Deputy ruler of Dubai visits Saudi pavilion at GITEX 2022

DUBAI: The deputy ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, has paid a visit to the Saudi pavilion in the GITEX Technology Week 2022 in Dubai that concluded on Oct. 14, 2022.

The Saudi Ministry of Interior set up the pavilion under the theme “Absher for A Safe Homeland" for the 8th time through a unified platform that brings together the security and service bodies in the ministry.

The five themes included the impact of “Absher” in achieving digital transformation at the level of ministry, enhancing security and reducing all forms of crime, enhancing civil and traffic safety, and services for Hajj and Umrah performers, in addition to the ministry’s efforts to achieve sustainable development.







The Saudi Ministry of Interior’s pavilion at GITEX 2022 presented a performance of the Saudi Ardah in a video clip on Thursday. (SPA)



The themes also aimed to highlight the successes and achievements of the Ministry of Interior in light of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

The Saudi pavilion presented a performance of the traditional dance Ardah in a video clip during the closing day Thursday.

Appreciative visitors took photos and recorded the show, which was presented in cooperation with the Saudi Ministry of Culture.

The traditional dance is on UNESCO’s World Intangible Heritage list.

