German Chancellor to visit Saudi Arabia, to meet crown prince

More than 1 million people register for voluntary work ahead of Saudi National Day
National Volunteer Portal aims to promote voluntary opportunities in various sectors, including chances to help with National Day activities and initiatives
Updated 55 min 2 sec ago
Ghadi Joudah
RIYADH: As the 92nd Saudi National Day approaches, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has revealed that more than 1 million people have registered with its National Volunteer Portal.
The portal aims to promote voluntary work opportunities offered by organizations in various sectors, including chances to help with National Day activities and initiatives. It is described as an incubator that provides a safe environment for volunteers, coordinates their efforts with those of the organizations offering voluntary opportunities, and protects the rights of both parties.
The platform includes offers a number of advantages for volunteers, the ministry said, the foremost of which is full documentation within the Absher government services platform of the hours of work they donate.
Mashael Al-Mubarak, general director of volunteering at the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, told Arab News that her team has been focusing recently on opportunities for volunteers to contribute to the celebrations for National Day, which takes place on Friday this week.
“This is what we have worked on during the last period and we have (been) receiving requests from volunteers wishing to register in volunteer opportunities, contribute to various sectors and support activities and initiatives to celebrate the 92nd Saudi National Day,” she said.
FASTFACT
The number of people who have benefited from the work of volunteers has reached more than 34 million.
“The opportunities that were presented on the occasion of the National Day cover various fields of community service and related sectors, in accordance with the controls that were set by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development and the General Administration of Voluntary Work in the ministry.”
She added that the official efforts to promote the value of volunteering are designed to help achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 relating to “encouraging volunteer work, with the aim of strengthening and consolidating the values of giving, generating awareness of the culture of volunteer work and achieving Vision 2030’s goal of reaching one million volunteers in 2030.”
Al-Mubarak said the generous nature of the Saudi people is reflected in the fact that more than 1 million people and 3,629 public and private-sector organizations have registered with the National Volunteer Portal and the number of people who have benefited from the work of volunteers has reached more than 34 million.
She added that 345,379 people have volunteered at least once using the portal and, taking into account those who have volunteered multiple times, 1,371,324 activities have been completed over a total of 19,108,609 hours on more than 214,000 projects.
Academic researcher proposes creating Saudi camel encyclopedia
Dr. Ibrahim Al-Dughairy made the suggestion during ‘The Role of Camels in Unifying the Kingdom’ symposium
Updated 21 September 2022
Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: A leading academic researcher has put forward proposals to create an encyclopedia documenting the important and historic role played by camels in Saudi life.
Dr. Ibrahim Al-Dughairy, a professor of literature at Qassim University, made his suggestion during a symposium held in Riyadh on Monday titled, “The Role of Camels in Unifying the Kingdom.”
The conference, staged to mark Saudi National Day, was attended by Bandar Al-Qahtani, executive director of the Camel Club, officials from the King Abdulaziz Public Library, intellectuals, writers, and camel owners.
Al-Dughairy proposed creating an encyclopedia cataloguing camels that inhabited the Arabian Peninsula, their owners, and poetry and texts written about the animals.
He said: “The keenness of King Abdulaziz, founder of the third Saudi state, to choose Al-Najae’eb (the best camels used in wars) in preparing his army for battles for unifying the country was in parallel with his commitment to the quality of camels used. He appointed qualified men to supervise and train these camels.
“People of the Arabian Peninsula have been associated with cows and female camels in various aspects of life from economic and military to medical and literary aspects since the pre- and post-Islamic era; way before the invention of the car,” he added.
The symposium also featured the works of great Arab poets through the ages who had written about the beauty, color, and traits of camels.
Dr. Saeed Al-Qahtani, a professor of modern history, spoke about King Abdulaziz’s entry into Riyadh and restoration of the rule of his fathers and ancestors, how he returned from Kuwait, his political and military strategies, and the use of camels in the battle to build his state.
The meeting also witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Camel Club and King Abdulaziz Public Library that agreed to the sharing of experiences and research, the staging of cultural events and activities, and the establishment of a camel information center.
Saudi Arabia’s Reptile Land shows scary crawlers and creepers are no monsters
Updated 21 September 2022
AMEERA ABID
JEDDAH: Lizards, crocodiles and snakes may not be everyone’s idea of cuddly animals, but according to the two partners behind Reptile Land — Saudi Arabia’s first reptile zoo — the cold-blooded creatures get a bad rap.
“They are not the fearsome monsters that a lot of people seem to think they are,” Kane Tison told Arab News.
Tison, a British national, and Saudi national Faisal Malaikah channeled their love of animals, especially reptiles, into a business partnership behind Reptile Land.
“I am just so proud of what we have done. It was a huge achievement for us to see people admiring and complimenting us because of the zoo we built,” Tison said.
Reptile Land was part of the Jeddah Season and is located in the Jeddah Jungle zone. The zoo is divided into two parts: One for animals that cannot survive the city’s brutal heat and need to be kept in controlled temperatures, and the other for those more suited to the desert climate.
Tison said that the zoo was built to a tight deadline, and the team had to work day and night to make it come to life.
Now the Kingdom’s first reptile zoo is out to offer visitors “something new,” he said.
“Our goal is just to educate people and show them that reptiles are not the fearsome monsters that a lot of people think they are.”
