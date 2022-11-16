US FBI director says TikTok poses national security concerns

You are here

Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray prepares to testify before the House Homeland Security Committee in the Cannon House Office Building on Capitol Hill on November 15, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Updated 16 November 2022
Reuters

  • TikTok executive Vanessa Pappas told US Congress in September that TikTok was making “progress toward a final agreement with the US government to further safeguard USuser data and fully address US national security interests”
WASHINGTON: The US operations of Chinese-owned TikTok raise national security concerns, FBI Director Chris Wray said on Tuesday, flagging the risk that the Chinese government could harness the video-sharing app to influence users or control their devices.
Risks include “the possibility that the Chinese government could use to control data collection on millions of users or control the recommendation algorithm, which could be used for influence operations,” Wray told US lawmakers.
Beijing could also use the popular app, owned by ByteDance, to “control software on millions of devices,” giving it the opportunity to “technically compromise” those devices, he added.
The US government’s Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), which reviews US acquisitions by foreign acquirers for potential national security risks, in 2020 ordered ByteDance to divest TikTok because of fears that US user data could be passed on to China’s communist government.
CFIUS and TikTok have been in talks for months aiming to reach a national security agreement to protect the data of TikTok’s more than 100 million users.
TikTok executive Vanessa Pappas told US Congress in September that TikTok was making “progress toward a final agreement with the US government to further safeguard USuser data and fully address US national security interests.”
When asked about the FBI’s role in the CFIUS investigation, Wray said the agency’s foreign investment unit was part of the CFIUS process. “Our input would be taken into account in any agreements that might be made to address the issue,” he added.
Wray noted Chinese companies are required to essentially “do whatever the Chinese government wants them to in terms of sharing information or serving as a tool of the Chinese government. And so that’s plenty of reason by itself to be extremely concerned.”
A TikTok spokesperson said: “As Director Wray specified in his remarks, the FBI’s input is being considered as part of our ongoing negotiations with the US Government. While we can’t comment on the specifics of those confidential discussions, we are confident that we are on a path to fully satisfy all reasonable US national security concerns.”
Former President Donald Trump in 2020 attempted to block new users from downloading WeChat and TikTok and ban other transactions that would have effectively blocked the apps’ use in the United States but lost a series of court battles over the measure.
President Joe Biden in June 2021 withdrew a series of Trump executive orders that sought to ban new downloads of the apps and ordered the Commerce Department to conduct a review of security concerns posed by the apps.
Any security agreement with TikTok is expected to include data security requirements.

 

Musk to relaunch Twitter’s blue check subscription on Nov 29

The Twitter logo is seen at the social media company's headquarters in San Francisco on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
The Twitter logo is seen at the social media company's headquarters in San Francisco on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
Updated 16 November 2022
Reuters

Musk to relaunch Twitter’s blue check subscription on Nov 29

The Twitter logo is seen at the social media company's headquarters in San Francisco on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
  • The coveted blue check mark was previously reserved for verified accounts of politicians, famous personalities, journalists and other public figures
Updated 16 November 2022
Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO: Billionaire Elon Musk said on Tuesday that Twitter’s sought-after blue check subscription service will be relaunched on Nov. 29, a minor delay from his initial tentative timeline to bring back the service on the social media platform.
“Punting relaunch of Blue Verified to November 29th to make sure that it is rock solid,” Musk said in a tweet.
With the new release, changing someone’s verified name will cause the loss of the blue check “until name is confirmed by Twitter to meet terms of service,” Musk said.
The coveted blue check mark was previously reserved for verified accounts of politicians, famous personalities, journalists and other public figures. But a subscription option, open to anyone prepared to pay, was rolled out earlier this week to help Twitter grow revenue as Musk fights to retain advertisers.
Last week, the Tesla chief had said Twitter Blue will probably “come back end of next week.”
Twitter had paused its recently announced $8 blue check subscription service on Friday as fake accounts mushroomed. The change came a week after Musk took over the social media company in a $44 billion deal.

