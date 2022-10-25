Teams announced for 2022 LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami

West Palm Beach: LIV Golf has announced the 12-team, 48-player field set to tee off for its eighth and final event of the year.

The 2022 LIV Golf Team Championship will take place from Oct. 28 to 30 at Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami.

The iconic Blue Monster course will stage the seeded three-day, knock-out tournament featuring both match play and stroke play, delivering the excitement of head-to-head competition as teams compete for a historic $50 million purse.

The strong field will feature four former world No. 1s, seven top-ranked players within their nations, 12 major champions with a combined 22 majors won, 13 Olympians, and 14 different countries represented.

The top 36 players in the LIV Golf Invitational Series Individual Standings (minimum four events played) qualify for the Team Championship, with league commitments and captains’ selections making up the remainder of the field.

LIV Golf chief executive officer and commissioner, Greg Norman, said: “LIV Golf has revived the sport in record time during our beta-test season.

“Players are celebrating the team format which is bringing new energy and audiences to golf that the game deserves.

“It’s fitting that we tie a bow on this historic year with a dramatic and innovative team championship that will propel us into a team-focused league from 2023 onward.”

For the LIV Golf Invitational Series Team Standings, points were awarded to teams based on their finish at each tournament, with values ranging from 32 points (first place) to nought (ninth to 12th).

Following the seventh and final regular season event, team standings determined seeds one to 12 for the Team Championship. Top-seeded four Aces GC (152 points), second seed Crushers GC (96), third seed Fireballs GC (93), and fourth seed Stinger GC (72) earned a bye and automatically advance to Saturday’s semi-finals.

The remaining highest-ranked teams, starting with the fifth-seeded Smash GC, led by captain and four-time major winner Brooks Koepka, will select their opponents for Friday’s quarterfinal matchups. These selections will be announced on Oct. 26 at a live press conference at Doral featuring the team captains for seeds five to 12.

That morning, players will learn their opponents for Friday’s singles matches and foursomes matches. Captains will be matched up against one another and all 32 players will compete simultaneously in a shotgun start.

Following competition on Friday, team captains for the top four seeds and captains for the four quarterfinal match winners will convene and select their opponents for Saturday’s semi-final round, with the highest-ranked teams selecting their opponents.

On Sunday, the 16 players from the four semi-final winners will compete in a shotgun-start round of stroke play. Players will compete in twosomes, team captains will play together, and all scores will count toward a team’s cumulative score.

At the end of Sunday’s round, the team with the lowest score is the LIV Golf Invitational Series Team Champion.