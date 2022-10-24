You are here

  • Home
  • Tax fraud trial of Trump family business set to begin in New York

Tax fraud trial of Trump family business set to begin in New York

Tax fraud trial of Trump family business set to begin in New York
Trump Organization's former CFO Allen Weisselberg, center, leaves court, on Aug. 18, 2022, in New York. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cay9s

Updated 21 sec ago
AFP

Tax fraud trial of Trump family business set to begin in New York

Tax fraud trial of Trump family business set to begin in New York
  • Former CFO Allen Weisselberg has already pleaded guilty to 15 counts of tax fraud
  • Two subsidiaries of the Trump family’s sprawling real estate, golf and hospitality business are targeted by the suits
Updated 21 sec ago
AFP

NEW YORK: The family business of former US president Donald Trump is facing potential fines of over $1.5 million if found guilty of fraud and tax evasion during a New York trial set to begin Monday.
Manhattan prosecutors have charged the Trump Organization, currently run by Trump’s two adult sons, Donald Jr and Eric Trump, with hiding compensation it paid to some of its top executives between 2005 and 2021.
One of those executives, longtime CFO Allen Weisselberg, has already pleaded guilty to 15 counts of tax fraud, and is expected to testify against his former company as part of a plea bargain.
A close friend of the Trump family, the 75-year-old Weisselberg admitted he schemed with the company to receive undeclared benefits such as a rent-free apartment in a posh Manhattan neighborhood, luxury cars for him and his wife and private school tuition for his grandchildren.
According to his plea deal, Weisselberg has agreed to pay nearly $2 million in fines and penalties and complete a five month prison sentence in exchange for testimony during the trial, for which jury selection begins Monday.
“This plea agreement directly implicates the Trump Organization in a wide range of criminal activity and requires Weisselberg to provide invaluable testimony in the upcoming trial against the corporation,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said earlier in August.
Weisselberg has so far refused to give testimony directly implicating the former president in the scheme.

Two subsidiaries of the Trump family’s sprawling real estate, golf and hospitality business are targeted by the suits.
While Donald Trump is not named in this case, he is facing charges along with three of his eldest children in another civil investigation led by New York’s attorney general, Leticia James.
James, a Democrat, has accused the family of purposefully inflating and deflating the value of their properties to avoid tax liabilities and to get more favorable loan and insurance deals.
Her office is seeking $250 million in fines against the former president, and that his family be barred from conducting business in the state.
The suit also calls for three of Trump’s children — Donald Jr, Eric and Ivanka — to be barred from purchasing real estate in New York for five years.
The 76-year-old Trump, who has heavily hinted but not yet announced a 2024 White House run, is also facing legal action on several other fronts, which he has decried as “witch hunts.”
He is at the center of a Justice Department investigation into the handling of highly classified documents, which the FBI seized from his Florida home in a raid, as well as multiple state and federal probes into his involvement in the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol.
The congressional committee investigating the Capitol riot has issued a subpoena requiring the former president to submit documents by November 4 and give sworn testimony by mid-November.
Without confirming that Trump had received the subpoena, his lawyer David Warrington has said his team would “review and analyze” the document and “respond as appropriate to this unprecedented action.”
Trump’s compliance would mean testifying under oath and could result in him being charged with perjury were he to lie.
If he refuses to comply, the House of Representatives can hold him in criminal contempt in a vote recommending him for prosecution.

Topics: Donald Trump Trump Organization Eric Trump New York

Related

Trump ordered to testify in Capitol assault probe
World
Trump ordered to testify in Capitol assault probe
NY probe found potential crimes. Why isn’t Trump in cuffs?
World
NY probe found potential crimes. Why isn’t Trump in cuffs?

