Clashes as thousands march in France against agro industry water ‘grab’

Clashes as thousands march in France against agro industry water ‘grab’
Activists hold a banner reading “Basins, well no” during a demonstration called by the collective “Bassines Non Merci” against the “basins” near the construction site of a new water reserve for agricultural irrigation, in Sainte-Soline, western France, on Saturday. (AFP)
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

  • Clashes between paramilitary gendarmes and demonstrators erupted with Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin reporting that 61 officers had been hurt
  • The deployment of giant water "basins" is underway in the village of Sainte-Soline
SAINTE-SOLINE, France: Thousands of demonstrators defied an official ban to march on Saturday against the deployment of new water storage infrastructure for agricultural irrigation in western France, according to organizers.
Clashes between paramilitary gendarmes and demonstrators erupted with Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin reporting that 61 officers had been hurt, 22 seriously, but giving no toll for casualties among protesters.
“Bassines Non Merci” a pressure group that brings together environmental associations, trade unions and anti-capitalist groups, organized the demonstration against what it claims is a “water grab” by the “agro-industry” in western France.
The deployment of giant water “basins” is underway in the village of Sainte-Soline, in the Deux-Sevres department, to irrigate crops, which opponents claim distorts access to water amid drought conditions.
Around 1,500 police were deployed according to the prefect of the Deux-Sevres department Emmanuelle Dubee who said she expected some 5,000 demonstrators to descend on the village of around 350 inhabitants.
Dubee said on Friday that she had wanted to limit possible “acts of violence,” referring to the clashes between demonstrators and security forces that marred a previous rally in March.
The Sainte-Soline water reserve is the second of 16 such installations, part of a project developed by a group of 400 farmers organized in a water cooperative to significantly reduce mains water usage in summer.
The open-air craters, covered with a plastic tarpaulin, are filled by pumping water from surface groundwater in winter and can store up to 650,000 square meters of water.
This water is used for irrigation in summer, when rainfall is scarcer.
Opponents claim the “megabasins” are wrongly reserved for large export-oriented grain farms and deprive the community of access to the essential resource.

France demonstrators agricultural irrigation water

146 killed, 150 injured in Seoul Halloween crush

146 killed, 150 injured in Seoul Halloween crush
146 killed, 150 injured in Seoul Halloween crush

146 killed, 150 injured in Seoul Halloween crush
  • More than 400 emergency workers and 140 vehicles from around the nation, including all available personnel in Seoul, were deployed
SEOUL: At least 146 people were killed and 150 more were injured as they were crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the capital of Seoul, South Korean officials said.
Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul’s Yongsan fire department, said the death toll could rise and that an unspecified number among the injured were in critical conditions following the stampede in the leisure district of Itaewon Saturday night.
He said 74 of the dead have been sent to hospitals while the bodies of the remaining 46 who had been kept on the streets were being transported to a nearby gym so that workers could identify them.
Officials say people were crushed to death after a large crowd began pushing forward in a narrow alley near Hamilton Hotel, a major party spot in Seoul.
More than 800 emergency workers and police officers from around the nation, including all available personnel in Seoul, were deployed to the streets to treat the injured.
The National Fire Agency separately said in a statement that officials were still trying to determine the exact number of emergency patients.
TV footage and photos showed ambulance vehicles lined up in streets amid a heavy police presence and emergency workers moving the injured in stretchers. Emergency workers and pedestrians were also seen performing CPR on people lying in the streets.
In one section, paramedics were seen checking the status of a dozen or more people who lied motionless under blue blankets.
Police, which were restricting traffic in nearby areas to speed up the transportation of the injured to hospitals across the city, also confirmed that dozens of people were being given CPR on Itaewon streets. The Seoul Metropolitan Government issued emergency text messages urging people in the area to swiftly return home.
Some local media reports earlier said the crush happened after a large number of people rushed to an Itaewon bar after hearing an unidentified celebrity visited there.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol issued a statement calling for officials to ensure swift treatment for those injured and review the safety of the festivity sites. He also instructed the Health Ministry to swiftly deploy disaster medical assistance teams and secure beds in nearby hospital to treat the injured.
Local media said around 100,000 people flocked to Itaewon streets for the Halloween festivities, which were the biggest since the start of the pandemic following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in recent months.

South Korea Stampede halloween

Western-made parts found in Iranian drones supplied to Russia for use in Ukraine

Western-made parts found in Iranian drones supplied to Russia for use in Ukraine
Western-made parts found in Iranian drones supplied to Russia for use in Ukraine

Western-made parts found in Iranian drones supplied to Russia for use in Ukraine
  • Some parts found in the Russia-Ukraine theater were directly linked to American companies
  • Iranian-made Shahed-136 drone has become the go-to weapon for Russian forces
LONDON: Iranian drones supplied to Russian forces fighting in Ukraine contain parts made in the US, Europe, and Asia, Ukrainian investigators have found.

