China will not waver in its 'dynamic-clearing' COVID-19 strategy, health commission says

China will not waver in its ‘dynamic-clearing’ COVID-19 strategy, health commission says
China has a zero COVID-19 policy, which includes lockdowns, quarantining and rigorous testing, aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19. (Reuters)
Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

China will not waver in its ‘dynamic-clearing’ COVID-19 strategy, health commission says

China will not waver in its ‘dynamic-clearing’ COVID-19 strategy, health commission says
  • China’s current strategy is still able to control COVID-19 despite the high transmissibility of COVID-19 variants and asymptomatic carriers
Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

SHENZHEN, China: China will not waver in preventing a rebound of COVID-19 and in its ‘dynamic-clearing’ of cases as soon as they emerge, a spokesperson for the China National Health Commission said in a press conference on Saturday.

China’s current strategy is still able to control COVID-19 despite the high transmissibility of COVID-19 variants and asymptomatic carriers, a health official added.

China has a zero COVID-19 policy, which includes lockdowns, quarantining and rigorous testing, aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19.

Topics: China COVID-19 Coronavirus

Fire kills 13 at bar in Russian city of Kostroma

Fire kills 13 at bar in Russian city of Kostroma
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

Fire kills 13 at bar in Russian city of Kostroma

Fire kills 13 at bar in Russian city of Kostroma
  • Up to 250 people were evacuated from the building when it caught fire at night in the city
  • Kostroma is one of Russia’s oldest cities and is famous for its medieval architecture and monasteries
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP
MOSCOW: A fire Saturday killed at least 13 people at a restaurant and bar housed in a warehouse in the Russian city of Kostroma, local authorities said.
“According to preliminary information, 13 people fell victim to the fire,” local governor Sergei Sitnikov said on Telegram.
Russian news agencies reported that 250 people were evacuated from the building when it caught fire at night in the city around 300 kilometers (180 miles) northeast of Moscow.
Sitnikov said that the blaze at the restaurant, called Poligon, was put out at around 07:30 a.m. (0430 GMT).
At least five other people were injured, he said, but they did not need to be hospitalized.
Local emergency services said they received reports of the fire at around 02:00 a.m., and that the blaze had spread out over 3,500 square meters.
On its website, Poligon describes itself as a typical Russian “stolovaya” — a casual restaurant that serves traditional food and is popular with workers.
It says it is housed in a “distribution center” and is popular with traffic police.
State television showed images of dozens of emergency workers fighting a huge fire that engulfed the one-story building.
The sign “Poligon” was visible amid the flames raging on its roof.
One fire fighter told regional state television that it took 50 people to extinguish the fire and that they had used 20 fire engines.
He said the fire was especially difficult to put out because of the risk of the building collapsing.
Kostroma, a city on the Volga river of around 230,000 people, is one of Russia’s oldest cities and is famous for its medieval architecture and monasteries.

1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma

1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma
Updated 05 November 2022
AP

1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma

1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma
  • Churches opened their doors to serve as shelters for those whose homes were impacted
Updated 05 November 2022
AP

POWDERLY, Texas: Authorities in Oklahoma say at least one person has died as tornadoes ravaged areas of that state and neighboring Texas, leaving some people trapped and dozens of homes in ruins.
The twisters Friday destroyed large portions of the town of Idabel in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, flattening a church, restaurant and medical center. Officials confirm at least one death in that county.
Meanwhile, 50 homes were reported damaged or destroyed in Lamar County, Texas, where at least two dozen people are reported injured, two critically.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said search and rescue teams as well as generators were being sent to the Idabel area in McCurtain County, which state emergency officials said was the hardest-hit by the storms.
“Praying for Oklahomans impacted by today’s tornadoes,” Stitt said in a Twitter post.
Photographs showed Idabel’s Trinity Church and Kiamichi Family Medical Center had been torn apart by the tornado.
Keli Cain of the Oklahoma Emergency Management Office said at least three other counties were also hit by storms, with flash flooding in some areas.
The National Weather Service had issued multiple tornado warnings on Friday stretching from the Dallas-Fort Worth area into Oklahoma. The storm system was then headed toward Arkansas and Louisiana.
In Texas, one community hit hard was Powderly, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) west of Idabel and about 120 miles (193 kilometers) northeast of Dallas.
Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell — the highest elected official in the county that includes Powderly — declared a disaster in the area, a step in getting federal assistance and funding. Bell’s declaration said at least two dozen people were injured across the county in what he said was a confirmed tornado.
The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management said in a news release that 10 injured people had been treated at an area hospital, and two of those people had critical injuries. It said at the time the news release was issued there had been no deaths reported.
The Sheriff’s Office said the tornado touched down shortly after 4 p.m. and traveled north-northeast through the communities of Hopewell, Caviness, Beaver Creek and Powderly. It said about 50 homes had been damaged or destroyed.
Randi Johnson, chief of the Powderly Volunteer Fire Department, told The Paris News newspaper that she wasn’t aware anyone had been killed but knew of injuries.
“It’s going to take a long time to get this cleaned up, but the community came together,” Johnson said. “It’s really heartbreaking to see.”
Churches opened their doors to serve as shelters for those whose homes were impacted.

