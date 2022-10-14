You are here

  • Home
  • Austrian Embassy hosts Qurayyah historical discoveries lecture in Riyadh

Austrian Embassy hosts Qurayyah historical discoveries lecture in Riyadh

Austrian Embassy hosts Qurayyah historical discoveries lecture in Riyadh
1 / 3
The lecture in Riyadh was titled Revealing Arabia’s Mega-Sites: The Joint Heritage Commission-University of Vienna Discoveries in Qurayyah. (Abdulrahman Alqahtani/AN)
Austrian Embassy hosts Qurayyah historical discoveries lecture in Riyadh
2 / 3
The lecture in Riyadh was titled Revealing Arabia’s Mega-Sites: The Joint Heritage Commission-University of Vienna Discoveries in Qurayyah. (Abdulrahman Alqahtani/AN)
Austrian Embassy hosts Qurayyah historical discoveries lecture in Riyadh
3 / 3
The lecture in Riyadh was titled Revealing Arabia’s Mega-Sites: The Joint Heritage Commission-University of Vienna Discoveries in Qurayyah. (Abdulrahman Alqahtani/AN)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zsz9n

Updated 33 min 52 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi

Austrian Embassy hosts Qurayyah historical discoveries lecture in Riyadh

Austrian Embassy hosts Qurayyah historical discoveries lecture in Riyadh
Updated 33 min 52 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: The Austrian Embassy recently hosted in Riyadh a lecture by Professor Marta Luciani titled Revealing Arabia’s Mega-Sites: The Joint Heritage Commission-University of Vienna Discoveries in Qurayyah.

The embassy invited Luciani to highlight some of the discoveries made by her and the Saudi Heritage Commission during their partnered excavations.

“Qurayyah was a very ancient mega site, an urban oasis that was created in that location because of the Celtic landscape that was very important for the people. So they decided to develop a city or an urban oasis in this location. It was a key major settlement in the Bronze and the Iron Ages,” Luciani told Arab News.

“We have done six excavation campaigns, and every campaign is one-month long with students … This is a cooperation between the Heritage Commission and the University of Vienna,” Luciani said.

The professor added that the team comprised 20-25 Austrian students and Heritage Commission professionals who had worked for a full month on rotations every year for the past six years.

Luciani said that soon she will take the seventh group of students to the excavation site.

The professor said that the information during her lecture was made possible through the partnered excavations via the university and heritage commission, sharing insight and historical information and knowledge together.

“This has been ongoing since 2015, and we have been very lucky in some sense that we found some situations that were quite distinctive. We have had very good results even in comparatively little time,” Luciani said.

“There was a whole local culture (in the desert) that developed very early in the Bronze Age that we are discovering now, but we did not know until last year, and until two years ago, we did not know that it was so relevant,” she said.

Austrian Ambassador Georg Postinger explained that the mission of hosting an event such as this in the embassy was to spread awareness, share the Kingdom’s history and spark a revival of archaeology for new generations through partnerships with experts.

“Saudi Arabia has a fantastic heritage, a lot of it is hidden under the ground, and with one of our experts who is leading the Austrian-Saudi team who is partnering in Qurayyah, we could have wonderful insights into how important these sights really are,” Postinger said.

“For us Austrians, it’s not that we want to come here and say, ‘Well, it’s Austria who makes these findings.’ What we want is to continue to a certain extent a tradition that existed in Saudi Arabia before. As far as I’m concerned from professor Marta Luciani is that you (Saudi Arabia) had a very solid generation of very good archaeologists now to revive the whole thing, and to get new people and new generations it’s always good to rely on someone who has a long history in these things,” Postinger said.

The lecture highlighted archaeological findings that detailed the autonomy of the mega-site of Qurayyah and its inhabitants’ cultural and urban practices.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

How heritage sites will make Saudi Arabia a magnet for cultural tourists
Saudi Arabia
How heritage sites will make Saudi Arabia a magnet for cultural tourists
Saudi Heritage Commission registers 101 new historical sites
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Heritage Commission registers 101 new historical sites

GCC: Best way to solve Russian-Ukrainian crisis is dialogue and diplomacy

GCC: Best way to solve Russian-Ukrainian crisis is dialogue and diplomacy
Updated 5 min 33 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

GCC: Best way to solve Russian-Ukrainian crisis is dialogue and diplomacy

GCC: Best way to solve Russian-Ukrainian crisis is dialogue and diplomacy
Updated 5 min 33 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: The Gulf Cooperation Council has affirmed its friendly relations with all parties in the Russia and Ukraine crisis. It said that the best way to avoid negative repercussions was to settle the crisis through dialogue and diplomatic means in a way that met the interests of all parties.