Western powers sees Russia's ‘dirty bomb’ claim against Ukraine as pretext for escalation

Western powers sees Russia's ‘dirty bomb’ claim against Ukraine as pretext for escalation
Updated 40 min 16 sec ago
AFP

Western powers sees Russia's ‘dirty bomb’ claim against Ukraine as pretext for escalation

Western powers sees Russia's ‘dirty bomb’ claim against Ukraine as pretext for escalation
  • A so-called dirty bomb, which does not involve a nuclear explosion, is designed to contaminate a wide area with radioactive material
  • Ukraine sharply denounced Moscow’s claims, calling the allegation a Russian ploy for just such an attack in Moscow’s eight-month-old war
Updated 40 min 16 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States, Britain and France on Sunday jointly dismissed Russian claims that Ukraine is preparing to use a dirty bomb and warned Moscow against using any pretext for escalating the conflict.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made the allegation about a possible dirty bomb attack in a round of telephone conversations with Western defense chiefs earlier Sunday.
“Our countries made clear that we all reject Russia’s transparently false allegations that Ukraine is preparing to use a dirty bomb on its own territory,” the US State Department said in a joint statement with the British and French governments.
“The world would see through any attempt to use this allegation as a pretext for escalation,” the statement went on. “We further reject any pretext for escalation by Russia.”
A so-called dirty bomb is designed to contaminate a wide area with radioactive material, making it dangerous for civilians. It does not involve a nuclear explosion.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sharply denounced Moscow’s claims, calling the allegation a Russian ploy for just such an attack in Moscow’s eight-month-old war against its pro-Western neighbor. “The world should react as harshly as possible,” he said.
“If Russia calls and says that Ukraine is allegedly preparing something, it means one thing: Russia has already prepared all this,” Zelensky said in a video address on social media.
“Even the very Russian threat of nuclear weapons — and even more so against our country, which has given up its nuclear arsenal... is a reason for both sanctions and for even greater strengthening of support for Ukraine,” said Zelensky.
Shoigu conducted a round of telephone consultations with counterparts from Britain, France and Turkey, all NATO members, after first speaking Friday with Austin.
In those calls, Shoigu conveyed “concerns about possible provocations by Ukraine with the use of a ‘dirty bomb,’” the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Shoigu and Austin spoke Sunday, in what the Pentagon said was a follow-up call requested by Russia to their call Friday.
“Secretary Austin rejected any pretext for Russian escalation and reaffirmed the value of continued communication amid Russia’s unlawful and unjustified war against Ukraine,” said a statement afterward from Pentagon press secretary Pat Ryder.
When Shoigu and Austin spoke on Friday, it was only their second call since Moscow sent troops to Ukraine on February 24.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict dirty bomb Volodymyr Zelensky

Related

Russia hits Ukraine homes, evacuates Kherson, warns of escalation
World
Russia hits Ukraine homes, evacuates Kherson, warns of escalation
Russian nuclear weapons use would be ‘act of hostility against humanity’: Japan PM
World
Russian nuclear weapons use would be ‘act of hostility against humanity’: Japan PM

Volunteer Saudi doctors bring gift of sight in rural Bangladesh

Volunteer Saudi doctors bring gift of sight in rural Bangladesh
Updated 24 October 2022

Volunteer Saudi doctors bring gift of sight in rural Bangladesh

Volunteer Saudi doctors bring gift of sight in rural Bangladesh
  • KSrelief helps 15 ophthalmologists provide free care
  • Almost 5,000 examined and treated in a week
Updated 24 October 2022
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: When poor eyesight forced Motiur Rahman to abandon his pulled rickshaw, there seemed to be no hope that he would find another livelihood — until last month, when Saudi doctors treated his cataract and gave him a new lease on life.

Rahman, 62, was one of hundreds of people who underwent eye surgery when ophthalmologists from the Kingdom arrived in the Chapainawabganj area of northwestern Bangladesh in late September.

“I was close to blind before the operation. But with the grace of almighty Allah, now I am completely ok with my (eyesight),” he said. “I feel like (I’m) reborn. I can see things like in my early days.”

The Saudi Noor Volunteer Program between Sept. 23 and Oct. 1 was organized by the Al-Basar International Foundation, a Saudi NGO working in the field of blindness prevention, with support from the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center or KSrelief.

“A total of 15 doctors came from Saudi Arabia,” Dr. Ahmed Taher Hamid Ali, Al-Basar’s country director for Bangladesh, told Arab News. “They were very willing to provide quality eye care to underprivileged persons.”

The doctors’ work was facilitated by Al-Basar’s local partner, Al-Noor Eye Hospital in Dhaka, which organized a medical camp at its subbranch in Chapainawabganj, some 300 kilometers from the capital.

According to the hospital’s data, the Saudi doctors had examined and treated 4,610 patients and conducted 519 cataract surgeries over one week.

“They choose to help in Bangladesh on the basis of needs,” Ali said.