 

Topics: Twitter Elon Musk

Apple prepares to source chips from Arizona plant — Bloomberg News

Apple prepares to source chips from Arizona plant — Bloomberg News
Updated 16 November 2022
Reuters

Apple prepares to source chips from Arizona plant — Bloomberg News

Apple prepares to source chips from Arizona plant — Bloomberg News
  • The company may also expand its supply of chips from plants in Europe: report
Updated 16 November 2022
Reuters

Apple Inc. is preparing to begin sourcing chips for its devices from a plant under construction in Arizona in the United States, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.
The company may also expand its supply of chips from plants in Europe, the report said, attributing it to remarks by Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook at an internal meeting in Germany with local engineering and retail employees.
Apple declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.
According to the report, Cook was likely referring to an Arizona factory that will be run by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the world’s largest contract chipmaker and a major supplier to Apple.
Last year, TSMC said it had started construction at a site in Arizona where it planned to spend $12 billion to build a computer chip factory, and planned to start volume production of chips using its 5-nanometer production technology in 2024.
Earlier this month, TSMC also said it was constructing a building that could serve as its second chip factory in Arizona.
The United States has been encouraging foreign tech firms to manufacture in the country and has actively supported local research, development and manufacturing after passing its CHIPS Act.

Topics: Apple Arizona Tim Cook chips

Tunisia union hits out at ‘defamation’ case against news website

Tunisia union hits out at ‘defamation’ case against news website
Updated 15 November 2022
AFP

Tunisia union hits out at ‘defamation’ case against news website

Tunisia union hits out at ‘defamation’ case against news website
  • The Business News website had published an editorial last week under the title “Najla Bouden, the gentle woman,” reviewing the premier’s 13 months in office under President Kais Saied.
Updated 15 November 2022
AFP

TUNIS: The Tunisian journalists’ union accused authorities on Tuesday of trying to “intimidate the media,” after a minister sued a news outlet for “defaming” the prime minister.

The Business News website had published an editorial last week under the title “Najla Bouden, the gentle woman,” reviewing the premier’s 13 months in office under President Kais Saied.

Since starting the job in October 2021, Bouden had “achieved nothing,” the article claimed, accusing the government of “continuing to put sticks in the wheels of Tunisia’s economy.”

Bouden was appointed by Saied in the wake of a July 2021 power grab that has sparked fears for democracy in the birthplace of the Arab Spring uprisings.

Saied has since issued a string of presidential decrees seen as repressive by rights groups, including one in September restricting press freedom.

On Friday, Justice Minister Leila Jaffel filed a complaint against Business News for defamation, “false allegations against a public official” and “contempt of the head of government.”

The Justice Ministry refused to give any further details on the case. 

On Monday, Business News director Nizar Bahloul was questioned by police in Tunis. They asked about the article and the expressions it used, he said..

The vice president of the SNJT journalists’ union, Amira Mohamed, said the column contained “no defamation.”

“The move to press charges shows that the authorities want to intimidate the media and journalists in order to silence them,” she told AFP.

“We condemn this kind of repressive practice, under a draconian text.”

Topics: Tunisia Najla Bouden

Journalists risk arrest under planned new law: UK campaign groups

Journalists risk arrest under planned new law: UK campaign groups
Updated 15 November 2022
Arab News

Journalists risk arrest under planned new law: UK campaign groups

Journalists risk arrest under planned new law: UK campaign groups
  • Fears detention of reporters may ‘become commonplace’ if Public Order Bill passed
  • Recent arrests of 3 reporters at Just Stop Oil protests sparked intense debate
Updated 15 November 2022
Arab News

LONDON: 

A British journalists’ union and international rights campaigners have warned that the arrest of reporters could “become commonplace” in the UK if planned new legislation is made law.

The National Union of Journalists warned of the risks under the proposed terms of the Public Order Bill soon to be debated by the British parliament.

And NUJ officials have called on the UK government to review the legislation.

The concerns follow the arrest by Hertfordshire Police of three journalists covering recent Just Stop Oil protests. The reporters were held despite showing their press passes to police officers.

NUJ general secretary, Michelle Stanistreet, said: “We now call upon the National Police Chiefs’ Council to take immediate action to ensure this is prevented in future by all police forces who are overseeing the issues of public order associated with the Just Stop Oil protests being conducted on the M25 (motorway around London) and elsewhere.

“A central, key aspect of this has to be initial identification of the status of such news gatherers on the basis of their holding of the UK Press Card Authority press card, as recognized by the National Police Chiefs’ Council itself.”

Documentarian Rich Felgate, documentary photographer Tom Bowles, and Charlotte Lynch, a reporter for LBC, were arrested and detained for a few hours for filming the actions of the environmental activists on the motorway.

The incident sparked an intense debate within the media industry and beyond with several organizations, including law reform charity group Justice, and advocacy groups Amnesty International UK and Liberty, expressing concerns that the arrest of journalists could “become commonplace” if the Public Order Bill became law.

Tyrone Steele, a criminal lawyer at Justice, said: “These incidents clearly demonstrate the broad range of powers that already exist to police protests and show how they can be misused to stifle press freedom.