This came in a statement delivered by the permanent representative to the UN, Abdulaziz Al-Wasil, on behalf of the member states of the GCC, during the emergency special session of the UN General Assembly vote this week on the draft resolution, “Territorial integrity of Ukraine: Defending the principles of the Charter of the United Nations.”

Al-Wasil said: “GCC countries have been following the situation in Ukraine with great concern since its inception, and therefore the GCC countries urge all parties to exercise restraint, avoid further escalation, and adhere to peaceful ways to settle the conflict.”

He said that the GCC’s vote in favor of the resolution came within the framework of its support for commitment to the well-established principles of international law and the UN Charter and its emphasis on respect for the sovereignty of states, the principles of good neighborliness, non-use or threat of force, and peaceful resolution of disputes.

Al-Wasil expressed the hope that the GCC would continue working to reach a satisfactory solution for all parties and to avoid the negative repercussions of the crisis at the human, political and economic levels.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Ghanim

Dr. Abdullah Al-Ghanim, professor of political science at Kuwait University, told Arab News that the GCC countries must maintain their objective position on the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, pointing to the Gulf position based on neutrality, pushing for a peaceful solution, and being a supportive party to the agreements, thereby revitalizing negotiations between the parties.

Dr. Hadi bin Ayedh, director of studies and research at the Kuwaiti Ministry of Information, said coordination between GCC countries on external issues had “begun to harmonize somewhat,” particularly recently. This harmony would help to develop relations between the GCC states and other organizations and countries, and strengthen the Gulf’s position.

Ayedh expected Gulf moves to “play a role” in resolving the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, and the visit of UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed was likely to have positive results in supporting the Gulf position and strengthening the Gulf states’ influence on international issues.

Dr. Hadi bin Ayedh

He said that Saudi efforts to contain the crisis were “a win for Saudi Arabia in particular and the Cooperation Council in general.” He called the Saudi role in economic issues “pivotal, important and influential,” and said that this role was reflected positively in political decisions.

Topics: Russia Ukraine Saudi Arabia

Related

NATO chief warns Russia not to cross ‘very important line’
World
NATO chief warns Russia not to cross ‘very important line’
UNGA overwhelmingly votes to condemn Russia’s annexation of Ukraine regions
World
UNGA overwhelmingly votes to condemn Russia’s annexation of Ukraine regions

Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Shrimp Festival launched in Qatif

Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Shrimp Festival launched in Qatif
Updated 14 October 2022
SPA

Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Shrimp Festival launched in Qatif

Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Shrimp Festival launched in Qatif
Updated 14 October 2022
SPA

QATIF: The Eastern Shrimp Festival 2022 was launched on Wednesday in the presence of Qatif Gov. Ibrahim bin Muhammad Al-Khorayef, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Amer Al-Mutairi, director general of the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture in the Eastern Region, said the festival aims to support and develop the sector in order to contribute to the economy, achieve food security, and provide high-quality products to consumers at the best prices.
The festival also seeks to provide economic opportunities to fishermen, encourage young people to engage in the fisheries industry, and foster investment opportunities to develop marine tourism in the region.
Al-Khorayef said the festival is an opportunity for visitors to see the rich, marine heritage of the region, and participate in activities and events organized with the support of several government agencies.

