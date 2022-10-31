You are here

  • Home
  • UK government fails to deliver on its promise to define Islamophobia

UK government fails to deliver on its promise to define Islamophobia

Home Office statistics show Muslims are the most targeted faith group in England and Wales, accounting for more than 40 percent of religiously motivated hate crime. (Reuters/File Photo)
Home Office statistics show Muslims are the most targeted faith group in England and Wales, accounting for more than 40 percent of religiously motivated hate crime. (Reuters/File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6jkum

Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

UK government fails to deliver on its promise to define Islamophobia

UK government fails to deliver on its promise to define Islamophobia
  • Expert adviser hired in 2019 to define Islamophobia was given no financial resources, staff or support
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Three years since promising to establish a working definition of Islamophobia, the UK government will be questioned on the issue in parliament on Tuesday amid a growing backlash for its inaction. 

Home Office statistics show Muslims are the most targeted faith group in England and Wales, accounting for more than 40 percent of religiously motivated hate crime. 

Meanwhile, a slew of scandals has revealed anti-Muslim sentiment within the Conservative Party.

In 2018, a group of MPs and peers drew up a working definition to be adopted, stating the absence of one was allowing Islamophobia to “increase in society to devastating effect,” The Independent reported

Describing Islamophobia as a “type of racism that targets expressions of Muslimness,” the definition was accepted by Labor and other opposition parties but rejected by the Conservative government. 

In May 2019, the late James Brokenshire — then the communities secretary — said the government would establish a working definition of Islamophobia, adding: “To get a firmer grip on the nature of this bigotry and division we agree there needs to be a formal definition of Islamophobia to help strengthen our efforts.”

An expert adviser was hired but his work was halted after Boris Johnson became prime minister, The Independent reported.

Imam Qari Asim said that several letters to ministers have gone unanswered, including one requesting a meeting with current communities secretary, Michael Gove.

Asim claimed he was given no office, no financial resources, no staff, and no terms of reference to create the definition, and that the government demonstrated a “lack of meaningful engagement.” 

According to The Independent, Gove fired him without notice in June after accusing him of supporting “a campaign to limit free expression” in connection with a controversial film depicting the life of the Prophet Mohamed’s daughter, which Asim denied. 

In a letter responding to his dismissal, the imam said the government had “reinforced perceptions that it is not serious about addressing growing anti-Muslim hatred in this country.”

No new advisers have been appointed and there is no ongoing work on defining Islamophobia.

According to The Independent, Gove recently spoke out against the creation of a definition during a debate on extremism in September. 

“I think there are dangers if a university or another organization, which should be the home of free debate, uses a definition like that to police what people can say in order to penalize them for it,” Gove said. 

Marking the start of Islamophobia Awareness Month, Labour MP Afzal Khan will raise a point of order on Tuesday, asking why successive prime ministers have not responded to any of his letters about bigotry in the past two years.

“Their lack of action since 2018, coupled with the damning allegations made by Conservative MP Nusrat Ghani, all show that they simply do not take the issue seriously,” he told The Independent.

“Year after year, British Muslims are victims of the highest proportion of religiously motivated hate crime. This trend shows no sign of abating under the Conservative government.

“Yet, this revolving door of chaos has meant that consecutive prime ministers have failed to tackle Islamophobia and deliver on their promises.”

Yasmin Qureshi, the shadow minister for women and equalities, warned that the “scourge of Islamophobia is on the rise,” with hate crimes targeting Muslims up year-on-year.

“The Conservatives are the only political party in the UK to reject the APPG on British Muslim’s definition of Islamophobia,” she told The Independent. “Now Michael Gove has broken his promise to develop an alternative.

“With the revolving door of prime ministers scrabbling round to fix the mess they’ve created with the economy, it’s clear that tackling Islamophobia is an afterthought.”

