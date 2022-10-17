UAE signs $25m agreement with WHO to support East Jerusalem hospital

DUBAI: The UAE signed a $25 million agreement with the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday to support Makassed Hospital in East Jerusalem.
The agreement, facilitated by the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process (UNSCO), comes as part of the UAE’s efforts to improve the healthcare sector in Palestine, according to an official statement on the Emirates News Agency (WAM).
Sultan Mohammed Al-Shamsi, the UAE’s Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Development Affairs, said the contribution is expected to benefit about 130,000 patients with enhanced medical services at the hospital.
“The agreement falls within the framework of the UAE’s permanent, historical, and consistent commitment to meet the needs of the Palestinian people, particularly in the health sector,” Al-Shamsi added.
In a statement, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of WHO, said: “The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated that health is not a luxury, but a human right, and it is central to development.”
Rik Peeperkorn, head of the WHO office for West Bank and Gaza, said the UAE’s contribution will help sustain the immediate delivery of essential healthcare services at Al Makassed Hospital.
“It will also improve the quality of Al Makassed’s Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department and assist in the training of medical specialists for all of Palestine,” he said.
Meanwhile, Dr. Adnan Farhoud, Director-General of Al Makassed Hospital, thanked the UAE for the contribution, noting that it would transform the hospital’s operations and services.
Kuwait’s crown prince to attend parliament opening on Tuesday
Updated 17 October 2022
Reuters
Kuwait’s crown prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah is to attend parliament’s opening session on Tuesday after elections on Sept. 29, state news agency KUNA reported on Monday.
The crown prince took over most of the emir’s duties late last year.
Iran prison fire death toll rises to 8 inmates killed
State media reported that the blaze was extinguished after several hours and no detainees escaped
Updated 15 min 32 sec ago
Reuters
DUBAI: Eight prisoners died as a result of a fire at Tehran’s Evin prison over the weekend, Iran’s judiciary said on Monday, doubling the death toll from the blaze which has increased pressure on a government struggling to contain mass protests.
The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on Sept. 16 while in police custody has sparked protests across the country which the authorities have been trying to put down by force.
Iran’s judiciary said all the victims of the prison blaze had been held in a section of the prison designated for prisoners of robbery-related crimes. Evin also holds political prisoners and many detainees facing security charges, including Iranians with dual nationality.
Authorities said that a prison workshop had been set on fire “after a fight among a number of prisoners convicted of financial crimes and theft.” State media reported on Sunday that the first four deaths had been caused by smoke inhalation and that more than 60 had been injured, four of them critically.
In a commentary, state newspaper Iran said that counter-revolutionary forces with the help of foreign intelligence services planned the fire in order to keep international attention on the country’s unrest.
“A review of its different dimensions of this event indicates due to the presence of these dual-national “spies” or “spies” who are citizens of western countries, this would attract sensitivity of those countries, igniting the protesters,” said the newspaper.
Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said the fire at Evin could happen in any country.
US President Joe Biden and the European Union are among those to have criticized Tehran’s crackdown on protesters, with the EU considering to impose asset freezes and travel bans on a number of Iranian officials involved.
The judiciary spokesperson Masoud Setayeshi warned that “Spreading lies with the intention of disturbing public opinion is punishable by law.”
Families of some political detainees took to social media to call on the authorities to ensure their safety at Evin, which in 2018 was blacklisted by the US government for “serious human rights abuses.”
The protests sparked by Amini’s death a month ago have turned into one of the boldest challenges to Iran’s clerical rulers since the 1979 revolution, with protesters calling for the downfall of the Islamic Republic, even if the unrest does not seem close to toppling the system.
Protests resumed early on Monday in Yazd and several other cities. The widely followed activist Tasvir1500 Twitter account carried a video showing people setting fire in the streets and calling for the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Reuters could not independently verify the videos. Iran has deployed the Basij militia, voluntary military troops which have been at the forefront of repressing popular unrest, but they have failed to contain the protests.
The elite Revolutionary Guards, who have not taken part in the crackdown, began military exercises on Monday.
Rights groups said at least 240 protesters had been killed, including 32 minors. Over 8,000 people had been arrested in 111 cities and towns, Iranian activist news agency HRANA said on Saturday. The authorities have not published a death toll.
Iran, which has blamed the violence on enemies at home and abroad, denies security forces have killed protesters. State media said on Saturday at least 26 members of the security forces had been killed by “rioters.”
