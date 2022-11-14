You are here

Iraq releases Scottish engineer after Qatar drops extradition claim

Iraq releases Scottish engineer after Qatar drops extradition claim
Brian Glendinning was intercepted by authorities at Baghdad airport in September after Qatar issued an Interpol red notice for his arrest. (AFP file photo)
  • Brian Glendinning, 43, owed ‘outstanding’ debt to bank in Doha
LONDON: A Scottish engineer detained in Iraq over alleged outstanding debt owed to Qatar National Bank has been released and is expected to arrive home this week, The Guardian reported.

Brian Glendinning was intercepted by authorities at Baghdad airport in September after Qatar issued an Interpol red notice for his arrest.

He had been contracted to work at a BP oil refinery in the country.

It was claimed that the 43-year-old owed outstanding payments to QNB. He was subsequently held in an Iraqi prison, with several human rights organizations campaigning for his release.

Detained in Dubai, a campaign group, said that Glendinning was released on Sunday after QNB released a clearance note days earlier detailing that the Scot was no longer sought by Qatar for extradition.

In 2017, Glendinning was sentenced in absentia to two years’ imprisonment for defaulting on a $23,550 debt that he had taken out while living in Doha.

But his family claim that QNB did not inform Glendinning that he had been sentenced.

A crowdfunding campaign established by the family to aid in legal bills has raised more than $36,000.

Radha Stirling, founder of Detained in Dubai and the Interpol and Extradition Reform, or Ipex, initiative, said: “Mr. Glendinning’s lawyer Tahseen Alchaabawi gave us the good news this morning. It was an emotional moment for his family and I couldn’t be happier for the Glendinnings.”

Stirling accused Qatar of consistently abusing the Interpol system, and warned football fans to take precautions when traveling to the World Cup later this month.

She added: “Iraq was furnished with evidence from Qatar National Bank last week to prove the extradition was over bank debt.

“Brian is free due to a combination of lobbying and media efforts, negotiating and settling the debt with QNB and strong diplomatic representations.”

Through Ipex, Stirling plans to launch a class-action lawsuit against Interpol.

Glendinning’s brother John told the BBC that his sibling had been contacted by UK Embassy staff and was now staying in secure accommodation.

However, he described the conditions that his brother endured in the Iraqi prison as “vile.”

He said: “Brian was held in a holding cell with up to 44 people — a mixture of terrorists, drug dealers, people who murdered their own father, using a shotgun.”

“And there was Brian Glendinning, never missed a day of school and arguably on a civil case and held in those conditions.

“The welfare was extremely low. Bottles of water were kept where rats were visible crawling over them. Brown water out the taps for the shower and food was very poor.

“He’s in the hotel now. I’ve seen a photo of him with a beer and I’m so happy he’s free.

“It was really emotional for the family. Even our father teared up and he never cries. Kimberly (Glendinning’s partner), the children, they can breathe again. Now it’s just hours until they are together.”

A Foreign and Commonwealth Development office said that Glendinning was being provided with consular support.

Topics: Iraq Qatar

Morocco joins US, Italy in counter nuclear terrorism exercise

Morocco joins US, Italy in counter nuclear terrorism exercise
  • 3-day MED Trident Tabletop Exercise to help detect nuclear materials takes place in Rome
  • US praises Morocco for role played against Daesh in Africa
LONDON: Morocco co-hosted the three-day Mediterranean Trident Tabletop Exercise in the Italian capital Rome from Nov. 9 to 11, in partnership with Italy and the US.

The event was aimed at strengthening “regional cooperation related to the detection of radiological/nuclear materials at maritime ports, crime scenes, and the coordination of subsequent nuclear forensics investigations,” the US Embassy in Morocco said in a statement.

Also taking part in the exercise were the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism, the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, and the EU.

“The exercise developed participant understanding of the applicability of international legal frameworks against acts of radiological/nuclear terrorism, including the International Convention for the Suppression of Acts of Nuclear Terrorism.

“In addition, the exercise encouraged discussions on the limitations and strengths of different international cooperation mechanisms, promoting dialogue among experts from nearly 20 participating countries and relevant government agencies.

“These included individuals from border control, customs, regulatory authorities, law enforcement, prosecutors, and nuclear forensics experts, among others,” the statement added.

Fears about the use of nuclear and radiological weapons in the region have heightened in recent months following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February, and with talks continuing over the future of Iran’s nuclear program.

The acquisition or development of similar weapons by terrorist organizations, meanwhile, is a longstanding threat to world peace.

“Deterring, detecting, and stopping radiological/nuclear terrorism is of the utmost importance to any nation, and exercises like MED Trident help to bring together experts from a variety of disciplines and nations to share experiences, information, build relationships, and encourage the implementation of national legal frameworks,” the US Embassy said.

“These exercises enable countries to improve their capabilities to deny and disrupt terrorist and other non-state actor acquisition of weapons of mass destruction materials, expertise, and equipment.”

The statement added that Washington viewed Italy and Morocco as “key partners in counterterrorism cooperation,” and that the duo had worked tirelessly with the US and Niger as part of the Africa Focus Group of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS — a collection of nations countering the activities of Daesh across the continent.

