UAE In-Focus — Double-digit growth for DEWA; UAE launches Tourism Strategy 2031 

DUBAI: Dubai Electricity & Water Authority reported a revenue of 8.5 billion dirhams ($2.3 billion) and a net profit of 3.1 billion dirhams during the third quarter of 2022.
This represents an increase of 15 percent and 10 percent, respectively, over last year's figures, according to a press release.
Revenue and profit for the first nine months of 2022 were 20.6 billion dirhams and 6.5 billion dirhams, respectively, which were up 15 percent and 21 percent from last year.
In 2022, the energy demand reached 40.7 terawatt-hours for the first nine months, up from 38.6 TWh during the same period in 2021, according to DEWA.
In the first nine months of 2022, peak demand was 9.5GW in July, an increase of 3.3 percent on the same period last year.
There was a 3.59 percent increase in electricity production for DEWA’s third quarter of 2022, representing 17.3TWh.
A total of 36.7 billion imperial gallons of desalinated water were produced by the utility company during the same period, an increase of 6.59 percent from last year.
In 2022, DEWA will distribute dividends worth 8.23 billion dirhams to its shareholders. The company will also distribute a one-time special dividend to shareholders of 2.03 billion dirhams, or 4.06 fils per share.
DEWA made its first dividend payment of 6.2 fils per share on Oct. 26, as part of its dividend policy to pay a minimum dividend of 6.2 billion dollars over the next five years.
A similar amount is expected to be paid in April 2023 for the second half of the year.
Dubai to increase tourism’s contribution to GDP to $122.5 billion
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, vice president, prime minister, and Dubai ruler launched the UAE Tourism Strategy 2031 on Friday as one of the most important projects in the next few years.
According to Emirates News Agency WAM, the strategy aims to strengthen the UAE’s reputation as one of the world’s best tourist destinations.
“Today, we approved UAE’s Tourism Strategy 2031. UAE ranks among the top 10 global tourist destinations. Our goal is to boost our competitiveness by attracting 100 billion dirhams as additional tourism investments and welcome 40 million hotel guests in 2031,” said Al-Maktoum.
Adding to this, he stated that tourism is crucial to diversifying the economy and improving the UAE’s global competitiveness.
In collaboration with federal and local tourism authorities, national airlines, and international institutions and companies, the strategy aims to develop a unified tourism identity and support an integrated and well-established tourism ecosystem in the UAE, so tourists from around the world have a distinctive experience.
It aims to increase the tourism sector’s contribution to gross domestic product to 450 billion dirhams, an annual increase of 27 billion dirhams, and attract 100 billion dirhams in new investments to the sector.
A unified national tourism identity is strengthened, specialized tourism products are developed and diversified, tourism capabilities are built, national cadres are encouraged to contribute to the tourism sector, and investments are increased in all tourism sectors, according to the report.
The Emirates' National Tourism Strategy 2031 was developed as a result of cooperation between the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, the UAE Central Bank, the General Civil Aviation Authority, UAE airlines, the World Tourism Organization, several international companies, and the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Center.
NUSA DUA: Group of Twenty health and finance ministers launched a $1.4-billion fund Sunday to tackle the next global pandemic ahead of the bloc's leaders gathering for a summit on the Indonesian resort island of Bali but the host's president said it was not enough.
The 24-nation fund is viewed as one of the early global outcomes of the summit next week where little progress is expected on the Ukraine crisis with Russian President Vladimir Putin not in attendance.
It was launched at a news conference Sunday opened by Indonesian President Joko Widodo and addressed by World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and World Bank President David Malpass.
"The G20 agrees to build a pandemic fund to prevent and prepare for a pandemic. Donors from G20 and non-G20 members, as well as philanthropic organizations, have contributed to the funds. But it is not enough," Widodo said in a video address.
He said $31 billion was required to tackle the next global pandemic.
"We must ensure community resilience in the face of a pandemic. A pandemic can no longer take lives and destroy the joints of the global economy."
