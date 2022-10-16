High price of paper hits Egyptian book market

CAIRO: The high price of importing a ton of paper, which has now reached 35,000 Egyptian pounds ($1,782), is causing a crisis in the Egyptian publishing market.
“Publishers face the importers’ mafia, and every hour they sell a ton of paper at a different price,” said Said Abdo, head of the Egyptian Publishers Association and director of Dar Al-Maarf, the oldest publishing house in Egypt.
Abdo said that the import process across the world had been hit by the severe economic crisis in the wake of COVID-19 and then the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.
Abdo added that locally made paper did not satisfy the needs of the Egyptian market, as its production met less than 20 percent of its needs.
A crisis had occurred with the increase in demand and the lack of supply, Abdo said.
Yousef Nassef, owner and founder of the Al-Masry publishing house, told Arab News: “The price of paper is high. I asked the importers we deal with, and they told me about different prices even though the material and type are the same.”
Nassef said: “Now we are threatened, and we are approaching the Cairo International Book Fair in January with a shortage in production.
“I have not yet talked about ink, printing materials, shipping, insurance and, of course, the problems of customs accreditation.”
Nassef added: “These are problems that threaten us before the book fair season, which we rely on to make gains.”
He called for state intervention to save the publishing industry.
Nassef said that it was possible to act to boost local paper production and create a plan to prevent a monopoly of suppliers.
Dar Shams, founder of Islam Shams El-Din, told Arab News: “We have suffered from stagnation for a while, and I think the situation will get worse as long as local production is not enough, and as long as the war is still going on.”
Iran rejects Biden’s support of anti-government protests as interference in Tehran’s state matters
US President Joe Biden Biden said he was surprised by the courage of the people taking to the streets in protest in Iran
Updated 16 October 2022
Reuters
DUBAI: Iran rejected as interference in Tehran’s state matters US President Joe Biden’s support of nationwide protests over the death of a woman in police custody, Iranian Students News Agency reported on Sunday.
Commenting on weeks of anti-government protests in Iran ignited by Mahsa Amini’s death on Sept. 16, Biden said on Saturday he was surprised by the courage of the people taking to the streets in protest in Iran.
“On Saturday ... Biden interfered in Iran’s state matters by supporting the riots ... In recent days, the US administration have tried desperately to inflame unrest in Iran under various excuses ,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said, ISNA reported.
The protests have posed one of the most serious challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution, with demonstrations spreading across the country and some people chanting for the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Egypt launches initiative to recycle e-waste via app
The aim is to encourage the safe recycling of old electronic products
Updated 16 October 2022
Mohammad Shamaa
CAIRO: Egypt has launched an initiative to recycle electronic waste through a mobile application.
The aim is to encourage the safe recycling of old electronic products.
The E-Tadweer app launched by the government allows users to dispose of old electronics at delivery points in exchange for vouchers that they can use to purchase new electronic products from partner stores.
E-waste has become the fastest-growing category of household waste in the world, according to a study by the World Health Organization.
Ahmed Fayez, an official at the Ministry of Environment, told Arab News: “Users can subscribe to the E-Tadweer app and upload pictures of electronic devices they no longer need or old tools that no longer have a market.
“They can then head to the points designated by the app and hand over the devices. Users will then receive electronic vouchers provided by the companies that receive the waste.”
According to figures cited by the ministry, Egypt produces an estimated 90,000 tons of e-waste annually, 58 percent of which comes from the private sector, 23 percent from households, and 19 percent from the public sector.
“This electronic waste contains harmful chemicals such as mercury and lead, which can eventually reach the soil and water if the devices are not disposed of in the right way,” Fayez said.
Jamal Al-Muslimi, a member of the E-Tadweer team, told Arab News that the government was expected to announce several incentives for private companies working in waste management.
The World Health Organization has warned against using incorrect methods to remove materials from electronic waste, which has a significant impact on human health, especially on children.
‘Mullahs must get lost,’ Iranians sing at new protests
Young women have been at the forefront of the biggest wave of street protests seen in the country for years
Updated 16 October 2022
AFP
PARIS: Angry demonstrators took to streets across Iran again on Saturday despite internet cuts, as the protest movement sparked by Mahsa Amini’s death in custody entered a fifth week.
