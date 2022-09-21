Court delays trial of Istanbul mayor who upstaged Erdogan

You are here

Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu was stripped of his narrow March 2019 win over the ruling party’s candidate after Recep Tayyip Erdogan refused to recognize the result. (AFP)
  • Ekrem Imamoglu’s fate is being watched closely for signs of judicial independence
  • Istanbul mayor is the most internationally recognized of the opposition leaders who might run against Erdogan
ISTANBUL: A Turkish court on Wednesday delayed until November a highly controversial trial that could see Istanbul’s popular mayor banned from politics over a remark he made after beating President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ally in 2019 polls.

Ekrem Imamoglu’s fate is being watched closely for signs of judicial independence nine months before a general election in which Erdogan will struggle to extend his two-decade rule.

The 52-year-old mayor is the most internationally recognized of the opposition leaders who might run against Erdogan.

But a court could keep him from seeking higher office — and possibly force him to give up his post — as punishment for an offhand remark he made about Erdogan’s ruling party in the aftermath of the heated mayoral race.

Imamoglu’s office accuses the ruling party of trying to “eliminate him from the upcoming elections.”

Imamoglu’s office said the trial was adjourned until November 11 moments after it started on Wednesday.

The hearing itself was closed to reporters — an unusual step in Turkey.

The police also sealed off the roads leading to the courthouse with metal fences to keep away protesters in the highly anticipated trial.

Imamoglu was stripped of his narrow March 2019 win over the ruling party’s candidate after Erdogan — who launched his own career as Istanbul mayor and views the city as his second home — refused to recognize the result.

Election officials reported discovering hundreds of thousands of “suspicious votes” after Imamoglu had already been sworn into office.

Their decision to call a re-run election for that June sparked global condemnation and mobilized a groundswell of support for Imamoglu that included former ruling party voters.

Imamoglu won the second election by more than 800,000 votes.

But the usually soft-spoken mayor let his lingering bitterness at the ruling party spill over in November 2019.

“Those who canceled the March 31 election are idiots,” he told reporters at the time.

Erdogan’s ruling party seized on the remark and sued the mayor for “insulting” public officials.

Prosecutors have asked for Imamoglu to be banned from politics and jailed for 15 months — a relatively light sentence that almost never sees people put behind bars.

Defense lawyer Kemal Polat said the mayor would immediately appeal against any ban and keep his job while the case wound its way through the courts.

“Imamoglu can remain in his current position as mayor until the end of the appeals process. He would not have to resign,” Polat said.

Turkey’s Western allies accuse Erdogan of stacking the courts with allies and using them to jail his rivals in the aftermath of a failed military putsch in 2016.

Erdogan responded to the coup attempt with sweeping purges that saw thousands jailed on “terrorism” and other charges.

Everyone from human rights leaders and civil servants to opposition politicians — many of them from the main pro-Kurdish party — were jailed in mass trials that instilled fear across swathes of Turkish society.

Turkey’s status as a strategic member of NATO and a Muslim-majority democracy in a volatile part of the world has helped to preserve Erdogan’s ties with the West.

But the saga over the 2019 vote turned Imamoglu into a global figure whose sentencing could raise the diplomatic stakes ahead of next year’s vote.

The court case comes with Turkey’s fractured opposition parties still arguing over which candidate to field against Erdogan next June.

Imamoglu and Mansur Yavas — elected mayor of Ankara in 2019 — have emerged as two of the more popular opposition options because of their success at the ballot box.

The mayor himself appeared to the bracing for legal battles in the months ahead that ruled him out of next year’s elections.

He threw his support on Tuesday behind the candidacy of the main opposition CHP party’s leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

“Today you are the main opposition leader, tomorrow you will be in charge of the country,” he told Kilicdaroglu.

  • Prosecutors heard 21 witnesses and quizzed defendants who have been remanded in custody
  • At least 25 people thought to have been in the apartment block when it collapsed
AMMAN: Public prosecutors on Wednesday concluded an investigation into a residential building collapse that killed 14 people and injured nine others, the Jordan News Agency (Petra) reported.
“The public prosecution heard 21 witnesses, conducted several technical examinations, and interrogated the defendants who have been remanded in custody,” General Prosecutor Hassan Abdallat told Petra.
He said that the condominium manager (the original owner’s heir), a contractor and a maintenance technician have been charged with 14 counts of involuntary manslaughter and causing injury to others.
Arab News reported earlier that the Public Security Department on Saturday halted the search-and-rescue operation at the site.
At least 25 people were thought to have been in the four-story residential building in Amman’s El-Luweibdeh neighborhood when it collapsed on Sept. 13.
Hundreds of civil defense rescuers worked to remove concrete slabs and lift debris in search of survivors, according to the Jordanian Civil Defense.

