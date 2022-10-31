You are here

Banque Saudi Fransi's shares in red despite 9% jump in profit to $719m

Banque Saudi Fransi's shares in red despite 9% jump in profit to $719m
Banque Saudi Fransi profit peaked at SR2.7 billion ($719 million), compared to SR2.5 billion in the prior-year period. (Shutterstock)
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Banque Saudi Fransi's shares in red despite 9% jump in profit to $719m

Banque Saudi Fransi's shares in red despite 9% jump in profit to $719m
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Banque Saudi Fransi has reported a 9 percent profit surge for the first nine months of 2022, driven by a boost in total operating income.

The bank’s profit peaked at SR2.7 billion ($719 million), compared to SR2.5 billion in the prior-year period, according to a bourse filing.

In the hours following the announcement, the bank saw its shares decline 0.35 percent at a share price of SR42.85, as of 11:00 a.m. Saudi time.

The profit hike was mainly attributed to an 8 percent increase in operating income that reached SR2.8 billion, partially offset by a 9 percent boost in operating expenses, the bank said.

Topics: Banque Saudi Fransi

Saudi Arabia’s air traffic rebounds in 2021 with 43% growth

Saudi Arabia’s air traffic rebounds in 2021 with 43% growth
Updated 11 min 20 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Saudi Arabia's air traffic rebounds in 2021 with 43% growth

Saudi Arabia’s air traffic rebounds in 2021 with 43% growth
Updated 11 min 20 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s air traffic grew 43 percent in 2021 compared to the previous year, reaching 497,000 flights according to official data released by the General Authority for Statistics.

The report noted that 49 million passengers were transported in 2021, up 30 percent compared to the previous year. 

According to the report, Saudi Airlines alone transported 40 million passengers in 2021. 

“The results indicated that the number of arriving and departing international flights in 2021 reached nearly 126,000 with an increase of 20 percent from 2020,” said GASTAT in the report. 

The report added: “The number of arriving and departing domestic flights reached nearly 371,000 with an increase of 53 percent from 2020.” 

The report further pointed out that the King Khalid International Airport ranked first in the number of flights among Saudi Arabia’s airports with a share of 33 percent, followed by King Abdulaziz International Airport by 26 percent and King Fahd International Airport by 13 percent in 2021.

Topics: air traffic Saudi Airlines

Saudi Arabia’s Halwani Bros experiences losses of $1.4m as inflation bites

Saudi Arabia’s Halwani Bros experiences losses of $1.4m as inflation bites
Updated 54 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia's Halwani Bros experiences losses of $1.4m as inflation bites

Saudi Arabia’s Halwani Bros experiences losses of $1.4m as inflation bites
Updated 54 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi food manufacturer Halwani Bros Co. has experienced losses during the first nine months of 2022, due to increased costs resulting from global inflation.

The company registered a net loss of SR5.1 million ($1.36 million) for the period ending Sep. 30, compared with SR66 million in profits in the prior-year period, according to a bourse filing.

Halwani Bros attributed the lower profits to rising raw material costs and increased marketing costs due to global inflation.

The devaluation of the Egyptian currency also weighed on profits from its subsidiary in Egypt, it added.

Founded in 1952, Jeddah-based Halwani produces and distributes a wide range of food products in Saudi Arabia as well as around the world.

Topics: Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Breaking News Saudi Arabia’s GDP grows 8.6 percent in Q3 driven by increase in oil activities
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s GDP grows 8.6 percent in Q3 driven by increase in oil activities

MENA, Central Asia economies show resilience: IMF

MENA, Central Asia economies show resilience: IMF
Updated 31 October 2022
Reuters

MENA, Central Asia economies show resilience: IMF

MENA, Central Asia economies show resilience: IMF
Updated 31 October 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: Economic activity in the Middle East and Central Asia was resilient with recovery continuing in 2022 but the region must guard against growing global headwinds and push ahead with reforms, the International Monetary Fund said on Monday.

While crude exporters benefit from an oil windfall projected to accrue a cumulative $1 trillion over 2022-2026, emerging market and middle-income states face deep terms-of-trade shock and curtailed access to market financing.

Countries should be on alert as “headwinds are growing, vulnerabilities are growing” with a global economic slowdown, volatile food and energy prices and tightening financial conditions, IMF Middle East and Central Asia Director Jihad Azour said ahead of the October report’s release.