Topics: UK Islamophobia

Related

Special Hate crimes, rising Islamophobia belie Canada’s image of tolerance photos
World
Hate crimes, rising Islamophobia belie Canada’s image of tolerance

Pope Francis uses Bahrain visit to foster Christian-Muslim dialogue 

Pope Francis uses Bahrain visit to foster Christian-Muslim dialogue 
Updated 6 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

Pope Francis uses Bahrain visit to foster Christian-Muslim dialogue 

Pope Francis uses Bahrain visit to foster Christian-Muslim dialogue 
  • King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa invited the pope to come to the country
Updated 6 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis intends to foster dialogue between Catholics and Muslims during his coming trip to Bahrain, and will launch a message of peace to the Arabian Gulf.

The Pope will be in Bahrain from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6. The trip will begin with a visit at the Sakhir Royal palace to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, who invited him to come to the country.

This will be the tenth trip for Francis to a country with a Muslim majority and a tiny Catholic presence of nearly 80,000 out of a population of about 1.3 million.

“It will also be a ‘sign’ for Shiite Islam, in the framework of a strategy of rapprochement with different branches of the Muslim faith the Pope is following,” Fr Giuseppe Ciutti, an Italian priest who spent time in Iraq and studies the relationship between Islam and Catholicism, told Arab News.

Monsignor Paul Hinder, the apostolic administrator of the North Arabia apostolic region, which includes Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Bahrain, said at a press conference that the Pope’s trip to Bahrain followed the path begun with the “Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Common Coexistence,” which Francis signed in February 2019 in Abu Dhabi together with Sheikh Ahmed al Tayyeb, the Grand Imam of al Azhar, a figure of reference for Sunni Muslims.

Hinder believes that the Pope will carry out a “positive strategy” of rapprochement with the “different currents” of the Muslim faith and offer an invitation to continue along the path of dialogue with other religions.

Bahrain will be the 58th country visited during his pontificate by Pope Francis, and he will be the first pontiff in history to set foot there.

“It is an ancient land where different national, ethnic and religious groups coexist and therefore it is a precious step in the journey of fraternity the Pope has undertaken,” Bruni said.

A source in the Vatican told Arab News that “the Pope really appreciates the attitude to tolerance for Christians in Bahrain. Most of them are immigrants, poor people who left their countries — mostly Sri Lanka, India, Lebanon, the Philippines — to find a job so that they can sustain their families.”

The Pope will bless the new cathedral of Bahrain, Our Lady of Arabia. It was inaugurated on Dec. 10, 2021 on the 9,000 sq m of land donated by King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa. His grandfather, Isa bin Salman Al-Khalifa, in 1939 had donated another piece of land in Manama to build the country’s first Catholic place of worship, the Sacred Heart Church.

During the four-day visit, between Manama and Awali, the Pope will deliver seven speeches. The most-awaited moment is the mass, on Saturday, at the Bahrain National Stadium, which more than 20,000 people are expected to attend.

In Manama, Francis will participate in the “Forum for Dialogue between East and West.”

The Pope will also hold a meeting with the Muslim Council of Elders in the mosque of the Royal palace of that Arabian Gulf country and will also meet Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, the most prestigious institution of Sunni Islam.

Topics: Vatican City Italy Pope Francis Bahrain

Related

Update Pope Francis to visit Bahrain in November: Vatican
Middle-East
Pope Francis to visit Bahrain in November: Vatican
Palestinian president inquires about Pope Francis’ health during call
Middle-East
Palestinian president inquires about Pope Francis’ health during call

UK PM signals U-turn over COP27 attendance

UK PM signals U-turn over COP27 attendance
Updated 40 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

UK PM signals U-turn over COP27 attendance

UK PM signals U-turn over COP27 attendance
  • It follows move by former premier Boris Johnson to take part in forum
  • Conference in Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh starts Nov. 6
Updated 40 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak could attend the COP27 climate conference in Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh if important domestic policy decisions are resolved, The Times reported.