Frankly Speaking: Iranian opposition group NCRI urges Biden, EU to ‘stand with Iranian people, support their demands for change’
Dowlat Nowrouzi, NCRI’s UK representative, accuses the Tehran regime of stealing national revenue. spending it on exporting terror and destruction
She says European nations can side with the people by taking such steps as recalling their ambassadors and shutting down Iran’s embassies
Updated 17 October 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: As an unprecedented wave of civil unrest sweeps Iran, it is crucial that the world community, particularly Europe and the US, lends its support to the Iranian people and imposes greater sanctions on the regime in Tehran, according to the UK representative of an Iranian political opposition group.
“No matter what the mistakes, strategic mistakes, made by the United States, it is now time for the administration (of American President Joe Biden) to correct them and change its policy.
“It should stand with the Iranian people and support the demands of Iranian people for change,” Dowlat Nowrouzi, UK representative of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, told Katie Jensen, host of “Frankly Speaking,” the Arab News talk show which engages with leading policymakers and business leaders.
The NCRI, founded in 1981, is a political coalition made up of various groups that aim to overthrow the Iranian regime. Most of its members have been forced into exile due to political persecution and operate out of Europe and other Western countries.
Nowrouzi’s plea for support for the Iranian people comes as the Islamic Republic continues to be rattled by protests triggered by the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in the morality police’s custody on Sept. 16.
Amini was detained for allegedly improperly wearing her headscarf, which is mandatory in Iran, and was pronounced dead at Tehran’s Kasra hospital two days later. While the authorities claimed she died of pre-existing medical conditions, her family, fellow detainees, and leaked medical records indicated that she was severely beaten.
What started as isolated protests during her funeral in her native Kurdistan province spread rapidly across Iran, snowballing into a nationwide uprising which has the potential to topple the Iranian regime.
According to Nowrouzi, more than 400 protesters have been killed by Iranian security forces, and the 20,000 people, including children, who have been arrested by the regime face horrific conditions amounting to torture and extrajudicial execution in prisons and detention centers.
Amid the state-orchestrated campaign of intimidation, Nowrouzi claimed that protesters remained resolute and committed to their goals.
She said: “Just a few days ago, we received information that 2,000 of them, especially youngsters and university students, were taken to a very notorious detention center called B Gate No. 6. In that detention center, they do all sorts of deadly torture against political prisoners as well as protesters.
“So, despite all that, they know what they are (engaged in) and they know that they’re going to have to sacrifice all that it takes in order to win back their country.
“I can assure you what is happening now is not going to stop. Iranians are on their way for a new democratic revolution in their country soon.”
Nowrouzi pointed out that although there had been other instances of nationwide civil unrest, most notably the protests of November 2019 and January 2020, which saw Iranian security forces kill thousands of protesters and arrest tens of thousands, “this one is absolutely different.”
She added: “It is a nationwide uprising movement. It has been able, it is mobilized. Some 178 major cities are engulfed in the protests and uprising. And I have to say, it covers almost all the 31 provinces throughout Iran. And this time you are seeing different sectors of Iranian society involved (in the uprising).”
Nowrouzi noted that the policy of appeasement that the US and other Western nations had adopted toward Iran had to change in order to ensure the success of the ongoing peaceful resistance.
“Unfortunately, this policy of appeasement has affected the ruling government. They have to realize it is now time for a very sharp change. As far as the US Congress is concerned, I can tell you it’s a different case because, particularly in the recent resolution 118, 260 members of Congress strongly supported Iranian people’s protests,” she said.
Resolution 118, which was introduced in Congress in February 2021, condemns what it calls Iran’s state-sponsored assassinations and terror attacks against US officials and Iranian dissidents, and expresses support for popular protests against the regime in Tehran.
Though such measures are certainly a step in the right direction, Nowrouzi added: “As far as the government is concerned, they have to do much more, (including meeting) some of the demands of the Iranian community and the opposition.”
She noted that depriving the Iranian regime of financial sources was crucial.
“They’re exporters of terrorism (and) they’re acquiring nuclear weapons, all of it by stealing the money and the national revenue of the Iranian people’s oil and gas, which are being spent by the mullahs on destruction rather than construction,” she said.
Protests and worker-led strikes have shut down major petrochemical facilities in Iran’s oil- and gas-rich southern provinces, which Nowrouzi sees as a significant development.
“It plays a very important role because it can (shut down) the mullahs’ economic (lifeline), particularly as far as money and trade is concerned,” she added.
Such actions, she said, took away the regime’s ability to finance their brutal acts against protesters. She noted that the mullahs acknowledged that 80 percent of the population lived below the poverty line, even though the country was enormously wealthy in terms of reserves of oil and gas.