He said the region needed to “act now, act fast and act in a comprehensive way” on structural reforms, and that oil exporters should use this opportunity to strengthen their buffers.

An urgent policy challenge was tackling the cost-of-living crisis by restoring price stability, protecting vulnerable groups through targeted support and ensuring food security.

“Higher food prices and more pervasive food and energy shortages could lead to food insecurity and social unrest, particularly in 2023,” the IMF report said, warning of broad-based inflation.

The impact of the Ukraine war on Caucasus and Central Asia (CCA) was milder than expected, it said, with GDP seen slowing to 3.8 percent in 2022, upgraded from the April forecast of 2.6 percent. The IMF put CCA growth at 5.6 percent in 2021.

This was due to an upward revision to Russia’s GDP, unexpected inflows such as relocation of workers and firms from Russia and significant money transfers, resilient trade, and fiscal stimulus in countries like Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.

Economic growth in 2023 was forecast by the IMF at 4 percent and likely narrow to 3.5 percent in the medium term. Inflation was forecast at 12.9 percent this year and 10.5 percent in 2023.

“Spillovers from the war could put the CCA’s progress toward reducing poverty and inequality at risk,” the report said. “The war risks raising poverty by about 1 percentage point and inequality by about 1 percent and reducing real household consumption by about 2 percentage points, on average.”

In the Middle East and North Africa GDP was forecast to grow 5 percent this year, up from 4.1 percent in 2021, and then expected to slow to 3.6 percent in 2023 due to worsening global conditions.

Inflation was put at 12.1 percent in 2022 and 11.2 percent next year.

Higher interest payments and increased reliance on short-term financing in some emerging markets and middle-income countries such as Egypt, Pakistan and Tunisia were expected to raise public gross financing needs to $550 billion over 2022-23, which is $22 billion above the earlier period.

Topics: world economy

Oil Updates — Crude slips; Exxon’s Q3 profit nearly matches Apple’s

Oil Updates — Crude slips; Exxon’s Q3 profit nearly matches Apple’s
Updated 31 October 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude slips; Exxon's Q3 profit nearly matches Apple's

Oil Updates — Crude slips; Exxon’s Q3 profit nearly matches Apple’s
Updated 31 October 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices fell on Monday following weaker-than-expected factory activity data out of China and on concerns its widening COVID-19 curbs will curtail demand.

Brent crude futures dropped 63 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $95.14 a barrel by 0420 GMT, after slipping 1.2 percent on Friday.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $87.43 a barrel, down 47 cents, or 0.5 percent, after settling down 1.3 percent on Friday.

Kashagan’s oil processing complex to restart in coming days

Kazakhstan’s energy company KazMunayGas said that it expects the Bolashak onshore processing complex at the giant Kashagan offshore oilfield to resume operations in the coming days after repair works at a complex unit.

“At the moment, all the mechanical repair work, aimed at the restoration of production levels, has been completed. The unit is expected to come onstream in several days,” the company said following a visit by its head, Magzum Mirzagaliyev to Kashagan.

Production at Kashagan, one of the world’s largest oilfields, sharply declined on Aug. 3 due to a gas release.

Kazakhstan’s Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov told Reuters earlier this month that Kashagan will resume production of 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) by the end of October after maintenance.

Kashagan is operated by the North Caspian Operating Co., which includes TotalEnergies, Eni, Shell, Exxon Mobil, KazMunayGas, Inpex and China National Petroleum Corp.

Exxon’s record-smashing Q3 profit nearly matches Apple’s

Exxon Mobil Corp. has smashed expectations as soaring energy prices fueled a record-breaking quarterly profit, nearly matching that of tech giant Apple.

Its $19.66 billion third-quarter net profit far exceeded recently raised Wall Street forecasts as skyrocketing natural gas and high oil prices put its earnings within reach of Apple’s $20.7 billion net for the same period.

As recently as 2013, Exxon ranked as the largest publicly traded US company by market value — a position now held by Apple. Exxon shares rose 3 percent to $110.70, a record high that gave it a market value of $461 billion.

Oil company profits have soared this year as rising demand and an undersupplied energy market collided with Western sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. US exports of gas and oil to Europe have jumped and promise to set all-time profit records for the industry.

