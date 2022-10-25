You are here

Teams announced for 2022 LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami

Teams announced for 2022 LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami
Brooks Koepka celebrate winning the LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah team competition. (Supplied)
Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

Teams announced for 2022 LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami

Teams announced for 2022 LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami
  • Field set for 3-day season finale at Trump National Doral Golf Club’s iconic Blue Monster course
Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

West Palm Beach: LIV Golf has announced the 12-team, 48-player field set to tee off for its eighth and final event of the year.

The 2022 LIV Golf Team Championship will take place from Oct. 28 to 30 at Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami.

The iconic Blue Monster course will stage the seeded three-day, knock-out tournament featuring both match play and stroke play, delivering the excitement of head-to-head competition as teams compete for a historic $50 million purse.

The strong field will feature four former world No. 1s, seven top-ranked players within their nations, 12 major champions with a combined 22 majors won, 13 Olympians, and 14 different countries represented.

The top 36 players in the LIV Golf Invitational Series Individual Standings (minimum four events played) qualify for the Team Championship, with league commitments and captains’ selections making up the remainder of the field.

LIV Golf chief executive officer and commissioner, Greg Norman, said: “LIV Golf has revived the sport in record time during our beta-test season.

“Players are celebrating the team format which is bringing new energy and audiences to golf that the game deserves.

“It’s fitting that we tie a bow on this historic year with a dramatic and innovative team championship that will propel us into a team-focused league from 2023 onward.”

For the LIV Golf Invitational Series Team Standings, points were awarded to teams based on their finish at each tournament, with values ranging from 32 points (first place) to nought (ninth to 12th).

Following the seventh and final regular season event, team standings determined seeds one to 12 for the Team Championship. Top-seeded four Aces GC (152 points), second seed Crushers GC (96), third seed Fireballs GC (93), and fourth seed Stinger GC (72) earned a bye and automatically advance to Saturday’s semi-finals.

The remaining highest-ranked teams, starting with the fifth-seeded Smash GC, led by captain and four-time major winner Brooks Koepka, will select their opponents for Friday’s quarterfinal matchups. These selections will be announced on Oct. 26 at a live press conference at Doral featuring the team captains for seeds five to 12.

That morning, players will learn their opponents for Friday’s singles matches and foursomes matches. Captains will be matched up against one another and all 32 players will compete simultaneously in a shotgun start.

Following competition on Friday, team captains for the top four seeds and captains for the four quarterfinal match winners will convene and select their opponents for Saturday’s semi-final round, with the highest-ranked teams selecting their opponents.

On Sunday, the 16 players from the four semi-final winners will compete in a shotgun-start round of stroke play. Players will compete in twosomes, team captains will play together, and all scores will count toward a team’s cumulative score.

At the end of Sunday’s round, the team with the lowest score is the LIV Golf Invitational Series Team Champion.

Topics: LIV Golf Miami

Crown prince meets and gives ‘huge’ boost for World Cup squad

Crown prince meets and gives ‘huge’ boost for World Cup squad
Updated 25 October 2022
Arab News

Crown prince meets and gives 'huge' boost for World Cup squad

Crown prince meets and gives ‘huge’ boost for World Cup squad
  • Prince Mohammed says nation backs Green Falcons
  • Players inspired and determined to succeed
Updated 25 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s World Cup players say their meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman here on Sunday has given them a huge boost as they continue preparing for the global football showcase next month.

“It was a very important meeting for us,” said Abdullah Madu. “He asked us to play humbly and that everyone trusts our abilities. That alone is a huge motivation,” the defender said in an interview released by the Saudi Press Agency on Monday.

Madu, who returned to the side after a health issue, said the players can go into games feeling more relaxed because of the meeting with the crown prince.

The national side defeated North Macedonia on Saturday, with Saleh Al-Shehri’s 85th minute goal being all that was required.

Despite the immense pressure and anticipation, Al-Shehri said the team is more upbeat particularly after Prince Mohammed’s encouragement.

“A heavy burden was lifted. Moving forward, we will be more relaxed,” he said.

The Al-Hilal attacker is happy to be back in a Saudi shirt and wants to contribute as much as he can to an impressive World Cup campaign.

“It was my first game in six months,” said Al-Shehri of the match on Saturday. “It feels good to be back with the drive to prove to my coach and teammates that I’m here and that they can count on me.”

The Green Falcons will seek to keep their winning groove going when they face Albania in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia were drawn in the same World Cup group as Poland, Mexico and Argentina, one of the favorites to win the competition. The Green Falcons will be aiming to prove predictions wrong when they tackle Lionel Messi and company at the Lusail Stadium on Nov. 22.