It follows controversy after former UK PM Boris Johnson suggested that he would take part in the event — which runs from Nov. 6 to 18 — instead of the newly appointed leader, who earlier faced backlash after saying that he would not attend.

Sunak is reportedly focused on the autumn statement set for Nov. 17 that outlines the government’s economic plans based on the latest forecasts.

However, he could visit the conference in Egypt if domestic policy issues are resolved in time, alongside leaders including US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron, who are both expected to attend.

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Business Secretary Grant Shapps are also expected to take part in the Egyptian conference.

UK government climate chief Alok Sharma, who presided over last year’s COP26, criticized Sunak’s earlier decision to avoid the conference, warning that the Conservative Party could face further electoral challenges if it abandoned its promises to tackle climate change.

A UK government source told The Times: “Boris is a former prime minister and Rishi is supportive of anyone who wants to make the case for tackling climate change.”

UK Environment Minister Mark Spencer told Sky News: “I think the prime minister has a huge inbox. He’s come into office; he’s got an inbox which is full to the brim. Clearly, he wants to concentrate on the financial statement and that’s what he’s doing.

“But if he’s able to get through … all of that, you know, COP27 is very important. It’s very important to the government, it’s important to our future, so we’ll send out senior ministers, but that’s yet to be decided who’s going to go.

“Only he (Sunak) will know what he’s got in his inbox and in his diary, if he has the time, but he’ll make that call and I’m sure it'll be the right one.”

British King Charles III, a long-time supporter of environmental causes, will host a reception on Friday that will draw more than 200 policymakers, environmental figures, and nongovernmental organizations from around the world, marking the handover of the UK’s COP presidency to Egypt.

The UN warned ahead of COP27 that based on current estimates, the world will face 2.8 degrees Celsius of warming by 2100.

A report authored by the organization last week slammed current environmental policies as inadequate, stressing that previous 1.5 degrees Celsius limit targets could not be met without significant changes around the world.  

Topics: COP 27 British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Boris Johnson

Related

King Charles III to hold climate event on eve of COP27
World
King Charles III to hold climate event on eve of COP27
UK PM Sunak responds to criticism over not attending COP27
World
UK PM Sunak responds to criticism over not attending COP27

Qatar splurges on gifts for British MPs ahead of World Cup

Qatar splurges on gifts for British MPs ahead of World Cup
Updated 31 October 2022
Arab News

Qatar splurges on gifts for British MPs ahead of World Cup

Qatar splurges on gifts for British MPs ahead of World Cup
  • Gifts from Gulf nation to MPs in 2022 more than doubled those of past five years
  • Most money was spent on trips to Qatar, where MPs traveled business class and stayed in luxury hotels
Updated 31 October 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Qatar has spent more money on gifts and trips for British MPs in the past year than any other country, indicating its lobbying efforts ahead of next month’s football World Cup, The Observer reported

As of October 2022, the Qatari government had given gifts to members of parliament totaling £251,208 in the previous year, including luxury-hotel stays, business-class flights, and horse-racing tickets, The Observer analysis found. 

Their combined value was greater than that of the 15 other countries whose governments made donations to British MPs, and six times the amount given to MPs by the UAE, the second-largest foreign government donor. 

Qatar’s generosity over the past year surpassed that of any other year, signaling an attempt to woo British politicians ahead of the World Cup. Records show MPs declared about £100,000 worth of gifts and hospitality from Qatar in the five years to October 2021, but more than double that in the past 12 months alone.

Analyzing declarations in the MPs register of interests, Observer found that 34 MPs declared 40 donations from Qatar in the year to October 2022. Of those, 22 MPs were Tory, seven were Labour, three were SNP and two were independent. 

Most of the money was spent on trips to Qatar for members of the Qatar all-party parliamentary group (APPG) to meet ministers and government officials, The Observer reported.

The informal parliamentary group stated that it played “an active role in scrutinizing all aspects of UK-Qatar relations, including human rights, ethics, education, energy and infrastructure.” 