The US has contributed $450 million to the fund, nearly a third of the total. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the joint fund was an example of what the G20 can do to tackle global problems.
"I am proud of what we have accomplished. I think the steps we have taken this year will help deliver on a vision of a healthier and more responsive global health architecture," she said.
Indonesia was at one point an epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic when a wave of Delta strain cases hit the country in mid-2021.
Its health system was overwhelmed by the number of infections and Jakarta produced its own homegrown vaccine as lower-income countries became frustrated at more developed nations hoarding inoculations for their citizens.
The fund's major donors include the US, Britain, India, China, France, Canada, Australia and Japan.
"We meet at a time of multiple crises... this new dedicated fund is an important tool that will support low and middle-income countries to be better prepared for global health crises," said Malpass, who urged more countries to commit to the fund.
"The pandemic fund can help make the world safer."
Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati told a news conference Saturday that Saudi Arabia was expected to contribute to the fund, without specifying how much.
Ma'aden to export blue ammonia amid transition to sustainable energy
RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Mining Co., known as Ma’aden, has announced its plans to export blue ammonia amid a global transition to sustainable energy.
The announcement was made by Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman during the opening of the Saudi Green Initiative forum on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference, or COP27, in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, according to the Saudi Press Agency.
This comes after Ma’aden obtained an accreditation certificate last month to export blue ammonia.
He added that Ma’aden will be granted 138,000 tons of blue ammonia, representing one of the largest quantities approved in the world to date.
Blue ammonia is where CO2 is captured during the production process of combining hydrogen (from natural gas) and nitrogen, in a method where such emissions can be reduced by up to 90 percent.
This will allow the firm to supply 14 percent of the total blue ammonia market globally, Ma’aden CEO Robert Wilt told Al Arabiya on Oct. 28, on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative held in Riyadh.
The certificate was granted by Germany’s testing, inspection, and certification agency TUV Rheinland.
The first shipment of 25,000-ton blue ammonia minerals will be sent from Saudi Arabia to South Korea this month, the minister said.
This happens as mining company seeks to support the global transition to sustainable energy and decarbonize their existing operations by adopting carbon capture technologies.
Additionally, Ma’aden signed a 20-year agreement with Gulf Cryo to build and operate a carbon dioxide capture plant at the Ma'aden Phosphate Complex in Ras Al Khair Industrial City during the Saudi Green Initiative forum.
In October, Saudi Arabian Mining Co. decided to increase the capacity of its phosphate production complexes located in Waad Al-Shamal and Ras Al-Khair industrial hubs.
According to a MEED report, UK-headquartered Petrofac has secured the engineering, procurement and construction contracts for both facilities.
“Ma’aden received bids for the packages in May and, presumably, is in the process of finalizing budgetary approvals and other sanctions (with the Saudi government) for the project,” one source told MEED.
Another source said: “It could be a while before the EPC contracts are awarded, but for now, Petrofac appears to be leading the race and is in discussions with Ma’aden.”
Saudi PIF’s 10% stake sale in Tadawul Group priced at $51 as offering oversubscribed
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund’s book-building for the sale of a 10 percent stake in Tadawul Group has been concluded, with the final offer price set at SR191 ($51) per share, according to a bourse filing.
From the book-building offering, the sovereign wealth fund raised SR2.29 billion through the sale of the 10-percent stake in the stock exchange, Bloomberg reported.
The offering, which took place on Nov. 11, was successfully oversubscribed by both local and international institutional investors.
The final price for the offering represents a discount of 8.9 percent to the closing share price on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, the last trading day before the offering, according to the offering documents.
The PIF, which has over $600 billion in assets, offered 12 million shares in Tadawul Group, the document added.
The offering is in line with the PIF’s strategy of recycling its capital in order to invest in emerging and promising sectors of the local economy, according to a statement.
“The strong interest generated from domestic and international investors is indicative of Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co.’s ability to attract a broad base of investors as one of the leading companies listed on the Saudi Exchange,” PIF’s Head of Investment Advisory in the MENA Investments Division, Eyas AlDossari, said.
