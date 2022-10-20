You are here

  • Home
  • Barakat Trust and Google Arts & Culture launch digital exhibit spotlighting Gaza

Barakat Trust and Google Arts & Culture launch digital exhibit spotlighting Gaza

Barakat Trust and Google Arts & Culture launch digital exhibit spotlighting Gaza
1 / 6
Busy street in front of Souk Al-Qissariya. (Muneer Elbaz)
Barakat Trust and Google Arts & Culture launch digital exhibit spotlighting Gaza
2 / 6
Gaza port. (Ramez Habboub)
Barakat Trust and Google Arts & Culture launch digital exhibit spotlighting Gaza
3 / 6
Kateb Welayya Mosque next to the Church of Porphyrus. (Supplied)
Barakat Trust and Google Arts & Culture launch digital exhibit spotlighting Gaza
4 / 6
Machine uproots soil with architects surrounding it. (Muneer Elbaz)
Barakat Trust and Google Arts & Culture launch digital exhibit spotlighting Gaza
5 / 6
Mosaic of David playing the harp. (Dr. Avishai Teicher)
Barakat Trust and Google Arts & Culture launch digital exhibit spotlighting Gaza
6 / 6
Omari Mosque. (Ramez Habboub)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5rxmq

Updated 20 October 2022
Arab News

Barakat Trust and Google Arts & Culture launch digital exhibit spotlighting Gaza

Barakat Trust and Google Arts & Culture launch digital exhibit spotlighting Gaza
  • Collection features audio and video stories about growing up in the city and preservation efforts
  • Journalist Rawan Yaghi talked about the history and destruction of Gaza
Updated 20 October 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Google Arts & Culture has launched a digital exhibit by the Barakat Trust about the Gaza strip in Palestine. The project, which is Barakat Trust’s inaugural collection on Google Arts & Culture, aims to help more people around the world learn about Palestinian culture and heritage.
The charity organization, which focuses on the Islamic world’s education and heritage, worked with experts in Gaza to document a range of the city’s architectural and cultural facets through firsthand accounts from the city’s residents.
Available in both Arabic and English, the exhibit features audio clips from Gazan engineers, academics and journalists about their experience growing up in the city, their history and shared memories of living through war.
“Gaza is very small, (it is) only 365 sq km — roughly the same as Las Vegas or a quarter of the size of London,” Salem Al-Qudwa, architectural engineer at Harvard University, said in one of the audio files featured in the exhibit.
“It’s currently home to almost 2 million Palestinians, making it widely regarded as one of the most densely populated areas in the world and leading some to call it the world’s largest open-air prison, and I lived in that prison with my family,” he said.
Journalist Rawan Yaghi talked about the history and destruction of Gaza. “To me, it (Gaza) always felt like an alternate world,” she said.
When walking in Gaza, she added, it feels like “this place has existed for centuries and you’re just passing by in your short life.”
“What’s more devastating about that is that it (Gaza) keeps getting destroyed and being rebuilt and destroyed and being rebuilt,” Yaghi said.
The digital exhibit also features a series of videos and stories about preservation efforts in the Gaza strip and the difficulties facing local preservation experts who are working to restore and maintain local heritage sites.
“We all need to support Gaza in a different way. Not only (with) food and medicine, but also to safeguard its identity and cultural heritage. This project funded by the Barakat Trust is very important to us — to help make our voices reach outside of Gaza,” said Muneer Elbaz, a participant in Barkat’s Trust’s project and an architect, urban planner and lecturer at the University College of Applied Sciences in Gaza.
One of the main heritage sites in Gaza is Palestine’s oldest mosque, the Omari mosque. Established in 1277 A.D., the mosque has a history similar to that of Turkey’s Aya Sofia, where it was used for different religious purposes over the years — from temple to church to mosque to church and then mosque again.
The collection also delves into local conservation efforts in the city, including efforts to digitally preserve religious manuscripts found in the Omari mosque and historical buildings.
“We have supported conservation and heritage education efforts in this historic city for several years and are delighted by the change these projects are bringing to the city. This collection of stories highlights both the history of Gaza and the dynamic people involved in preserving its diverse heritage,” said Seif El-Rashidi, director of Barakat Trust.
Google Arts & Culture highlights the stories of more than 2,900 cultural institutions from 80 countries, working as a partner for these institutions to preserve and share culture through new technologies.
Previous digital exhibitions include the Dalloul Art Foundation in Lebanon; the National Library & Archives and Dubai Culture & Arts Authority in the UAE; the Art & Soul of Mosul in Iraq and Preserving Egypt’s Layered History project in Egypt.

