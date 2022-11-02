You are here

Saudi Arabia's PMI hits 57.2 fueled by strong non-oil sector growth: S&P

Saudi Arabia’s PMI hits 57.2 fueled by strong non-oil sector growth: S&P
(Shutterstock)
Updated 45 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Saudi Arabia’s PMI hits 57.2 fueled by strong non-oil sector growth: S&P

Saudi Arabia’s PMI hits 57.2 fueled by strong non-oil sector growth: S&P
Updated 45 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Purchasing Managers’ Index hit at 57.2 in October, the strongest since January 2021,  as the Kingdom's non-oil economy continues to expand driven by strong demand and rising new work inflows, according to a report.

The seasonally adjusted Riyad Bank Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers’ Index — formerly the S&P Global Saudi Arabia PMI — has marked the Kingdom as maintaining growth for the 26th successive month. 

In September, Saudi Arabia’s PMI was 56.6. 

According to S&P Global, readings above 50 mark growth, while those below 50 signal contraction.

“Saudi Arabian non-oil businesses signalled a strong degree of confidence in future economic conditions in October. The outlook for the next 12 months rose to its highest level since the beginning of 2021, as firms suggested that the current robust level of growth is likely to continue,” said Naif Al-Ghaith, chief economist at Riyad Bank. 

He added: “At the same time, business activity and new orders rose sharply again, with firms seeing client demand strengthen at a robust rate.” 

Improved market conditions and ongoing projects paved the way for flourishing output and new orders in terms of activity and sales in October 2022, according to the report.  

Suppliers' delivery times proceeded to shorten at the start of the fourth quarter, aiding companies in raising their inventories and purchasing activity, while employment saw a modest increase.  

Additionally, Saudi Arabia’s increasing demand from foreign markets promoted sales growth last month, while its new export order increase marked the sharpest rise in almost one year. 

The report added that output rises took place in the manufacturing, construction, wholesale and retail and services sectors, with the sturdiest upturn recorded among goods producers. 

Firms reported the slowest increase in the costs of inputs in eight months, where only 4 percent of partakers recorded higher expenses compared to the previous month. 

“Output charges subsequently rose only modestly, with upticks led by wholesale & retail and services firms,” concluded the report.  

Topics: Saudi Arabia PMI economy S&P Global

ADNOC awards three contracts worth $4bn to achieve 2030 production targets

ADNOC awards three contracts worth $4bn to achieve 2030 production targets
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

ADNOC awards three contracts worth $4bn to achieve 2030 production targets

ADNOC awards three contracts worth $4bn to achieve 2030 production targets
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., known as ADNOC, has awarded three contracts worth $4 billion as it eyes reaching a production capacity of 5 million barrels a day by 2030, along with reducing carbon emissions.

According to a press statement, the contracts were won by ADNOC Drilling, US-based oilfield services providers Schlumberger NV and Halliburton Co.

The agreements will cover ADNOC’s onshore and offshore operations, and will run for five years, with an option for a further two years.

“These record framework agreements for integrated drilling fluids services continue ADNOC’s significant investment in drilling-related services to enable the expansion of our production capacity and responsibly unlock the UAE’s leading low-cost, lower-carbon intensity hydrocarbons,” said Yaser Saeed Almazrouei, ADNOC's upstream executive director.

ADNOC Drilling’s scope of the framework agreements is valued at up to $1.6 billion.

In a separate statement, ADNOC Drilling said that the award will boost its oilfield services revenue by an additional $750 million.

“This reflects the company’s transformation and expansion of its service profile into a fully Integrated Drilling Services company, following the development of its Oilfield Services division in partnership with Baker Hughes,” said ADNOC in the statement.

“Integrated drilling fluids services are crucial in support of delivering the wells needed to meet ADNOC’s strategy to increase its production capacity and achieve gas self-sufficiency for the UAE,” said Abdulrahman Abdullah Al-Seiari, ADNOC Drilling's CEO.

He added: “Contracts of this scale help us to ensure that we deliver strong and sustained growth for the UAE and ADNOC Drilling’s shareholders.”

With this contract award, the total value of awards confirmed by ADNOC Drilling reached $8.85 billion in 2022, the press release further noted.

On Oct. 03, ADNOC Drilling completed one year of its listing in the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange. During the time of its initial public offering, the firm’s shares were 31 times oversubscribed.

As of Sept. 30, 2022, ADNOC Drilling had delivered a total shareholder return of 53.7 percent.

