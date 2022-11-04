G7 to coordinate help for reconstruction of Ukraine’s energy sector

You are here

People react outside a partially destroyed multi-storey office building after several Russian strikes hit the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on October 10, 2022. (AFP/File)
  • "We will stand firmly with Ukraine for as long as it takes," the foreign ministers of the wealthiest democracies said
  • The coordinating mechanism would be the core focus of the group in the days and weeks ahead
MUENSTER, Germany: The Group of Seven countries agreed on Friday to coordinate their support for the reconstruction of Ukraine’s energy and water supplies following recent Russian attacks on the power grid that have caused widespread blackouts.
“We will stand firmly with Ukraine for as long as it takes,” the foreign ministers of the wealthiest democracies said after a two-day meeting in the western German town of Muenster.
“Today we establish a G7 coordination mechanism to help Ukraine repair, restore and defend its critical energy and water infrastructure,” their statement said.
Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, Iran’s deepening military alignment with Moscow over the war as well as China’s growing assertiveness topped the agenda of the G7 meeting.
The coordinating mechanism would be the core focus of the group in the days and weeks ahead, a senior US State Department official told reporters on condition of anonymity.
Over the past few weeks, Russia has launched waves of missile and drone strikes targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. Kyiv says they have damaged up to 40 percent of the power system and Ukrainian authorities warned that residents may face hours of blackouts due to the limited supplies.
The assistance that will allow Kyiv to defend itself against and respond to Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure included air defense systems, the US official said.
“There was a decent amount of discussion of that, and what countries have the ability to provide the individual systems and support that might enable Ukraine to better defend itself against these UAV and missile attacks,” the official added.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba joined the G7 discussion virtually.
Moscow has acknowledged targeting energy infrastructure but denies targeting civilians in what it calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine to eliminate dangerous nationalists and protect Russian-speakers.
Ukraine and its Western allies have accused Iran of sending “kamikaze” drones, or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), to Russia which have then been used to devastating effect by Russian forces in strikes targeting Ukrainian infrastructure as part of their Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. Iran denies the charge.
NATO has pledged to boost the protection of critical infrastructure after the ruptures in September in the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, laid on the bed of the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany.

Philippines to resume deployment of Saudi-bound workers next week

Philippines to resume deployment of Saudi-bound workers next week
  • Return of Filipino workers to Saudi labor market will begin under new rules on Nov. 7.
  • Deployment of Philippine workforce to Kingdom was suspended for over 1 year
PHILIPPINES: The Philippines will resume the deployment of Filipino workers to Saudi Arabia under new contracts next week, the Department of Migrant Workers announced on Friday.

Saudi Arabia is the most preferred destination for migrant workers from the Philippines, hosting one out of five Filipinos working abroad.

More than 1 million of them live in the Kingdom and are employed mainly in construction or as healthcare and household workers.

The deployment of Saudi-bound overseas Filipino workers, or OFWs, was suspended for more than one year, due to the coronavirus pandemic and various issues relating to labor and employment rights.

After months of negotiations, both countries have agreed to undertake joint measures to streamline employment procedures and ensure the protection of workers’ rights.

The return of OFWs to the Saudi labor market will begin under new rules on Nov. 7.

“Under a new employment contract that ensures greater workers’ protection, our workers would now be able to find gainful employment in one of the world’s biggest labor markets,” Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople told reporters during a press briefing in Manila.

“On Monday, our overseas labor offices in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Alkhobar will resume accepting offers of employment for Filipino migrant workers of all skills who wish to work in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

For the first time, she said, employment contracts will include insurance coverage for unpaid salaries, air fares, and refund of recruitment costs in case of contract termination.

“The Saudi government will shoulder the insurance cost for skilled workers while Saudi employers are mandated to pay for the insurance coverage of Filipino domestic workers,” Ople added.

Also for the first time, she said, all Saudi job recruitment agencies would hire their own welfare desk officers, and abusive employers would be blacklisted.

A delegation from the Saudi Ministry for Human Resources and Social Development was expected to arrive in Manila next week to review the salaries of OFWs and the automation of recruitment processes.