Topics: Qatif Saudi Seasons Eastern Shrimp Festival 2022 Eastern Province

Related

Saudi festival Outlet 2022 sets new Guinness World Record
Saudi Arabia
Saudi festival Outlet 2022 sets new Guinness World Record
Jeddah Waterfront to host seafood festival
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Waterfront to host seafood festival

Saudi falcon auction sale exceeds SR1 million amid fierce competition

Saudi falcon auction sale exceeds SR1 million amid fierce competition
Updated 14 October 2022
SPA

Saudi falcon auction sale exceeds SR1 million amid fierce competition

Saudi falcon auction sale exceeds SR1 million amid fierce competition
  • Organized by the Saudi Falcons Club, the auction is being held in Malham, Riyadh
Updated 14 October 2022
SPA

RIYADH: Sales at the third Saudi Falcons Club auction exceeded SR1 million ($266,000) after three birds were sold for SR336,000.

The auction, which is being held at the club’s headquarters in Malham, north of Riyadh, concludes on Nov. 15.

Its seventh day began with Talal Abdallah Al-Dosari’s peregrine Qirnas falcon being sold for SR27,000, followed by fierce competition over the second young bird, belonging to Nasser Hamdan Al-Hereji and Saad Sallal Al-Bathali, which went for SR128,000.

The third, owned by Fahd Eid Al-Rashidi, was sold for SR181,000, making it the most expensive in the third edition of the auction to date.

A draw for a falcon-tracking device was made following the event.

The club offers many benefits to falconers through its teams across the Kingdom. Housing and transportation of the birds to auctions are among the services provided.

The auction is broadcast live on TV and the club’s social media channels.

Once the sale is finalized, electronic anklets for the falcons are put in place, and official documents issued to complete the sale.

Topics: Saudi Falcon Club Falconry Malham Riyadh

Related

Drone-based falcon conservation research presented at Saudi event
Saudi Arabia
Drone-based falcon conservation research presented at Saudi event
Fine arts take visitors to new heights at Saudi falcons exhibit
Saudi Arabia
Fine arts take visitors to new heights at Saudi falcons exhibit

KSrelief showcases 30 years of separating Siamese twins

KSrelief showcases 30 years of separating Siamese twins
Updated 14 October 2022
SPA

KSrelief showcases 30 years of separating Siamese twins

KSrelief showcases 30 years of separating Siamese twins
  • 52 successful surgeries and supervision of 124 cases
  • ‘Humanitarian work also developed unmatched medical expertise’
Updated 14 October 2022
SPA

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has showcased the Kingdom’s remarkable three decades of separating Siamese twins from countries across the world, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, supervisor general of KSrelief, presented the history of the medical procedures to over 500 doctors and researchers in Krakow, Poland.

The humanitarian program has seen 52 sets of twins successfully separated, while the Kingdom’s doctors supervised a further 124 cases around the globe, the SPA reported.

This project included the Kingdom’s initiative in 2005 to separate the Polish Siamese twins Daria and Olika, which took over 18 hours, said Al-Rabeeah.

KSrelief’s work has put smiles on the faces of the families because it has allowed their children to live normal lives, said Al-Rabeeah.

He thanked the Saudi government for helping the country’s doctors to perform this work, which has also allowed the nation’s healthcare sector to develop unmatched expertise in the field.

 

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Siamese twins Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah

Related

KSRelief launches program to foster families of orphans in Yemen
Saudi Arabia
KSRelief launches program to foster families of orphans in Yemen
Saudi Arabia’s KSRelief sends 8000 food baskets to families in Pakistan, Lebanon, Bangladesh 
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s KSRelief sends 8000 food baskets to families in Pakistan, Lebanon, Bangladesh 

Saudi Fashion Commission unveils big plans to support local talent

Saudi Fashion Commission unveils big plans to support local talent
Updated 14 October 2022
Nada Alturki

Saudi Fashion Commission unveils big plans to support local talent

Saudi Fashion Commission unveils big plans to support local talent
  • New high-tech product development studio to be built at Misk City Hub
  • Partnership deals signed with four of industry’s leading players
Updated 14 October 2022
Nada Alturki

RIYADH: The Fashion Commission has announced a range of new initiatives to provide increased support for the Kingdom’s designers and greater opportunities to promote their work to a global audience.

At its inaugural Fashion Strategy Roadshow on Wednesday, the organization, which falls under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture, unveiled plans to create a product development studio for use by designers, as well as four partnership deals with leading industry players.

CEO Burak Çakmak said: “Over the last two years, the Saudi fashion sector has made great progress. From the launch of our yearlong mentoring program — Saudi 100 Brands — to Fashion Futures, our annual conference and Elevate — our female leadership program — we have been maximizing opportunities for local talent.