Topics: 2022 FIFA World Cup

Barcelona on brink of exit, Messi shines at PSG

Barcelona on brink of exit, Messi shines at PSG
Updated 26 min 10 sec ago
AP

Barcelona on brink of exit, Messi shines at PSG

Barcelona on brink of exit, Messi shines at PSG
  • Just three points separate the four teams in the group as Chelsea head to second-place Salzburg on Tuesday and Milan travel to Dinamo Zagreb
Updated 26 min 10 sec ago
AP

LONDON: The Champions League enters the next-to-last round of games, with five teams — Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Napoli and Club Brugge — already qualified for the last 16.

Here’s a few things to look out for this week:

Spanish teams struggling

While Madrid have advanced with two games to spare, the other Spanish teams — Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla — face elimination after poor group-stage campaigns. Barcelona and Sevilla are in the toughest situations.

Atletico, who host Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday, can go through with two victories to close out Group B. Barcelona may play their home match against Bayern Munich on Wednesday knowing they are already out of contention in Group C if Inter Milan defeat last-place Viktoria Plzen at home in the earlier game. It would mean a second consecutive elimination for Barcelona in the group stage.

Chelsea’s upturn

Back-to-back wins over AC Milan have lifted Chelsea from the bottom of Group E to the top. The two-time champion still have work to do to qualify, though. Just three points separate the four teams in the group as Chelsea head to second-place Salzburg on Tuesday and Milan travel to Dinamo Zagreb.

The loser of the game in Zagreb will likely be knocked out of contention. If it’s a draw, the winner of the Salzburg-Chelsea game will advance.  Salzburg are looking to advance to the round of 16 for the second straight year, whereas Chelsea have not failed to advance from the group stage since the 2012-13 season — when it was the defending champion. Even if Chelsea lose in Austria, the team will get another chance to qualify when Dinamo visit Stamford Bridge in the final round.

Of the other English teams, Tottenham lead another tight group — Group D — and will advance if they beat Sporting at home on Wednesday, while Liverpool just needs a point at Ajax on Wednesday to go through alongside Napoli in Group A.

Unbeaten PSG

Lionel Messi looks to maintain his stellar form for Paris Saint-Germain, who remain unbeaten this season and will seal a place in the last 16 with a home win against last-place Maccabi Haifa in Group H on Tuesday.

Even a draw at Parc des Princes is enough if Juventus do not win away to Benfica. Messi is getting his sharpness back and is combining brilliantly with Neymar again, just like during their Barcelona days.

Messi’s connection on the field with Kylian Mbappe is improving quickly. He assisted on both of Mbappe’s goals in a 3-0 French league win on Friday, with Mbappe setting up Messi’s goal. With Neymar also impressing, this is bad news for Maccabi, who must win to stand any chance of going through.

Meanwhile, Marseille’s league form has fallen apart after a third straight defeat, and European soccer seems like a release for the 1993 champion. Victory away to German side Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday will give Marseille a third straight win in a tight Group D, and boost its chances of finishing top with Tottenham to follow at home.

Filling Lewandowski’s boots

Cameroon striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is helping Bayern forget about Robert Lewandowski before their reunion at Barcelona on Wednesday in Group C. Lewandowski, who scored 344 goals in 375 games for Bayern in a trophy-laden spell from 2014-22, switched in the summer to Barcelona, where he has continued as he left off.

There were concerns that Bayern missed the Poland star’s clinical presence as it endured four straight Bundesliga games without a win, but those worries have been eased since the international break with Choupo-Moting scoring four goals after starting in Bayern’s last three games. Choupo-Moting played a one-two with Serge Gnabry and scored again Saturday to seal Bayern’s 2-0 win at Hoffenheim.

Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann praised the 33-year-old forward as a “fully fledged top striker who scores, who works and who holds the ball well up front.”

Topics: champions league Barcelona

Basketball semifinal lineup for Saudi Games confirmed

Basketball semifinal lineup for Saudi Games confirmed
Updated 24 October 2022
Arab News

Basketball semifinal lineup for Saudi Games confirmed

Basketball semifinal lineup for Saudi Games confirmed
  • Ohod take on Al-Fateh, while Al-Wehda face Al-Ittihad on Tuesday
Updated 24 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The official opening of the Saudi Games 2022 may be three days away but the lineup for the semifinals of the basketball competition was confirmed after the last-eight clashes took place on Sunday night.

Three of the four quarterfinal clashes resulted in very tight outcomes with Ohod beating Al-Ahli 87-84, Al-Ittihad defeating Al-Ansar 74-72 and Al-Wehda overcoming Al-Nassr 78-76.

Meanwhile, Al-Fateh recorded a comfortable 88-61 win over Al-Hilal.

Tuesday’s semifinals will see Ohod take on Al-Fateh, while Al-Wehda face Al-Ittihad.