Cataracts are the main cause of vision loss in the South Asian nation where 1.5 percent of adults are blind and 21.6 percent have low vision.

The treatment involved the latest medical technology and was free for all who had reached out for help.

“It was completely free, and I didn’t spend a single penny for the surgery. I even received free medicines and ointments for post-surgery treatment,” said Fazar Ali, a 72-year-old who was forced to retire from his fresh produce business when he began losing his vision a few years ago.

“I have been suffering from poor eyesight for the last couple of years. I couldn’t even recognize the people’s faces,” he said. “After the surgery, now I can see better.”

Mohammad Naimul Huq, a 68-year-old farmer and another beneficiary of the Saudi program, was back working just days after lens-replacement surgery.

“I received very good care at the clinic. It was a successful operation in my right eye,” he told Arab News. “After the operation, now I can work again perfectly like before.”

Topics: Bangladesh Saudi doctors KSRelief

Related

KSrelief delivers food aid in Lebanon, Bangladesh
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief delivers food aid in Lebanon, Bangladesh
KSRelief donates aid, medical services to Lebanon, Sudan, Bangladesh, Yemen
Saudi Arabia
KSRelief donates aid, medical services to Lebanon, Sudan, Bangladesh, Yemen

French chateaux braces for huge winter heating bills

French chateaux braces for huge winter heating bills
Updated 24 October 2022
AFP

French chateaux braces for huge winter heating bills

French chateaux braces for huge winter heating bills
  • The prospect of a hike in gas prices is particularly worrying owners and directors of large historical buildings dotted along the Loire
Updated 24 October 2022
AFP

FRANCE: Inside his French chateau on the riverbanks of the Loire, Xavier Leleve dreads to find out how much it will cost to heat the 12th-century building this winter.

Energy bills in France are expected to soar compared to last year, partly as a result of a hike in gas prices following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The prospect is particularly worrying owners and directors of large historical buildings dotted along the Loire.

Usually, Leleve pays $14,800 to $19,700 in heating, electricity and gas each winter to keep the Meung-sur-Loire castle up and running.

But this year, “it’ll be five to ten times more expensive. You simply can’t start spending that much on energy,” he said.

It would divert funds from other projects, including the much-needed conservation of some parts of the listed building.

In a wing of the castle closed off to the public, he pointed to the windows.

Some looked in bad shape, with duct tape covering some wooden frames and barely keeping out the outside cold. Other windows were brand new, put in place after long discussions with the regional cultural authority on what they should look like to best respect the castle’s original aesthetics.

“A window costs around 10,000 euros and we have 148 of them, so you can imagine how much the window budget is,” said Leleve.

An hour’s drive away down the river, Charles-Antoine de Vibraye has decided the best course of action to keep his huge family home heated this winter is to do nothing at all.

The Cheverny chateau, which inspired Captain Haddock’s family estate in “The Adventures of Tintin,” has belonged to the same family for six centuries, its website says.

Today some of the family still live in one wing of the stately home, but the rest of the building and its grounds include a restaurant and a Tintin exhibition, and are open to paying visitors.

De Vibraye says the business, one of the most visited Loire Valley castles, is successful enough for the family to be able to afford the extra cost of the 30,000 to 40,000 liters of heating oil needed each year.

He does not plan to increase the building’s insulation either.

“If you trap in the heat, you just help the possible fungi and insects that will eat up your wood,” he said.

“You need to limit heating to a bare minimum to not upset this healthy cycle of thermal exchanges inside a historical building,” he added, though admitting a constant temperature was better for old furniture.

He said two-thirds of the building was heated, “especially in the rooms that people visit and where there is historical furniture.”

A little further south, four large logs burn in the chimney at the bottom of a sweeping staircase in the state-owned Chateau of Chambord, the only source of heat for visitors.

But its offices, shops and some 40 houses on its estate are heated.

“The budget has doubled in two years. We’ve gone from 260,000 euros to more than 600,000 in the budget for 2023,” said Jean d’Haussonville, the director of the surrounding estate.

The castle, one of several on the section of the Loire Valley listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site, usually works with an annual budget of 30 million euros a year.

Of that, the energy bill is now expected to be equivalent to the cost of two temporary exhibitions and a festival, he said.

