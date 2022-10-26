You are here

  What We Are Reading Today: Hard to Break; Why Our Brains Make Habits Stick

What We Are Reading Today: Hard to Break; Why Our Brains Make Habits Stick

What We Are Reading Today: Hard to Break; Why Our Brains Make Habits Stick
Edited by Russell A. Poldrack

We all have habits we’d like to break, but for many of us it can be nearly impossible to do so. There is a good reason for this: The brain is a habit-building machine. In Hard to Break, leading neuroscientist Russell Poldrack provides an engaging and authoritative account of the science of how habits are built in the brain, why they are so hard to break, and how evidence-based strategies may help us change unwanted behaviors.

Hard to Break offers a clear-eyed tour of what neuroscience tells us about habit change and debunks “easy fixes” that aren’t backed by science.