All animals in the zoo are used to human interaction and pose no threat to visitors, Tison added.
Visitors entering the site can see various species of lizards, snakes and crocodiles held in separate enclosures that offer the animals a miniature version of their natural habitat.
Teams are present at each enclosure to answer visitors’ queries, with researchers also available to offer further information.
Among the zoo’s inhabitants is a rare albino crocodile, one of a white-and-pink species that was hunted almost to the point of extinction before authorities intervened. There are now fewer than 200 albino crocodiles surviving around the world, conservation experts believe.
The zoo is also home to big lizards and tortoises, which are kept outdoors in natural surroundings, including ponds and edible plants.
The size and specifications of each enclosure have been thoroughly researched and are based on European animal welfare standards.
“When we came up with the concept, we had to explain to people that it is something unique, and you can create beautiful enclosures and be creative. It isn’t just a snake in the box. It is a proper zoo, where animals are interacting and are present in their natural environment,” Tison said.
As Tison gave the Arab News team a tour of the zoo, he kept a close eye on the animals, at one point instructing staff carry two young tortoises to another enclosure because older animals were not allowing them to eat.
Staff were also told to reduce the amount of food offered to one lizard, which was showing early signs of obesity.
“For each species that we work with, there is a lot of reading and background information that takes forever, but is absolutely necessary,” Tison said.
“Every single animal that we have here requires hours of research to learn about the temperature, humidity and environment that is required for each species.”
The zoo is also hoping to protect reptiles that are unique to Saudi Arabia, such as the Arabian Uromastyx, or spiny-tailed lizard, and desert monitor lizards.
Who’s Who: Mohammed Binzagr, director at KSA’s Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Commission
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News
Mohammed Binzagr has been the director of strategy and corporate performance at the Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Commission since August 2021.
Binzagr is also founder and CEO of MOSBFC, a management consulting firm that provides training, coaching and managerial and industrial consultations.
In July 2021, he served as a senior strategy and project management office consultant at the Council of Cooperative Health Insurance, where he led change management and established the PMO. He worked as head of strategic planning and enterprise PMO at the National Center for Palms and Dates from April 2019 to March 2021.
At the center, Binzagr worked directly with the general directorate of organizational excellence as its general manager, setting corporate performance measurements, budgeting, monitoring initiatives and training over 22,000 people globally.
From January 2018 to April 2019, he served as lead continuous improvement and projects engineer at Al-Salem Johnson Controls, where he led more than 200 employees as program manager for high-performance teams. Binzagr joined the company in January 2015 as a project engineer, where his responsibilities included managing project executions and risk management. He was also acting electrical and controls department manager.
From December 2014 to January 2015, he took part in a program for future leaders in supply chain and risk management at Savola Group.
Binzagr first started his career as an electrical project engineer at Petro Rabigh from June 2013 to December 2013.
He earned his bachelor’s degree in engineering from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in Dhahran in 2014. He holds a certification in strategy execution from Harvard Business School and is currently enrolled in a master’s program in engineering management at the University of Business and Technology in Jeddah.
Saudi events act as a catalyst for economy, says executive
Small and medium-sized enterprises across the world face challenges in the sector as competition intensifies
Updated 26 min 3 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Cooperation Council are witnessing a huge demand in the meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions sector, said Amjad Shacker, acting CEO of the Conventions and Exhibitions General Authority, at the Saudi Events Show recently held in Riyadh.
The two-day event brought together event organizers, entertainment specialists, marketing and public relations professionals, creative agencies, field experts, and technical solutions suppliers for events and logistics from all over Saudi Arabia and overseas.
“Events act as a catalyst for the economy,” said Shacker. “They are great for networking, meeting new people, forging alliances, signing deals, and introducing new products and services.
“The impact is direct and indirect. Direct benefits come from venue rentals, fees paid to organizers, fees paid by participants, cost of logistics, as well as salaries and wages collected by staff organizing the events, to name a few. Indirect impact is attained from contribution to the gross domestic product in the form of air and land travel, hotel rooms booked, mobility solutions utilized by event attendees — such as ride-hailing services, car rentals, taxis, chauffeur-driven cars — dining, shopping and entertainment,” he explained.
Small and medium-sized enterprises across the world face challenges in the sector as competition intensifies. To counter such pressures, consolidation is the best advisable route as it yields strength and diversity in the offering while slashing overhead costs.
“Saudi Arabia has witnessed a 188 percent growth in the number of licensed events as compared to 2021. This is due to several factors owing to the strength of the local economy, the business opportunities in the country, the ease of doing business in Saudi Arabia, and the fact that event licensing now takes four hours or fewer to issue, whereas in the past, the process used to take a number of days,” Shacker said.
Eyad Al-Husaini, general manager at Dimensions Advertising, said that Saudi Arabia’s exhibitions industry is experiencing significant growth in order to keep up with Vision 2030.
He emphasized the importance of organizing events as it allows for the exchange of ideas, information, data, and experience, which all help enterprises achieve their investment objectives and contribute to the subsequent development of the national economy.
Ayed H. Al-Blaihshi, investment adviser at the Madinah municipality, said that organizing events would revitalize the economy on multiple fronts as “events and exhibitions contribute to attracting companies to the Saudi market.”
“We will see a significant leap in achieving the highest returns from the exhibitions and events sector,” he said.