You are here

  • Home
  • Tiffany Trump to tie the knot with Lebanese fiance Michael Boulos in Florida this weekend 

Tiffany Trump to tie the knot with Lebanese fiance Michael Boulos in Florida this weekend 

Tiffany Trump to tie the knot with Lebanese fiance Michael Boulos in Florida this weekend 
Tiffany Trump is all set to tie the knot with Lebanese fiance Michael Boulos this weekend. (Instagram)
Short Url

https://arab.news/29pqq

Updated 33 sec ago
Arab News

Tiffany Trump to tie the knot with Lebanese fiance Michael Boulos in Florida this weekend 

Tiffany Trump to tie the knot with Lebanese fiance Michael Boulos in Florida this weekend 
Updated 33 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Former US President Donald Trump’s youngest daughter Tiffany Trump is set to get married this weekend. 

The 29-year-old – who will tie the knot with her Lebanese fiance Michael Boulos at the Trump-owned Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida – was celebrated over the weekend with a bridal shower thrown by her sister, Ivanka Trump. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump)

Ivanka shared a photo of herself posing with the bride-to-be, who was dressed in a traditional white lace dress, and their sister-in-law Lara, who is married to Eric Trump. 

“Back in Florida, celebrating my beautiful, kind and brilliant sister @tiffanytrump at her bridal shower,” Ivanka tweeted alongside the photo. 

Boulos, of Lebanese and French descent, grew up in Lagos, Nigeria where his father, Massad, runs Boulos Enterprises and is the CEO of SCOA Nigeria. 

Topics: tiffany trump Donald Trump michael boulos

‘Black Panther’ stars look to honor Chadwick Boseman with sequel 

‘Black Panther’ stars look to honor Chadwick Boseman with sequel 
Updated 53 sec ago
Shyama Krishna Kumar

‘Black Panther’ stars look to honor Chadwick Boseman with sequel 

‘Black Panther’ stars look to honor Chadwick Boseman with sequel 
  • ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ releases in theaters across the Middle East on Nov. 10
Updated 53 sec ago
Shyama Krishna Kumar

DUBAI: After the death of “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman in August 2020, the film’s creators were unsure if a sequel should even be made, even though director and co-writer Ryan Coogler was already elbows deep working on a new story. 

“It was the shock (Boseman’s death) turned into, ‘well, you know what? What do we do? What should we do? Should we do anything?’” Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said at a virtual news conference ahead of the release of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on Nov. 10 in the Middle East. “And I think relatively soon it was determined that this amazing ensemble of characters and this world that had been created on screen needed to continue.” 

With “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” audiences are once again diving in to the world of Wakanda, but without Boseman’s T’Challa. Among the returning stars are Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira and newcomer Tenoch Huerta, who plays antagonist Namor. 

“When you lose somebody, there’s like a blast radius,” said Coogler, of the driving theme of the sequel. “It’s like a bomb that goes off and who was the closest to it, that’s who we explored (in the movie). And the main characters, their identities were kind of wrapped up in this man.” 

Gurira, who plays General Okoye in the film, said: “The key thing anchoring me was the goal of honoring him, and the way he loved excellency. He loved to see us shine and loved to see us do our thing. And we’d go to him and say, ‘what do you think about this?’ And he would always give us so much encouragement about doing great things. And he had such great taste. So I think that was really an anchoring aspect throughout the process for me.” 

Even Rihanna’s lead single for the film’s soundtrack, “Lift Me Up,” was made in honor of Boseman. “Once she played us the record, she said straight up, ‘I did it. I did this for Chad,’” Coogler said. 

But at the beating heart of the story is Shuri, T’Challa’s younger sister, played by Guyanese British actress Wright, who said: “It was just Ryan’s guidance on how do we create a full arc of this human being, of this young woman going through something alongside her fellow family members in general and Wakandans? 

“What does that look like when your heart is broken?” 