Transparency logs show that British MPs visited Qatar twice, in October 2021 and February 2022, to discuss issues such as “World Cup preparations, workers’ rights reform, and bilateral relations,” as well as Qatar’s “humanitarian and political response to the Afghanistan crisis.” 

The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs paid for the all-inclusive trips, which cost between £7,000 and £8,000 per person for flights, hotels and meals over the course of a seven-day trip, The Observer reported.

A source told The Observer that MPs on one trip were housed in luxury hotels with “vast swimming pools” and flew business class on Qatar Airways. Some MPs were taken to a camel race and had a private dinner with officials involved in the FIFA World Cup. 

The source said that MPs gave officials “two barrels worth” over issues, but that they were “slick and charming” with a clear goal “to improve Qatar’s reputation in the world.”

The Observer found that in some cases, MPs who received donations later appeared to speak favorably about Qatar in parliamentary debates, or to deflect attention away from issues that the authorities have been keen to downplay.

Earlier this month, during a debate on World Cup preparations, Conservative MP and APPG Chairman Alun Cairns praised Qatar, including “paying tribute” to its response to the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. 

He later tweeted videos of the debate, along with a quote from Nelson Mandela: “Sport has the power to change the world.” 

Records show he received £9,323 in donations from the Qatari government in 2022, for a five-day trip to Qatar in February and a month later to attend the Doha Forum policy event, The Observer reported.

APPG Deputy Chair David Mundell also gave an interview to Qatar News Agency in May in which he criticized “baseless” media coverage about a International Labor Organization report into Qatar’s record on worker rights. 

Mundell, who accepted hospitality worth £7,473 from Qatar for a trip last October, was silent on the report’s finding that milestones reached on worker rights in Qatar had “gaps in implementation.” 

Qatar’s Ministry of Culture and Sports, meanwhile, paid for two MPs to attend the Qatar-sponsored Goodwood festival in Sussex in July, according to the transparency records. 

Transparency International called MPs’ acceptance of “thousands of pounds worth of hospitality from foreign governments with questionable human rights records . . . extremely concerning.” While no MP rules were violated, the organization stated that this could “open the door to undue influence.” 

Bryant is one of the MPs who accepted a donation in kind from Qatar in the form of an expenses-paid trip but later expressed regret in parliament. He has advocated for rules similar to those in the US that prohibit members of Congress from accepting donations and gifts from foreign governments and that Congress finances all foreign trips. 

The Qatari government did not respond to The Observer’s requests for comment.

Topics: 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar UK

Related

Messi-mad Indian mom driving to Qatar to see hero in his final World Cup video
Offbeat
Messi-mad Indian mom driving to Qatar to see hero in his final World Cup
World Cup Qatar 2022 returns could reach $6 billion: Qatar 2022 CEO
Business & Economy
World Cup Qatar 2022 returns could reach $6 billion: Qatar 2022 CEO

Shanghai Disney shuts over COVID-19, visitors unable to leave

Shanghai Disney shuts over COVID-19, visitors unable to leave
Updated 31 October 2022
Reuters

Shanghai Disney shuts over COVID-19, visitors unable to leave

Shanghai Disney shuts over COVID-19, visitors unable to leave
  • The closure marks the latest disruption for the Shanghai Disney Resort
  • Local authorities across China have continued to impose abrupt and extreme measures to cut any possibility of virus transmission
Updated 31 October 2022
Reuters