Topics: ADNOC Drilling

Saudi-Turkey trade relations deepen as Turkish contractor wins Jeddah air base work 

Saudi-Turkey trade relations deepen as Turkish contractor wins Jeddah air base work 
Updated 4 min 27 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi-Turkey trade relations deepen as Turkish contractor wins Jeddah air base work 

Saudi-Turkey trade relations deepen as Turkish contractor wins Jeddah air base work 
Updated 4 min 27 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Trade relations between Saudi Arabia and Turkey have further deepened with Turkish contractor Yuksel handed a $12 billion contract at the King Abdullah Air Base in Jeddah. 

The year-long project consists of site work for a future Life Support Area, Munition Storage Area and Air Defense Artillery for the US Army Corps of Engineers’ Transatlantic Middle East District, according to MEED. 

The contract is the latest deal secured by a Turkish contractor in Saudi Arabia after an unofficial embargo was lifted following rekindled diplomatic ties between Riyadh and Ankara. 

In August, Saudi Baytur, another contractor from Turkey, won a contract from Umm Al-Qura for Development & Construction Co. to build part of its Masar mixed-use development in Makkah. 

In an exclusive interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the recently concluded First Investment Initiative in Riyadh, Nureddin Nebati, the finance minister of Turkey, said the country is seeking more cooperation with Saudi Arabia and other countries as it plans to be an energy hub to Europe.  

“Turkey from its geographical position is an energy corridor from Russia, Iran, and Saudi Arabia. Any kind of natural gas or oil that is going to be transported or shipped, will cost less and will be more safely shipped,” said Nebati.  

Even though Nebati didn’t elaborate further on how the two countries might cooperate, he made it clear that peace in the region will bring energy costs down.  

“Turkey and Saudi Arabia are also assisting each other, which will bring peace to the region. That peace will bring more affordable gas prices, the energy prices, and will allow both countries to look ahead,” he added.  

He further pointed out that Turkey wants to elevate economic cooperation with Saudi Arabia, which will ultimately benefit the region.  

“In the incoming period, the cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Turkey will trigger, of course, new cooperation areas and with the vision of Saudi Arabia and Turkey’s 2023 vision, we will step out to a new century and will contribute to bringing peace and prosperity in the region,” he added. 

In June, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited Turkey and had talks with Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. 

“God willing, we will have the opportunity to assess to what much higher level we can take Turkey-Saudi Arabia relations,” said Erdoğan after the meeting. 

Topics: Saudi-turkey King Abdullah Air Base

Five new mining licenses up for grabs as Kingdom continues economic diversification push

Five new mining licenses up for grabs as Kingdom continues economic diversification push
Updated 02 November 2022
Reuters

Five new mining licenses up for grabs as Kingdom continues economic diversification push

Five new mining licenses up for grabs as Kingdom continues economic diversification push
Updated 02 November 2022
Reuters

SYDNEY: Saudi Arabia plans to award over a dozen mining exploration licenses to international investors as it looks to enter the mining sector in a big way to diversify away from hydrocarbons, Mining Minister Bandar Al-Khorayef said on Wednesday.

Five new exploration sites are up for licensing and the Kingdom will release details of an additional 10 opportunities next year, the minister said in a speech at the International Mining and Resources Conference in Sydney.

“Strategically located at the heart of the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Europe, with a will and infrastructure and high domestic demand for minerals and metals, Saudi Arabia can be a main contributor to the growth of the mining sector,” Al-Khorayef told miners and energy industry leaders and experts.

Riyadh’s efforts to build an economy that’s not dependent on oil include a shift toward mining, with exploration of untapped reserves of resources from copper to phosphate and gold.

More than 145 licenses have been issued so far and the country has seen a 27 percent year-on-year growth in its mining revenue, the minister said.

“We have an ambitious strategy to attract investments worth $32 billion to mining and mineral sector. So this is only the beginning,” he added.

The Saudi government estimates its unused mineral resources at $1.33 trillion, with vast quantities of aluminum, phosphate, gold, copper and uranium, Al-Khorayef said.

The Saudi mining ministry said last week that it will launch the bidding process for the licenses in Bir Umq, Jabal Idsas, Umm Hadid, Jabal Sahabiyah and Ar Ridaniyah.

Al-Khorayef said the Kingdom plans to move beyond exploration and extraction to processing and manufacturing.

