You are here

  • Home
  • Scholz to sign LNG deals with UAE: German minister

Scholz to sign LNG deals with UAE: German minister

Scholz to sign LNG deals with UAE: German minister
Germany is acquiring liquefied natural gas terminals as part of its efforts to diversify away from Russian gas amid Western sanctions on Moscow. (File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nf6pc

Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

Scholz to sign LNG deals with UAE: German minister

Scholz to sign LNG deals with UAE: German minister
  • Germany looks for new partners to replace Russian energy imports
Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is expected to sign contracts for liquefied natural gas during his visit to the UAE on Sunday, his deputy chancellor said, as Germany looks for new partners to replace Russian energy imports.

“The gas offering is slowly broadening. The government is permanently in talks with many countries,” Economy Minister Robert Habeck said, pointing to his own trip to Qatar and the UAE in March.

In May, sources told Reuters that LNG talks between Germany and Qatar were fraught with differences over key conditions, including the duration of any contract.

German is acquiring LNG terminals as part of its efforts to diversify away from Russian gas.

Habeck was speaking in Lubmin in northern Germany, where the government hopes a state-leased floating storage and regasification unit can be operational at the end of 2023 at the earliest.

The government is permanently in talks with many countries.

Robert Habeck, economy minister

“We must show that in times like these, we can plan, authorize and build faster than is usually the case in Germany,” Habeck said of the construction drive, adding that LNG projects in Wilhelmshaven and Brunsbuettel were examples of this.

“There is a good, realistic chance ... that the two FSRU vessels there will be able to feed into the German gas network from the turn of the year,” he said.

EWEC water project

The Emirates Water and Electricity Co. has invited expressions of interest on the development of Abu Dhabi Islands Reverse Osmosis Independent Water Project.

The project consists of two stand-alone greenfield reverse osmosis seawater desalination plants to be located on Saadiyat Island and Hudayriat Island, reported Zawya. 

Through sustainable and low carbon methods, both plants will produce 100 million imperial gallons per day — covering the water demand of 180,000 households in Abu Dhabi.

“Reverse osmosis is a vital low-carbon intensive seawater desalination technology that enables EWEC to strategically change its water and power generation portfolio, and ultimately contribute to the decarbonization of the energy sector,” stated EWEC CEO Othman Al-Ali.

ADNOC’s transmission system

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Co.’s project — a $3.6 billion high-voltage, direct current subsea transmission system — is on the verge of financial close.  

A consortium led by South Korean Kepco — including Japan’s Kyushu Electric Power Co. International and Électricité de France — was awarded the public-private partnership contract last December. 

The transmission system will decrease ADNOC offshore’s carbon footprint by 30 percent through using sustainable power sources in Abu Dhabi’s onshore power network, according to MEED.

Construction on the project is expected to begin soon.

Topics: Olaf Scholz Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) UAE

Related

Canada exploring feasibility of direct LNG exports to Europe: PM
Business & Economy
Canada exploring feasibility of direct LNG exports to Europe: PM
India In-Focus — India considers curbs on exports of 100% broken rice; Talks with Russia over LNG supply resumption
Business & Economy
India In-Focus — India considers curbs on exports of 100% broken rice; Talks with Russia over LNG supply resumption

Sports sector contributes $2.45bn to Dubai economy in 2021

Sports sector contributes $2.45bn to Dubai economy in 2021
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

Sports sector contributes $2.45bn to Dubai economy in 2021

Sports sector contributes $2.45bn to Dubai economy in 2021
  • Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, said this represented 2.3% of the emirate’s annual GDP last year
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, said on Monday that the sports sector’s contribution to Dubai’s economy exceeded AED9 billion ($2.45 billion) in 2021, the Emirates News Agency reported. This represented 2.3 percent of the emirate’s annual gross domestic product.

He also stated that 105,000 new job opportunities are set to be the created in the growing sector, which as a result will account for 3.8 percent of total employment in Dubai.

Speaking as he chaired a meeting of the DSC’s board of directors, he credited a pioneering regulatory framework and robust infrastructure with helping to develop and shape the sports sector in the emirate. He stated that the government’s support for the industry is a key priority in Dubai’s drive to become the best city in the world to live and work in.

“We are proud of the significant growth in the contribution of the sports sector to Dubai’s annual GDP,” said Sheikh Mansoor.

