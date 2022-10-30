Russian withdrawal from grain deal will hurt MENA: Ukraine envoy

You are here

Ukraine’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Anatolii Petrenko told Arab News Russia’s withdrawal on Saturday from the UN-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative was “politically irresponsible.” (Supplied/Reuters)
  • On Saturday, Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said with assistance from Turkey, his country was ready to supplant Ukrainian grain
RIYADH: Russia’s withdrawal on Saturday from the UN-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative is “politically irresponsible and undermines the humanitarian situation in the Middle East and North Africa,” Ukraine’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Anatolii Petrenko told Arab News.
Russia suspended its participation in the deal after what it said was a major Ukrainian drone attack on its naval fleet in Crimea.
Petrenko said: “It’s crucial to underscore that Russia concluded this grain initiative with the UN and Turkiye.” As such, its withdrawal “shows its inconsistency and unreliability to its commitments.”
He added: “As we speak, 176 ships with 2 million tons of grain on board are being blocked by Russia, waiting to be granted passage to their final destinations.”
Arab News tried to obtain comment from the Russian Embassy in Riyadh, but no response camw at the time of publishing the report.
The aim of the Black Sea Grain Initiative was to distribute vital food and fertilizer exports from Ukraine to the rest of the world. Petrenko said Ukraine is committed to maintaining its role as a “reliable grain supplier.”
On Saturday, Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said with assistance from Turkey, his country was ready to supplant Ukrainian grain and supply up to 500,000 tons to countries in need in the next four months for free, Reuters reported.
Petrenko said: “We have serious reasons to believe that this is an attempt to smuggle grain previously stolen from the occupied territories of Ukraine.”
He urged Russia to “reverse its withdrawal” from the initiative and “recommit itself” to its implementation.

LONDON: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is under growing pressure over his decision not to attend the COP27 Climate Conference in Egypt next month, after it emerged that his predecessor and rival, Boris Johnson, plans to be present at the summit.

Johnson is scheduled to attend the event at Sharm El-Sheikh, which is also set to host many other world leaders, to show “solidarity” with efforts to combat climate change, reports the Observer newspaper.

Johnson’s attendance as a backbench MP would be an interesting development, after he left office just over seven weeks ago, and failed last week in his audacious bid to return to 10 Downing Street and prevent Sunak from becoming prime minister.

Some suggest the move is a ploy to put pressure on Sunak early on in his premiership, with the Observer suggesting talks are already taking place to persuade the former prime minister to change his mind.

Sunak has said he is currently too busy to attend COP27, as he deals with the UK’s ongoing economic turbulence, but has defended his position on climate change.

A government spokesman told the Observer: “The UK will be fully represented by senior ministers, including the foreign, business and environment secretaries, as well as COP President Alok Sharma. They will be working to ensure that countries continue to make progress on the groundbreaking commitments made at COP26 in Glasgow.”

The news of Johnson’s attendance comes amid another potential headache for the government after the Telegraph revealed King Charles III is to host a reception for politicians and significant figures in London after “mutually” agreeing not to attend COP27 with No. 10.

The king, a vocal environmentalist before ascending the throne earlier this year, was said to be “personally disappointed” to miss the event, having been “all lined up to go,” but was “entirely accepting of his role,” according to the paper.

His mother, Queen Elizabeth II, famously addressed the COP26 summit held in the Scottish city of Glasgow last year.

Sunak has faced criticism from many within his own party for his personal stance on attending COP27, whilst the government itself has also received flak for its general stance on climate change in recent weeks.

Sharma, who will lead the UK negotiating team in Sharm El-Sheikh, said in an interview with the Sunday Times: “I’m pretty disappointed that the prime minister is not going. I understand that he’s got a huge in-tray of domestic issues that he has to deal with.

“But I would say that going to COP27 would allow for engagement with other world leaders. And I think it does send a signal — if the prime minister was to go — about our renewed commitment on this issue.”

Sharma, who was president of the COP26 summit but will pass on his duties in Egypt, added: “People want the UK leadership to continue — they really value what we have been doing, so I hope, irrespective of who goes or not, that we continue this leadership on climate.

“For me, it is one of the defining issues of this decade. And actually, this isn’t just about the environment. You know, if you get this right, this is also about green jobs, about inward investment.”

Earlier this week, Nadine Dorries, the former culture minister, tweeted: “The prime minister is wrong not to go to COP. Global warming is the biggest crisis facing our planet and net zero creates many thousands of jobs.”

Ed Miliband, the shadow secretary of state for the environment and net zero, said: “Rishi Sunak is absent when it comes to the climate crisis. If even the former prime minister is attending COP27, it is just further evidence of his colossal failure of leadership.

“The prime minister’s decision to pull out of COP27 shows he doesn’t care about the greatest long-term threat our country faces.”