Shanghai’s Disney Resort abruptly suspended operations on Monday to comply with COVID-19 prevention measures, with all visitors at the time of the announcement directed to stay in the park until they return a negative test for the virus.
The resort said at 11:39 a.m. local time (03:39 GMT) it would immediately shut the main theme park and surrounding areas including its shopping street until further notice to comply with virus curbs.
The Shanghai government said on its official WeChat account the park was barring people from entering or exiting and that all visitors inside the site would need to await the results of their tests before they could leave.
Anyone who had visited the park since Oct. 27 would need to test for COVID-19 three times in three days, it said.
The theme park continued to operate rides for visitors stuck in the park during the closure on Monday, social media users reported.
A Shanghai Disney Resort spokesperson said the resort was still operating “limited offerings” and that they were following measures in line with guidelines from Chinese health authorities.
The resort had on Saturday said that it had started operating with a reduced workforce to comply with COVID measures.
Shanghai reported 10 locally transmitted cases for Oct. 30, all of which it said were people without symptoms.
The closure marks the latest disruption for the Shanghai Disney Resort, which was shut for over three months during Shanghai’s lockdown earlier this year.
The park was also closed for two days in November last year with more than 30,000 visitors stuck inside, after authorities ordered all of them to be tested in a contact tracing exercise.
Videos circulating on China’s Weibo platform on Monday showed people rushing to the park’s gates, which were already locked.
Reuters was not able to verify the authenticity of the videos and the Shanghai Disney Resort did not respond when asked about on how many visitors were inside.
Local authorities across China have continued to impose abrupt and extreme measures to cut any possibility of virus transmission once cases arise, in line with the country’s ultra-strict zero-tolerance approach toward COVID-19.
The Universal Resort in the country’s capital of Beijing reopened on Monday after a five day closure, which was also prompted by virus measures.

Topics: Shanghai disney COVID-19

Related

Shanghai enforces new COVID-19 testing, some areas in China extend lockdown
World
Shanghai enforces new COVID-19 testing, some areas in China extend lockdown
Shanghai chases karaoke COVID-19 cluster as China looks to curb outbreaks
World
Shanghai chases karaoke COVID-19 cluster as China looks to curb outbreaks

EU examines classifying Iran Revolutionary Guards as terrorists — Germany

EU examines classifying Iran Revolutionary Guards as terrorists — Germany
Updated 31 October 2022
Reuters

EU examines classifying Iran Revolutionary Guards as terrorists — Germany

EU examines classifying Iran Revolutionary Guards as terrorists — Germany
Updated 31 October 2022
Reuters

BERLIN: Germany and the European Union are examining whether to classify Iran’s Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organization, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Sunday.
“I made it clear last week that we will launch another package of sanctions, that we will examine how we can also list the Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organization,” Baerbock said in a interview with ARD broadcaster on Sunday.
Her comments come after the head of the Revolutionary Guards warned protesters that Saturday would be their last day of taking to the streets, in a sign that security forces may intensify their already fierce crackdown on widespread unrest.
Germany last week said it was tightening entry restrictions on Iran beyond an already announced EU sanctions package.
Baebock also said there were currently no negotiations about the nuclear agreement between Iran and the West.

Topics: Iran EU Germany Iran's Revolutionary Guards

Related

Iran’s Guards seize vessel carrying 11 million liters of smuggled fuel in Gulf
Middle-East
Iran’s Guards seize vessel carrying 11 million liters of smuggled fuel in Gulf
Journalists reporting on Mahsa Amini’s death accused of spying for CIA, says Iranian regime
Media
Journalists reporting on Mahsa Amini’s death accused of spying for CIA, says Iranian regime

Latest updates

Petro Rabigh sees 56% profit decline on poor market conditions
Petro Rabigh sees 56% profit decline on poor market conditions
UAE In-Focus — Rare private-sector IPO for Dubai school operator
UAE In-Focus — Rare private-sector IPO for Dubai school operator
Saudi Najran Cement’s profit slumped 50% owing to lower sales
Saudi Najran Cement’s profit slumped 50% owing to lower sales
Pope Francis uses Bahrain visit to foster Christian-Muslim dialogue 
Pope Francis uses Bahrain visit to foster Christian-Muslim dialogue 
UK PM signals U-turn over COP27 attendance
UK PM signals U-turn over COP27 attendance

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.