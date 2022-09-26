Iran says 450 protesters arrested in northern province

Japan, Jordan foreign ministers discuss Middle East peace

DUBAI: Japan’s Foreign Minister HAYASHI Yoshimasa met with Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi on Sept. 22.

The two officials met in New York during the United Nations General Assembly and discussed the development of the relationship between Jordan and Japan.

Minister Hayashi expressed his gratitude for King Abdullah II’s visit to Japan to attend the state funeral for former Prime Minister ABE on Sept. 27.

The two also exchanged views on Israel and Palestine, reaffirming their commitment to achieving peace in the region based on a “two-state solution.”

Hayashi said that Jordan’s role in hosting a large number of refugees is important for the stability of the region, and also explained Japan’s support this year through UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees) in light of the global food and fuel price hikes that are making life more difficult for the refugees.

In response, minister Safadi appreciated Japan’s position and contribution regarding the Middle East Peace.

The ministers reviewed the Japan-Egypt-Jordan trilateral consultations on the Middle East, the second DG-level meeting of which was held this month, andwelcomed their efforts are coming to fruition and concurred to further promote cooperation among the three parties.

The ministers agreed to hold the third Strategic Dialogue between the foreign ministers in the near future to further strengthen bilateral relations and regional stability, and confirmed that they will continue to work closely together.

Originally published in Arab News Japan.