“Building a product development studio in Riyadh is a major step forward toward making Saudi a thriving fashion center.”

CEO Çakmak signed four partnerships with major market players on behalf of the Commission with Mukatafa, L’azurd, Kamal Osama Jamjoom Group, and Sela. (AN photo by Abdulrahman Shalhoub) 

Located at the Misk City Hub, the 1,000-square-meter facility will provide designers and students with world-class product development support, technology and equipment, including a 3D knitting machine, laser cutting machine, leather stitching and industrial sewing machines and fabric digital printers.

The studio will also have an extensive range of kit for jewelry making, including a Formlab 3D printer and a die cast metal stamping machine.

Princess Reema bint Bandar, who sits on the commission’s board, said: “This next generation of fashion designers and their innovative designs are absolutely enchanting. Their creative energy is evident, their talent is apparent and their vision is a sign of great things to come.

“Over 1,300 people applied to participate in the Saudi 100 Brands program, which is an indication of the vast promise of this industry,” she said.

“As Saudi opens up to the world, fashion will help us tell our story of change and the transformational impact of Vision 2030.”

As part of its ongoing efforts to support the fashion industry, the commission also signed four partnership deals, including ones with Mukatafa, an organization that seeks to increase collaboration between the private and public sectors, and multichannel retailer Kamal Osama Jamjoom Group.

HIGHLIGHT

1,000-square-meter facility will provide designers and students with world-class product development support, technology and equipment, including a 3D knitting machine, laser cutting machine, leather stitching and industrial sewing machines and fabric digital printers.

The two others were with Middle East jewelry giant L’azurde in a bid to boost the exposure of local brands, and marketing firm Sela, with the aim of championing the Kingdom’s designers via the Saudi 100 Brands program and providing them with retail space during the high season of Ramadan.

Ammar Bogari, the commission’s general manager for strategy and business development, said: “Fashion isn’t only what we wear. Fashion is much broader than that. Fashion is culture. Fashion is economy. Fashion is environment and soft power.”

He added that thanks to Vision 2030, more than half of the people working in fashion in the Kingdom were women and Saudis held two-thirds of all jobs within the core sector.

Under the Vision initiative, the commission has sought to promote education and creativity in the fashion industry, as well as supporting product development and increasing localization of the manufacturing and supply chain.

It also recently announced a partnership with King Abdullah University of Science and Technology to create greater opportunities for research and development.

Through the Saudi 100 Brands program, the commission has sought to increase the global exposure of Saudi fashion by exhibiting at New York and Milan Fashion Weeks.

Saudi designer Tima Abid, whose creations are included in the program, told Arab News the commission was having a huge and “beautiful” impact on the industry.

“I think the new strategies will give great opportunities to all the designers for their creativity to reach (global markets) in a form that pleases … and most importantly it will be an honorable interface for our country,” she said.

Topics: saudi fashion Saudi fashion commission Saudi Brands Fashion Strategy Roadshow Misk City Hub

Related

100 Saudi Brands to take fashion initiative sustainability to the next level video
Business & Economy
100 Saudi Brands to take fashion initiative sustainability to the next level
KSA Fashion Commission backs luxury designs with 100 Saudi Brands program
Saudi Arabia
KSA Fashion Commission backs luxury designs with 100 Saudi Brands program

Latest updates

GCC: Best way to solve Russian-Ukrainian crisis is dialogue and diplomacy
GCC: Best way to solve Russian-Ukrainian crisis is dialogue and diplomacy
Restatex Jeddah Expo sees agreements worth $266m
Restatex Jeddah Expo sees agreements worth $266m
Turkey, Russia to study Putin’s gas hub proposal
Turkey, Russia to study Putin’s gas hub proposal
Austrian Embassy hosts Qurayyah historical discoveries lecture in Riyadh
Austrian Embassy hosts Qurayyah historical discoveries lecture in Riyadh
Debt reduction, not currency stabilization, is Egypt’s goal: Central Bank advisor
Debt reduction, not currency stabilization, is Egypt’s goal: Central Bank advisor

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.