stc signs binding offer with solutions to sell 49% stake in Contact Center Co.

Saudi ports record 15.3% rise in container throughput volumes in October
Updated 22 sec ago
Dana Abdelaziz
RIYADH: Saudi ports recorded a 15.33 percent increase in container throughput volumes in October 2022 compared to the same period in the previous year.
During October, container throughput volume reached a total of 694,517 twenty-foot equivalent units, compared to the 602,210 TEUs, during the same period in 2021 the Saudi Ports Authority, known as Mawani, said in a press release.
It noted that the exported container throughput in October witnessed a rise of 17.75 percent to reach 202,030 TEUs against 171,579 TEUs recorded in October 2021.
Similarly, imported container throughput reached 214,174 TEUs in October, a rise of 23.02 percent compared to the same period last year.
In a bid to strengthen national food security, food volumes climbed up at a 12.35 percent yearly growth rate to 2.3 million tons from 2.1 million tons.
The statement added the increase was an outcome of Mawani’s initiatives that aim to develop the maritime sector and increase operational efficiency.
This aligns with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy launched in June last year.
The strategy aims to position the Kingdom as a global logistics hub connecting three continents and improve all transport services in support of Saudi Vision 2030.
Last month, Mawani signed two contracts totaling SR642 million ($170 million) to deepen and establish new berths at Jeddah Islamic port.
The two contracts were signed with contractors PC Marine Services and Modern Building Leaders, the latter in a consortium with Huta Hegerfeld Saudia, according to a statement.
The signature underpins a transformative shift in port operations by implementing over 160 projects in a bid to position Saudi Arabia as a global logistics hub connecting three major continents.
Saudi National Cybersecurity Authority, UNICEF sign child protection agreement
Updated 16 min 29 sec ago
Reina Takla Dana Abdelaziz
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Cybersecurity Authority and UNICEF have signed an initial agreement to cooperate on child protection in cyberspace, according to a statement.
Signed at the Global Cybersecurity Forum in Riyadh, the agreement recognizes the two parties as strategic partners in ensuring that children can take advantage of all the opportunities of cyberspace while mitigating and responding to risks and harm.
“UNICEF is delighted to partner with the National Cybersecurity Authority,” said Sanjay Wijesekera, director of the programme group at UNICEF.
“Our shared objective of ensuring that every child is protected from risks associated with digital technologies will help co-design and co-implement impactful contributions to a safer internet for children.”
In an exclusive interview with Arab News, a child protection specialist at UN Children’s Fund said that Saudi Arabia’s Family Affairs Council has been partnering with UNICEF’s Gulf area office to develop a national online child safety framework.
Afrooz Kaviani Johnson added that the framework aims to develop a coherent national strategy for ensuring that important role players play their part in keeping children safe online.
In its final phases of consultation and finalization, the framework constitutes a multisectoral, multi-year plan that's been informed by consultations with children, young people, different ministries, and various policymakers.
“Hopefully soon we'll see the validation of that framework and the high-level commitment and then implementation can start immediately,” she added.
Johnson noted that the fund is currently in discussions with the Saudi National Cyber Security Authority about a global initiative to improve children's safety online.
“So that's really drawing on the good practices that are already underway within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and looking at how we can provide support for other governments and other role players to ensure that children are kept safe.”
The UN specialist affirmed the importance of thinking about children when rethinking the global cyber order.
“Children constitute one in three internet users globally, and actually, it's estimated that for children in the global north, about 80 percent of them will have a digital footprint before they're two years old,” she said.
Speaking about the threats that children may encounter, she said that online child sexual abuse and exploitation are one of the greatest risks.
“UNICEF’s research in some parts of Asia and Africa revealed that up to 20 percent of children had an experience of online child sexual abuse in the past year,” Kaviani Johnson said.
The specialist noted that parents, caregivers, and community members are the important first line of protection around children.