  • The once-close regional allies withdrew their respective ambassadors in 2010
JERUSALEM: Israel’s prime minister has met with Turkey’s president for the first time in 14 years, the latest sign of warming ties between the two regional powers after a long and bitter rift.
The office of Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said he met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, the largest annual gathering of world leaders now underway in New York.
In his meeting with Erdogan, Lapid said he “commended” the recent restoration of full diplomatic ties between the countries and the appointment this week of a new Israeli ambassador to Turkey.
The scene of Lapid, the Israeli caretaker prime minister until new elections in November, warmly greeting Erdogan could serve to bolster his diplomatic credentials as an alternative to Israel’s longtime former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Netanyahu has billed himself as a world-class statesman, but relations with Turkey deteriorated during his more than a decade in power.
Erdogan has shown a willingness for warmer ties since Netanyahu left office last year. Over years of strained relations, Erdogan has been an outspoken critic of Israeli policy toward the Palestinians. Israel, in turn, has objected to Turkey’s embrace of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip.
The once-close regional allies withdrew their respective ambassadors in 2010, after Israeli forces stormed a Gaza-bound flotilla carrying humanitarian aid for Palestinians that broke an Israeli blockade. The incident resulted in the deaths of nine Turkish activists.
But following Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s state visit to Turkey in March and other signs of a thaw, the two countries agreed to exchange ambassadors. The countries still share various strategic interests, including containing Iran.
During their meeting in New York, Lapid thanked Erdogan for intelligence cooperation against Iranian attempts to carry out attacks in Turkey and brought up the issue of missing and captive Israelis, his office said.
The leaders also discussed energy cooperation, the statement added. Erdogan has expressed an interest in Turkey tapping into Israel’s offshore natural gas fields in the Mediterranean.

  • Rusting FSO Safer oil tanker holds some four times the estimated amount of oil released in the 1989 Exxon Valdez spill that devastated the Alaskan coast
CAIRO: An international charity on Wednesday urged global donors to pay up on pledges to remove oil from a long-stranded and rusting supertanker off Yemen to avert an explosion or leak that could wreak environmental and economic disaster.
The call by Save the Children has come as the Netherlands, US and Germany are scheduled Wednesday to announce “the successful funding of the emergency operation” to neutralize the threat from the FSO Safer oil tanker. The event, which also includes the UN and Yemen’s internationally recognized government, takes place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.
The UN said Monday it has finally reached a pledging goal to raise money to remove 1 million barrels of oil from the tanker, but it still has to persuade all donors to pay up on pledges for the first, $75 million phase of the operation.
Save the Children urged the international community to treat the tanker as “an international emergency.” It warned that turbulent winds and currents at sea in the winter are likely to “make the oil transfer operation more dangerous and increase the risk of the ship breaking up.”
It said a break-up of the tanker would unleash “disastrous humanitarian, environmental, and economic consequences.” It said the livelihoods of Yemen’s fishing communities could be instantly wiped out if the tanker leaks or explodes.
The tanker is a Japanese-made vessel built in the 1970s and sold to the Yemeni government in the 1980s to store up to 3 million barrels of export oil pumped from fields in Marib, a province in eastern Yemen.
The Iranian-backed Houthis control Yemen’s western Red Sea ports, including Ras Issa, just 6 kilometers (about 4 miles) from where the Safer is moored, and the UN has been negotiating with the group for years to try to get experts on the tanker to examine it.
Both sides signed a memorandum of understanding in March, authorizing a four-month emergency operation to eliminate the immediate threat by transferring oil on the Safer tanker to another vessel. In the longer term, the MOU calls for replacing the Safer tanker with another vessel capable of holding a similar quantity of oil within 18 months.
The aging tanker is 360 meters (1,181 feet) long with 34 storage tanks. It holds some four times the estimated amount of oil released in the 1989 Exxon Valdez spill that devastated the Alaskan coast.