Trudeau joins Canadian demonstrators in support of Iran protests

Trudeau joins Canadian demonstrators in support of Iran protests
Updated 30 October 2022
AFP

Trudeau joins Canadian demonstrators in support of Iran protests

Trudeau joins Canadian demonstrators in support of Iran protests
  • Demonstrations in solidarity with Iranian protesters also held in various Western capitals
Updated 30 October 2022
AFP

MONTREAL: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau marched with protesters in the Canadian capital of Ottawa Saturday in support of demonstrations that have swept Iran for more than 40 days.
“The women in Iran, daughters and the grandmothers and the allies... they are not forgotten,” Trudeau said, standing in front of a white banner covered with dozens of red hand prints.
Iran has been gripped by six weeks of protests that erupted when Mahsa Amini, 22, died in custody after her arrest for an alleged breach of Iran’s strict dress rules for women.
“We will stand with you. I’ll march with you, I will hold hands with you. We will continue to stand with this beautiful community,” Trudeau said, before ending his speech by shouting Persian slogans, his fist raised.
The prime minister’s wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, also joined the protest, saying, “I stand with you because when one woman’s right is being denied, it is a sign of disrespect for all women.”
“And we will leave no sister behind.”
Trudeau highlighted several rounds of sanctions imposed by the Canadian government against senior Iranian officials over the last month, levied due to the regime’s “gross and systematic human rights violations.”
Amini supporters also attended rallies in other Canadian cities, including Vancouver, Montreal and Toronto, where marchers formed human chains.
And thousands also protested Saturday in Paris and throughout France.
 

Calls for UK to probe reported hacking of ex-PM Liz Truss’s phone

Calls for UK to probe reported hacking of ex-PM Liz Truss’s phone
Updated 30 October 2022
AFP

Calls for UK to probe reported hacking of ex-PM Liz Truss’s phone

Calls for UK to probe reported hacking of ex-PM Liz Truss’s phone
  • Kremlin agents had hacked ex-Prime Minister Liz Truss’s cell phone when she was foreign minister, The Mail reported
  • Hackers were believed to have gained access to “top-secret exchanges with international partners”
Updated 30 October 2022
AFP

LONDON: UK opposition politicians called for an investigation Saturday after a newspaper reported that suspected Kremlin agents had hacked ex-Prime Minister Liz Truss’s cell phone when she was foreign minister.
In an unconfirmed report, The Mail on Sunday cited unnamed security sources as saying that Truss’s personal mobile phone had been hacked “by agents suspected of working for the Kremlin.”
They are believed to have gained access to “top-secret exchanges with international partners.”
A government spokesperson said: “We do not comment on individuals’ security arrangements” but added that there are “robust systems in place to protect against cyber threats.”
The hackers also gained access to Truss’s conversations with her ally Kwasi Kwarteng criticizing Johnson, the report claimed.
Labour’s Yvette Cooper, who focuses on homeland security, said the report raises “immensely important national security issues” including why and how the information was leaked.
“It is essential that all of these security issues are being investigated and addressed at the very highest level,” she said.
Liberal Democrat foreign affairs spokesperson Layla Moran said: “We need an urgent independent investigation to uncover the truth.”
The BBC and Sky News said they had not been able to verify the report.
A source told the paper the “compromised” phone has been placed inside a locked safe in a secure government location after up to a year’s messages were hacked including “highly sensitive discussions” on the war in Ukraine.
The hacking was discovered in the summer when Truss was foreign minister and campaigning to become party leader and the next prime minister, the paper reported.
It claimed that “details were suppressed” by then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Simon Case, his most senior policy adviser.
The reported incident comes after interior minister Suella Braverman was reappointed by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak following her resignation over a security breach, in which she reportedly sent a top-secret document to an MP via her personal email.
The article did not make clear on what basis Russia was suspected to be behind the alleged attack.
But it quoted a security source as saying: “It takes a while to track who is behind attacks like these, but Russia tends to top the list.”

Blinken accuses Russia of again weaponizing food with halt of grain deal with Ukraine

Blinken accuses Russia of again weaponizing food with halt of grain deal with Ukraine
Updated 30 October 2022
Reuters

Blinken accuses Russia of again weaponizing food with halt of grain deal with Ukraine

Blinken accuses Russia of again weaponizing food with halt of grain deal with Ukraine
  • Russia halted participation in UN grain deal after drone attacks on Crimea
  • Britain said Moscow’s claims were false and aimed at distracting attention from Russian military failures
Updated 30 October 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Russia’s halting of its participation in the United Nations-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative grain deal is weaponizing food by exacerbating humanitarian crises, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday.

“Any act by Russia to disrupt these critical grain exports is essentially a statement that people and families around the world should pay more for food or go hungry,” Blinken said in a statement. 

Russia on Saturday suspended participation in grain deal after what it said was a major Ukrainian drone attack on its fleet in Crimea.

US President Joe Biden denounced the move as “purely outrageous” and said it would increase starvation.