Topics: Texas Oklahoma Tornado

Train crosses North Korea border into Russia after arms report — think tank

Train crosses North Korea border into Russia after arms report — think tank
Updated 05 November 2022
Reuters

Train crosses North Korea border into Russia after arms report — think tank

Train crosses North Korea border into Russia after arms report — think tank
  • First time such a train movement had been observed on the route in several years
Updated 05 November 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: A train crossed from North Korea into Russia on Friday, two days after the US said it had information indicating Pyongyang is covertly supplying Russia with artillery shells for its war in Ukraine, a Washington think tank said, citing commercial satellite imagery.
The 38 North project, which monitors North Korean developments, said it was the first time such a train movement had been observed on the route in several years, although Russia’s veterinary service reported on Wednesday that a train had crossed the border into North Korea carrying horses.
“It is impossible to determine the purpose of the train from the imagery, but the crossing comes amid reports of arms sales from North Korea to Russia and a general expectation of the resumption of trade between the two countries,” 38 North said.
It said North Korea closed the 800-meter (yard) Tumangang Friendship Bridge (Korea-Russia Friendship Bridge), the only land link between the countries, in February 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The report said that at 10:24 a.m. local time (0124 GMT) a three-car set of enclosed railcars was visible on the Korean side of the border, and by 1:10 p.m. local time (0410 GMT) it appeared to be in Russia behind a locomotive, about 200 meters (yards) from the end of the railway bridge.
At 2:29 p.m. (0529 GMT) the locomotive and three railcars were visible on tracks at Russia’s Khasan Station, approximately 2 km (1.2 miles) from the border, and three smaller covered railcars, or possible containers on flatcars, were parked alongside the newly arrived train on an adjacent track.
“Whether a transfer of material was in progress could not be determined, and the parked locations of these train sets may have been unrelated,” the report said.
The White House said on Wednesday that Washington had information indicating North Korea was covertly supplying Russia with a “significant” number of artillery shells for its war in Ukraine and was attempting to obscure the shipments by funneling them through countries in the Middle East and North Africa.
North Korea said in September it had never supplied weapons or ammunition to Russia and has no plans to do so.
According to a statement from Russia’s state veterinary service on Wednesday, Russia and North Korea restarted train travel for the first time since the pandemic with a cargo of 30 grey thoroughbred “Orlov Trotter” horses into North Korea.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is known as a keen horseman. He was shown in 2019 by North Korean media trekking through mountain snows astride a white stallion. Russian customs data shows North Korea has spent thousands of dollars on thoroughbred horses from Russia in previous years.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine North Korea

Pakistan government, ex-PM’s party question confession of Imran Khan attacker

Pakistan government, ex-PM’s party question confession of Imran Khan attacker
Updated 05 November 2022
SHAHJAHAN KHURRAM & AAMIR SAEED

Pakistan government, ex-PM’s party question confession of Imran Khan attacker

Pakistan government, ex-PM’s party question confession of Imran Khan attacker
  • In footage released by police, suspect said he wanted to kill Khan for ‘misleading people’ and had acted alone
  • Interior minister: ‘Extremely regrettable’ that Khan accused top civilian, military leaders of planning attack
Updated 05 November 2022
SHAHJAHAN KHURRAM & AAMIR SAEED

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: A senior leader of Pakistan’s ruling party called on Friday for an investigation into the release of a confessional video of the suspect behind the attack on ex-premier Imran Khan.

Khan was shot in the leg and injured in an apparent assassination attempt as he waved to crowds from atop a truck-mounted container. He was leading a protest march on Islamabad to pressure the government to announce early elections.

Within an hour of the attack, police released a video statement of the suspect, in which he said that he had acted alone and wanted to kill Khan for “misleading the people.”

Leaders of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf opposition party have questioned the confession, asking why police released the video before an investigation was completed. More than a dozen people were injured in the attack and many eyewitnesses have said that shots were fired from multiple points, raising questions about whether more than one shooter was involved.  

“In which police station was the video recorded? What was the need for the video? This, in itself, deserves to be investigated separately,” Mohammad Zubair, spokesperson for Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif, told Arab News in a phone interview.  