Western countries, particularly the EU, could also play a critical role in shutting down the regime’s ability to crush any form of resistance, Nowrouzi said.
“I think they can play a very important role in order to actually side with the Iranian people and their major demands for freedom and democracy.
“In order to do that, in our view, Europeans have to do a lot more than just issue verbal condemnations of the atrocities of the mullahs, both in terms of the executions as well as the arbitrary arrests that they have been involved (in) during the past several weeks in this recent protest. We think they can, and they should, (recall) their ambassadors,” she added, referring to EU members.
“They have to close down the Iranian embassy in their countries, because as far as we know, in reality, they are used by the mullahs for all sorts of espionage, as well as for exporting terrorism and providing logistics, money, financial aid, and even military weapons, to their terrorist networks in Europe.”
Nowrouzi highlighted a terror plot in which Asadollah Asadi, the third diplomat of the Iranian embassy in Austria, brought a highly sophisticated bomb in his own personal suitcase through several European countries in order to target a rally held by the National Council of Resistance of Iran, in Paris.
“Thousands of government officials from over 70 countries were in attendance, and luckily, the plot was foiled, and Asadi and his co-conspirators arrested.”
Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran, the country has carried out more than 50 attacks, assassinations, and bombings on four different continents, killing hundreds of foreign officials, Iranian diplomats, and ordinary civilians. Intervention and concrete measures on the part of the US and EU, Nowrouzi said, could help to put an end to the state-sponsored terrorism.
“We are asking them to impose all sorts of comprehensive sanctions against the mullahs, especially the officials and the (Islamic) Revolutionary Guard Corps that are very much responsible for the executions and torture of our youngsters and women.
“We are also asking them to recognize the legitimate right of Iranian people to defend themselves and actually to continue their support, and to stay on the side of millions of Iranians demanding change and hope,” she added.
Nowrouzi pointed out the determination and resolve of the Iranian people to bring about change in their country.
“What I can assure you is that the Iranian people will continue to (protest) because they know what happened to Mahsa. It was not only Mahsa; the same thing could have happened to anybody else’s sister, wife, mother, or any other close brother.
“They know that the regime has been involved in all sorts of crimes against Iranian people. So, I can tell you that the vast majority of Iranian people are determined, and this determination will persist until we see the downfall of the regime,” she said.
She added that the protests had shown the world community that “the Iranian people, particularly women, who are the prime victim of this misogynist, brutal regime, are very much determined to bring about the change.
“They are fed up. They want democracy, a democratic republic with separation of religion from the state. And so, there is no way that any longer they would tolerate the inhumanity, barbarism, depression, and aggression of the mullahs.”
Concern grows over expanding settler attacks in occupied West Bank
Palestinian families ‘afraid of picking their olive crops from vineyards near settlements for fear of assault’
Updated 16 October 2022
Mohammed Najib
RAMALLAH: The UN is leading efforts to calm the situation in Nablus and Jenin in the West Bank, Tor Wennesland, UN special coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, tweeted in an announcement on Sunday.
Wennesland said he held constructive meetings on Oct. 15 in Nablus and Jenin with influential figures to discuss the deteriorating security situation, and ways of restoring calm and pursuing a political solution.
He also stressed the need to reduce tensions and focus on tangible, permanent steps to improve the situation.
The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has voiced concern that Israeli settler violence against Palestinian citizens has significantly increased in the past week in the occupied West Bank.
It said the violence was characterized by its intensity, with shots fired at citizens, vehicles smashed and access roads used by Palestinians blocked.
Settlers target and burn homes, destroy shops, target public places and facilities, farmers, and chase olive pickers, restricting them and stealing their fruits, and cutting down their trees.
Many Palestinian families are afraid to pick their olive crops from near the settlements for fear of being attacked, restricting themselves to Saturdays or Jewish holidays, hoping they can pick crops without settlers showing up at their fields.
The attacks on Palestinians coincided with the Israel Defense Force’s heavy crackdown on Nablus and Jenin, and the Shufaat refugee camp in East Jerusalem.
Ibrahim Melhem, spokesman for the Palestinian Authority, told Arab News that settlers were forming a second army in the West Bank under the protection of the IDF.
Israeli security and military officials have expressed concern about stepped-up attacks against the Palestinians by extremist settlers, which undermines the IDF’s efforts to thwart Palestinian attacks against Israeli targets, they say.
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz canceled entry permits to Israel for 164 suspected attackers and their relatives in the Nablus district.
Israeli military authorities prevented more than 2,500 relatives of the attackers from entering Israel last year.