  • Sali Hafiz, who held up Beirut bank, decries ‘country of mafias’
  • She was the first of at least seven savers who held up banks last week
BEKAA VALLEY, Lebanon: On the run from authorities after forcing a bank to release her family savings at gunpoint to treat her cancer-stricken sister, 28-year-old Lebanese interior designer Sali Hafiz insists she is not the criminal.
“We are in the country of mafias. If you are not a wolf, the wolves will eat you,” she said, standing on a dirt track somewhere in Lebanon’s rugged eastern Bekaa valley where she has since been in hiding.
Hafiz held up a Beirut branch of BLOM Bank last week, taking by force some $13,000 in savings in her sister’s account frozen by capital controls that were imposed overnight by commercial banks in 2019 but never made legal via legislation.
Dramatic footage of the incident, in which she cocks what later turned out to be a toy gun and stands atop a desk bossing around employees who hand her wads of cash, turned her into an instant folk hero in a country where hundreds of thousands of people are locked out of their savings.
A growing number are taking matters into their own hands, exasperated by a three-year financial implosion that authorities have left to fester — leading the World Bank to describe it as “orchestrated by the country’s elite.”
Hafiz was the first of at least seven savers who held up banks last week, prompting banks to shut their doors citing security concerns, and call for security support from the government.
George Hajj of the bank employees syndicate said the holdups were misguiding anger that should be directed at the Lebanese state, which was most to blame for the crisis, and noted some 6,000 bank employees had lost their jobs since it began.
Authorities have condemned the holdups and say they are preparing a security plan for banks.
But depositors argue that bank owners and shareholders have enriched themselves by getting high interest payments for lending the government depositors’ money and are prioritising the banks over people rather than enacting an IMF rescue plan.
The government says it is working hard to implement IMF reforms and aims to secure a $3 billion bailout this year.
The series of raids have been met with widespread support, including from crowds that gather outside the banks when they hear a holdup is taking place to cheer them on.
“Maybe they saw me as a hero because I was the first woman who does this in a patriarchal society where a woman’s voice is not supposed to be heard,” Hafiz said, adding she had not intended to harm anyone but was tired of government inaction.
“They are all in cahoots to steal from us and leave us to go hungry and die slowly,” she said.
When her sister began losing hope she would be able to afford costly treatment to help regain mobility and speech impaired by brain cancer, and the bank declined to provide the savings, Hafiz said she decided to act.
BLOM Bank said in a statement that the branch had been cooperative with her request for funds but asked for documentation as they do for all customers requesting humanitarian exceptions to the informal controls.
Hafiz then returned two days later with a toy gun she had seen her nephews playing with, and a small amount of fuel that she mixed with water and spilled on to an employee.
Before her raid, she watched popular Egyptian black comedy Irhab w Kabab — or “Terrorist and Kabab” — in which a man frustrated with government corruption holds up a state building and demands kebabs for the hostages due to the high price of meat.
She managed to get $13,000 of a total $20,000 — enough to cover travel expenses for her sister and about a month of treatment — and made sure to sign a receipt so that she would not be accused of theft.
To aid her escape, Hafiz posted on Facebook that she was already at the airport and on her way to Istanbul. She ran home and disguised herself in a robe and headscarf and placed a bundle of clothes on her belly to make herself appear pregnant.
A police officer who knocked on her door “must have been scared I would give birth in front of him. I went downstairs in front of them all, like 60 or 70 people... they were wishing me luck with the birth. It was... like the movies,” she said, after they failed to recognize her.
Two of Hafiz’s close friends with her at the bank hold up were detained after the incident over charges of threatening bank employees and holding them against their will, and ordered released on bail on Wednesday.
Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces did not respond to a request for comment on the case.
Hafiz said she would hand herself in once judges end a crippling strike that has slowed legal procedures and left detainees languishing in jail.
Abdallah Al-Saii, an acquaintance of Hafiz who held up a bank in January to get some $50,000 of his own savings, said more hold-ups were coming.
“Things will have to get worse so that they can get better,” Saii said, taking drags from a cigarette at his convenience store in the Bekaa.
“When the state can’t do anything for you and can’t even provide a tiny bit of hope over what lies in store, then we’re living by the law of the jungle.”

  • The five pilot areas are in the regions of Hazoua, Majel Bel Abbes, Kesra, Haouaria and Sejnane
  • These territories will be the first examples of sustainable development in Africa
ROME: The Italian government is to cooperate is the formation of five bio territories in Tunisia.

The areas are in different bioclimatic zones of the country and will encourage micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, utilizing natural resources and know-how in the process.

The five pilot areas are in the regions of Hazoua, Majel Bel Abbes, Kesra, Haouaria and Sejnane.

These territories will be the first examples of sustainable development in Africa, and are to be set up under a cooperation agreement signed at the Italian Embassy in Tunis. The project is due to last 18 months.

The Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the government’s Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS) and the Italian branch of the International Center for Advanced Mediterranean Agronomic Studies are to fund and advise on the projects’ implementation following a request from the Tunisian Ministry of Agriculture, Hydraulic Resources and Fisheries.

Italian Ambassador to Tunisia Lorenzo Fanara said: “This is another sign of Italy’s commitment to supporting Tunisia in creating an inclusive, equitable and sustainable development model.

“It aims to promote the development of local initiatives to support productive, entrepreneurial and innovative activities in five specific areas.

“Preserving and enhancing natural resources with a view to finding a new balance between human communities and territories is an Italian priority in terms of development cooperation.”

The AICS said: “The creation of bio territories in Tunisia, the first ones in the African continent, represents a qualitative leap in the governance of rural development policies and strategies.”

Dr. Annamaria Meligrana, from the AICS, said the development would contribute to the “economic and sustainable revitalization of Tunisia.”

