Tabuk, Southern Province cement report lower profits, extending downward trend

Saudi Arabia's cement industry has seen falling profits (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: Tabuk Cement Co. and Southern Province Cement Co. experienced weak profitability in the first nine months of 2022, in line with declining profits in the Kingdom’s cement sector.

Tabuk Cement revealed in a bourse filing that its profits declined 81 percent between January and September of 2022, falling to SR3.4 million ($904,758).

Despite lower profit, the cement producer Tabuk’s first-nine months revenues increased by 21 percent to SR210 million.

Meanwhile, profits of Southern Province Cement Co. dropped by 28 percent in the first nine months of 2022 to SR238 million.

This was coupled with a 12 percent decrease in revenue in the period ending Sept. 30, reaching SR887 million.

Southern provinces attributed the lower profits to lower sales revenues due to the lower demand, lower selling prices, and higher production requirements prices.

 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s cabinet has approved the Small and Medium Enterprises Bank System, according to the Saudi Press Agency.  

Ministers signed off the transfer of Kafalah SME Loan Guarantee Program from Monsha'at to SME Bank.  

Launched in 2021, the Small and Medium Enterprises Bank focuses on providing all its products and services in digital form without the need to establish branches. 

It is one of the development funds and banks affiliated with the National Development Fund.  

At Tuesday’s meeting, the council of ministers also approved an initial agreement between the Saudi Space Commission and the Italian Space Agency for cooperation in the field of space activities for peaceful purposes. 

In addition, it discussed a draft memorandum of understanding with India to cooperate in the fields of energy, as well as a draft initial agreement with Oman to cooperate in the field of environment.  

It also discussed an MoU between the Ministry of Investment in the Kingdom and its Algerian counterpart in the field of encouraging direct investment.  

The cabinet also announced the establishment of the Supreme Space Council headed by the Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman. 

RIYADH: Saudi-based developer Arriyadh Development Co. has seen a 20 percent decline in its profits during the first nine months of 2022, compared to the same period last year. 

The firm has reported SR261.7 million ($69.6 million) in profits during the period, compared to SR325 million in the corresponding period the year earlier, according to a bourse filing. 

Despite the increase in the selling average prices, the decline in profit is mainly due to the 17 percent reduction in income from the associate company’s business, resulting from lower land sales volume. 

Also weighed on the profit was the increase of 139 percent in general and administrative expenses due to current lawsuit provisions of SR10.3 million. 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index declined today, dragged down by mixed earnings announcements and a decline at Aramco’s shares, the largest market player, despite strong quarterly performance. 

The Tadawul All Share Index slipped 1.18 percent, to end at 11,530, while the parallel market, Nomu, gained 0.49 percent to finish at 19,600.

Saudi oil giant Aramco ended Tuesday's session 0.14 percent lower, following the announcement that its profit had surged 39 percent in the third quarter of 2022, surpassing the average of analysts’ forecasts.

Profits at the most profitable oil company in the world hit SR159 billion ($42 billion) after revenue soared 51 percent to SR544 billion.

The oil giant was expected to post SR152 billion in net income, according to Bloomberg data, versus Al Rajhi Capital's projection of SR154 billion.

Saudi Arabian Mining Co., or Ma’aden, slumped 9.92 percent, despite its profit nearly trebling to SR8.3 billion during the first nine months of 2022.

Ma’aden’s profit rose 165 percent from SR3.1 billion in the same period a year ago. This was coupled with a 69 percent revenue jump to SR31 billion, compared to SR18 billion last year.

AlMasane Al Kobra Mining Co. declined 5.31 percent, after it recorded a 22 percent profit drop for the first nine months of 2022.

It had made a strong debut on the Kingdom’s stock market earlier this year.

Amak posted SR105 million in profit, down from SR135 million in the same period last year, it said in a bourse filing.

Sabic shed 1.58 percent, two days after the chemical giant reported a 10 percent decline in profits to SR16 billion during the first nine months of 2022.

Saudi Reinsurance Co. gained 2.26 percent, following a 4 percent increase in net profit before Zakat to SR50 million for the first nine months of 2022.

Tabuk Cement Co. decreased 4.12 percent, after the cement producer posted an 81 percent decline in profits between January and September of 2022, falling to SR3.4 million.

National Medical Care Co. gained 5.43 percent, after it made SR115 million in its first nine-month profit, up 15 percent from SR100 million a year earlier.

Middle East Paper Co. dropped 7.87 percent, after it posted a 96 percent leap in profits during the first nine months of 2022 to SR247 million

The Co. for Cooperative Insurance decreased 0.83 percent, as its net profit before Zakat rose by 16 percent, to SR390 million in the first nine months of 2022.

Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, shed 4.21 percent, while the Kingdom’s most valuable bank, Al Rajhi, decreased by 0.23 percent.

Saudi Printing and Packaging Co. soared 9.94 percent to lead the risers, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. declined 9.97 percent to lead the fallers.

RIYADH: KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants operator Americana Group, owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, has obtained approval from the Capital Market Authority for dual listing in Abu Dhabi and Riyadh. 

The firm’s dual offering is the first of its kind in the Saudi Capital Market, according to the CMA’s statement.   