 

Greenpeace UK activists cleared after Russian fuel protest

Greenpeace UK activists cleared after Russian fuel protest
  • The environmental campaigners occupied a jetty in Grays, eastern Essex, in May, stopping the delivery of 33,000 tonnes of fuel from a Greek-flagged vessel
  • Judge Christopher Williams cleared all 10 after a trial at Chelmsford Magistrates Court
LONDON: Ten Greenpeace activists were cleared of aggravated trespass on Friday after they prevented a tanker carrying Russian diesel from unloading on the River Thames near London.
The environmental campaigners occupied a jetty in Grays, eastern Essex, in May, stopping the delivery of 33,000 tons of fuel from a Greek-flagged vessel.
They claimed they were stopping the funding of Russian state terrorism in Ukraine but were charged with trespass and obstructing a “lawful activity, namely fuel distribution.”
Judge Christopher Williams cleared all 10 after a trial at Chelmsford Magistrates Court, northeast of the British capital, prompting cheers and applause from the defendants.
“I take the view it’s more than likely the Russian war could be described as terrorism,” he said.
Greenpeace UK claimed in a statement that it was the first time a British court had agreed with the argument that the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine was “terrorism.”
The defendants produced several witnesses to testify that revenues from oil and gas exports were being used by Russia to fund the conflict.
One of the protesters who was cleared called the verdict “seismic” and said it vindicated their actions in full.
“The judge has recognized that we are just ordinary people whose conscience compelled us to stop the oil funding Putin’s campaign of state terrorism in Ukraine,” said Zoe Pontida, a 32-year-old teacher from Oxford.
“With every new town flattened by bombs and every new war crime being uncovered, the reason for stopping the flow of money to the Kremlin’s death machine has grown stronger.”
She argued that the UK government should have taken similar action “months ago” and urged ministers to bring forward a proposed ban on all Russian fossil fuels.
The protesters reached the jetty at the Navigator Terminals site by dinghy late on May 15, then attached themselves to the structure, unfurling a banner reading “oil fuels war.”
The tanker Andromeda was unable to dock and was turned around in the early hours the following day.

Greece urged to dig harder on phone surveillance scandal

Greece urged to dig harder on phone surveillance scandal
  • The scandal centered on the EYP secret service's tapping opposition party leader Nikos Androulakis' phone
  • Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he was unaware of the operation, which he said was legal — on national security grounds — but wrong
ATHENS: A European parliamentary committee investigating the use of spyware in the 27-country bloc urged Greek officials on Friday to do more to shed light on a phone surveillance scandal that targeted opposition politicians and journalists.
“We learnt a lot but we also still feel that a lot of our questions remain to be answered,” committee head Jeroen Lenaers said after a fact-finding visit to Greece and fellow European Union member Cyprus.
And the committee rapporteur, Sophie in ’t Veld, said while no definite proof emerged as to who installed and used Predator spyware on the Greek victims' phones, and why, “everything is pointing in the direction of people in government circles.”
The scandal, which shook Greece's center-right government this year, centered on the EYP secret service's tapping opposition party leader Nikos Androulakis' phone. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he was unaware of the operation, which he said was legal — on national security grounds — but wrong. EYP's chief and a close Mitsotakis aide resigned.
Apart from EYP, Androulakis, head of the left-wing PASOK party — Greece's third-largest — was separately targeted with Predator spyware, as were another opposition lawmaker and three journalists. The government denies using Predator.
Last month a Greek parliamentary committee investigated Androulakis' surveillance but its overall conclusions remain classified.
Lenaers, a Dutch European lawmaker, said the Greek parliament's investigation “(uncovered) only few facts and did not hear from all the relevant witnesses.”
“The final committee report should be made public,” he told a press conference.
’T Veld said her committee had not found definite proof of who used Predator and why.
“And we will not find that proof as long as the authorities are not willing to share official information with us,” she said, but added: “Everything is pointing in the direction of people in government circles.”
In ’t Veld also charged that Greek authorities hadn't made much of an effort to investigate the use of the spyware.
“On the contrary, most relevant information has been classified,” she said. “This matter must be urgently and fully clarified before” Greece's next parliamentary election, scheduled for mid-2023.
Developed by Israel’s NSO Group, Pegasus can breach mobile phones and extract text messages, passwords, locations and microphone and camera recordings. It's marketed as a tool against crime but many cases have been discovered of countries using it against dissidents, journalists and political opponents.
In Europe, cybersleuths have found traces of Pegasus or other spyware in Poland, Hungary and Spain, as well as Greece and Cyprus.

