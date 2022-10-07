Where We Are Going Today: Pollino

Pollino, an Italian restaurant, is elegance and decadence on a plate.

With an inviting, crisp white aesthetic and cozy atmosphere, the indoor dining space is filled with families munching on chow and people typing on their laptops while enjoying a delectable meal between meetings.

The menu is filled with the usual suspects: salads, pastas, desserts and proteins galore. service is smooth, with attentive waiters who take your order enthusiastically but do not linger too long.

With the weather cooling, the ample outdoor seating is adorned with fairy lights and plants that make you feel like you have been transported to Italy.

We tried their avocado and fig salad, which had cubes of feta cheese, sliced fresh fig wedges, and long avocado slices on a bed of fresh spinach leaves. The creamy dressing offered the perfect balance to tie in all of those flavor profiles. It cost sr49 ($13) and was a melodic symphony in the mouth.

When we ordered a cappuccino, we were offered an opportunity to choose which logo we’d like applied as a design to sip on — with cocoa powder sprinkled through a stencil. I told the waiter to select the logo of his choice and so i got a cup with Dior on the top.

During October, and in celebration of World Coffee Day, the restaurant is offering diners a complimentary pitcher of coffee or tea with every dine-in breakfast order.

Based on popular demand, Pollino recently extended the hours during which they serve breakfast; it is available from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. The restaurant itself is open daily from 7:30 a.m. until midnight on most days.

On Thursdays and Fridays, their doors close at 1 a.m.