He noted that the deal enhances both local and international investors’ liquidity by increasing the company's free float shares and is expected to benefit both Saudi investors and shareholders of Tadawul Group.
"The success of this transaction is a testament to the attractiveness of the Saudi capital market and demonstrates investors’ confidence in the strength of the Saudi economy," AlDossari added.
Once the offering is finalized, the PIF’s ownership will amount to 60 percent of the company’s share capital.
The remaining ordinary, held by the PIF in Saudi Tadawul Group, will be subject to a 90-day lockup.
The offering will not generate any proceeds for the company and will not dilute the shares of its other shareholders.
The sale was to be conducted through off-market negotiated deals before the opening of the market on Sunday, Nov. 13.
The sovereign wealth fund has hired both HSBC Saudi Arabia and Morgan Stanley Saudi Arabia to act as joint global coordinators, as well as Al Rajhi Capital to act as joint book-runner.
Last year, the PIF sold a 30 percent stake in Tadawul in a $1 billion initial public offering, and since then, its shares have doubled.
The PIF, led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, invested SR84 billion locally in 2021 and is planning to invest another SR150 billion in 2022.
The fund has investments in companies spanning a wide range of industries, such as Saudi Electricity and utility firm Acwa Power.
It owns majority stakes in the $53 billion Saudi Arabian Mining and $54 billion Saudi Telecom, as well as Saudi National Bank, Riyad Bank and Alinma.
How Saudi Arabia is translating its climate-change ambitions into action
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched the Saudi Green and Middle East Green Initiatives in 2021
Projects include establishing more parks and planting millions of trees to help cool urban environments
13 November 2022
Rawan Radwan
JEDDAH: Flying into the Saudi capital Riyadh, visitors cannot help but notice the patchwork of green spaces that have popped up across the city. Less than a decade ago, the scene from above would have more closely resembled the fictional Star Wars planet of Tatooine.
Although its territory is largely covered by desert, Saudi Arabia has worked hard in recent years to protect and restore its biodiversity, and has opted for a more sustainable future by turning whole swathes of its landscape into havens of green.
Last year, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched the twin Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative, which feature the largest afforestation projects in the world, to capture carbon from the air, improve soil quality, and enhance quality of life.
The second edition of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum is taking place in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh from Nov. 11 to 12 to coincide with the UN climate summit, COP27.
“As a leading global oil producer, we are fully aware of our responsibility in advancing the fight against the climate crisis, and that just as we played a leading role in stabilizing energy markets during the oil and gas era, we will work to lead the coming green era,” the crown prince said during the initiatives’ launch.
A warming climate is already taking its toll on the Kingdom and the wider Middle East, with less rainfall to water crops and refill groundwater aquifers, creeping desertification and soil degradation, and dust storms growing in scale and frequency.
The two initiatives are designed to help the Kingdom and wider region adapt to and mitigate for the effects of climate variation and to adopt technologies and practices that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and other environmental pollutants.
By the end of 2021, around 60 community-based projects and private sector collaborations had already been launched under the initiatives to help improve public health, boost quality of life, and promote sustainable lifestyles. At the heart of it all is the city of Riyadh.
The growing metropolis is set to more than double its population in the coming decades thanks to an $800-billion project aimed at transforming it into an economic, social and cultural hub for the region. Such a transformation will of course come with environmental challenges.
In 2019, the Green Riyadh Project, the world’s largest integrated urban reforestation project, announced an intention to plant 7.5 million trees across the capital, to increase green space from 1.7 to 28 square meters per capita, and to increase total green space to 9 percent.
The project aims to reduce ambient temperatures by an average of 8-15 degrees Celsius in afforested locations across the city, to improve air quality by 3-6 percent, and to improve the overall aesthetic of the urban center.
Given Riyadh’s location and high density, it will need time, hard work, and investment to become a sustainable city that fulfills the goals set out in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 Quality of Life Program, Abdullah Aldakheelallah, an architect and urban researcher, told Arab News.