Netherlands bans UK conspiracy theorist David Icke from EU for 2 years

Netherlands bans UK conspiracy theorist David Icke from EU for 2 years
  • Icke claimed that he had been banned by the "fascist Dutch regime"
  • He published on his website a letter sent to him on Thursday by the Dutch immigration services
LONDON: The Dutch government has banned British conspiracy theorist David Icke from the Netherlands and the entire Schengen area of the European Union for two years over fears his presence could "disturb public order".
Icke claimed that he had been banned by the "fascist Dutch regime" and published on his website a letter sent to him on Thursday by the Dutch immigration services, on behalf of State Secretary for Justice and Security Eric van der Burg.
Icke is a former professional footballer and television presenter who has argued that the world is ruled by reptiles, a theory recently advocated by the Dutch populist parliamentarian Thierry Baudet.
Icke was due to speak at a demonstration in Amsterdam on Sunday against the Ukraine war, the Dutch government and energy prices.
Amsterdam officials fear that there will be clashes, even if Icke only appears by via video link.
"With this letter I inform you that you have been flagged immediately in the Schengen Information System for two years and you are not allowed to enter the Schengen area," said the letter.
"You have been internationally known for years as a propagator of conspiracy theories," it added.
The presence of Icke, who has made "anti-Semitic and offensive statements in the past", could lead to unrest in the Netherlands at a time when violence and threats against politicians are on the rise, said the Dutch government.
Dutch authorities say it is the second time they have taken such action, following the 2019 ban on Steven Anderson, an American preacher who believes that gay people should be executed.

In hospital press talk, wounded but defiant Imran Khan promises to take to streets again

In hospital press talk, wounded but defiant Imran Khan promises to take to streets again
  • Imran Khan survived apparent assassination attempt on Thursday
  • Nationwide protests until his demands are met, aide says
LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: Sitting in a wheelchair with his legs bandaged, ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan, wounded in a gun attack on his protest convoy, said on Friday he blamed the assault on three officials: Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and ISI director-general for counter intelligence, Major General Faisal Naseer, promising to take to the streets again once he recovered.

Khan was holding a press talk at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital in Lahore, a day after he was shot in the legs on Thursday as he waved to crowds from a truck-mounted container from which he was leading a protest march on the capital, Islamabad, to press for early elections and the resignation of PM Sharif.

“As soon as I am better, I will go out on the streets again, I will again give a call [for a protest march],” a defiant Khan said.

Speaking about what he called a plot to kill him, Khan said:

“Three people made the plan,” naming Sharif, Sanaullah and Nasser.

“I want to ask [army chief] General [Qamar Javed] Bajwa, will your honor rise or fall if you take action against people who inflict violence on people?”

“Hatred will grow,” Khan warned, if the three officials he had named were not held accountable.

“Until these three people resign, how will there be an investigation?”

He asked his party workers and followers to protest until the three people resigned.

“The constitution gives you the right to stand up against oppression and for your freedom,” Khan continued. “You all need to come out to take part in the protest.”

The former premier warned the army chief that these “black sheep” were harming the Pakistan army.

“Don’t treat humans like animals. They will stand up at some point. And this nation has stood up,” Khan said. “There will either be a peaceful revolution or a bloody revolution.”

As Khan spoke, supporters of the former Pakistani prime minister staged nationwide protests, blocking key roads in major cities and clashing with police and security forces.

Khan’s supporters began gathering early on Friday at the place where he was shot in eastern Pakistan and urged the former premier — known by millions around the world as a former star cricket player and captain of the national team — to resume his march on Islamabad.

In the eastern city of Lahore, where Khan is undergoing treatment, groups of protesters burnt tires and blocked major roads at major areas of the city.

They also gathered outside the fortified office of the Punjab provincial governor and pelted the gate with stones, destroying security cameras and barriers, TV footage showed.

Local news channels also showed police using tear gas in Islamabad and Karachi to disperse protesters who had blocked roads.

Protesters also blocked roads in the northwestern city of Peshawar.