“These arrests foreshadow what might become commonplace if the Public Order Bill is passed. The bill creates a swathe of new criminal offences that are so broad they have the potential to capture a vast range of ordinary peaceful behaviour, including journalists covering protests.”

The proposed bill has been designed to grant police greater powers to “respond more effectively to disruptive and dangerous protests.”

Planned measures include the legal ability to jail activists for locking on (individuals attaching themselves to others, objects, or buildings), the extension of stop-and-search powers for police, and the banning of repeat offenders from attending protests.

The UK government claims that legislation is needed to put a stop to protests such as Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion, which have repeatedly attempted to block road traffic.

Jun Pang, policy and campaigns officer at Liberty, said that in its attempt to introduce the bill the government was “trying to resurrect dangerous anti-protest proposals that the people and parliament have already loudly rejected just months ago.”

She added: “In recent years we’ve seen this government hand out sweeping powers to police which have been used to create a hostile environment for protesters and an increasingly dangerous working environment for journalists who face intimidation and arrest for simply doing their jobs. But this is not an isolated incident.

“The Public Order Bill will have a chilling effect on the right to protest, criminalizing anyone attempting to make themselves heard. The arrests we’ve seen this week show that we are heading in the wrong direction. In a functioning democracy, everyone must be able to stand up to power.”

A British Home Office spokesperson described the rights groups’ claims as “inflated and spurious.”

They said: “We want to protect press freedoms – and that’s what our Public Order Bill does. Previously protesters have tried shutting down printing presses, which is completely unacceptable, and our bill is designed to tackle this kind of disruption.”

Another upcoming piece of legislation, the National Security Bill, has also come in for criticism from press freedom advocacy groups.

In a submission to the government, the Guardian News and Media group recently warned that the proposed legislation threatened to “criminalize” some investigative journalism and “chill” whistleblowing.

And the NUJ, openDemocracy media platform, Reporters Without Borders freedom of information organization, and voice on free expression group Index on Censorship, have issued a joint statement slamming the National Security Bill.

It said: “Obtaining or sharing protected information, or information that is subject to any type of restriction of access, far beyond classified materials, greatly expands the state’s control over what journalists report on and significantly restricts the public’s right to know.”

Topics: Journalists UK National Union of Journalists Public Order Bill Just Stop Oil Extinction Rebellion

Companies in campaign to curb power of bigger tech firms

Companies in campaign to curb power of bigger tech firms
Updated 15 November 2022
Arab News

Companies in campaign to curb power of bigger tech firms

Companies in campaign to curb power of bigger tech firms
  • Advertisement a ‘last-ditch push to get bill across finish line’
Updated 15 November 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A group of small companies are to launch an advertising campaign this week in an effort to lobby lawmakers to pass a bill that would curb the power of big tech.

The campaign aims to put pressure on Congress to discuss and pass the new legislation, called The American Choice and Innovation Online Act, by the end of the year.

The group, which competes against tech giants such as Apple, Meta, Amazon and Google, has expressed concern about the legislation being ditched after top Republicans hinted at a possible failure in a GOP-led House of Representatives, which is expected to take over in early January.

“For years, big tech has acted as the fox guarding the hen house of online competition,” said Ben Kobren, head of public policy at Neeva, an ad-free search engine that competes with Google.

“The American Innovation and Choice Online Act is the first bipartisan legislation in decades to meaningfully level the playing field and spur American innovation.”

The advertisement, which is being paid for by companies such as Neeva, search engine DuckDuckGo and price-comparison service Kelkoo, will be aired across major networks, including CNN and MSNBC.

The measure, which would prevent tech companies from using their platforms to thwart competitors, would be the most significant expansion of antitrust law in more than a century.

The 30-second ad, which is structured like a movie trailer, includes images of negative headlines about the world’s largest technology companies, and to many is considered “the last-ditch push to get the bill across the finish line.”

Sacha Haworth, executive director of the Tech Oversight Project, a group that lobbies against big tech and helped to coordinate the campaign, said: “With a more than likely Republican House to take over in January, the time to get this done is now.”

The coalition of small businesses sent a letter to Congressional leaders on Monday urging them to prioritize an antitrust bill targeting tech giants during the lame-duck session, the gap period before the new House takes over.

The Tech Oversight Project aired a TV spot in June which was aimed at making the case for the passage of the legislation, the Choice Online Act and the Open App Markets Act.

Meanwhile, major tech companies have reportedly spent more than $120 million in opposition to the bill, through advertisements and messages aimed at discrediting the legislation.

Topics: Amazon Google Apple Meta US DuckDuckGo Kelkoo Neeva Tech Oversight Project