Topics: French chateau France

Related

Crowdfunding saves crumbling French chateau
Offbeat
Crowdfunding saves crumbling French chateau
18th-century French chateau razed ‘by mistake’
Offbeat
18th-century French chateau razed ‘by mistake’

Boris Johnson out of race to be next UK prime minister

Boris Johnson out of race to be next UK prime minister
Updated 23 October 2022
Reuters

Boris Johnson out of race to be next UK prime minister

Boris Johnson out of race to be next UK prime minister
  • Former PM spent weekend trying to persuade Conservative lawmakers to back him
  • Rishi Sunak had cleared the threshold of 100 lawmakers by Sunday
Updated 23 October 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Former prime minister Boris Johnson pulled out of the contest to become Britain’s next leader on Sunday, saying he had the support of enough lawmakers to progress to the next stage but far fewer than front-runner former finance minister Rishi Sunak.

“There is a very good chance that I would be successful in the election with Conservative Party members — and that I could indeed be back in Downing Street on Friday,” Johnson said in a statement.

“But in the course of the last days I have sadly come to the conclusion that this would simply not be the right thing to do. You can’t govern effectively unless you have a united party in parliament.”

Johnson, who never formally announced his bid to return to Downing Street, has spent the weekend trying to persuade Conservative lawmakers to back him and said on Sunday that he had the support of 102 of them.

He needed the backing of 100 by Monday to proceed to the next stage, which would have seen him going head-to-head against Sunak in a vote by the Conservative Party’s 170,000 members.

Sunak, whose resignation as finance minister in July helped precipitate Johnson’s fall, had cleared the threshold of 100 lawmakers needed to progress to the next stage, securing 142 declared supporters on Sunday, according to Sky News.

He will be named leader of the Conservative Party and become prime minister on Monday unless candidate Penny Mordaunt reaches the threshold of 100 backers to force a run-off vote by party members. She had 24 declared supporters on Sunday.

Topics: UK Conservative Party Boris Johnson

Related

Update Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak meet amid private battle for UK leadership
World
Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak meet amid private battle for UK leadership

Macron says Ukrainians will decide when peace is possible

Macron says Ukrainians will decide when peace is possible
Updated 23 October 2022
AFP

Macron says Ukrainians will decide when peace is possible

Macron says Ukrainians will decide when peace is possible
  • Emmanuel Macron has differed from other Western leaders in pushing to keep talks open with Vladimir Putin
  • Macron also justified Western support for Kyiv ‘so that at some point the Ukrainian people can choose peace’
Updated 23 October 2022
AFP

ROME: French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday that Ukrainians will decide when peace is possible, speaking at the start of a peace summit in Rome.
Since the beginning of the conflict in February, Macron has differed from other Western leaders in pushing to keep talks open with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.
“Let’s not let peace be hostage to Russian power,” Macron said during a speech at the start of the gathering organized by the Community of Sant’Egidio, a Catholic charity based in Rome.
“Peace is possible, but only they (Ukrainians) will decide when they decide it.”
“Peace will be built with the other, who is today’s enemy, around a table,” he said at the summit in front of hundreds of political and religious leaders from around the world.
Macron also justified Western support for Kyiv “so that at some point the Ukrainian people can choose peace... in the terms they will have decided.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Emmanuel Macron ‘The Cry for Peace’ Vladimir Putin

Related

Ukrainians cheer nation’s EU candidacy amid wartime woes
World
Ukrainians cheer nation’s EU candidacy amid wartime woes
Update Ukrainians report fierce fighting as Russia marks Soviet WW2 victory photos
World
Ukrainians report fierce fighting as Russia marks Soviet WW2 victory

Latest updates

Tax fraud trial of Trump family business set to begin in New York
Tax fraud trial of Trump family business set to begin in New York
Western powers sees Russia's ‘dirty bomb’ claim against Ukraine as pretext for escalation
Western powers sees Russia's ‘dirty bomb’ claim against Ukraine as pretext for escalation
Volunteer Saudi doctors bring gift of sight in rural Bangladesh
Volunteer Saudi doctors bring gift of sight in rural Bangladesh
Eddie Howe plays down Champions League chances after Newcastle beat Spurs
Eddie Howe plays down Champions League chances after Newcastle beat Spurs
Cosplayers steal the show on final day of Comic Con Arabia
Cosplayers steal the show on final day of Comic Con Arabia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.