“In addition to nurturing and fostering Emirati and expat athletes living in the UAE and ensuring the community’s health and happiness, the sports industry is now a significant economic contributor.

“At the DSC, we were keen to measure this growth in the contribution of sports to Dubai’s economy. In line with the best international practices, we conducted a study in association with a major global consultancy. The study analyzed and calculated the economic contribution of sports across different areas of the industry, including sports tourism, investment in sports training academies, sports events, and others.”

The sports sector benefits from Dubai’s position as a preferred global destination for living, working, studying and investing, according to Sheikh Mansoor. He added that the sports council provides state-of-the-art facilities to support the work of “local and international event organizers, which contribute to the growth of the sector.”

He said: “The DSC encourages international sports stars and investors to take advantage of Dubai’s world-class facilities to open sports academies and host major world championships and training camps for various clubs, national teams and champion athletes, as well as to benefit from investment opportunities in its various fields. All these factors contributed to increasing the sector’s economic contribution and the number of employees in various related companies.”

The council’s latest strategy focuses on sports clubs, sporting infrastructure, esports, sports tourism, and sports technology. It also aims to identify major challenges and prepare plans and strategies for future development of the sector.

During the meeting the participants also reviewed plans for the development of football stadiums in Dubai and tasked authorities with implementing them based on an approved timeline.

Topics: Dubai Sports Council

Related

Flying Daf squash academy, Dubai Sports Council launch ladies-only tournament
Sport
Flying Daf squash academy, Dubai Sports Council launch ladies-only tournament
Saudi Crown Prince unveils National Gaming and Esports Strategy
Sport
Saudi Crown Prince unveils National Gaming and Esports Strategy

Pakistan investor confidence likely to rise as Saudi Arabia extends $3bn deposit

Pakistan investor confidence likely to rise as Saudi Arabia extends $3bn deposit
Updated 19 September 2022
Khurshid Ahmed

Pakistan investor confidence likely to rise as Saudi Arabia extends $3bn deposit

Pakistan investor confidence likely to rise as Saudi Arabia extends $3bn deposit
  • Rollover will give breathing room for Pakistan economy, experts say
  • Country’s foreign reserves stood at $8.6bn as of Sept. 9
Updated 19 September 2022
Khurshid Ahmed

KARACHI: Pakistan’s central bank has said that the Saudi Fund for Development will extend a $3 billion deposit currently placed in the bank’s accounts for one year, which financial experts say could boost investor confidence in the South Asian economy.

The State Bank of Pakistan signed the $3 billion deposit agreement with the SFD in November 2021, which was expected to help support Pakistan’s foreign currency reserves, which stood at $8.6 billion as of Sept. 9.

SBP took to Twitter to announce the extension on Sunday and said that it reflected a “continuing strong and special relationship” between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

“Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) has confirmed rollover of $3bn deposit maturing on 5Dec22 for one year,” the central bank wrote on Twitter.

The South Asian country only has enough to cover import payments for 40 days. Over the past couple of months, the rupee has plummeted to historic lows against the US dollar, and it continues to remain under pressure due to a demand surge for food and oil imports.

Experts say SFD’s rollover will give some breathing room for Pakistan, whose economy has been struggling to stabilize and is at risk of default. The country also faces the burden of catastrophic floods that have inflicted billions of dollars in damage, affected 33 million people, and killed over 1,500 Pakistanis.

“The rollover has definitely improved the confidence of investors and debt maturity profile of the country because now we have breathing space for another year,” Samiullah Tariq, director of research at the Pakistan Kuwait Investment Co., told Arab News on Monday.

“The sentiments of the market will continue to improve with more rollovers, which would be reflected in the credit default swap and bond yields of the country in the coming days,” he added, referring to expected rollovers of loans from China and the UAE.

The Saudi rollover “will change sentiments in the currency market” and lead to the rupee appreciating against the dollar, Zafar Paracha, general secretary of the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, told Arab News.

The recent development also showcases the support from Saudi Arabia and is part of the Kingdom’s long-term engagement with Pakistan, Tahir Abbas, head of research at Arif Habib Ltd., a Karachi-based brokerage firm, told Arab News.

“The rollover is a big help extended by Saudi Arabia to Pakistan as part of its long-term economic relations,” Abbas said.

“Saudi support is critical for Pakistan because coupled with deferred payment for oil imports, the deposits play a vital role for our foreign exchange reserves and currency stability.”

