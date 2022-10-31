You are here

Rise Studios signs multi-movie deal with Lagoonie Film Production

Rise Studios signs multi-movie deal with Lagoonie Film Production
Updated 25 sec ago
Rise Studios signs multi-movie deal with Lagoonie Film Production

Rise Studios signs multi-movie deal with Lagoonie Film Production
  Initial film 'Careful What You Wish For' set for 2023 release
DUBAI: Entertainment company Rise Studios has signed a multi-movie deal with Egyptian business Lagoonie Film Production.

As part of the agreement, the two companies will develop, produce and release multiple films over the next two years across various genres including rom-com, drama and comedy.

“We are very excited about signing a multiple-picture deal with Lagoonie Film Production, a trailblazing production company with a track record in producing award-winning regional content,” said Rise Studios CEO Amanda Turnbull.

The first film, which began production in October, will be released in 2023. 

Titled “Careful What You Wish For” (“Saaet Ejabah”), the film is written by Mohamed Kheidr and Shereen Alaa, and directed by Mostafa Abou Seif.

The cast includes Selim Mostafa, a child actor known for his role as Younis in the TV series “WHY NOT?!” (“LEEH LAA?!”), as well as Mourad Makram, Ghada Adel, Naglaa Badr and a special appearance from superstar Sawsan Badr.

The partnership will also see the two companies produce other films, including a romantic drama based on the Egyptian novel “Anf wa Thalathat Ouyoun” by Ihsan Abdel Quddous, adapted by Wael Hamdy, set for a 2024 release.

“Our partnership with Rise Studios will support us (to) champion our stories that will leave lasting impressions, since we do not create films for the sake of the industry, but to reach out to people and showcase our stories and culture,” said Shahinaz El-Akkad, founder of Lagoonie Film Production.

