited expressions of interest on the development of the Abu Dhabi Islands Reverse Osmosis Independent Water Project.

The project consists of two standalone greenfield reverse osmosis seawater desalination plants to be located on Saadiyat Island and Hudayriat Island, reported Zawya. 

Through sustainable and low carbon methods, both plants will produce 100 million imperial gallons per day—covering the water demand of 180,000 households in Abu Dhabi.

“Reverse osmosis is a vital low-carbon intensive seawater desalination technology that enables EWEC to strategically change its water and power generation portfolio, and ultimately contribute to the decarbonization of the energy sector,” stated EWEC CEO Othman Al-Ali.

Financial closure on ADNOC’s $3.6b transmission system

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Co.’s project— a $3.6 billion high-voltage, direct current subsea transmission system— is on the verge of financial close.  

A consortium led by South Korean Kepco—including Japan’s Kyushu Electric Power Co. International and Électricité de France— was awarded the public-private partnership contract last December. 

The transmission system will decrease ADNOC offshore’s carbon footprint by 30 percent by using sustainable power sources in Abu Dhabi's onshore power network, according to MEED.

Construction on the project is expected to begin soon.

Oman receives bids on consultancy contract for smart city

Oman’s Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning has received over 35 bids of elaborate master plans for the consultancy contract for smart cities in Nizwa, Sohar and Salalah.

Oman-based Swiss Renardet & Partners submitted the lowest bid of 2.188 million Omani rials ($5.683m) for the smart city masterplan in Nizwa, while Muscat Design Centre and Partners put forth the lowest offer of 2.644 million Omani riyals For Sohar and Salalah’s master plan.

 

 

Topics: Oman gas UAE water ADNOC