Topics: Morocco US Italy

UN rights council to hold urgent session on Iran

UN rights council to hold urgent session on Iran
  • Decision comes after the German and Icelandic ambassadors to the UN in Geneva submitted a request for such a meeting late on Friday
  • So far, 44 countries, including 17 Council members, have backed the call
GENEVA: The UN Human Rights Council announced on Monday it would hold an urgent session this month on Iran, where a brutal crackdown on mass protests has left hundreds dead.
The United Nations’ highest rights body said a special session on “the deteriorating human rights situation” in Iran would be held on November 24.
The decision comes after the German and Icelandic ambassadors to the UN in Geneva submitted a request for such a meeting late on Friday.
The support of 16 of the Human Rights Council’s 47 members — more than a third — is required to convene a special session outside the three regular ones held each year.
So far, 44 countries, including 17 Council members, have backed the call, the body said.
The request follows eight weeks of protests in Iran, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, after she was arrested for an alleged breach of the country’s strict dress rules for women based on Islamic sharia law.
At least 326 people have been killed in the crackdown on the protests, according to the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights (IHR), as the demonstrations have grown into a broad movement against the theocracy that has ruled Iran since the 1979 fall of the shah.
Thousands of peaceful protesters have also been arrested, according to UN rights experts, including many women, children, lawyers, activists and journalists.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran UN

Turkiye ‘rejects’ US condolences over Istanbul attack

Turkiye ‘rejects’ US condolences over Istanbul attack
  • ‘We do not accept the US embassy’s message of condolences. We reject it’
ISTANBUL: Turkiye on Monday rejected US condolences over the death of six people in a bomb attack in Istanbul that Ankara blamed on an outlawed Kurdish militant group.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan often accuses Washington of supplying weapons to Kurdish fighters in northern Syria, deemed as “terrorists” by Ankara.

“We do not accept the US embassy’s message of condolences. We reject it,” Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said in televised comments.

Meanwhile, a Turkish official declined comment on reports of US-Russian talks in Turkiye on Monday, but said Ankara was working with some countries against terrorism, including a Sunday's blast in Istanbul.

Ankara blamed Sunday’s attack in Istanbul on Kurdish militants, against which it has carried out several operations in northern Syria. In the past, it notified Moscow and Washington ahead of its operations.

Topics: Turkey US

Palestinians: Israeli forces kill young woman during raid

Palestinians: Israeli forces kill young woman during raid
  • Israeli military says soldiers opened fire on a vehicle that was accelerating toward them after they signaled for it to stop
  • Palestinians and rights groups accuse Israeli soldiers of using excessive force against Palestinians, without being held accountable
TEL AVIV: Israeli forces shot and killed a 19-year-old Palestinian woman during a raid in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said Monday.
The Israeli military said soldiers opened fire on a vehicle that was accelerating toward them after they signaled for it to stop, adding that the incident was under review.
The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the woman as Sanaa Al-Tal, 19. The incident occurred in the city of Beitunia, where the military said troops were on an arrest raid.
Palestinians and rights groups accuse Israeli soldiers of using excessive force against Palestinians, without being held accountable. The military says it contends with complex, life-threatening scenarios.
In a separate incident, Israeli police said a soldier shot an Israeli man who he suspected was going to carry out an attack, in the city of Raanana, north of Tel Aviv. Israeli media said the man was later pronounced dead.
Israeli-Palestinian tensions have been high for months, with the Israeli military carrying out nightly raids in the West Bank since the spring, when a spate of attacks against Israelis killed 19 people.
More than 130 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli-Palestinian fighting in the West Bank and east Jerusalem this year, making 2022 the deadliest since 2006. The Israeli army says most of the Palestinians killed have been militants. But stone-throwing youths protesting the incursions and others not involved in confrontations have also been killed.
The military raids have prompted a series of Palestinian shooting attacks, killing at least four more Israelis in recent weeks.
Israel says the raids are meant to dismantle militant networks and thwart future attacks. The Palestinians say the raids are aimed at cementing Israel’s open-ended 55-year-old occupation of lands they want for their hoped-for state.
Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war, along with the Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem. The Palestinians seek all three territories for their future independent state.

Topics: Palestine West Bank Israel

Iran launches deadly missile, drone strikes on exiled Kurds in Iraq

Iran launches deadly missile, drone strikes on exiled Kurds in Iraq
  • Iran confirmed the attack
  • Other strikes hit elsewhere in Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region
IRBIL, Iraq: Iran launched cross-border missile and drone strikes Monday against Kurdish opposition groups based in northern Iraq, where local authorities reported one death and eight wounded.
An Iranian military source confirmed that “Iran has carried out attacks with drones and missiles targeting the headquarters of terrorist parties in the northern region of Iraq,” Iran’s Fars news agency reported.
Tariq Al-Haidari, mayor of Koysanjaq in Kurdish Iraq, told AFP that “five Iranian missiles targeted a building used by the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran.”
“One person is dead and eight wounded,” said the health ministry in Iraqi Kurdistan.
Other strikes hit elsewhere in Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region, authorities there said, without immediately providing a toll for those attacks.
Iran previously launched cross-border missile and drone strikes that killed more than a dozen people in Iraq’s Kurdistan region in late September, after accusing Kurdish armed groups based there of stoking a wave of unrest that has rocked the Islamic republic.
Iran has been hit by almost two months of protests since the death of Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsi Amini, 22, after she was arrested by the country’s feared morality police for allegedly failing to observe the strict dress code for women.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran

