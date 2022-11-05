You are here

Iran Protests 2022
G7 ministers condemn Iran protest crackdown

The G7 also criticized Tehran’s “destabilizing activities in and around the Middle East. (Reuters)
Updated 05 November 2022
Arab News

  New demonstrations erupt in Sistan-Baluchistan
Updated 05 November 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Foreign ministers from the G7 group of nations on Friday denounced the Tehran regime’s deadly crackdown on the wave of protests sweeping Iran.

“We condemn the brutal and disproportionate use of force against peaceful protesters,” the ministers said after talks in Germany.

“We advocate the right of all Iranians to access information, and we deplore the Iranian government’s erosion of civil space, and independent journalism, its targeting of human rights defenders, including by shutting down the internet and social media,” they said.

The G7 also criticized Tehran’s “destabilizing activities in and around the Middle East,” such as the supply of weapons, including drones, “to state and non-state actors.” Ministers said: “Such proliferation is destabilizing for the region and escalates already high tensions.”

Nationwide demonstrations erupted throughout Iran after the Sept. 16 death in morality police custody of Mahsa Amini, 22, a Kurdish woman who had been detained for wearing her hijab in an “insufficiently modest” manner. Protesters, many of them women, have defiantly removed their headscarves, cut their hair in public, and called for the removal of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Security forces have responded with a brutal crackdown in which more than 500 people have been killed and at least 25,000 arrested, according to dissident groups. The protests continued on Friday in the cities of Zahedan, Khash and Saravan in Sistan-Baluchistan, an impoverished province near the border with Pakistan and Afghanistan that has been a hotbed of unrest.

Several people were injured in clashes when protesters attacked a government building in Khash and torched several vehicles, and security forces opened fire. Video footage online showed a burned bank and damaged storefronts in Khash after the unrest, with dark smoke billowing from a building.

A senior cleric in Zahedan urged Iran’s rulers to hold a referendum to find out what Iranian people wanted.“You should resolve your problem with this nation which once gave you your legitimacy,” Molavi Abdolhamid said during Friday prayers. “The majority of people are dissatisfied now. If you disagree, then hold a referendum with international observers.”

Elsewhere in Iran, there were state-sponsored rallies on Friday marking the 1979 seizure of the US embassy in Tehran, when 52 Americans were held hostage for 444 days. State television showed anti-American demonstrations attended by tens of thousands of people across the country on the “National Day of Fighting Global Arrogance,” while songs called for “Death to America.”

However, anti-regime protests are one of the biggest challenges to the authority of the 1979 revolution, with many young Iranians overcoming the fear that has stifled dissent.

Updated 05 November 2022
Reuters

  Critics say what can be deemed false or misleading under the law is vaguely defined and open to abuse, and the legislation has raised deep concerns over free speech ahead of next year's elections in Turkiye, and questions over who might be prosecuted
Updated 05 November 2022
Reuters

ISTANBUL: Turkiye’s main opposition party has said its leader is the first target of a media “disinformation” law after police asked prosecutors to open an investigation into comments he made blaming authorities for a drug “epidemic.”
Last month parliament passed a law sought by President Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling party that allows judges to impose jail sentences of up to three years on anyone who spreads false or misleading information.
Critics say what can be deemed false or misleading under the law is vaguely defined and open to abuse, and the legislation has raised deep concerns over free speech ahead of next year’s elections in Turkiye, and questions over who might be prosecuted.
On Monday, Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu said on Twitter that Ankara had not questioned the origin of money brought into the country and this “dirty money” from drug smuggling had been used to finance Turkiye’s current account deficit.
On Wednesday, Erdogan called Kilicdaroglu “vile” to make such an allegation and said Turkiye was successfully combatting the illegal drug trade.
Kilicdaroglu is seen by many as the most likely candidate to challenge Erdogan in a presidential election set for next June.
Senior CHP lawmaker Engin Altay said on Thursday that Kilicdaroglu was “the first target of the censorship law ... (which) has produced its first fruit.”
Altay and media reports said Turkish police headquarters had filed a complaint to the chief prosecutor against Kilicdaroglu over the allegations made in the Twitter video, calling for the opening of a court case. The police and Interior Ministry refused to comment.
The police complaint, according to opposition newspaper Cumhuriyet, said the Twitter video had sought to besmirch the police with “unfounded” allegations, and requested a court case over “spreading misleading information to the public.”
The government says the new law aims to regulate online publications, protect the country and combat disinformation. It has dismissed the criticism from rights groups and Turkiye’s Western allies.