Topics: Pakistan Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi crude oil exports hit 7.38 million bpd in July: JODI

Saudi crude oil exports hit 7.38 million bpd in July: JODI
Updated 19 September 2022
Arab News

Saudi crude oil exports hit 7.38 million bpd in July: JODI

Saudi crude oil exports hit 7.38 million bpd in July: JODI
  • Oil edges down on global demand fears and strong dollar
Updated 19 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia’s July crude oil exports gained for a second-straight month to their highest in more than two years, data from the Joint Organisation Data Initiative showed on Monday.

The Kingdom’s exports rose 2.5 percent to 7.38 million barrels per day in July — highest since April 2020 — from 7.20 million bpd in June.

The country had raised its July crude prices for Asian buyers to higher-than-expected levels amid concerns about tight supply and expectations of strong demand in summer. It had also raised its OSP for European and Mediterranean buyers, but kept US differentials unchanged.

Saudi Arabia was India’s No. 3 supplier in July, and also retained its spot as the biggest exporter to China during the first half of the year.

Saudi production also climbed to its highest in more than two years to 10.815 million bpd from 10.646 million bpd in the previous month.

The Kingdom’s domestic crude refinery throughput fell about 3 percent to 2.763 million bpd in July, while oil products exports stood at 1.429 million bpd.

Earlier this month, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies led by Russia agreed on a small oil production cut to bolster prices that have slid on fears of an economic slowdown.

Monthly export figures are provided by Riyadh and other OPEC members to JODI, which publishes them on its website.

 

Daily trading

Oil edged down slightly on Monday, pressured by expectations of weaker global demand and by US dollar strength ahead of possible large increases to interest rates, though supply worries limited the decline.

Central banks around the world are certain to increase borrowing costs this week to tame high inflation, and there is some risk of a full 1 percentage point rise by the US Federal Reserve.

“Ideas that continued rate increases will slow world crude demand and keep upward pressure on the US dollar is triggering long liquidation in both crude and natural gas this morning,” said Dennis Kissler, senior vice president of trading at BOK Financial.

Brent crude for November fell 56 cents to $90.79 a barrel, a 0.6 percent loss by 9:58 a.m. ET (14:58 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate for October eased 47 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $84.64 per barrel.

Oil also came under pressure from hopes of an easing of Europe’s gas supply crisis. German buyers reserved capacity to receive Russian gas via the shut Nord Stream 1 pipeline, but this was later revised and no gas has been flowing.

Crude has soared this year, with the Brent benchmark coming close to its record high of $147 in March after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine exacerbated supply concerns. Worries about weaker economic growth and demand have since pushed prices lower.

 

Topics: Oil Saudi Arabia Brent WTI jodi

Related

Oil Updates — Crude down; OPEC sees pre-pandemic demand in 2023; Iran controls oilfield fire
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude down; OPEC sees pre-pandemic demand in 2023; Iran controls oilfield fire

Qatar Airways hosts aviation industry’s largest gathering of financial leaders

Qatar Airways hosts aviation industry’s largest gathering of financial leaders
Updated 19 September 2022
Arab News

Qatar Airways hosts aviation industry’s largest gathering of financial leaders

Qatar Airways hosts aviation industry’s largest gathering of financial leaders
  • Conference to focus on reshaping airline resilience in aftermath of coronavirus pandemic
Updated 19 September 2022
Arab News

DOHA: Qatar Airways is hosting the four-day International Air Transport Association World Financial Symposium, the largest gathering of financial leaders in the aviation industry since before the coronavirus pandemic.

The conference, which runs until Sept. 22, is being held under the patronage of Qatari Minister of Transport Jassim bin Saif Al-Sulaiti and will focus on reshaping airline resilience in the aftermath of the virus outbreak.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al-Baker said: “We are honored to be hosting the first in-person World Financial Symposium since 2019, especially during our milestone year, celebrating 25 years of operations.

“This vital symposium will bring together financial leaders from airlines and from our many supply chain partners to discuss and debate the path forward and the challenges to be overcome.”

IATA Director General Willie Walsh said: “We are excited to bring the World Financial Symposium to Doha for the first time.

“As the industry continues to recover, the role of finance in rebuilding balance sheets and supporting our sustainability agenda will take center stage in the important discussions taking place over the next few days.”