The food company, which is also owned by an investment vehicle led by Dubai-based businessman Mohamed Alabba, received approval to offer a 30 percent stake or 2.53 billion shares. 

In April, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Goldman Sachs Group and SNB Capital said they are working on the initial public offering, which could raise around $1 billion and value Americana at as much as $8 billion, according to Bloomberg. 

This year, Gulf markets have witnessed a banner year with regards to initial public offerings, benefiting from a war-driven surge in oil prices. 

In July, the Gulf Cooperation Council exchanges have seen an increase in foreign inflows despite ongoing global volatility, which sent shares to their lowest levels in years because of inflation and interest rate concerns. 

Saudi Arabia’s stock market raised almost $9.3 billion through 15 IPOs last year, making it one of the most active markets in the Middle East and Africa.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has kicked off a broad green awareness campaign on the eve of key sustainability summits. 

The Kingdom has released detailed information cataloguing its climb up the Green Future Index 2022, issued by MIT Technology Review, as it seeks to take the lead on developing solutions to the environmental challenges facing the globe. 

Saudi Arabia’s 10 place rise up this year’s list comes after programs and initiatives led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, notably the Saudi and Middle East Green Initiatives and the establishment of royal natural reserves to increase vegetation in Saudi Arabia.  

With the aim of achieving several objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, SGI, MGI —and the Circular Carbon Economy approach that the initiatives aim to advance — are key pillars to develop the roadmap to realize the Kingdom’s ambitious climate objectives. 

The inaugural SGI Forum in October 2021 saw the announcement of a first suite of more than 60 new initiatives, with over SR700 billion in investments. 

The second editions of the MGI Summit and the SGI Forum, held under the theme ‘From ambition to action’, will take place next week in tandem with COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.  

The MGI Summit will be held on Nov. 7 and the SGI Forum will be held on Nov. 11-12. 

Within an overarching vision to pave the way towards net-zero, SGI unites all climate action efforts within the Kingdom to fulfil three key targets: reducing carbon emissions by 278 mtpa by 2030, planting 10 billion trees across Saudi Arabia, and placing 30 percent of the Kingdom’s land and sea under protection. 

The Green Future Index report shows that the Kingdom has moved up in the Carbon Emissions Pillar by 27 places, ranking 19th globally. The progress was driven by the Kingdom’s announcement that it would raise the carbon-emissions target in its nationally determined contribution to 278 mtpa by 2030, more than double the 133 mpta announced in 2015. 

What also contributed to the Kingdom’s progress was the announcement of its aspiration to reach net-zero by 2060. 

Depending on the maturity and availability of the necessary technologies, this ambitious goal will be achieved through the implementation of the CCE approach, in line with the Kingdom’s development plans and economic diversification efforts, and consistent with the ‘dynamic baseline’ stipulated in the Kingdom’s NDC, ensuring the Kingdom maintains and enhances its leading role in the security and stability of energy global markets.  

The Kingdom has also launched, in this regard, a national program for the Circular Carbon Economy, a comprehensive approach endorsed by G20 leaders during the Kingdom’s presidency of the summit in 2020. 

In the Energy Transition Pillar, the Kingdom advanced 12 places, ranking 12th, as well as ranking 1st in the Renewable Energy Growth Indicator within the same pillar. This progress was led by the Kingdom’s announcement that it would raise the share of renewable energy in the energy mix used for electricity production to 50 percent by 2030. 

In the Green Society Pillar, the Index’s 3rd pillar, the Kingdom ranked 26th globally. Some of the most notable efforts in this regard were the Saudi Energy Efficiency Center, the launch of more than 27 specifications and regulations to increase energy efficiency in equipment and buildings, the adoption of the Saudi Corporate Average Fuel Economy standard (Saudi CAFE), the incorporation of Tarsheed Company to implement energy efficiency projects at government buildings and facilities, and the installation of more than 10 million smart electricity meters.

Three new factors have also contributed to enabling the Kingdom to compete with the rest of the world in this area: innovation in the energy sector, innovative projects within the Carbon Circular Economy National Program, and moving forward in the uses of hydrogen applications. 

Furthermore, the Kingdom advanced 13 positions in the Climate Policy Pillar, driven by its update of NDC, announcement of a carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) hub, and establishment of the Riyadh Voluntary Exchange Platform for offsets and carbon credits within the Middle East and North Africa, the region’s primary platform and destination for companies and sectors that aim at reducing carbon emissions. 

As for green finance, the Kingdom has developed a holistic framework to help achieve its net-zero ambition by 2060. This framework is in line with the Paris Agreement and CCE approach and will allow entry into global environmentally-friendly debt markets. 

First launched in 2021, the Green Future Index is an annual ranking of 76 countries based on their ability to develop a sustainable, low-emissions future. It also measures the degree to which these economies are pivoting to clean energy, in industry, agriculture, and society through innovation, policy, and investment in renewables. 

The Green Future Index is divided into five pillars: Carbon Emissions, Energy Transition, Green Society, Clean Innovation, and Climate Policy. Countries are evaluated through these pillars, and each country is given a general pillar-wise ranking. Within each pillar, there are other indicators in which countries are also ranked. 