 

Updated 05 November 2022
RAY HANANIA

  The group held its first 'consultative' meeting last week in Washington, during which 70 participants agreed to work together to develop and advance an agenda to help end Syria's civil war
  Maybe through this we can create, not necessarily an opposition, but an alternative to the Syria war, allowing every partner in this to come together,' one of the participants told Arab News
Updated 05 November 2022
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: A diverse grouping of Syrian expatriates and Syrian-American community leaders and activists are joining forces in the hope of creating a representative coalition that can effectively lobby for an end to the violence in Syria and an acceptable resolution to the ongoing civil war.

Talking exclusively to Arab News, the organizers of the coalition said that formerly rival groups and their leaders are now working together and coordinating their efforts to focus on how they can help to end the conflict, as a first step toward establishing a more representative government in the country.

The Syrian expatriates held their first “consultative” meeting on Oct. 29 in Washington, during which the 70 participants agreed to work together and plan a followup meeting to develop and advance an agenda to help end Syria’s civil war, which began on March 15, 2011.

Organizers said the diversity of the participants, including more than 70 prominent Syrians, and their “determination to work together” can become a driver to push authorities in the US and Europe to take a more active role in helping Syria get back on track toward a productive future free of violence.

“The goal, if we set aside the need to communicate with this (US) administration and the different American establishment bodies, what is more important is that we need to show and to practice the bringing up of all differences between the Syrians themselves; this will help,” said Samir Al-Taqi, a former member of the Syrian parliament who once served as a consultant to Syrian President Bashar Assad, and before that to his father, former President Hafez Assad.

“All of us believe that without a reconciliation to rebuild a voluntary participation of all Syrians without any pressures, regardless of democracy because democracy doesn’t solve all the issues among people … what we need in Syria is not the opposition to the regime — we need in Syria an alternative to the regime. This is very important.

“So maybe through this we can create not necessarily an opposition but an alternative to the Syria war, allowing every partner in this to come together. I don’t believe there will be any kind of justice in this world, so we need to be conciliatory regardless of justice.”

In his capacity as a close adviser to Assad, Al-Taqi served as director of the Orient Center for International Studies, a research extension to the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs that was based in Damascus. He also represented the Syrian government during the investigation into the 2005 assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafic Hariri.

Al-Taqi’s relationship with Assad broke down before the civil war began, when he advised the president that an impending conflict could jeopardize the country. He was arrested and tortured before being allowed to leave the country on Aug. 9, 2010. He moved to the US and is currently a non-resident researcher at the Middle East Institute, the American Center for Levant Studies, and a part of the Distinguished Scholars program at Queens University related to the peace process.

Also present at the meeting in Washington were six of 10 former Syrian government ministers who fled the country and found refuge in US, along with activists, business leaders and former diplomats.

Ayman Abdel Nour, a member of the organizing committee, said the primary goal was to create a strong, unified voice to help push for the implementation of UN Resolution 2254, which was adopted on Dec. 18, 2015, and specifically sets out the requirement that the “Syrian People will decide the future of Syria.”

“There have been many efforts to bring the Syrian-American community and Syrian expatriates together to define a strategy to end the conflict and put Syria back on a road to recovery and transition but all have failed because of the inability of all the different sides to come together,” said Abdel Nour, agreeing with Al-Taqi. “I believe we can now overcome those divisions.”

He pointed out that the participants in the meeting came from many parts of the US, including Florida, New Jersey, Boston, Washington State and California.

