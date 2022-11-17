At 97, Malaysia’s Mahathir makes last election hurrah

KUALA LUMPUR: When two-time former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammed said he wanted to earn his “work till death” title, he wasn’t joking.
At 97, Mahathir is back again in the election race as the head of a new ethnic Malay alliance that he calls a “movement of the people.” He hopes his bloc could gain enough seats in Saturday’s polls to be a powerbroker. Analysts said it is likely to be a spoiler party in a tight race.
Denounced for being an autocrat during his first 22-year rule until 2003, Mahathir was welcomed as a savior after leading the opposition to oust a long-ruling corruption-stained party in 2018.
He became the world’s oldest leader at 92, and was to hand over power to his rival-turned-ally Anwar Ibrahim.
The euphoria was brief as their government fell in 22 months due to infighting. The United Malays National Organization — which had ruled since Malaysia’s independence from Britain in 1957 until its defeat — bounced back to power but the country has since been rocked by continuous political infighting.
In all, Malaysia has had three prime ministers since 2018.
Mahathir, a master tactician, is no stranger to setbacks. He swiftly formed the Pejuang Malay party that now heads a motley bloc known as Gerakan Tanah Air, or Homeland Movement. But it seems an almost impossible mission as it is fielding 116 mostly inexperienced non-political faces including activists, actors and lawyers, and lacks the machinery to reach out to voters.
Mahathir’s star power has also faded and he is up against three established groups including the UMNO-led coalition and Anwar’s Alliance of Hope. Still, his party may further split votes that could tip the balance in a tight race and his return cannot be ruled out.
“Malaysia’s political landscape is so fragmented that even Mahathir’s chances of returning to power, however minuscule it may appear, could not be totally discounted, especially when no single major coalition is likely to win an outright parliamentary majority and a compromise leadership figure may be needed,” said Oh Ei Sun of the Singapore Institute of International Affairs.
Mahathir is the last of a generation of old guards in Southeast Asia, which boomed economically under their authoritarian leadership and came to be known as the “tiger economies.” Indonesia’s Suharto died in 2008 and Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew in 2015.
Republicans win US House majority, setting stage for divided government
Updated 17 November 2022
Reuters
WASHINGTON: Republicans were projected to win a majority in the US House of Representatives on Wednesday, setting the stage for two years of divided government as President Joe Biden’s Democratic Party held control of the Senate.
The victory gives Republicans the power to rein in Biden’s agenda, as well as to launch potentially politically damaging probes of his administration and family, though it falls far short of the “red wave” the party had hoped for.
The final call came after more than a week of ballot counting, when Edison Research projected Republicans had won the 218 seats they needed to control the House.
The party’s current House leader, Kevin McCarthy, may have a challenging road ahead as he will need his restive caucus to hold together on critical votes including funding the government and military at a time when former President Donald Trump has launched another run for the White House.
While the loss takes away some of Biden’s power in Washington, he has signaled he expects Republicans to cooperate. In a news conference last week, he said, “The American people have made clear, I think, that they expect Republicans to be prepared to work with me as well.”
Democrats have been buoyed by voters’ repudiation of a string of far-right Republican candidates, most of them allies of Trump, including Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania’s Senate and governor’s races respectively, and Blake Masters in Arizona’s Senate contest.
Even though the expected “red wave” of House Republicans never reached shore, conservatives are sticking to their agenda.
In retaliation for two impeachment efforts by Democrats against Trump, they are gearing up to investigate Biden administration officials and the president’s son Hunter’s past business dealings with China and other countries — and even Biden himself.
On the international front, Republicans could seek to tamp down US military and economic aid to Ukraine as it battles Russian forces.
The United States returns to its pre-2021 power-sharing in Washington as voters were tugged in opposite directions by two main issues during the midterm campaigns.
High inflation gave Republicans ammunition for attacking liberals, who won trillions of dollars in new spending during the COVID-19 pandemic. With voters seeing their monthly grocery, gasoline and rent bills rising, so rose the desire for punishing Democrats in the White House and Congress.
At the same time, there was a tug to the left after the Supreme Court’s June ruling ending the right to abortion enraged a wide swath of voters, bolstering Democratic candidates.
Edison Research, in exit polls, found that nearly one-third of voters said inflation topped their concerns. For one-quarter of voters, abortion was the primary concern and 61 percent opposed the high-court decision in Roe v. Wade.
While the midterms were all about elections for the US Congress, state governors and other local offices, hovering over it all was the 2024 US presidential race.