The top US oil producer reported a per-share profit of $4.68, exceeding Wall Street’s $3.89 consensus view, on a huge jump in natural gas earnings, continued high oil prices and strong fuel sales.

“Where others pulled back in the face of uncertainty and a historic slowdown, retreating and retrenching, this company moved forward, continuing to invest,” CEO Darren Woods told investors. Its quarterly profits “reflect that deep commitment” as well as higher prices, he added.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: oil updates Saudi economy

IMF says Mideast, North Africa economies resilient in 2022

IMF says Mideast, North Africa economies resilient in 2022
Updated 31 October 2022
AP News

IMF says Mideast, North Africa economies resilient in 2022

IMF says Mideast, North Africa economies resilient in 2022
Updated 31 October 2022
AP News

DUBAI, UAE: The economies of Middle Eastern and North African countries were resilient this year, but double-digit inflation is expected to slow growth in 2023, the International Monetary Fund said Monday.

The IMF forecast GDP growth at 5 percent in 2022 for countries in the region. For oil-exporting nations, growth was projected at 5.2 percent, mainly due to high oil prices and robust GDP growth in other countries, which offset the impact of high food prices.

But the rate of growth is expected to slow in 2023, due in part to inflation driven by high food and commodity prices, the report said. And the outlook remained so dire for politically unstable Lebanon and war-scarred Syria that the IMF reported no economic projections for either.

Higher energy prices sustained oil-producing nations, such as Saudi Arabia, where economic growth is expected to hit 7.6 percent this year. Oil exporters are also benefitting from trade diversions caused by the war in Ukraine, as some European countries look to replace their oil purchases from Russia.

As a whole, the IMF expects that in the next five years, the level of additional inflows and financial reserves to Mideast oil-exporting countries will exceed $1 trillion.

The extra financial inflows are critical to Gulf Arab countries as they try to diversify their economies away from dependence on oil and as the world seeks greener technologies to power industry.

Growth in the region next year is projected at 3.6 percent due to worsening global conditions such as the consequences of the war in Ukraine for commodity prices and the slowing global economy. For oil exporters, growth will likely slow to 3.5 percent as oil prices weaken, global demand slows and OPEC production reduces.

“We expect the outlook for next year to be less variable than this year, growth will go down for both oil-exporting countries and oil-importing countries,” Jihad Azour, director of the IMF’s Middle East and Central Asia department, told The Associated Press.

Inflation, meanwhile, is expected to remain in the double digits in the region in 2023, for the third consecutive year. For Sudan, the situation is particularly dire. Consumer price inflation has surpassed the double digits and is forecast to hit 154.9 percent this year. In 2021, the figure hit a whopping 359 percent, skyrocketing since the country’s 2019 ouster of autocrat Omar Al-Bashir.

“Inflation surprised on the upside, this is the third year where you have double-digit inflation especially for the oil-importing countries … We expect still that inflation will remain high next year driven by high food and commodity prices,” Azour said.

The IMF has warned that high food and fertilizer prices can create severe food security challenges for low-income countries, which could lead to social unrest.

Food prices are still above their 2021 average and expected to increase by more than 14 percent year-on-year in 2022, according to the report. And although wheat prices are lower than their prewar levels, due to the agreement between Russia and Ukraine to resume Black Sea grain exports, they remain about 80 percent higher than their average in 2019. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has impacted exports like sunflower oil, barley, and wheat worldwide.

However, Russia announced on Sunday it would immediately halt participation in the UN-brokered deal, prompting President Joe Biden to warn that global hunger could increase. Russia’s move came after it alleged that Ukraine staged a drone attack on Saturday against Russia’s Black Sea Fleet ships off the coast of occupied Crimea. Ukraine has denied the attack, saying that Russia mishandled its own weapons.

Egypt is the world’s largest wheat importer, most of which comes from Russia and Ukraine. Its economy has been hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine. Last week the IMF reached a preliminary agreement with Egypt that paves the way for the economically troubled Arab nation to access a $3 billion loan.

The IMF says one of the most pressing priorities now is to mitigate the cost-of-living crisis. To do so, Azour says the IMF must control inflation, shift social spending away from “an untargeted system that is now mainly driven by the subsidy on food and on energy to something that is more targeted,” and create more jobs — especially for middle-income people.

Topics: IMF economy Middle East and North Africa

