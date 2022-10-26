TASI in red on mix earnings: Closing bell

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index declined for the second consecutive day as a result of mixed earnings announcements.
The Tadawul All Share Index fell 1.46 percent to end at 11,798, while the parallel market Nomu dropped 1.12 percent to finish at 19,714
Saudi oil giant Aramco ended the session 1.82 percent lower, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. decreased 2.27 percent.
Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, shed 2.60 percent, after it recently announced a 42 percent surge in profit to SR14 billion ($3.8 billion).
The Kingdom’s most valuable bank, Al Rajhi, decreased by 1.70 percent, after posting a 19 percent rise in profit to SR13 billion in the first nine months of 2022.
Yanbu Cement Co. gained 2.07 percent, with profit up 4 percent to SR156 million for the quarter ending Sept. 30.
SABIC Agri-Nutrients Co. dipped 2.67 percent, despite a 219 percent surge in profits to SR8 billion during the first nine months of 2022.
Saudi Herfy Food Services Co. declined 2.80 percent, following a 38 percent decline in profit to SR70 million in the first nine months of this year.
Retal Urban Development Co. shed 3.98 percent, after it announced a 53 percent increase in its profit for the first nine months of 2022, totaling SR183 million.
Advanced Petrochemical Co. gained 0.11 percent, despite a decline by 54 percent in profits during the first nine months of 2022 to SR301 million.
Yanbu National Petrochemical Co. fell 4.60 percent, after it reported a 57 percent profit drop to SR511 million for the first nine months of the year.