That is why it is important that parents should be aware of what their children are doing online, and that they engage in open communication with their children.
“But if we really want to empower children to utilize the space in the best possible way, it's important that we're there and we're able to help them navigate that space,” she said.
This would happen by being involved in the process.
Parents should be helping children to navigate the digital world, just as they teach children how to navigate other parts of the physical world, she explained.
RIYADH: The Public Investment Fund-owned Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Co. has purchased a 9.2 percent stake in India-based LT Foods Limited totaling SR209 million ($44 million), said in a statement on Thursday.
In terms of expanding the scope of international investments, SALIC strives to invest in targeted food commodities within Saudi Arabia’s food security strategy.
In early 2020, SALIC acquired a 30 percent stake in Daawat which is one of LT Foods major rice processing subsidiaries in India.
The market listed company on India's National Stock Exchange, LT Foods, recorded a consolidated revenue of around $715 million in 2021.
Half a million devices in Saudi Arabia affected with malware: Microsoft expert
Updated 50 min 6 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan
RIYADH: Nearly half a million devices in Saudi Arabia are affected with various types of malwares, as technology shifts to cloud computing, warned a top Microsoft expert.
Speaking at a session at Riyadh's Global Security Forum on Nov. 10, Microsoft's chief cybersecurity adviser Abbas Kudrati said that a shared responsibility model between the provider and customer is necessary for cybersecurity in the cloud.
“With a population of 35 million in Saudi Arabia, almost 97 percent have access to the internet. Almost half a million devices within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are affected with various types of malwares,” said Kudrati.
He added: “If you have to mitigate these half a million devices with your on-premise technology, it is going to be a very hard job. So, if you are using a cloud-based solution for managing them, your life will be much easier.”
Talking about the risks of cloud technology, Kudrati noted that improper configuration of cloud environments could make users prone to cyberattacks.
“Cloud will give you agility and flexibility. But, if you have not configured your cloud environment correctly, it will be directly get connected to the internet, and hackers are constantly scanning all the public IP addresses,” he said.
Kudrati further pointed out that the right governance model and framework are required for managing the cloud in a more secure and better manner.
For his part, Mark Ryland, director, Office of the CISO, Amazon Web Services said that the cloud is the future and enterprises — both large and small — can reap the benefit of it.
“Cloud offers several benefits to small and medium-sized enterprises. Using the Cloud platform, you can stay more or less automatically on the cutting edge of technology,” said Ryland.
He pointed out that adding additional layers of protection is the most effective way to prevent cyber risks in the cloud.
“You really need to focus a lot on proper identity and access management as a key. Across all environments, we need to improve our network parameters and include additional layers of protection,” he said.
Center of excellence needed to beat hackers: UAE cybersecurity chief
Updated 10 November 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: A ‘center of excellence’ needs to be created to thwart increasingly adept hackers, the head of the UAE’s Cyber Security Council has insisted.
Speaking at the Global Cybersecurity Forum in Riyadh, Mohamed Al Kuwaiti said plans to defeat cyberattacks need to be constantly changing, as adversaries are becoming more adept and gaining momentum through better techniques and procedures.
He said: “Today, be it in the cost of cybercrime, or the data leaks, I believe that adversaries are better off in many aspects.
“We’re trying to rethink the order of the cybersecurity. there has to be a continuous working group, something that allows us to build up that center of excellence.”
Al Kuwaiti added his voice to the clamor for cross-border collaboration to tackle cybercrime, and said: "It’s not only partnering, changing or exchanging information, it’s the hand-in-hand shoulder-to-shoulder work, from an operational perspective as well as from a technical perspective.”
Paul Griswold, chief product officer at US conglomerate Honeywell, told the forum he had seen notable progressive change since he entered the cybersecurity world in 1999.
“As time has gone on, there’s much more collaboration,” he said, adding: “There’s relationships between vendors, vendors have relationships with governments, and there is a great deal of information sharing.”