The 22-year-old died on Sept. 16, three days after falling into a coma following her arrest by Iran’s notorious morality police for an alleged breach of the Islamic republic’s strict dress code for women.
Young women have been at the forefront of the biggest wave of street protests seen in the country for years.
“Guns, tanks, fireworks; the mullahs must get lost,” women without hijabs chanted at a gathering at Tehran’s Shariati Technical and Vocational College, in a video widely shared online.
Scores of jeering and whistling protesters hurled projectiles at security forces near a landmark roundabout in Hamedan city, west of Tehran, in footage verified by AFP.
Despite what online monitor NetBlocks called a “major disruption to Internet traffic,” protesters were also seen pouring onto the streets of the northwestern city of Ardabil, in videos shared on Twitter.
Shopkeepers went on strike in Amini’s hometown Saqez, in Kurdistan province, and Mahabad in West Azerbaijan, said a social media channel that monitors protests and police violations.
They were responding to an appeal for a huge turnout for protests on Saturday under the catchcry “The beginning of the end!“
“We have to be present in the squares, because the best VPN these days is the street,” activists declared, referring to virtual private networks used to skirt Internet restrictions.
In response to the protests, one of Iran’s main revolutionary bodies, the Islamic Development Coordination Council, has urged people to “express their revolutionary anger against sedition and rioters” after prayers on Saturday evening.
A call also went out this week for “retirees” of the Revolutionary Guards to meet on Saturday given “the current sensitive situation,” according to a journalist at Shargh newspaper.
At the gathering, a Guards commander said three members of its Basij militia had been killed and 850 wounded in Tehran since the start of the “sedition,” state news agency IRNA said.
The women-led protests have won support from the US president.
At least 108 people have been killed in the Amini protests, and at least 93 more have died in separate clashes in Zahedan, capital of the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan, according to Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights.
The unrest has continued despite what Amnesty International has called an “unrelenting brutal crackdown” that has included an “all-out attack on child protesters” — n and sanctions on Iran from Britain, Canada and the United States.
Iran’s supreme leader has accused the country’s enemies, including the US and Israel, of fomenting the “riots.”
In response to the protests, the clerical state’s security forces have also launched a campaign of mass arrests of artists, dissidents, journalists and athletes.
Iranian filmmaker Mani Haghighi said the authorities barred him from traveling to the London Film Festival over his support for the protests.
The British Film Institute said Haghighi had been due to attend the festival for his latest film “Subtraction,” but the Iranian authorities “confiscated his passport.”
“I cannot put into words the joy and the honor of being able to witness first-hand this great moment in history,” said Haghighi
“So if this is a punishment for what I’ve done, then by all means, bring it on.”
KHARTOUM: Clashes between rival groups in Sudan’s West Kordofan state have killed at least five people and wounded nine others, the army said on Saturday.
Violence erupted a day earlier between members of rival ethnic Nuba and Misseriya people in the town of Lagawa, in the country’s far south, an army statement said.
It was not immediately clear what started the fighting.
“Two people were killed and four wounded from the Misseriya, while three others were killed and five wounded from the Nuba,” said the statement, also reporting incidents of looting and houses set on fire.
Security forces intervened to contain the violence, evacuate the wounded and secure key facilities, the statement added.
The latest violence comes as Sudan grapples with deepening political unrest and a spiraling economic crisis since last year’s military coup, led by army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan.
The military power grab upended a transition to civilian rule launched after the 2019 ouster of strongman Omar Bashir, who ruled for three decades.
Ethnic clashes often occur in Sudan’s far-flung regions over land, livestock, access to water and grazing.
On Thursday, renewed violence between the Hausa people and rival groups in Sudan’s Blue Nile state killed at least four people, according to a tribal leader and a medic.
Similar clashes erupted in Blue Nile state in July and again in September, leaving more than 120 people dead.
The July fighting erupted after Hausa members requested the creation of a “civil authority” that rival groups saw as a means of gaining access to land.
Over 370 people were killed and more than 177,000 displaced in inter-communal conflicts in Sudan between January and August, according to the UN.