Topics: Chadwick Boseman black panther Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Ryan Coogler Marvel Cinematic Universe

Bahrain’s fishing heritage inspires Dubai Design Week installation

Bahrain’s fishing heritage inspires Dubai Design Week installation
A render of Bahraini architect Sara AlRayess's 'Gargoor.' (Supplied)
Updated 12 min 17 sec ago
Rawaa Talass

Bahrain’s fishing heritage inspires Dubai Design Week installation

Bahrain’s fishing heritage inspires Dubai Design Week installation
Updated 12 min 17 sec ago
Rawaa Talass

DUBAI: Bahraini architect Sara Alrayess is in the final stages of setting up her exterior installation before the 2022 edition of Dubai Design Week opens to the public on Nov. 8. For her, it is a personal achievement.

“It’s my first time,” she told Arab News. “I used to be a visitor. Now it’s my first time being a participant.”

Having recently launched a concept studio, Orient Design Studio, her first project is showing at the Dubai event, which is being held under the theme of “Design with Impact.”

A render of Bahraini architect Sara AlRayess's 'Gargoor.' (Supplied)

Her work, “Al-Gargoor,” is a public space that pays tribute to Bahrain’s fishing heritage.

The name of the installation is inspired by a traditional type of dome-shaped fishing cage called gargoor, which is rooted in the Gulf region’s maritime culture. It is usually made of metal wires and comes in several sizes. 

“I just took a drive in the car across Bahrain and what caught my attention was the gargoor,” said Alrayess. “It’s something we see a lot in Bahrain…I took a used gargoor and started to observe it. It was worn out, but it was still strong enough. Whenever I bent it, it would take its shape again. I thought that if it could handle the underwater environment, it can definitely be used for something else on land.” 

These former economy-boosting cages are now only limited to license holders and are otherwise being banned in the region. “They’re piling up, and they don’t know what to do with them. So, what we’re doing is basically upcycling,” AlRayess said.  

Her installation at Dubai Design Week is composed of large semi-spheres that open up to each other. Comfortable seating is accommodated within the curvature of each area, which is made of gargoor, allowing visitors to contemplate their surroundings.

“This whole concept was to create something totally new that no one has seen before,” said Alrayess. “I wanted to expose the newer generation to older customs and traditions, to the way our grandparents lived…Another thing is that people can experience a beautiful outdoor space. My dream is that there will be interaction.”

Topics: Dubai Design Week

D3 Architecture Exhibition highlights sustainable innovation in Dubai

D3 Architecture Exhibition highlights sustainable innovation in Dubai
Updated 08 November 2022
Arab News

D3 Architecture Exhibition highlights sustainable innovation in Dubai

D3 Architecture Exhibition highlights sustainable innovation in Dubai
Updated 08 November 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The d3 Architecture Exhibition kicked off on Tuesday on the sidelines of Dubai Design Week. The event boasts large-scale immersive installations that explore how design can have a positive impact on the environment.  

‘How much does your debris weigh?’  

Created by Saudi Italian company Quartz, this design is an example of how waste can overpower human life.   

‘Dewan Metaverse Dome’  

Created by Dewan Architects, this installation allows people to get an immersive feeling of being in the metaverse, with wrap around screens that isolate the space from external distractions.   

‘Once Upon a Forest’ 

Created by Indian artist Shema John, this installation showcases the design possibilities of repurposing date palm waste. 

‘From The Dunes & Trees’  

 This installation was built using natural waste resources from the dunes and trees of the country.   

‘KIN’  

KIN was created using discarded shellfish from restaurants, along with natural, low-carbon lime. The installation also hosts native plants and species to bring into question our relationship with nature.  

‘Let’s Talk About The Weather’    

Created by Lebanese design studio Bokja, the installation is a boxing ring with a central punching bag that welcomes people to enter and confront their emotions. “Let’s Talk About The Weather” is part of Dubai Design Week. 

Topics: D3 Architecture Exhibition Dubai Design Week

French Algerian singer Lolo Zouai announces ‘Play Girl’ world tour  

French Algerian singer Lolo Zouai announces ‘Play Girl’ world tour  
Updated 08 November 2022
Arab News

French Algerian singer Lolo Zouai announces ‘Play Girl’ world tour  

French Algerian singer Lolo Zouai announces ‘Play Girl’ world tour  
Updated 08 November 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: French Algerian singer Lolo Zouai has announced that she is going on tour in 2023 to celebrate the launch of her latest album “Play Girl.”  