In another development, the family of elderly Palestinian US citizen Omar Abdel Majid Asaad — who was killed by the IDF in January 2022 — has rejected an Israeli financial compensation offer of $141,000 in exchange for forfeiting their case brought before Israeli and US courts.
Asaad, 80, who held American citizenship, died on Jan. 12 after being detained, handcuffed and assaulted by IDF soldiers. He was from the village of Jaljalia, north of Ramallah.
Nawaf Asaad, his brother, said that the family had refused any financial compensation in exchange for forfeiting their right to hold the perpetrators accountable.
Nawaf stressed that he instructed the family’s lawyer to continue the legal procedings until the law took its course and justice was served.
“We will not give up the case for any reason,” he said.
“The death of my brother Omar cannot be compensated with money. His wife and children miss him, and his grandchildren still call and look for him at home,” said Nawaf.
Melhem told Arab News: “I respect the family’s decision by their insistence on prosecuting the killers and bringing them to justice because of their awareness and certainty that the absence of a trial means that an old man like their father will be killed in the future as well by the Israeli army.”
He added: “The absence of justice will mean a repeat of the crime against another of our people.”
Meanwhile, Telegram has rejected an Israeli request to shut down the account of the armed Palestinian resistance group Areen Al-Osood, saying that Israel’s request was a “violation of freedom of expression.”
The rejection came despite the US company Meta — which includes the Facebook and Instagram platforms — closing the Palestinian military group’s accounts on its two networks in response to an Israeli request.
These accounts “through which extremists recruit, plan and encourage terrorism, pose a real and immediate danger,” a senior Israeli source claimed.
On Oct. 15, TikTok closed the Areen Al-Osood account at the request of Israel, although the group later denied that it had any accounts on the video-sharing application.
Palestinians claim that social networks were working to obscure Palestinian content and facts, with a clear bias towards Israel.
Areen Al-Osood became a serious concern for the Israeli security establishment after the group carried out attacks against Israeli forces and settlers in Nablus, in the northern West Bank.
Sabaya VIP eatery in occupied territory dishes out financial independence, secure environment
Updated 16 October 2022
HAZEM BALOUSHA
GAZA CITY: Reham Hamouda makes a point of walking around her restaurant to ask if customers are satisfied with the offerings available in her women-only eatery.
Recently opened Sabaya VIP restaurant in Gaza City caters exclusively for female diners.
“The restaurant was an idea, and it became a reality. There is financial independence for me and other female workers in this restaurant. All of them are women too,” Hamouda told Arab News.
The mom-of-five studied English at a university in Gaza, and she has worked for several local non-governmental organizations.
She said: “Working in NGOs was good, but it is insufficient and unstable. That is the main reason which prompted me to establish my own business with funding from my husband, who resides in a foreign country.
“Restaurants are a good and acceptable idea as well as popular in the Gaza Strip. So, a different project from what is prevalent was launched to make it good for customers.”
Hamouda noted that her restaurant was frequented by women of all ages and from all walks of life.
The Gaza Strip, which has been ruled by Hamas since 2007, is a conservative society and most women wear headscarves.
“In this restaurant, you find women, especially the veiled ones, who feel very comfortable sitting in a private environment without facing embarrassment from the presence of men.
“Some of the women visitors remove their veils as if they are in their home, which makes them feel happy,” she added.
Gaza suffers from high rates of poverty and unemployment, and 80 percent of its population depends on food aid, according to UN statistics.
Women make up around 49 percent of the population in the Palestinian Authority, according to a report issued by the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics in March 2021, and unemployment rates among men and women are high.
Seven women work in the restaurant kitchen or serving customers, and all of them are married.
There are several restaurants and cafes in Gaza, some that cater only for men and others that welcome families.
Alaa Thabet, a partner of Hamouda, said the Sabaya VIP restaurant stood out not only because it was just for women, but due to its quality of food and affordable prices.
She said: “We provide food and drinks at reasonable prices in addition to offering a menu for those who follow a healthy diet.”
Mother-of-six Thabet, who hails from Ramallah and lives in Gaza City, added: “We live in a conservative society. We do not allow hookah and smoking is not allowed in the restaurant as part of observing the societal customs and traditions.”
She pointed out that the restaurant project allowed the women who worked there to achieve self-sufficiency.
“This is a pioneering project that is different from any other project in the Gaza Strip.
“We seek to make a profit for us as owners, and at the same time we provide support and assistance to our workers, who are specialists in this field, both in terms of experience as well as efficiency,” she said.