A leading reformist, Abdel Nour is a consultant to several multinational organizations, including the UN and EU, and advises on civil society and economic development in Syria. A trained engineer and economist, he has testified before the European Parliament, provides consulting services on Middle East public policy to international organizations and is also president of Syrian Christians for Dialogue.

Stressing the “need for unity” if the coalition is to be successful, he said it includes representatives from all sections of Syrian society, including Yazidis, the Syrian-Jewish American community in New York, Druze leaders, Kurds, a Syrian-American student committee in Los Angeles, and members of several of Syria’s 10 societal tribes who are now living in the US.

According to the organizers, the 70 diverse participants at the coalition meeting included:

Hussein Amash, a former minister of state for combating unemployment and head of Al-Furat University. He was jailed in Syria but released because he had American citizenship. He was previously director-general of Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development.

Former Minister Taghreed Al-Hajali, a leading Druze sect leader who served as minister of culture.

Wael Mirza, a former political adviser to President Assad.

Edward Hashweh, a leading Syrian attorney from Homs who had close relationships with all Syrian presidents dating back to 1957.

Huda Aljord, a Syrian professor at the University of California, Riverside.

International Attorney Hamid Al-Rifai, who is based in Washington.

Mahmoud Diaba, leader of the Tribes of Palmyra, one of Syria’s 10 tribes, which has an office in Michigan.

Ayman Hakki, a surgeon from Washington.

Lina Murad, who teaches at John Hopkins University.

Hisham Nashwati, head of the Syrian organization Syria Freedom, based in New Jersey.

Nimrod Suleiman, an analyst and commentator on Syria for Al-Arabiya TV.

Zaher Baadrani, director of the Future Movement and of the Islamic Youth Movement in Florida.

Both Al-Taqi and Abdel Nour said that the focus of the coalition is not an effort to continue the existing conflict but to use their influence in the US to convince the Biden administration to help create a “new alternative.”

“The caliber of the leadership attending the meeting puts an end to the criticism that the Syrian-American community is fractured and cannot come together,” said Abdel Nour. “They may be the strongest group to give new momentum to revive the effort to implement UN Resolution 2254.

“We are very optimistic but this is a process. The date of the next meeting is not set but we are working on it. Participation will grow.” 

Updated 04 November 2022
AFP

  The pills were found at the Tanger Med industrial port complex on the kingdom's northern coast
  The drugs were "concealed inside a goods container onboard a maritime transport ship" headed from Lebanon to West Africa
Updated 04 November 2022
AFP

RABAT: Moroccan authorities Friday seized more than two million amphetamine-type captagon pills, foiling an "international trafficking attempt" to West Africa, police said.
The pills were found at the Tanger Med industrial port complex on the kingdom's northern coast, the DGSN security service said in a statement.
The drugs were "concealed inside a goods container onboard a maritime transport ship" headed from Lebanon to West Africa, it added, without specifying which country.
Searches "led to the discovery and seizure of psychotropic substances hidden inside barrels containing consumer products", according to the DGSN, which said authorities seized "2,018,500 captagon tablets".
An investigation has been launched in the coastal city of Tangier.
Trade of the stimulant has skyrocketed in recent years, mostly originating in Lebanon and Syria, where a multi-billion-dollar industry has made the drug the war-torn country's largest export.
Lebanese authorities have recently ramped up efforts to counter captagon production and trafficking after backlash from conservative Gulf nations.

Updated 04 November 2022
Raed Omari

  Kingdom announces it reached out to donors and international lenders to secure funding for project
  Prime Minister Bisher Al-Khasawneh has described the strategy as "the first of its kind in the kingdom"
Updated 04 November 2022
Raed Omari