“I mean, the whole thing is laughable, that his confession was released within half an hour (of the attack) ... where does something like this ever happen in the world? The place should have been taken over, the witnesses should have been secured,” Zubair added, raising questions about the ability of the government and investigators in Punjab, where Khan’s PTI party is in power, to preserve the crime scene and evidence.  

Responding to PTI’s allegations that Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Inter-Services Intelligence director-general for counter-intelligence Maj. Gen. Faisal Naseer were responsible for the attack on Khan, Zubair said that demands that the three officials resign were “premature.”

Zubair’s remarks came as Khan’s supporters began gathering early on Friday at the spot of the apparent assassination attempt and in cities across Pakistan, calling on the former prime minister to restart his march on Islamabad.  

At a press conference on Friday afternoon, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah urged Khan and his aides to review and beef up his security.

Addressing the allegations against him, PM Sharif and ISI’s Naseer, Sanaullah described the claims by Khan’s aides as an “incitement to violence” and “extremely regrettable,” warning that the three top officials had been accused “without investigation and without evidence.”

Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that Khan in his speeches had crossed the “red lines of religion,” which was why he had been targeted.

“The language the former prime minister (Imran Khan) used time and again … he crossed red lines of religion due to which a fanatic attacked,” Asif said on the floor of Pakistan’s Parliament.

“I think the incident that unfolded yesterday, the videos of the accused, show that religious fanaticism is behind this,” he said, referring to confessional statements by the suspect.

He added that those behind the assault must be brought to justice, but that the incident should not be used for political gain.

 

Topics: Pakistan Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan

Thailand, Saudi Arabia to launch coordination council amid relations thaw

Photo/Shutterstock
Photo/Shutterstock
Updated 05 November 2022
Phuriphat Sangkhapat

Thailand, Saudi Arabia to launch coordination council amid relations thaw

Photo/Shutterstock
  • Ties between the kingdoms were renewed in January after 3-decade freeze
  • Road map for bilateral relations expected to be made official this month
Updated 05 November 2022
Phuriphat Sangkhapat

BANGKOK: Thailand is preparing to set up a coordination council with Saudi Arabia to boost newly restored relations, including in trade and investment, a top official from the Thai Ministry of Commerce said on Friday.

Ties between the two kingdoms stalled in the 1980s and were renewed in late January, following Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s visit to Riyadh, which was the first top leadership meeting between the two countries in more than three decades.

During the visit, the Kingdom and Thailand discussed a road map for their bilateral relations.

The Southeast Asian nation’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Don Pramudwinai said last month that the road map would be made official during a visit by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

FASTFACTS

 

• Ties between the counties were renewed in January after 3-decade freeze.

• Road map for bilateral relations expected to be made official this month.

The crown prince has been invited as a special guest by the Thai leadership to attend the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok on Nov. 18-19.

The coordination council to implement the relationship road map is expected to be established during the visit, Umaporn Futrakul, director of the Bureau of Asia, Africa and Middle East of the Department of Trade Negotiations at the Thai Ministry of Commerce, told Arab News.

“When the crown prince visits, there will be an announcement on the details of the coordination council,” she said.

“The coordination council will consist of committees, and one of those will be trade and economy which, it has been agreed, the ministries of commerce from both sides will co-chair.”

Since the restoration of bilateral ties, many agreements and official visits have already followed. The two governments have also signed a series of cooperation deals and the volume of trade between them has already significantly increased.

Between February and September 2022, bilateral trade volume between Thailand and Saudi Arabia reached $7.2 billion, compared with $4.5 billion in the same period last year, according to Ministry of Commerce data.

In the same timeframe, Thai exports to Saudi Arabia were $1.3 billion, up 23 percent, while imports were $5.9 billion, posting an increase of more than 72 percent.

“The resumption of ties has made the relationship better in the big picture,” Futrakul said.

“After the two sides started their interaction and resumed their ties in different dimensions, it led to more visits from top executives from both sides than before … these frequent visits lead to more trade and investment.”

The top Thai exports to Saudi Arabia in 2022 were automobiles, spare parts, accessories, as well as wood products, household appliances, electric devices and processed seafood.

The key imports from Saudi Arabia were crude oil, fertilizers, natural gas and metal products.

A further boost in trade is expected soon as the cooperation council will come with frameworks to advance economic relations on both ends.

“A mechanism will be established as a basis for discussing the ways of promoting trade and investment,” Futrakul said. “Having a platform will make a lot of things happen.”

 

Topics: Thailand Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia, Thailand set efforts for economic push after PM visit to Riyadh
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia, Thailand set efforts for economic push after PM visit to Riyadh
Saudi Arabia, Thailand ‘turn new page in relations’ as prime minister visits video
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia, Thailand ‘turn new page in relations’ as prime minister visits

