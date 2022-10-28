You are here

Saudi energy minister, French counterpart discuss bilateral relations

Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman and Agnès Pannier-Runacher. (AFP)
RIYADH: Energy ministers of Saudi Arabia and France discussed strengthening bilateral relations, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman and Agnès Pannier-Runacher, French minister of energy transition, stressed the need to increase oil market stability. 

They also agreed to continue close communication, and to strengthen co-operation to address emerging risks and challenges.

Both sides have confirmed that they would strengthen the bilateral relationship between the two countries and highlighted the need to ensure secure and reliable supplies of energy into global markets, noting that the Kingdom continues to be a reliable partner and supplier of crude oil to France.

Discussions between the two sides included the cooperation between the two countries in the field of clean hydrogen and renewable energy, where French companies are actively participating in this promising sector.

In addition to cooperating within the framework of the Bilateral Cooperation Agreement in Peaceful Uses of Nuclear Energy between the Saudi and French government, dated 22 February 2011, both ministers stressed the importance to encourage both teams to work on opportunities in the petrochemicals, electricity, energy efficiency, innovation, decarbonization technologies and other areas of mutual interest.

Bpifrance CEO applauds foreign interest in Saudi investment opportunities

Bpifrance CEO applauds foreign interest in Saudi investment opportunities
Updated 27 October 2022
Felicity Campbell

Bpifrance CEO applauds foreign interest in Saudi investment opportunities

Bpifrance CEO applauds foreign interest in Saudi investment opportunities
Updated 27 October 2022
Felicity Campbell

RIYADH: The surge in foreign investment in Saudi Arabia is a welcome sight, according to Nicolas Dufourcq, CEO of the French public investment bank Bpifrance.

Talking to Arab News on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative forum in Riyadh, DuFourq said: “I was very happy to see here for the first time, fresh entrepreneurs coming to Saudi Arabia to invest in Saudi Arabia, and not only to get funds for their ventures in Europe."

He added that Bpifrance was seeing their own entrepreneurs coming to the Kingdom, saying: “Entrepreneurs that we have groomed and financed and grown up with our funds, now they come to Saudi Arabia, in digital, media, healthcare, in finance, and so forth, because it's a booming market, and we are ready to accompany them here. 

“We have 50 percent of the shares of an investment company in Saudi Arabia. So we are capable of following our customers from France to here."

Five Capital was established in 2017 by Bpifrance, the French Sovereign Wealth Fund, in partnership with listed Saudi financial institution Kingdom Holding.

Dufourcq confirmed that Bpifrance would not be seeking a banking license.

“Absolutely no, because our mandate is not to grant loans to Saudi companies. So we don't need a license. We are happy to have our fund. And we're happy on our equity in France to run close to French companies doing business in Saudi Arabia," he said.

Explaining Bpifrance's role in the Kingdom, Dufourcq said: “Equity wise, we have a fund, that's all. It's our instrument. And for the rest, we finance French entrepreneurs when they settle here and we do that with loans. So all the flows of business from France to Saudi Arabia, we finance and guarantee."

Makkah’s Masar Destination to provide 24,000 hotel rooms by 2023, says CEO

Makkah’s Masar Destination to provide 24,000 hotel rooms by 2023, says CEO
Updated 27 October 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Makkah’s Masar Destination to provide 24,000 hotel rooms by 2023, says CEO

Makkah’s Masar Destination to provide 24,000 hotel rooms by 2023, says CEO
Updated 27 October 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Riyadh: A development in the heart of Makkah is set to have 24,000 hotel rooms completed by the end of 2023, its CEO has confirmed.

In an interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative forum in Riyadh, Yasser Abuatek — head of Umm Al Qura For Development and Construction — said ‘Masar Destination’ is already 88 percent complete in terms of infrastructure. 

He was speaking a day after Masar closed a $2 billion deal during the sixth edition of the FII forum to build seven towers,  including 1,400 hotel rooms.

“By the time we finish, we will have 24,000 hotel rooms and 30,000 residential units,” he said.

The investment in the destination is SR100 billion ($26,6 billion), and will be fully operational by 2023, hosting 158,000 visitors annually.

Pointing to transportation at the destination, Abuatek said there are various options such as the bus, walking, and tunnels for the metro station.

“To complete all these, we're looking for what is the best possible way for someone who wants to move from a certain point to the holy mosque. Walking is the number one choice but not everybody can walk. We’re still studying the experience, and we're going to design the suitable solution for all people,” he said.