How Raqqa, once the Syrian capital of Daesh’s caliphate, reclaimed its Arab cultural pride
Resilient local population reviving ravaged heritage and preserving musical tradition
Equestrian scene slowly recovering in what once a major center for horse racing
Updated 16 October 2022
Lucas Chapman & Ali Ali
RAQQA, Syria: It has been five years since the Syrian Democratic Forces hoisted their flag in the main square in Raqqa, which, for four years, had been the capital of Daesh. The streets and squares of Raqqa had witnessed horrendous atrocities — beatings, torture, beheadings, and other unspeakable acts.
Global media, which watched the operation to liberate the city with bated breath, almost immediately packed up and fled once Raqqa was freed from the terror group, leaving the people alone again in the rubble of their once great city.
But among the ruins, cultural flowers are in bloom. Groups of writers, artists, and intellectuals are making every effort to restore Raqqa’s culture, despite the black mark left by Daesh.
The area around Raqqa has been inhabited since the third millennium B.C. It gained a reputation when the Abbasid caliph Harun Al-Rashid, himself a lover of culture and tradition, chose the city as the site for his imperial residence in 796 A.D.
Though the city has been destroyed six times over its long history, many of its centuries-old historic sites remain as a testament to its importance.
When Daesh stormed into Raqqa in 2014 and declared the city its capital, the local artistic and cultural community were immediately gripped by fear.
“When the armed groups came, our group dissolved. We couldn’t sing or do anything. It got to the point where Daesh arrested me twice,” traditional singer Melek Muhammad Al-Saleh told Arab News.
“The militants said I was committing blasphemy. They said it was haram, that it was the work of Satan,” he said with a quizzical look.
Then, speaking more seriously, Al-Saleh added: “They came to destroy and eliminate our culture. They destroyed our museum. They broke and destroyed all our antiquities.
“They were sent to eliminate the history of this city and country, because they have no history themselves; they have no opinions or goals. Their only goal was destruction.”
Al-Saleh had a distinguished career as a traditional singer spanning decades. After returning to his native Raqqa from Aleppo in the 1990s, he established a seven-member musical group called Njoom. The group travelled not only within Raqqa governorate, but all over Syria, performing at weddings and cultural festivals.
When Daesh came, the city’s proud culture and heritage came under attack. All cultural centers became departments for Daesh’s various bureaus. They seized musical instruments from people’s homes and destroyed them. They destroyed cassettes, CDs and televisions. Weddings, formerly jovial affairs in Raqqa complete with music and dancing, became silent and solemn.
Daesh interrogated Al-Saleh, saying that he had “forgotten God,” and threatened to behead him. The group was shocked, though, to find that Al-Saleh was a pious Muslim who knew a lot about the Islamic faith. “I was with them for 12 hours. I had religious discussions with them. My faith was strong, and theirs was not. They were wrong,” he said.
He continued: “They were shocked; they asked me how a singer could know so many things about religion, because they said singers were infidels. They asked me to become a judge for them.”
Al-Saleh refused to work for the group and was eventually released. He continued to sing, but in secret — his group’s musical concerts were held inside private homes at night, usually with a guard standing outside on the lookout for Daesh patrols.
As Raqqa rebuilt itself, the new Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria’s cultural departments began searching the city for its remaining artists. Al-Saleh was made a member of the Artists’ Union, and proudly showed his union ID card.
All the members of his old musical group have either passed away or left the country, so he has started a new group with 11 members. Additionally, he is teaching his son the rudiments of traditional Raqqa music, “so that the new generation will not forget our traditions.
“For the past four or five years, we have been making all efforts to bring our culture back to what it was, or make it even better. It will take a lot of time, though,” he said.
Daesh were just as angry with the free expression of the written word as they were with traditional music. Mohamed Bashir Al-Ani, a poet from Deir Ezzor, was executed along with his son for “blasphemy.” Many writers were forced to flee, including the Raqqawi writer Fawziya Al-Marai.
“I saw my city totally destroyed and felt that my head would explode. Everything was in ruins,” Al-Marai told Arab News, recalling her return to Raqqa after living in Turkey during the Daesh occupation.