“It’s so cool to see how exited everybody is about the ‘Play Girl’ tour. I am also that excited,” she told her 287,000 followers on Instagram Stories.  

The singer’s last tour was almost four years ago.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lolo Zouaï (@lolozouai)

“I think it’s time that we party and dance. It going to be amazing,” she said. “I’m so excited to reunite with all my Lo-riders & Playgirls around the world and sing together next year (sic).” 

Zouai, who divides her time between Brooklyn and Los Angeles, might also be coming to the Middle East. After fans asked the star to visit the Arab world, she commented on her post saying: “I see you Asia, Australia, MENA and South America! Stay tuned.”  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lolo Zouaï (@lolozouai)

The music sensation’s tour starts on March 8, 2023, in London. She will visit cities in the US, France, Canada, Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands.  

Her tour, which features more than 30 stops, will end in May 2023.  

The singer’s fans took to Twitter to express their excitement about the announcement.  

“Lolo Zouai is going on tour!! So excited to see her again,” wrote one user.  

“I’m seeing The Rose, Rina Sawayama AND Lolo Zouai next year!!!!!!! They are literally half my playlist (sic),” another user wrote, referencing a Korean band and a Japanese British singer in addition to Zouai. 

“Play Girl,” which features 13 songs, is Zouai’s second album.  

After the album’s release in October, the singer was featured on a billboard in New York’s Times Square. 

She shared a video of herself posing in front of the billboard with her fans. “I always said that one day, I would be on a billboard in Times Square. Today is that day,” she said in the short clip.  

“Manifestation and hard work works,” she added.  

Zouai garnered support from her fans, including British hitmaker Dua Lipa, who shared a picture of the album’s cover image on her Instagram stories and wrote: “Lolo’s new album is out! Go streaaaam! So proud of you playgirl (sic).”  

Zouai’s celebrity friends, including actress Shay Mitchell and model Devin Brugman, also congratulated the singer on her milestone.  

Topics: Lolo Zouai Play Girl

Gigi Hadid makes a splash at CFDA Fashion Awards in New York

Gigi Hadid makes a splash at CFDA Fashion Awards in New York
Updated 08 November 2022
Arab News

Gigi Hadid makes a splash at CFDA Fashion Awards in New York

Gigi Hadid makes a splash at CFDA Fashion Awards in New York
Updated 08 November 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Model Gigi Hadid attended the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday in New York wearing an ensemble by Thom Browne, who was nominated for American Menswear Designer of the Year. 

The annual CFDA Fashion Awards honor American fashion talent across various categories, including menswear, womenswear and accessories. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by cfda (@cfda)

 

Hadid wore a white cropped button-down shirt, a tweed jacket and a plaid check vest. She completed the ensemble with pinstripe pants, which included a casual roped belt, and pointed-toe black boots. 

The 27-year-old added a touch of grunge with a pair of gemstone stud earrings, a nose ring and smokey blue lip color. 

Topics: Gigi Hadid CFDA Fashion Awards

Latest updates

Tiffany Trump to tie the knot with Lebanese fiance Michael Boulos in Florida this weekend 
Tiffany Trump to tie the knot with Lebanese fiance Michael Boulos in Florida this weekend 
Former Spanish king renews bid for immunity in UK harassment case
Former Spanish king renews bid for immunity in UK harassment case
Aramco-Total JV SATORP pioneers MENA’s first plastic waste-to-feedstock process  
Aramco-Total JV SATORP pioneers MENA’s first plastic waste-to-feedstock process  
COP27: African leaders urge funding and technical support to achieve climate goals 
COP27: African leaders urge funding and technical support to achieve climate goals 
Saudi Arabia hosts 3×3 Basketball World Tour Nov. 11-12
Saudi Arabia hosts 3×3 Basketball World Tour Nov. 11-12

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.