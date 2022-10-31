Saudi Arabia may cut crude prices for Asia for December cargoes

You are here

SINGAPORE: Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia may cut the prices of most crude grades to Asia in December as weaker-than-expected fuel consumption in China amid its strict COVID-19 rules put a lid on regional demand, trade sources said.

State oil giant Saudi Aramco may lower the official selling price for its flagship Arab Light crude by about 30 to 40 cents per barrel in December, according to five respondents surveyed by Reuters.

The price cut comes as China, the world's largest crude oil buyer, extended stringent mobility controls to contain the highly transmissible Omicron variant after a surge in daily reported cases.

Changes in the market structure for the Dubai Middle East oil benchmark typically guides how the Arab Light OSP is set.

The premium of the first-month Dubai price over the third-month Dubai price narrowed by 59 cents during oil cargo trading in October versus the difference in September. That softening in the backwardation, or the structure when prompt prices are higher than for later delivery, suggests lower demand for oil.

“Chinese demand is much weaker than expected,” said one respondent, adding that the market has already priced in the expectation that Chinese refineries will fully use their oil product export quotas.

China in late September issued an additional 15 million barrels of new export quotas to boost its faltering economy, but some refineries have said the incentives to hike operational rates are low because of poor margins. read more

The refining margin for a typical Asian refiner who processes the Middle Eastern crude fell to an average of $2.59 a barrel so far in October from $3.30 in September.

But the respondents said that the OSP cut could be moderate given a tighter market supply.

OPEC+ has planned to trim 2 million barrels per day of output from November to support oil futures prices that have dropped to about $90 from $120 three months ago on fears of a global economic recession, rising US interest rates and a stronger dollar. read more

For other grades, three respondents expect the OSPs for Arab Medium and Arab Heavy to see a bigger reduction following a weaker refining cracks for fuel oil compared to middle distillate products such as diesel fuel and kerosene. ,

Saudi crude OSPs are released around the fifth of each month, and set the trend for Iranian, Kuwaiti and Iraqi prices, affecting more than 9 million barrels per day of crude bound for Asia.

Saudi Aramco sets its crude prices based on recommendations from customers and after calculating the change in the value of its oil over the past month, based on yields and product prices.

Saudi Aramco officials as a matter of policy do not comment on the Kingdom's monthly OSPs.

Below are expected Saudi prices for December (in $/bbl against the Oman/Dubai average):

  November Change

est.December OSP

Arab Extra Light

 +6.35 +0.50/+1.90 6.85/+8.25

Arab Light

+5.85

-0.45/+0.25

+5.40/+6.10

Arab Medium

+4.00

-1.30/-0.45

+2.70/+3.55

Arab Heavy

+2.45

-2.20/-0.40

+0.25/+2.05

 

RIYADH: The euro area’s annual inflation is forecast to reach 10.7 percent in October, up from 0.8 percentage points from September thanks to the surge in energy costs, according to a flash estimate from the statistical office of the EU.

The Eurostat data showed energy to be the main contributor to the annual price rises this month, reaching 41.9 percent in October compared to 40.7 percent the month before. 

Food, alcohol and tobacco prices are expected to rise 13.1 percent, compared to 11.8 percent in September; non-energy industrial goods to rise 6 percent compared to 5.5 percent; and services to rise 4.4 percent compared to a 4.3 percent, according to the flash estimate. 

RIYADH: “Serious people” must get involved to solve the energy transition conundrum, according to Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman. 

Speaking at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference, known as ADIPEC, on Oct. 31, the minister also insisted that knowledge sharing between countries is needed to smoothen the journey of the energy transition.

The minister further noted that Saudi Arabia and the UAE are working together to become exemplary energy producers who eye achieving sustainability goals. 

“We and the UAE are working diligently hard to prove that carbon sequestration is one solution out of many the industry should work hard,” said the Saudi energy minister. 

He added: “We need knowledge sharing to happen. We need to bring serious people to become involved with us in bringing the solution. Breaking the so-called energy constraints requires lots of brains, investments and technologies.” 

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman also reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s partnership with the UAE in the energy sector. 

“There is so much we could prove together. We should continue to be the exemplary two countries in energy production. We are no longer oil producers, we are energy producers,” he said. 

For his part, UAE Energy Minister Suhail Al-Mazrouei said that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, and its allies, known as OPEC+, is keen on providing the world with the oil supplies it needs.

He added that OPEC+ will always remain a trusted technical organization to balance oil supply and demand. 

During the event, Sultan Al-Jaber, CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. said that the world demands maximum energy production with minimum emissions. 

Al-Jaber further pointed out that zeroing out hydrocarbon investment due to natural decline could lead to a loss of 5 million barrels of oil per day a year from current supplies. 

“The data is clear. If we zero out hydrocarbon investment due to natural decline, we would lose 5 million barrels per day of oil each year from current supplies. This would make the shocks we have experienced this year feel like a minor tremor,” said Al-Jaber. 

Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El Molla also shared similar views and noted that the world requires more energy with fewer emissions, and added that Egypt aims to generate 40 percent of its energy needs from renewable sources by 2030. 

During the event, Hardeep Singh Puri, India’s minister of petroleum and natural gas, said the country is working on renewables including green hydrogen and blue ammonia.

He also warned that the sustainable transition will be undermined if energy-consuming giants are reluctant to push harder to make the transition happen. 

“The transition will be severely undermined, especially, when large consuming countries are not pushing to make that transition,” said Puri. 

US energy envoy Amos Hochstein said that more investment is needed in the oil and gas sector, and added that energy has to be priced in a way that allows for economic growth. 

Hochstein also noted that the relationship of the US with the UAE is “strong, long-standing and enduring.” 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources has announced that the Kingdom issued permits for non-oil industrial projects in August worth an accumulated SR4.1 billion ($1.1 billion), MEED reported. 

Some 115 licenses were issued for non-oil industrial projects — 20 percent higher than those issued in July.

Those issued in August brought the total number of non-oil industrial permits granted by MIMR since the beginning of 2022 to 646.

With combined investments of an estimated SR1.37 trillion, the total number of industrial units in the Kingdom hit 10,707 towards the end of August.

The licenses issued in August were for chemicals, metals, machinery, furniture, home appliances and other light-medium products.

While 85 percent of the projects issued with permits were owned by locals, the remaining 15 percent were owned by foreigners or as joint ventures.

MIMR saw an investment volume of SR13.7 billion as it issued 501 new industrial licenses during the first six months of 2022.

During the same period, 721 factories started production, attracting investments amounting to SR19.10 billion, the ministry’s monthly bulletin showed. 

This brought the total volume of investments in the industrial sector until June to SR1.36 trillion, with a total of 10,675 factories. 

 

RIYADH: The Red Sea Global Co. has announced the establishment of a new resort in its tourist destination, in partnership with a hospitality brand, to create a cultural tourism experience. 

Scheduled to be launched in 2024, the new resort, Faena The Red Sea, will be located on the southern part of the main island in the Red Sea destination, Shura, according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

The Faena resort will feature the most spacious hotel units on the island of Shura. All of its hotel suites and villas will also include a private pool and sea view.  

Last week, the Red Sea Development Co., known as TRSDC, rebranded to Red Sea Global, the company announced during the sixth edition of Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh on Oct. 25.

RSG is currently overseeing the creation of two luxury tourism destinations in Saudi Arabia: The Red Sea and AMAALA. 

The developments will support the country’s ambitions to become a global tourism hub, in line with the goals set out in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

According to a press release, The Red Sea destination is expected to welcome its first visitors in early 2023.

RSG’s mandate has expanded to oversee upwards of a dozen projects stretching the length of the Red Sea coast of Saudi Arabia, with the potential to expand beyond the Kingdom in the future.

 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ship traffic rose 7 percent in 2021 compared to the previous 12 months as the Kingdom continues to work towards becoming a global logistics hub, according to the official data released by the General Authority for Statistics.

The GASTAT report noted that 13,200 ships reached Saudi Arabia’s ports in 2021.

According to the report, Jeddah Islamic Port had the largest share in ship traffic, with 4,100 ships, followed by the King Fahd Industrial Port in Jubail, where ship traffic reached 1,900 ships.

The report noted that the total volume of goods unloaded at all ports in Saudi Arabia reached 119.8 million tons in 2021.

Jeddah Islamic Port had the highest percentage of unloaded goods, reaching 29 percent of the total Saudi ports, followed by King Fahad Industrial Port with 22 percent.

Jazan Port had the lowest percentage of unloaded goods, amounting to 1 percent of the total ports in Saudi Arabia, the report added.

As for commercial ports, the percentage of unloaded goods in 2021 fell by 18 percent compared to a year before. 

The report indicated that 51 percent of the total goods unloaded at commercial ports were that of foodstuff, making it the largest segment unloaded at commercial ports in 2021. 

The total number of passengers traveling through ports in Saudi Arabia reached 652,000 in 2021, where the number of passengers increased by 33 percent compared to 2020.

The GASTAT report further pointed out that Jazan Port has the highest percentage of arriving and departing passengers, where the number of passengers reached 460,000, or 71 percent of the total number of passengers traveling through ports in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi ports retained a total capacity of 601 million tons that year, reported GASTAT. 

King Fahd Industrial Port in Jubail held a capacity of 210 million tons, making it the largest of all Saudi ports. The Jeddah Islamic Port came next with a volume of 130 million tons in 2021.  

According to the report, the aggregate number of stations amounted to 32 in Saudi ports - the largest number of stations pertained to King Fahd Industrial Port in Yanbu.  