Topics: basketball Saudi Games 2022

Formula E to make South Africa debut in Season 9 of World Championship

Formula E to make South Africa debut in Season 9 of World Championship
Updated 26 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

Formula E to make South Africa debut in Season 9 of World Championship

Formula E to make South Africa debut in Season 9 of World Championship
  • FIA World Motor Sport Council ratifies updates to upcoming calendar of ABB FIA Formula E World Championship
  • Cape Town to host round 5, while Berlin expands to double-header race weekend
Updated 26 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is set to race in Cape Town, South Africa for the first time on Feb. 25 following approval at the FIA World Motor Sport Council meeting.

Cape Town joins Hyderabad, India, and Sao Paulo, Brazil, as new cities scheduled to hold races in Season 9 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, which opens in Mexico City on Jan. 14 next year.

Alberto Longo, co-founder and chief championship officer of Formula E, said: “We are excited to announce Cape Town as a new destination for our series in Season 9.

“Our local partners are working incredibly hard to bring an ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race to the city and we cannot wait to see the futuristic Gen3 race cars competing against the iconic natural backdrop of Table Mountain.”

In further updates to the provisional Season 9 calendar, Berlin will now host a double-header race weekend on April 22 and 23 while the two races previously announced for Seoul have been removed from the calendar. Locations for rounds 10 and 13 in the 17-race season are being finalised and will be announced at a later date.

“Renovation work at the Olympic Stadium in Seoul, the venue for our first races in South Korea earlier this year, means we cannot return to the same location next season as originally planned and so we are exploring other options in South Korea to replace this venue.

“We are also in active discussions with more world cities and venues to host an event on the other date without a confirmed location,” Longo added.

Season 9 marks the beginning of the Gen3 era in Formula E. The third generation of race car in the championship, the Gen3, is the fastest, lightest, most powerful and efficient electric race car ever built.

Topics: ABB FIA Formula E ABB FIA Formula E Championship South Africa

Eddie Howe plays down Champions League chances after Newcastle beat Spurs

Eddie Howe plays down Champions League chances after Newcastle beat Spurs
Updated 24 October 2022
Liam Kennedy

Eddie Howe plays down Champions League chances after Newcastle beat Spurs

Eddie Howe plays down Champions League chances after Newcastle beat Spurs
  • United were victorious in North London on Sunday, seeing off Tottenham Hotspur 2-1
Updated 24 October 2022
Liam Kennedy

LONDON: Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has played down talk of the Magpies making the Premier League top four and securing Champions League football next season.
United were victorious in North London on Sunday, seeing off Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 thanks to goals from Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron. Harry Kane got a consolation for Spurs.
Howe has reacted to news the Magpies reached into the top flight top four with three points.
When asked about the Magpies’ top four chances, head coach Howe said: “I don’t know. All we can do is continue to give everything for success.
“The players are in a really good place. The scenes in the dressing room were really good and it was great to see the happiness and togetherness in the group. We’ll just continue to give our all in every game.
“It was a big win. We were determined to come here and be positive. Great display from us. We deserved the win.
“My players deserve all the credit for how we attack the game. We executed the game plan really well. It wasn’t without problems; they have world-class players.
“They had a few long-range shots and dangerous counter-attacks early on.
“But once we solved that, we were OK.”
When asked whether he will celebrate the win, former Bournemouth boss Howe said: “I’ll be watching the game back and preparing for Aston Villa. It’s not the glamorous answer maybe everyone wants but that’s fine; that’s what I need to do. I want my players to enjoy the win tonight. We’ve got massive games to come and keep this feeling. Let the players enjoy it.”
Almiron netted his sixth goal of the Premier League season at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, beating his previous top-flight best for the season.
“Miggy (Almiron) has always been a fantastic player,” said Howe of the player who has received mixed reviews since arriving from Atlanta United under previous boss Rafa Benitez.
“He’s just adding goals to his game. 
“When he’s in front of the goal, you think he’s going to score. His performance today was excellent.”
Meanwhile, Spurs’ boss Antonio Conte rued the chances his side missed in the encounter — and was disappointed with his XI’s defending.
“Before [Callum Wilson’s first goal] we created many chances to score. Maybe if we had better finishing, we could score. Then this situation happened. I don’t want to comment on the referee’s decision. I don’t want to comment.
“Not so good. We conceded a goal from a long ball. In our best moment, Newcastle scored their first goal. Their second goal came from a counter-attack. Then it was really difficult to come back.
“We tried. We scored one goal. We didn’t do good enough.
“We are doing our best in every moment. Today, the commitment was really high. We have to face a difficult situation. When you don’t have three or four players in the squad, you’re in trouble.
“We have to manage this situation very well and overcome it together.
“When you play every three days, you need to have a deep, strong squad. We have only just started our process. We are playing in the Champions League. We’re trying to improve our situation step by step. You need time and patience. I want to be honest. In my experience, we are doing well but we need time and patience.”

Topics: football soccer Newcastle United Tottenham Hotspur Premier league champions league