In terms of tourism and entertainment, Abuatek explained that the development will include an Islamic Art Museum.

“That will bring all the art Islamic art, we will share it with all the visitors, bringing culture and more things to see in Makkah — to learn about history,” he said.

Abuatek highlighted that Masar Destination has prime sustainability targets and Umm Al Qura for Development and Construction is working with a developmental vision to elevate the urban and investment landscape of Makkah through establishing new avenues to help improve the quality of life for residents, pilgrims and visitors.

Topics: FII6 Masar Destination Makkah

ESG has become ‘politicized’: Chair of leading US litigation firm

ESG has become ‘politicized’: Chair of leading US litigation firm
Updated 27 October 2022
Waffa Wael
Dana Abdelaziz

ESG has become ‘politicized’: Chair of leading US litigation firm

ESG has become ‘politicized’: Chair of leading US litigation firm
Updated 27 October 2022
Waffa Wael Dana Abdelaziz

RIYADH: Environmental, social and governance policies have become politicized as a certain section of the community view it with a woke bias against financial companies, a senior official of a leading US-based global litigation firm has claimed.

Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh on Oct. 27, John Quinn, the chairman of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, said: “ESG is seen by some as the pursuit of a leftist agenda in the business world.”

Quinn added that it is seen by some as something governments should do instead of funds or private equity firms.

“We have this phenomenon of governors in the US saying our pension funds are not going to invest in any businesses entities or funds which say they promote the ESG,” he added.

Speaking on the problems of ESG, Quinn said it is too vague, as it lacks metrics and comparability. Measures of ESG are usually met with very little agreement about what is being measured and how these measures are being weighed, he explained.

“There is not a shared understanding of the metrics, so there is an element of subjectivity.”

Venture funds

Another session at the FII forum heard how the business climate has been gloomy, with several funds performing below par thanks to geopolitical turmoil, economic uncertainties and social issues.

“An estimated 75 percent of venture funds do not end up performing well,” said Jacques-Philippe Piverger, the CEO of venture capital firm Goodlight Capital during the “Future of Venture Capital” panel.

He argued that investments tend to do better when there is “a correlation between diversity, equity, inclusion and performance.” 

Research has indicated that firms with higher diversity within their boards and leadership are 34 percent more likely to perform better than the competition when it comes to financial returns, the CEO disclosed.

In the same sense, according to venture capital company First Round Capital, firms that practice gender equality and have women co-founders tend to outperform other firms owned solely by men by an estimated 63 percent.

While women can return up to 78 cents for every dollar invested, men return less than half of that figure.

On another note, the venture capital activity in the Middle East and North Africa region increased 46 percent to $1.8 billion in the first half of 2022, according to Dubai-based startup data-crunching firm MAGNiTT.

The MENA region is moving in parallel with other global markets to deploy funding to specific industries with the highest focus.

There is no doubt that venture capital firms have helped create crucial businesses and entities that have allowed the world to progress significantly over the past 50 years, yet challenges still linger.

Saudi Arabia proclaims its investment prowess in Future Investment Initiative

Saudi Arabia proclaims its investment prowess in Future Investment Initiative
Updated 27 October 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Saudi Arabia proclaims its investment prowess in Future Investment Initiative

Saudi Arabia proclaims its investment prowess in Future Investment Initiative
Updated 27 October 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: With more than 6,000 of the world’s business leaders, policymakers, investors, entrepreneurs and tech experts, the 6th edition of the Future Investment Initiative proclaiming Saudi Arabia’s investment might and transforming business environment concluded in Riyadh on Oct 27. 

During Thursday’s session, delegates explored various issues, including the necessity of transforming investment and banking sectors for a resilient economy, the vitality of venture capitals, and the importance of economic sustainability.

There were also discussions around concerns surrounding environmental, social, and governance, and the role of small and medium enterprises in the economy, both regionally and globally. 

PIF announces of launch of Local Content Growth Program at FII

During the event, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund announced the launch of a Local Content Growth Program aiming at growing competition and innovation in the private sector. 

According to PIF, the initiative aims to achieve the goal of 60 percent of the Kingdom’s economy being generated through local content by 2025.

Noted agreements signed during the event

Several agreements and deals were signed as a part of the event, with the most noted one being between ACWA Power and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development aimed at developing projects in renewable energy. This includes green hydrogen, green desalination, sustainable energy solutions, along with gender and economic inclusion. 