Topics: Gaza Google Arts & Culture Barakat Trust Palestine digital exhibit

Related

Special Women-only Gaza restaurant feeding local needs
Middle-East
Women-only Gaza restaurant feeding local needs
Special No end to pain of Gaza cancer patients
Middle-East
No end to pain of Gaza cancer patients

A win for the greens! Lettuce outlasts British PM Liz Truss

A win for the greens! Lettuce outlasts British PM Liz Truss
Updated 20 October 2022
Arab News

A win for the greens! Lettuce outlasts British PM Liz Truss

A win for the greens! Lettuce outlasts British PM Liz Truss
  • Tabloid newspaper’s contest pitched 60 pence vegetable against Conservative leader
  • Salad staple wilting but still intact as Truss leaves Downing Street
Updated 20 October 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: A wilting lettuce has emerged victorious over British Prime Minister Liz Truss in a peculiar competition run by British tabloid the Daily Star.

Last week, the newspaper bought a 60 pence (67 cent) lettuce from grocery chain Tesco and started a competition to see if Truss would remain prime minister within the 10-day shelf-life of the salad vegetable.

It even launched an Instagram filter of a lettuce with googly eyes as part of the bizarre contest.

 

 

As it started gaining celebrity status, the lettuce also joined celebrity video messaging website Cameo earlier this week, where users could have a personalized message sent to them by the lettuce for £13 ($14).

The Daily Star said a portion of the money raised would go to its charity of choice, Free The Bears, which rescues bears from dangerous captivity and has sanctuaries in Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam.

As it turns out, the lettuce won, with Truss resigning on Thursday after just 44 days in office.

When the Conservative Party leader confirmed her resignation, a crown was placed on the browning lettuce, and the caption changed from “Day Seven: Will Liz Truss outlast his lettuce?” to “The Lettuce Outlasted Liz Truss.”

“I recognize though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to announce that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party,” Truss said in a statement.

She was not the only one to speak to the press. “Lizzy Lettuce,” as the Daily Star calls the vegetable, also released a statement, saying: “I, Lizzy Lettuce, just wanted to say thank you to the nation for all your support. We shall remain here for as long as we can, and we can’t believe you have ‘lettuce’ into your heart.”

 

 

The stunt was inspired by a column in The Economist that said Truss’ likely tenure would be “roughly the shelf-life of a lettuce.”

Topics: Liz Truss Letty lettuce Daily Star Lizzie Lettuce Tories UK leadership crisis

Related

Truss quits, setting up race to be Britain’s third PM in seven weeks video
World
Truss quits, setting up race to be Britain’s third PM in seven weeks
Liz Truss pledges to steer Britain through ‘stormy days’
World
Liz Truss pledges to steer Britain through ‘stormy days’

TikTok to ban children under 18 from livestreaming

TikTok to ban children under 18 from livestreaming
Updated 20 October 2022
Zaira Lakhpatwala

TikTok to ban children under 18 from livestreaming

TikTok to ban children under 18 from livestreaming
  • TikTok said that it would take prompt action against “exploitative begging”
  • The short-form video app is raising the age limit from 16 to 18 starting next month
Updated 20 October 2022
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: Syrian children from refugee camps have taken to TikTok in droves to ask for donations, according to a BBC investigation. Some were even receiving up to $1,000 an hour, but when they withdrew the cash, it turned out TikTok had taken 70 percent of it.

TikTok said that it would take prompt action against “exploitative begging,” adding that this type of content was not allowed on its platform, and its commission from digital gifts was significantly less than 70 percent.

More than 30 accounts using children for begging were reported to TikTok. The company removed the videos but said that “no violation” had taken place.

“This type of content is not allowed on our platform. We have been working to strengthen our global policies around exploitative begging, to ensure no vulnerable person is used as a means to increase gifts while on LIVE. We have removed the accounts that have violated our Community Guidelines,” a TikTok spokesperson told Arab News.

A BBC crew, which visited a refugee camp and spent five months monitoring the activities, spoke to a middleman named Hamid Al-Alwa who provided phones and helped to manage accounts of families who begged.

Al-Alwa confirmed that the value of the gifts they received was “significantly reduced” from the amount actually pledged.

Now, TikTok has raised the age limit for livestreams from 16 to 18 years, starting Nov. 23.

In the coming weeks, it also plans to introduce adult-only live streams.  

“For instance, perhaps a comedy routine is better suited for people over age 18. Or, a host may plan to talk about a difficult life experience and they would feel more comfortable knowing the conversation is limited to adults,” the company said in a blog post.

TikTok is also updating its keyword filtering tool, which enables creators to limit comments they find inappropriate.

“In the coming weeks, we’re rolling out an updated version of this feature that will send a reminder to people and suggest new keywords they may want to consider adding to their filter list,” TikTok said.

However, it is unclear how TikTok will enforce these age restrictions.