“Supported by our increasing supply of competitively priced renewable energy, our ambition is to become a leading green metal refining and processing hub,” he said, adding that the country plans to invest to build a strong value chain for the rapidly growing electrical vehicles sector.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Mining Bandar Al Khorayef

PIF-owned Americana Group IPO kicks off on Nov. 14 in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi

PIF-owned Americana Group IPO kicks off on Nov. 14 in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi
(Getty)
Updated 02 November 2022
Arab News

PIF-owned Americana Group IPO kicks off on Nov. 14 in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi

PIF-owned Americana Group IPO kicks off on Nov. 14 in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi
Updated 02 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Americana Restaurants International said it plans to proceed with an initial public offering to list its shares for trading in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi through a dual listing.

The firm, which is owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, has received the green light from the Saudi regulator to offer 2.52 billion shares, representing 30 percent of the company's share capital, according to a bourse filing.

It also received the Saudi Exchange approval for its listing application on Oct. 25 on the Main Market, the filing said.

The IPO for the KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants operator will take place from Nov. 14 to Nov. 21 for retail investors in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, while institutional investors can participate from Nov. 14 to Nov. 22.

It expects to list on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and the Saudi Exchange on or around Dec. 6, it said.

“A concurrent dual listing on ADX and the Saudi Exchange marks a first-of-its-kind transaction for both markets, and no company could be better suited than Americana Restaurants to carry this torch,” Chairman, Mohamed Rashed Alabbar, said.

“With macroeconomic and demographic tailwinds that support our accelerating growth, this is an exciting time to be inviting investors in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and internationally to share in our onward journey of success.” he added.

Topics: PIF Saudi Arabia IPO UAE

Oil Updates — Crude climbs; OPEC Secretary General says lack in oil investments triggering future energy crisis

Oil Updates — Crude climbs; OPEC Secretary General says lack in oil investments triggering future energy crisis
Updated 02 November 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude climbs; OPEC Secretary General says lack in oil investments triggering future energy crisis

Oil Updates — Crude climbs; OPEC Secretary General says lack in oil investments triggering future energy crisis
Updated 02 November 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices rose in early trade on Wednesday after industry data showed a surprise drop in US crude stockpiles, suggesting demand is holding up despite steep interest rate hikes dampening global growth.

Brent crude futures picked up $1.09, or 1.15 percent, to $95.74 a barrel at 07.30 a.m Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose $1.19, or 1.35 percent to $89.56 a barrel.

Oil investment lag sowing seeds for future energy crises: Al-Ghais

The world must act swiftly to invest in oil to prevent future energy emergencies as global demand for hydrocarbon grows in the long term, Haitham Al Ghais, the secretary general of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, known as OPEC, said on Tuesday.

“If we don’t get it right this time we are sowing the seeds for future energy crises — not just one, but multiple,” he told Reuters in an interview.

Al Ghais sounded a note of optimism that policymakers at the upcoming COP27 climate summit will be more open to hearing the oil industry’s point of view on the climate change debate.

He was speaking a day after the organization released its 2022 World Oil Outlook which estimated that $12.1 trillion were needed in investments to meet rising oil demand in the long term.

Of the total, $9.5 trillion would be for exploration and production, or upstream, investments, he said.

“It is critically important for the future because of the time it takes for investments to come online.”

“The average annual decline rates are around 4 percent-5 percent so you are talking about needing to add 5 million bpd just to maintain today’s global production, let alone future demand,” Al Ghais said.

“We are already falling behind that and feeling the implications on a wider scale.”

The OPEC forecast, which saw demand for oil plateau by 2035, put demand at 109.8 million barrels per day by 2045.

Rosneft says BP should return to Russia

Russian energy giant Rosneft said on Tuesday that international major BP should rethink its decision to leave Russia and return to its operations in the country, promising more dividend pay-outs.

Rosneft’s CEO Igor Sechin said last week that BP is entitled to $700 million in second-half 2021 dividends, which Rosneft transferred into special “C” accounts in Russia, while BP remained Rosneft’s “shadow” shareholder.

Many Western companies, including oil majors, have left Russia since Moscow sent its armed forces into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Rosneft accounted for around half of BP’s oil and gas reserves and a third of its production.

“We can only heartily advise our colleagues from BP to remove the issue of exiting assets in Russia from the agenda and return to their native bosom,” Rosneft said.

Rosneft also said its board will discuss payment of nine-month 2022 dividends later this month and BP may “increase its earnings from the Russian business by another around $700 million.”

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: Oil Saudi Arabia OPEC Russia

