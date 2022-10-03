KPMG to add non-Saudi senior directors as shareholders

RIYADH: Global accounting firm KPMG Professional Services has introduced a new shareholding structure to include non-Saudi senior directors as shareholders of the company.

The proposal was approved in the company’s extraordinary general meeting held on Oct. 1.

The move comes as KPMG obtained the license from the Kingdom’s Ministry of Investment, the company said in a statement. It added that the capital increase associated with this expansion of the ownership will be used to support the firm's future growth.

KPMG revealed that its headcount in Saudi Arabia has grown to over 2,000, with people from different nations working across all levels.

The accounting firm has prioritized diversity and inclusion strategy, focusing extensively on developing Saudi nationals and attracting talent from around the world, the press release added.

“The establishment of this new shareholding structure is part of our strategy and commitment to the Saudi market, and will enable us to further our growth trajectory and attract more talent and expertise to support our clients,” said Abdullah Hamad Al-Fozan, chairman and CEO of KPMG.







Abdullah Hamad Al-Fozan, chairman and CEO of KPMG. (Supplied)



Earlier in August, KPMG became the first professional services organization to join as an official observer in Saudi Arabia’s Digital Cooperation Organization, the intergovernmental organization established to enable digital prosperity.