AMMAN: Funding and water remain two problems to be tackled despite Jordan announcing a set of technical and bureaucratic procedures that constitute the foundations of a food security enhancement project.
The kingdom reached out to donors and international lenders to secure funding for the project, which also involves Syria, Iraq and Lebanon.
The Jordanian government’s establishment of a “food security council” to work alongside the National Committee for Food Security will help mitigate the country’s vulnerability to global food crises and climate change.
Jordan launched its 2022-2024 executive plan in late August, part of the 2021-2030 National Strategy for Food Security.
Prime Minister Bisher Al-Khasawneh has described the strategy as “the first of its kind in the kingdom, an implementation of King Abdullah’s directives to mark 2021 as a year of food security, and to make Jordan a regional model for food security.”
Al-Khasawneh said at the time that Jordan had taken a number of measures in food security which had resulted in upgrading Jordan’s ranking on the global food security index “to 49th worldwide in 2021 from the 62nd place in 2020.”
Agriculture ministers from Syria, Iraq and Lebanon have met recently in Amman and agreed to support Jordan’s initiative to host the regional observatory for food security.
Proposed by the World Food Program, the observatory for the Levant region aims at “monitoring variables related to food security, and following up on issues related to climate change, local productions and trade.”
WFP said that the Jordan-based observatory will also “provide accurate artificial intelligence-supported analysis that will enable policy makers in the Levant countries to formulate strategies related to food security.”
The meeting in Amman issued a communique which emphasized the need to enhance cooperation in food security, expertise, exchange, and integration, to address increased demand on food and price hikes.  
Quest for funding
Jordan announced in April this year that it was negotiating with the World Bank a $480 million loan to fund its food security enhancement project.
However, four months later, the government said that it had failed to reach an agreement with the international lender.
Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Nasser Shraideh said in August that the government had reached “initial funding agreements” worth $430 million with other international lenders.
A source from the World Bank acknowledged the freezing of the loan agreement with Jordan but declined to say why.
A source, who preferred to remain unnamed, told Arab News: “There was no agreement with Jordan. The request for funding was under examination.”
An official Jordanian source, who also requested anonymity, said the World Bank turning down Jordan’s request was “probably due to the bank’s concerns regarding the kingdom’s debts.”
According to the World Bank’s reports on Jordan, a total of 15 funding projects have not been finalized between the two sides, or agreed with the government.
The latest to be canceled, according to the World Bank, was the $480 million emergency food security project, in addition to other funding agreements, including a loan of $100 million to finance an expansion of Jordan’s grain silos.
Jordan announced early in October that it would sign a new agreement with the European Investment Bank to provide €130 million to enhance food security.
Speaking to the government-run Al-Mamlakah TV, Shraideh said that the money would go to increase and sustain Jordan’s purchases of wheat and barley and to expand its storage capacity of the basic commodities.
Jordan and the OPEC Fund for International Development also signed a $100 million agreement to finance the emergency food security project. The government said that the deal fell within efforts to finance the purchase of basic commodities.
The minister added that a $200 million agreement was signed with the Islamic Development Bank Group, again to enhance the kingdom’s stocks of wheat and barley.
Shraideh hailed the government’s success in securing “abundant food supplies during hard times, primarily the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian-Ukrainian conflict,” thanks to recently erected silos and containers.
Water scarcity
However, Jordan’s food security strategy was inevitably challenged by the country’s limited water resources.
Classified as the world’s second most water-scarce country, experts nevertheless argue that Jordan, like many other countries, can overcome this dilemma by resorting to new agricultural models that use less water and focus on rainfed crops.
Acknowledging that no country can achieve food self-sufficiency, Hazem Al-Nasser, former minister of water, said that “the fact that Jordan and many other Arab countries are below the water poverty line” meant food production, particularly cereals, was a far-reaching objective.
In an article published recently, Al-Nasser wrote: “Declining levels of rainfall due to climate change will impact in the first place the production of rainfed cereals.
“Considering climate change impact and urbanization without proper mitigation and adaptation plans, this kind of rainfed agriculture will be phased out gradually.”
Al-Nasser listed a number of procedures and projects that, if implemented, can help Jordan and many other countries achieve food security, including the launch of awareness campaigns on rationalization of food consumption in the light of “sharp hikes in international food prices.”
Director of the National Agricultural Research Center Nizar Haddad said that Jordan has produced heat-tolerant wheat and barley varieties and has utilized modern biotechnologies that enable it to deal with water scarcity and expand the production of basic commodities.