Russia’s defense ministry said Ukraine attacked the Black Sea Fleet near Sevastopol on the annexed Crimean peninsula with 16 drones early on Saturday, and that British navy “specialists” had helped coordinate the “terrorist” attack.

The suspension will cut Ukrainian grain exports from its crucial Black Sea ports.

“There’s no merit to what they’re doing. The UN negotiated that deal and that should be the end of it,” Biden told reporters in his home state of Delaware.

The deal allows shipments of grain from Ukraine, one of the world’s largest exporters, that the Russian invasion had halted.

Russia told UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in a letter, seen by Reuters, that it was suspending the deal for an “indefinite term” because it could not “guarantee safety of civilian ships” traveling under the pact.

Russia has also asked the UN Security Council to meet on Monday on the attack, Russia’s Deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy wrote on Twitter.

The UN coordinator for the Istanbul-based Black Sea grain deal coordination center — made up of UN, Russian, Ukrainian and Turkish officials — said five outbound and four inbound vessels had safely passed through the humanitarian corridor.

“There are more than 10 vessels both outbound and inbound waiting to enter the corridor,” Amir Abdulla said in a statement, adding there was no agreement between the parties for the movement of vessels on Sunday.

Britain on Saturday said Russia’s claims, including that British navy personnel blew up the Nord Stream pipelines last month, were false and aimed at distracting attention from Russian military failures.

Russia said it had repelled the attack but that the ships targeted were involved in ensuring the grain corridor out of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said what he called Russia’s nonsensical move required a strong international response from the UN and the Group of 20 major economies.

“This is a completely transparent attempt by Russia to return to the threat of large-scale famine for Africa, for Asia,” Zelensky said in a video address, adding that Russia should be kicked out of the G20.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Moscow was using a false pretext to sink the deal.

“I call on all states to demand Russia to stop its hunger games and recommit to its obligations,” Kuleba said.

In a statement, the European Union said “all parties must refrain from any unilateral action that would imperil” a deal it described as a critical humanitarian effort.

’Hunger games’

Since Russia and Ukraine signed the UN-backed Black Sea Grain Initiative in Turkey on July 22, more than 9 million tons of corn, wheat, sunflower products, barley, rapeseed and soya have been exported.

But ahead of the Nov. 19 expiry of the deal, Russia had repeatedly said that there are serious problems with it. Ukraine complained Moscow had blocked almost 200 ships from picking up grain cargoes.

The United Nations is in contact with Russian authorities about the situation, a UN spokesman said.

Although the prices in the Western markets were reduced, Russia did not gain anything from this agreement,” said Turan Oguz, a Turkish defense analyst. “I think the main reason for Russia’s withdrawal is Western indifference toward Russia.”

Just 24 hours before Russia’s move, a spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had appealed to the parties to renew the pact.

Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said Russia was ready to supply up to 500,000 tons of grain to poor countries in the next four months for free, with assistance from Turkey, and supplant supplies of Ukrainian grains.

 

Clashes as thousands march in France against agro industry water ‘grab’

Clashes as thousands march in France against agro industry water ‘grab’
Updated 29 October 2022
AFP

Clashes as thousands march in France against agro industry water ‘grab’

Clashes as thousands march in France against agro industry water ‘grab’
  • Clashes between paramilitary gendarmes and demonstrators erupted with Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin reporting that 61 officers had been hurt
  • The deployment of giant water "basins" is underway in the village of Sainte-Soline
Updated 29 October 2022
AFP

SAINTE-SOLINE, France: Thousands of demonstrators defied an official ban to march on Saturday against the deployment of new water storage infrastructure for agricultural irrigation in western France, according to organizers.
Clashes between paramilitary gendarmes and demonstrators erupted with Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin reporting that 61 officers had been hurt, 22 seriously, but giving no toll for casualties among protesters.
“Bassines Non Merci” a pressure group that brings together environmental associations, trade unions and anti-capitalist groups, organized the demonstration against what it claims is a “water grab” by the “agro-industry” in western France.
The deployment of giant water “basins” is underway in the village of Sainte-Soline, in the Deux-Sevres department, to irrigate crops, which opponents claim distorts access to water amid drought conditions.
Around 1,500 police were deployed according to the prefect of the Deux-Sevres department Emmanuelle Dubee who said she expected some 5,000 demonstrators to descend on the village of around 350 inhabitants.
Dubee said on Friday that she had wanted to limit possible “acts of violence,” referring to the clashes between demonstrators and security forces that marred a previous rally in March.
The Sainte-Soline water reserve is the second of 16 such installations, part of a project developed by a group of 400 farmers organized in a water cooperative to significantly reduce mains water usage in summer.
The open-air craters, covered with a plastic tarpaulin, are filled by pumping water from surface groundwater in winter and can store up to 650,000 square meters of water.
This water is used for irrigation in summer, when rainfall is scarcer.
Opponents claim the “megabasins” are wrongly reserved for large export-oriented grain farms and deprive the community of access to the essential resource.