Topics: TikTok BBC Syria

Related

TikTok makes money off Syrian refugee livestreams, BBC investigation alleges
Media
TikTok makes money off Syrian refugee livestreams, BBC investigation alleges
‘There is a balancing act between creative freedom and our Community Guidelines’ — TikTok’s regional GM
Media
‘There is a balancing act between creative freedom and our Community Guidelines’ — TikTok’s regional GM

MBC Group signs deals with Turkish production houses Medyapim and Ay Yapim

MBC Group signs deals with Turkish production houses Medyapim and Ay Yapim
Updated 20 October 2022
Arab News

MBC Group signs deals with Turkish production houses Medyapim and Ay Yapim

MBC Group signs deals with Turkish production houses Medyapim and Ay Yapim
  • Medyapim and Ay Yapim will share Turkish content exclusively with MBC Group
  • MBC Group CEO Sam Barnett: It’s no secret that Turkish content is extremely popular with MENA audiences
Updated 20 October 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: MBC Group has signed a five-year agreement with Turkish production houses, Medyapim and Ay Yapim.

The partnership, which was unveiled at the 38th International Co-Production & Entertainment Content Market in Cannes, will see the two production houses sharing Turkish content exclusively with MBC Group, as well as producing original Arabic content for the MENA market.

“It’s no secret that Turkish content is extremely popular with MENA audiences — it’s a genre that has been rising in popularity in this region since the early Noughties,” said Sam Barnett, CEO of MBC Group.

The partnership will see the companies focus on knowledge-sharing to produce programs that will be shot in Saudi Arabia among other countries in the MENA region, he said.

Upcoming titles produced by Medyapim and Ay Yapim will appear exclusively as “first look” titles in the MENA region or as part of a volume deal agreement via MBC’s TV channels, as well as on its streaming platform Shahid.

These titles, which have not been announced yet, will be dubbed in Arabic and will air in the MENA region on the same date as Turkey.

MBC Group will also work with Medyapim and Ay Yapim to co-develop and commission Arabic-language productions, scheduled to begin filming in Saudi Arabia and surrounding territories in the region in the coming years.

The titles will be revealed as and when production begins.

The move signals an end to an unofficial boycott imposed on Turkey by Saudi Arabia as the two countries work to improve ties.

Saudi Arabia and Turkey were at loggerheads during the 2011 Arab Spring over Ankara’s support for political Islamist groups deemed a threat to the region’s system of rule.

Tensions escalated sharply after the October 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul’s Saudi consulate, and Saudi companies and businesses imposed an unofficial boycott on Turkish goods.

However, relations started to warm this year following huge diplomatic efforts by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, also extended to Saudi Arabia’s regional allies, as Turkey’s economy struggles with a slumping lira and soaring inflation that could threaten Erdogan’s chances in elections planned by June 2023.

After Erdogan visited the Kingdom earlier this year, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman went to Ankara in June, and during that trip Turkish officials said that the two countries had lifted restrictions on trade, flights and the screening of TV series, with mutual negative media coverage also halted.

Topics: MBC Group Medyapim Ay Yapim

Related

BBC Studios, MBC Group sign deal for ‘Doctor Foster’ adaptation
Media
BBC Studios, MBC Group sign deal for ‘Doctor Foster’ adaptation
MBC Group and Dubai Business Women Council host Women in Media forum
Media
MBC Group and Dubai Business Women Council host Women in Media forum

BBC Studios, MBC Group sign deal for ‘Doctor Foster’ adaptation

BBC Studios, MBC Group sign deal for ‘Doctor Foster’ adaptation
Updated 20 October 2022
Arab News

BBC Studios, MBC Group sign deal for ‘Doctor Foster’ adaptation

BBC Studios, MBC Group sign deal for ‘Doctor Foster’ adaptation
  • ‘Doctor Foster’ is the group’s second Arabic-language adapted show of the year after ‘The Office’
Updated 20 October 2022
Arab News

LONDON: BBC Studios and MBC Group announced on Thursday the signing of a deal that would see the first Arabic-language adaptation of “Doctor Foster” brought to audiences across the Middle East and North Africa region.

MBC Group, the largest media company in the MENA region, said it has acquired the rights to the BAFTA-award-winning show, which is already in the making with Turkish production company Medyapim. The company previously produced the Turkish version of the show, called “Sadakatsiz.”

“Earlier this year, we commissioned ‘The Office’; today, we can also confirm the Arabic-language adaptation of ‘Doctor Foster’ — a superb title that received outstanding reviews when the original UK version debuted on BBC One in 2015,” commented MBC Group’s CEO Sam Barnett.

“We cannot wait for audiences to watch our very own regional ‘Dr. Gemma Foster’ and to discover such a captivating character.”

Originally created by Mike Bartlett and produced by London-based independent television production company Drama Republic, the series centers around a doctor whose life implodes when she suspects her husband of having an affair.