“Not just the city was destroyed. Everything inside of me was destroyed,” she said. “I lost everything that was beautiful in these ruins.”
Al-Marai, 74, is a prolific writer, having penned over 10 books of poetry and short stories since she began writing in the late 1990s.
Most of her writings were inspired by the traditions of Raqqa, particularly the dress and folklore of Arab women, and by the Euphrates River. She attended literary festivals several times a year, meeting famous Syrian poets such as Nizar Qabbani and Raqqawi native Abdal Salam Al-Ujayli.
When Daesh attacked, “I fled. If I had stayed, they would have killed me. They were searching for me by name,” Al-Marai said.
Her books, which she referred to as her children, were all burned by the terror group. “I had 25-50 copies of every book, and when I came back, none of them were left,” she said.
It was not just her books that were destroyed — the entire intellectual community she spent decades building was gone. “None of my friends were left. They all fled and became refugees in Europe,” she said.
Al-Marai was determined to help rebuild the culture of her beloved city. Having become an adviser to the Autonomous Administration’s Art and Culture Department, she now holds regular literary salons in the city’s fushat hiwar, or conversation space, to read and discuss literature.
“Now we are organizing festivals and training sessions for our youth on how to write stories and poetry. We celebrate them and always have activities to return our culture to the way it was before. We are always taking the chance to inform the youth that the future lies with them,” she said.
Shahla Al-Ujayli, a niece of Abdal Salam Al-Ujayli, has carried on her uncle’s literary tradition by writing several books, including one in which the protagonist joins one of Raqqa’s most famous cultural pastimes — horse racing.
For over a thousand years, Raqqa was famous for its equestrian heritage. The unique Arabian breed of horses were used as means of work, transportation, and eventually, as status symbols.
“The horse was a symbol of the family. If a family had a horse, it was known that they were wealthy. Then it became a cultural tradition, passed down from grandparents to parents to children,” Ammer Medad, a horse owner, told Arab News.
Medad estimates that though there were once between three and four thousand original Arabian horses in Raqqa, the current number is around only 400.
He recalls that in 1983, the first facility for horse racing in Raqqa was created. A makeshift facility in a local landowner’s garden, it measured about just 1,000 square meters in size. A local man from a famous equestrian family donated 10 horses to help create the first equestrian club.
The club began to train and eventually started to compete on the national level. They were the poorest team from all Syrian governorates, having only their horses. The riders trained in the desert rather than a regulation-grade racetrack. As they did not even have separate uniforms, they were forced to share a single uniform with one another.
Despite this, however, Raqqa’s riders always took bronze, silver, or gold in the competitions. Their skill was so unmatched that according to Medad, it caught the attention of Basil Assad, the late brother of current Syrian president Bashar Assad, who himself was an equestrian champion.
Basil funded the construction of a racetrack and horse facilities in Raqqa, which was completed in 1989. The team competed in races across the Arab world, including Qatar, Jordan, and Egypt. Though eventually the popularity of horse racing waned, it was still very much a part of the local traditional culture. All of this changed when Daesh came to the city.
Daesh destroyed the racetrack and littered it with landmines. They used the Raqqa facilities as a holding ground for 4,000 stolen horses, according to a local track worker. “They stole the horses for themselves. They even used them for food,” Medad said. He recalled an incident during which a Daesh militant approached a friend of his, intending to buy a horse to eat.
Medad asked why the militant would purchase such a beautiful horse just to eat it.
“Daesh militants rebuked me, saying that I could not forbid what God had allowed, and said that I must come to their court. I ran away for 15 days, at which point, the militant who wanted to take me to court had been killed and I could finally return home.”
Five years on, the racetrack has been cleared of Daesh landmines, and the facility has been 50 percent rebuilt, according to Medad. The track has already held one local festival, and plans on holding one at the national level, the first such race in Raqqa since Daesh took the city, in mid-October.
The statue of Raqqa’s cultural forefather Harun Al-Rashid, which had been destroyed by Daesh, was replaced in front of a crowd of onlookers in early September, symbolizing the city’s slow but inexorable return to its roots.