Another agreement signed during the event was between the Saudi Tourism Development Fund, Dana Bay Co. and IHG hotels and resorts to finance a Dana Bay intercontinental resort in Khobar. 

During the event, Saudi Information Technology Co. and NIL, a part of Conscia Group signed a strategic agreement to establish a systems integration company in Riyadh. 

Highlights from panel discussions

In a panel discussion titled, ‘Transforming Banking and Investment for the Resilient Economy,’ Saad bin Abdulaziz Al-Khalb, CEO of Saudi EXIM Bank Group, said that the bank provided SR20 billion ($5.3 billion) to support the Kingdom’s exports since its establishment in February 2020. 

Al-Khalb also noted that Saudi Arabia’s Export Credit Agency and EXIM Bank are strategic partners for commercial and financial institutions, and support them in their credit offering and mitigating financial risks while carrying out cross-border and long-term transactions. 

In another panel discussion, Khalid Al-Mudaifer, Saudi Vice-Minister for Mining Affairs, said Saudi Arabia is the best place to invest in mining, as the Kingdom has all the welcoming factors which include proper mining law, investment ecosystem, infrastructure and technologies which include 5G connectivity and cybersecurity. 

He also invited mining leaders to attend the Future Mineral Forum which will take place in Riyadh on Jan. 10 to 12, 2023. 

Robert Wilt, CEO of Saudi Arabian Mining Co. — known as Ma’aden — said the firm has been the best-performing mining stock over the last 10 years, in total shareholder return. 

In another panel discussion titled, ‘Future Flash: Future of Venture Capital — Systematic High Returns, Regenerative Impact, and Artificial Intelligence,’ CEO of venture capital firm Goodlight Capital Jacques- Philippe Piverger said 75 percent of venture capitals do not perform well. 

Piverger added that there is a correlation between diversity, equity, inclusion and performance when it comes to venture capital. 

John Quinn, chairman of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, said ESG has become politicized, and several people think that it is something governments should do, instead of funds or private equity firms.

Quinn also added that it lacks metrics and comparability. 

“One of the problems ESG faces is, fundamentally, it is too vague. If you look at ratings for credit agencies, they correlate 98 to 99 percent. If you analyze ESG ratings, ratings do not correlate. This is a real problem. There should be an agreed matric while evaluating ESG scores,” said Quinn.

GE to test green-hydrogen powered gas turbine at COP27, says CEO

GE to test green-hydrogen powered gas turbine at COP27, says CEO
Updated 27 October 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel - Felicity Campbell

GE to test green-hydrogen powered gas turbine at COP27, says CEO

GE to test green-hydrogen powered gas turbine at COP27, says CEO
Updated 27 October 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel - Felicity Campbell

RIYADH: General Electric will test green-hydrogen-powered gas turbines in Egypt at the 27th UN Climate Change Conference in November, revealed the company’s president and CEO.

“At COP27 we will test small turbines. It's very, very promising,” Hisham Ali Al-Bahkali told Arab News on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative held in Riyadh.

As gas turbines are inherently fuel-flexible, GE said they can be configured to operate on green hydrogen or similar fuels as a new unit or be upgraded even after extended service on traditional fuels, i.e. natural gas.

In an interview with Arab News in May, Al-Bahkali explained how the firm aims to optimize the output of its gas turbine production.

“Gas turbines work on fossil fuel, but the idea is to burn hydrogen. So, the output of the gas turbine won’t be combined with hydrocarbons.”

Speaking on the company's commitment to decarbonization and its alignment with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 environment strategies, Al-Bahkali said: “GE supports decarbonization initiatives. And we are very glad that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia supports this. We are planning to utilize the decarbonization of all our facilities worldwide.” 

The CEO also confirmed that the first of the three companies GE will be divided into will launch in January 2023.

“GE will be divided into three companies. Number one will be GE Healthcare, which will be a standalone company next year, around the first week of January,” he said.

The company will spin off its healthcare, aviation and renewables sectors into three public companies. GE will maintain a 19.9 percent stake in the healthcare unit.

The reason behind the division is to achieve efficiency, Al-Bahkali said: “GE will be divided into three companies in order to make it more focused, give strategic flexibility, and at the same time to support the allocation of capital to help in business growth.”

The split will help GE focus on its Saudi Arabian business and support the company’s strategy of reiterating the message to support Vision 2030, Al-Bahkali said.