A highlight of the WFS opening plenary will be a live discussion with Al-Baker and Walsh on the theme of the industry’s future.

Sessions will address topics including, environmental, social, and corporate governance, and sustainable finance trends, achieving carbon net zero by 2050, financial risk management, the road to airline retailing, and customer centricity.

The conference will also examine the future of airline payments and payments as a value creator, as well as understand and prepare for the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s BEPS (base erosion and profit sharing) 2.0 project.

In addition, IATA Chief Economist Marie Owens Thomsen will present to the conference a review of the industry’s economic outlook and resilience.

In June, Qatar Airways hosted more than 1,000 delegates and aviation leaders from around the world at the 78th IATA annual general meeting and World Air Transport Summit, the industry’s largest annual event.

Topics: Qatar Airways

Related

Qatar Airways becomes official airline partner of Ironman Series triathlons until 2025
Business & Economy
Qatar Airways becomes official airline partner of Ironman Series triathlons until 2025
Qatar Airways showcases FIFA World Cup branded plane at international airshow
Offbeat
Qatar Airways showcases FIFA World Cup branded plane at international airshow

Arabian Drilling Co. to expand locally, regionally as it proceeds with IPO plans: CEO 

Arabian Drilling Co. to expand locally, regionally as it proceeds with IPO plans: CEO 
Updated 19 September 2022
Arab News

Arabian Drilling Co. to expand locally, regionally as it proceeds with IPO plans: CEO 

Arabian Drilling Co. to expand locally, regionally as it proceeds with IPO plans: CEO 
Updated 19 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Arabian Drilling Co. is aiming to use the proceeds of its offering to finance its growth strategy in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries, and diversifying income from support operations that serve drilling work, its CEO told Al-Arabiya. 

This comes as the Saudi oil and gas drilling contract announced its intention to list its ordinary shares on the Saudi main index in an initial public offering.

Ghassan Mirdad noted that the firm owns 45 drilling rigs in Saudi Arabia, in which seven are offshore and 38 are onshore.

The planned expansion in the Gulf counties is to happen in two ways, through entering into tenders, and acquisition of companies, depending on the available and optimum opportunities, he explained. 

He expected Arabian Drilling’s listing and start of trading in the Saudi stock market to be during the first week of November, adding that the subscription of individuals will start on Oct. 18, 2022. 

Arabian Drilling said it will sell existing shares representing 19.98 percent of its post-listing share capital, and issue new shares representing 10.11 percent of its share capital, according to a bourse filing. 

The upcoming book building event is going to take place from Sept. 28 to Oct. 5, 2022.

The final offering price of the offering will be determined after the book building process is complete.

The sale of shares through the secondary offering will be on a pro-rata basis according to the percentage of the shareholders in the Arab Drilling Co., namely TAQA and Schlumberger.

Mirdad added that TAQA’s stake in Arabian Drilling is 51 percent, while Schlumberger holds a 49 percent stake, noting that the shares of the two companies will decrease equally after the offering.

Pointing to the signing and rental of contracts with Aramco and Schlumberger, the executive said that  50 percent of the firm’s contracts are in favor of Aramco.

He said the remaining contracts are distributed to Schlumberger, and the operations of Al-Khafji Joint Project on the borders of Kuwait, in addition to contracts with Baker Hughes.

Founded in 1964, Arabian Drilling Co. is a limited liability company co-owned by Industrialization and Energy Services Co. and Schlumberger who own 51 percent and 49 percent respectively.

Topics: Arab Drilling IPO expansion Growth

Related

Arabian Drilling to proceed with IPO for 30% stake on Saudi main market
Business & Economy
Arabian Drilling to proceed with IPO for 30% stake on Saudi main market

Latest updates

NEOM’s media hub on a mission to nurture Saudi talent
The $153 million movie ‘Desert Warrior’ is one of 20 productions hosted at NEOM. (Photo by Neom)
Scholz to sign LNG deals with UAE: German minister
Scholz to sign LNG deals with UAE: German minister
Two killed in Iran protests over woman’s death after ‘morality police’ arrest
Two killed in Iran protests over woman’s death after ‘morality police’ arrest
Saudi Heritage Authority seeks to preserve pottery in Madinah
Saudi Heritage Authority seeks to preserve pottery in Madinah
Sports sector contributes $2.45bn to Dubai economy in 2021
Sports sector contributes $2.45bn to Dubai economy in 2021

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.