According to a report in the Wall Street Journal on Friday, the investigators found drones shot down by Kyiv’s military contained pieces of Western-made hardware that guide and power the machines.

Weapons experts told the newspaper that Iranian engineers had likely been able to scavenge and copy pieces from downed American and Israeli drones for use in their own drones.

However, some parts found in the Russia-Ukraine theater were directly linked to American companies, at least one of which told the WSJ they were now investigating the reports.

The Iranian-made Shahed-136 drone has become the go-to weapon for Russian forces, who have used the model to strike Ukrainian cities, despite denial of their use from both Tehran and Moscow.

However, Western governments and intelligence agencies say they have evidence of the drone supply, as well as exchanges of information between Russian and Iranian military personnel on how to operate the drones.

“Today, I received a call from Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, during which I demanded that Iran immediately cease the flow of weapons to Russia used to kill civilians and destroy critical infrastructure in Ukraine,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Friday. 

And Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed on Friday to continue to neutralize the impact of Russian drone strikes.

“Together, we will certainly clip the wings of all metal monsters, no matter how many of them and from where they fly in the direction of Ukraine,” he said.

“Enemy planes will fall. Enemy helicopters will fall. ‘Shaheds’ will fall. It is only the Ukrainian people who will not fall.” 

Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine Iran drones

UK PM Sunak responds to criticism over not attending COP27

UK PM Sunak responds to criticism over not attending COP27
UK PM Sunak responds to criticism over not attending COP27

UK PM Sunak responds to criticism over not attending COP27
  • New leader suggests tackling country’s economic crisis is more important use of time
  • Sunak has come under fire from members of his own Conservative Party for not attending the conference
LONDON: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has hit back at criticism over his decision not to attend the COP27 climate conference in Egypt.

Sunak, who was appointed PM on Monday, said he was “personally committed” to stopping climate change, and that the UK was “unmatched” in its efforts, but claimed he was too busy dealing with his country’s economic crisis to attend the conference.

On a visit to a hospital in Croydon, South London, on Friday, Sunak said: “It’s important to me that as prime minister we leave behind an environment that is better for our children and grandchildren. I’m very passionate about that, I’m very personally committed to it.”

He added: “The leadership that we have shown on the climate is unmatched almost along the world. If you look at what we’ve done in this country, we’re an example for others to follow at the pace in which we’ve reduced climate emissions.

“I just think, at the moment, it’s right that I’m also focusing on the pressing domestic challenges we have with the economy.”

Sunak has come under fire from members of his own Conservative Party for not attending the conference.

Nadine Dorries, the former culture secretary, tweeted: “Global warming is the biggest crisis facing our planet and net zero creates many 1000s of jobs which is good for the economy,” adding: “The prime minister is wrong not to go.”

But Therese Coffey, the environment secretary, called COP27 “just a gathering of people in Egypt,” telling radio station LBC: “The government has postponed the medium-term fiscal plan until Nov. 17 — I know that the prime minister is very keen to work with the chancellor very closely on this important element, and so he’s prioritizing that.”

Downing Street has confirmed that Coffey, as well as Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Business Secretary Grant Shapps, will all attend the conference in Egypt to represent the UK in the prime minister’s stead.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, the former business secretary, also weighed in to support Sunak, saying: “The cost-of-living crisis won’t be solved in Sharm El-Sheikh, where each hotel room for the conference is £2,000 a night.”

Coffey told Sky News: “The big push happened last year in Glasgow. I am not aware that, say, President Biden or President Macron, or any of those other people will be there (in Egypt). It is quite standard practice that every five years is the big political gathering.”

-ENDS-

COP27 UK Egypt UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Bangladesh seeking Saudi assistance in energy security, clean power

Bangladesh seeking Saudi assistance in energy security, clean power
Bangladesh seeking Saudi assistance in energy security, clean power

Bangladesh seeking Saudi assistance in energy security, clean power
  • Joint Commission to meet in Riyadh on Oct. 30-31
  • Dependent on imported LNG, Dhaka facing acute energy crisis
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Dhaka will seek Riyadh’s assistance in enhancing energy security and developing clean power sources, its embassy in the Kingdom told Arab News ahead of a meeting of the Bangladesh-Saudi Arabia Joint Commission on Sunday.

Dependent on imported liquefied natural gas, Bangladesh has struggled with an acute energy crisis in recent months as the country tackles surging energy demands.

Since mid-July, the government has resorted to daily power cuts amid high global prices driven by Russia’s war in Ukraine. Industries have been forced to remain idle for several hours a day due to insufficient power to run operations.

In early October, some 80 percent of Bangladesh’s 168 million people were left without electricity after a grid failure, which occurred when more than one-third of the country’s gas-powered units were short of fuel.