The series will air across both MBC’s linear channels and its video-on-demand streaming platform Shahid, reaching across territories including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and the Maghreb.

Besides Turkey, “Doctor Foster” has previously been adapted in markets such as France, India, Thailand, South Korea, Indonesia and the Philippines, where the series recently won the award for Best TV Format Adaptation (Scripted) at the Content Asia awards.

Tommaso Muffato, format sales manager for BBC Studios, negotiated the deal with MBC Group, which also licensed the sitcom television series “The Office” to the Riyadh-based group in May, highlighting the excellent relationship between the Saudi media group and BBC Studios.

“It’s a real treat to see that ‘Doctor Foster’ continues to find voice around the world, bringing to viewers this powerful and gripping story. It’s exciting to bring more of our BBC-owned and represented formats to MBC viewers so soon after the commission of ‘The Office’ and I look forward to seeing this Gemma Foster sit alongside her contemporaries from around the world,” said in a statement André Renaud, senior vice president of global format sales at BBC Studios.

Topics: bbc studios MBC Group

Related

MBC Group and Dubai Business Women Council host Women in Media forum
Media
MBC Group and Dubai Business Women Council host Women in Media forum
MBC Group has had a longstanding commitment to local programing. (Supplied)
Media
MBC launches new headquarters in Riyadh

BBC celebrates 100 years of broadcasting

BBC celebrates 100 years of broadcasting
Updated 20 October 2022
Arab News

BBC celebrates 100 years of broadcasting

BBC celebrates 100 years of broadcasting
  • For a century the corporation has been a global ‘beacon of trusted news and programming,’ said Director-General Tim Davie
  • But the centenary comes at a time of uncertainty and concern for the future of the broadcaster in a shifting media landscape
Updated 20 October 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The British Broadcasting Corporation, more commonly known throughout the world as the BBC, is celebrating its 100th anniversary this week, a major milestone for the global media giant.

Over the decades, the broadcaster grew from a small, daily radio service founded by a group of wireless manufacturers to become one of the most prominent and respected British brands in the world.

“For a century, the BBC has been a beacon of trusted news and programming across the world, as well as being part of the fabric of the UK and one of its key institutions,” said Tim Davie, the BBC’s director-general.

“It has been a story of a devotion to public service and constant reinvention, which those in the BBC today remain utterly committed to.”

A ubiquitous part of British culture for generations, and affectionately referred as “Auntie” in the UK, the corporation was officially founded on Oct. 18, 1922, with the mission of “informing, educating, and entertaining.” It holds a special place in the history of broadcasting, constantly evolving in an ever-changing media landscape, and has played a part in creating memories and marking special moments in the lives of millions of viewers and listeners.

The BBC quickly established itself as a daily radio service that filled airwaves with “music, drama and ‘talks’ for only a few hours a day.” Then, in 1932, King George V became the first British monarch to deliver a broadcast over the airwaves. Millions around the country heard his voice, many of them for the first time.

  The transmission marked the beginning of the BBC Empire Service. It was the precursor to the BBC World Service, as part of which BBC Arabic, the company’s literary Arabic-language radio station, was launched in 1938.

Over the years, BBC Arabic Radio, the corporation’s first foreign-language station, played a vital role in the Arab world, representing a point of contact with the wider world for many people. In September 2022, the BBC announced plans to close BBC Arabic Radio, after more than eight decades on the air, citing financial reasons. 

But despite the ups and downs, the BBC has always proved capable of keeping up with modern trends and innovations, and is often praised for its ability to connect with its audience in intelligent and creative ways.  

In 1936, the BBC launched what it says was the world’s first regularly scheduled hi-definition TV service. In 1953, its live coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation sparked a boom in TV sales and was the first time that most people in the country had watched a television broadcast.

To mark the centenary, the BBC has organized a series of special events and broadcasts, including a guest appearance from the newly crowned King Charles III on “The Repair Shop,” a program in which expert craftspeople restore antiques.

The centenary comes at a time of uncertainty, however. Drastic budget cuts and changes in viewing habits driven by the digital revolution have sparked debates about the corporation’s future and its ability to continue serving as a “beacon of trusted news and programming around the world.”

Topics: BBC Anniversary

Latest updates

Steven Gerrard out as manager of Aston Villa
Steven Gerrard out as manager of Aston Villa
Lewandowski scores twice, Barça rebound from ‘Clasico’ loss
Lewandowski scores twice, Barça rebound from ‘Clasico’ loss
Saudi university bags patent for increasing shelf life of dates
Saudi university bags patent for increasing shelf life of dates
Saudi Arabia to become fastest-growing digital health market in GCC
Saudi Arabia to become fastest-growing digital health market in GCC
Newcastle United to face Al-Hilal in Diriyah Season highlight
Newcastle United to face Al-Hilal in Diriyah Season highlight

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.