Updated 04 November 2022
Mohammed Najib

  Some PA officials expressed fear that if Itamar Ben-Gvir becomes a minister, or head of one of the critical Knesset committees, he will target East Jerusalem, particularly Al-Aqsa Mosque
  Israeli lawmaker Ben-Gvir calls his Arab colleagues "terrorists" and advocates deporting political opponents
Updated 04 November 2022
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Palestinian political and security officials and experts are deeply concerned, fearing an escalation of violence and economic restrictions on the Palestinian Authority and the people, as a right-wing Israeli government takes shape under Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu.
Some PA officials expressed fear that if Itamar Ben-Gvir becomes a minister, or head of one of the critical Knesset committees, he will target East Jerusalem, particularly Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, as well as the Palestinians residing in the east of the city through racist policies.
Israeli lawmaker Ben-Gvir calls his Arab colleagues “terrorists” and advocates deporting political opponents.
In his youth, his views were so extreme that the army banned him from compulsory military service.
Palestinian experts said the right-wing coalition will likely support Jewish settlers in the West Bank, which will embolden them to target Palestinian citizens, their land and property with more violence.
All of this, they said, will inevitably lead to violence between the Palestinians on one hand, and Israeli security services and settlers on the other.
The Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza and the PA had terrible experiences with Netanyahu’s previous government, during which he launched wars that led to destruction in the Gaza Strip and caused a high number of casualties in the years he served as premier.
Targeting Al-Aqsa would enrage Hamas, which will target Israel either with rockets or resistance from the West Bank against Israeli targets, experts said.
Meanwhile, a high-ranking Palestinian security officer told Arab News that the Israeli occupation of the West Bank would become more violent in the coming days. The right-wing government would grant the Israel Defense Forces and the Shin Bet agency absolute freedom to act against the Palestinians, he added.
He said while outgoing caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s government sought to distinguish between Palestinian armed groups and individuals that launch attacks against Israel and the citizens and the PA, a right-wing government will say the PA encourages terrorism and will therefore target it and hold it responsible for every individual attack carried out by any Palestinian against Israel, whether from the West Bank or East Jerusalem, where the PA does not control security.
“This government will punish the Palestinian people and the PA at the same level as it punished the Palestinian armed groups, and it will not differentiate between them,” the senior officer, who preferred anonymity, told Arab News.
He said that while Lapid’s government did not consider the PA an enemy and was interested to some extent in helping it economically, the next right-wing government will adopt a policy of economic restrictions against the PA, and control and perhaps reduce the transfer of tax funds by as much as half.
He said that Israeli Arabs will also suffer significantly due to the Israeli government’s extremist policies, as the health, education and welfare budgets will be transferred to Jewish religious schools. The new government will cancel the budgets approved by the previous government for infrastructure projects and development projects in Arab cities and towns in Israel, he added.
Netanyahu will be a “prisoner” of the extremist Israeli religious parties that supported him during his time in the opposition, so he will show flexibility toward them in terms of encouraging settlement in the West Bank and will succeed in justifying their presence in his government to the US and Europe, the officer said.
Palestinian political analyst Ghassan Al-Khatib told Arab News that the new Israeli government will increase restrictions against the Palestinians and encourage settlement in the West Bank. The US and the EU may be embarrassed to deal with a government that includes racists like Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, which could open a diplomatic window for Palestinian leaders, he said.
Smotrich is a radical right-wing politician who heads the Religious Zionist Party and previously served as a Knesset member for Yamina.
Ibrahim Melhem, the spokesman for the Palestinian government, told Arab News that the policies and ideas of extremists Smotrich and Ben-Gvir, if implemented, would lead to violent Palestinian reactions.
“We have no choice but to stand firm on our land and remain in it, and to challenge and confront Israeli racism and extremism, as we do not have a Ukrainian model that was able to obtain international support to resist the occupation,” he said.
Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken expressed his “grave concern about the growing tension” in the West Bank in a telephone conversation with Lapid on Thursday night.