When representatives from the Bangladeshi government attend the 14th Joint Commission meeting in Riyadh on Oct. 30-31, they will push for cooperation in the energy sector.

“This will include the import of crude oil and other petrochemicals from KSA to Bangladesh, refinery issues and many more,” Mortuza Zulkar Nain Noman, economic counselor for the Bangladeshi Embassy in Riyadh, told Arab News.

As the power crisis leads to surging production costs in the country, Bangladeshi industries are trying to transition toward clean or renewable energy sources. But such solutions require both technological know-how and heavy investment.

Saudi Arabia has inspired many countries with its programs to pivot away from dependency on fossil fuels, and Bangladesh will explore the possibility of cooperation in this field.

“We are interested in clean energy. A few proposals from the KSA side are made to Bangladesh, which are in different stages of discussion. We will also discuss the same during this Joint Commission meeting,” Noman said. “We are hopeful to sign a few MoUs.”

Energy experts believe that possible long-term agreements signed during the meeting could help Bangladesh build strategic reserves and energy resilience.

“We need some long-term contracts and commitment from the Kingdom for having uninterrupted fuel supply so that we can save ourselves from the price fluctuations in the fuel market,” Prof. Abdul Hasib Chowdhury of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology told Arab News.

“We need to build a strategic oil reserve in the country to meet emergency demands for three to six months. It takes years and years with lots of investment. The Kingdom can support us here also.”

Bangladesh Saudi Arabia clean energy

Sri Lanka’s healthcare in distress as doctors leave for Middle East, other countries

Sri Lanka’s healthcare in distress as doctors leave for Middle East, other countries
Sri Lanka’s healthcare in distress as doctors leave for Middle East, other countries

Sri Lanka’s healthcare in distress as doctors leave for Middle East, other countries
  • At least 500 doctors from state medical institutions have migrated abroad in the first eight months of 2022
  • Medical professionals have been sounding alarm, saying they are struggling to provide treatment to patients
COLOMBO: After they lost access to most medicine and medical supplies when their country spiraled into a financial crisis earlier this year, Sri Lankans are now also losing doctors as many migrate to the Middle East and Western countries with more opportunities.

People have been struggling with daily power cuts and shortages of basic commodities amid the worst economic crisis since Sri Lanka gain independence from the British in 1948. The island nation of 22 million officially defaulted in April, and without foreign currency reserves was left unable to pay for imports.

Medical professionals in the country that relies on imported drugs for about 85 percent of its pharmaceutical needs have been sounding the alarm for months, saying they are struggling to provide timely and adequate treatment to patients.

The working conditions and little hope for improvement have lately forced hundreds of them to leave, and according to Sri Lanka’s Foreign Employment Bureau the exodus is an increasing trend.

“There is a rising trend in professionals moving out of the island in search of greener pastures because of the current situation in the country,” the bureau’s general manager Priyantha Senanayake told Arab News earlier this week. “A good number of doctors too have left.”

Data from the Government Medical Officers’ Association shows that at least 500 doctors from state medical institutions have migrated abroad in the first eight months of 2022.

But the real number may be much higher. Dr. Ruvaiz Haniffa, former president of the Sri Lanka Medical Association, said at least 100 more doctors working in the private sectors have left too, while those who traveled for training and have not returned have yet to be counted.

“We do not have an accurate estimate of doctors sent by the state for overseas training on state expense who have decided not to return at least for the foreseeable future,” he told Arab News.

“For postgraduate studies they mainly go for Australia, New Zealand and Singapore. For employment to Australia, UK and New Zealand. Middle grade doctors mainly go for employment to countries in the Middle East especially Oman and UAE.”

And there was no way to prevent them from leaving, Dr. Haniffa added.

“The government, while being aware of this massive brain drain, is not proactively or even reactively trying to stem this not because it does not want to, but simply because it can’t.”

While official estimates are not yet exact, the magnitude of the situation can be illustrated by the fact that Sri Lanka has already lost 25 percent of specialists treating kidney diseases.

“Out of the 40 nephrologists in Sri Lanka, 10 have left the country,” said Omar Sheriff, general manager for Western Hospital in Colombo, the main kidney transplantation center in Sri Lanka.

“Most of them are going to the UK because they can not only get more lucrative income but also continue their higher studies.”

The possibility to progress in their career is for specialists one of the main forces motivating them to migrate as they do not see this chance coming to their crisis-hit country anytime soon.

A doctor from a leading government hospital in Colombo, who requested not be named, said that the medical profession has lately been “downgraded to a lower level in the society.”

With no supplies to perform their duties, medics have been under increasing pressure and facing increasing stress in a situation where their hands are tied.

“There is a dearth of important medicines to treat people,” the doctor said. “It’s a sorry state of affairs.”

Sri Lanka