“Urban areas must not only incorporate green spaces. They must also provide basic amenities, entertainment spaces through eco-friendly practices, afforestation on roads and in neighborhoods, the construction of sidewalks and pedestrian pathways,” said Aldakheelallah.
“Projects in the Kingdom should adapt and adjust themselves to the strategic keys of the Quality of Life Program in their unique way to add to the improvement of urban cities as a whole.
“Green pockets of land will help nourish a city, it can promote outdoor recreational activities, improve the health of citizens and help reduce the urban heat island (UHI) phenomenon, where surfaces absorb heat and retain the heat for longer hours.”
SGI objectives:
Net-zero emissions by 2060.
*Boost use of renewables to 50% by 2030. Contribute to cutting global methane emissions by 30% by 2030.
Plant 10 billion trees and rehabilitate 40 million hectares of land.
Raise protected areas to more than 30% of total land.
Another benefit of the urban afforestation project is that it will curb the effects of “unmanaged surfaces,” such as uninhabited land, roundabouts, and other empty spaces that tend to retain heat longer, said Aldakheelallah.
“Some 20 percent of Riyadh is made up of unmanaged surfaces. By shading such areas, their goal is to decrease the exposure of solar radiation to unmanaged surfaces, and decrease temperatures in the city during daylight. Studies predict that by doing so, you can decrease temperatures by 4-5 degrees during the day,” he added.
Beyond increasing tree cover, Aldakheelallah says the design and retrofitting of buildings can also have a significant impact on local temperatures.
“Roofs play a crucial role in the energy balance of buildings and the surrounding environment,” he said. “The total height-to-floor area ratio and width of the roof are key determining factors for reducing direct radiation exposure.
“Unfortunately, modern ways of building homes have given way to reducing the size and width of roofs, which has had adverse impacts.”
To create and sustain its new green spaces, Riyadh must guarantee plentiful and sustainably sourced freshwater — a limited resource in a country that lacks its own rivers and receives precious little rainfall.
Deep groundwater aquifers and desalination plants are the Kingdom’s primary water resources. In major Saudi cities, desalinated water consumption is extremely high, especially in Riyadh, where its share stood at 63-64 percent in 2020.
Much of the capital’s drinking water came from desalination plants in Makkah, Jeddah and Taif — a practice which, until more plants are powered by renewable sources of energy, continues to contribute to the Kingdom’s carbon emissions.
Dr. Mark Tester, associate director at the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology Center for Desert Agriculture, says Riyadh needs to better integrate its wastewater management if it wants to irrigate its green spaces sustainably.
“Wastewater is a massive resource, especially in a country which has so little water,” Tester told Arab News. “You need to be able to, for example, separate greywater from blackwater and then use the greywater directly.
“This saves enormous amounts of money and greatly reduces the CO2 emissions from pumping and treating the wastewater. You can use the greywater locally and with minimal treatment and this gives you an opportunity to green the environment.”
Blackwater, also referred to as sewage or brown water, is the wastewater from bathrooms, which can carry disease and bacteria, both of which can be harmful.
Greywater, by contrast, is the wastewater that comes from sinks, washing machines, bathtubs and showers. It contains lower levels of contamination, making it easier to treat and process.
Recycled greywater is commonly used in irrigation and constructed wetlands. In fact, greywater that contains food particles can even nourish plants. Using treated greywater in Riyadh could lead to improved planning, regulations, and building codes, could irrigate tens of millions of trees, and significantly improve health and well-being.
Indeed, at the very heart of the greening strategy is the happiness and well-being of Saudi residents and foreign visitors, allowing them to experience the psychological benefits of the great outdoors in a safe and manageable climate.
“Green spaces should be prioritized where they can be safely and conveniently accessed and enjoyed by everyone, regardless of age, gender, or physical ability, for example, in a neighborhood park as opposed to a street median or traffic roundabout,” Huda Shaka, a sustainable cities adviser, told Arab News.
“Such spaces can improve the physical and mental health of the urban population as well as provide opportunities for improving biodiversity, air quality, and access to food.”