Trump, who still polls as the top choice among Republicans for the party’s presidential nomination, nevertheless suffered a series of setbacks as far-right candidates he either recruited or became allied with performed poorly on Nov. 8.
At the same time, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis coasted to a second term, defeating Democratic opponent Charlie Crist by nearly 20 percentage points, as some conservative Republican voters also voiced fatigue with Trump. The former president reportedly was seething over the high marks political pundits were doling out to DeSantis, possibly shaking up the 2024 field of Republican presidential candidates.
The 2024 election will immediately influence many of the legislative decisions House Republicans pursue as they flex their muscles with a new-found majority, however narrow.
They have publicly talked about seeking cost savings in the Social Security and Medicare safety-net programs and making permanent 2017-enacted tax cuts that are due to expire.
Conservatives are threatening to hold back on a needed debt-limit increase next year unless significant spending reductions are achieved.
“It’s critical that we’re prepared to use the leverage we have,” far-right House Freedom Caucus Chairman Scott Perry told Reuters last month.
First, the House must elect a speaker for the next two years. House Republican Leader McCarthy on Tuesday won the support of a majority of his caucus to run for the powerful position to succeed Nancy Pelosi.
With such a narrow majority, McCarthy was working to get commitments from nearly every member of his unruly Republican members, having failed in just such an endeavor during a 2015 bid. Freedom Caucus members, about four dozen in all, could hold the keys to his winning the speakership and the viability of his speakership writ large.
After G20 summit success, Bali eyes post-pandemic tourism recovery
Events culminating in summit of world leaders expected to pour $480 million into Indonesian economy
Local hospitality industry hopes the international attention garnered by the forum will hasten their revival
Updated 17 November 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai
DENPASAR, Indonesia: The G20 Summit may impart new momentum to the recovery of tourism in Bali now that the island has returned to the international limelight by hosting the leaders of the world’s most powerful countries.
With tourism accounting for almost 60 percent of the Balinese economy, the resort island has struggled since the COVID-19 pandemic brought the global travel industry to a halt. Like other countries, Indonesia had cut off international flights and imposed restrictions for almost two years, and only ended quarantine requirements for foreign visitors in March — a move that is now enabling Bali to attract more international travelers.
As leaders from the world’s biggest economies met and thousands of other participants took part in G20 meetings, local hospitality industry officials expressed hope that the international attention garnered by Bali would hasten the island’s recovery.
“G20 is an extraordinary momentum to speed up Bali’s tourism recovery and revive Bali’s economy,” I.G.N Rai Suryawijaya, who heads the Indonesian Hotel and Restaurant Association’s chapter in Bali’s Badung regency, told Arab News.
Indonesia’s hosting of the G20 Summit, bringing leaders from the world’s biggest economies as well as thousands of other participants, is expected to contribute about 7.5 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($480 million) to the national economy, according to the central government.
Though the main event took place this week, hundreds of side events held earlier this year have also contributed to the local economy’s gradual recovery, Suryawijaya said.
At least 24 hotels in the ITDC area in Nusa Dua were fully booked, according to Suryawijaya, while occupancy levels in other accommodation across Bali were also high.
The G20 proceedings are also helping to boost local businesses and promote local products, including Bali’s traditional woven endek fabric. Several world leaders, including Canada’s Justin Trudeau and the UK’s Rishi Sunak, wore shirts made of endek during a gala dinner at the Garuda Wisnu Kencana Cultural Park on Tuesday.
“G20 will have a multiplier effect even after the events are finished,” Suryawijaya said. “This will be a free promotion for Bali and Indonesia’s tourism, and we are very optimistic that Bali will gain the title as the primary destination for world travelers.”
The number of foreign tourists, which has been increasing, reached 1.2 million during the first nine months of the year, according to official data. But that is still far from the record 6.2 million foreign visitors welcomed in 2019.
“G20 events, especially Indonesia’s G20 presidency, will have a huge effect on Bali,” Tjok Bagus Pemayun, the head of Bali’s tourism agency, told Arab News.
“With these international events attended by world leaders, it will promote Bali’s image as an international destination. The presence of delegates in Bali will undoubtedly impact its economy.”
To lure more travelers, Bali is planning on developing health tourism, hosting more international events and launching new promotional activities.
“We are optimistic. All this while Bali was seen for its cultural aspects, but now we can convince people to travel to Bali to seek health treatments or wellness through spa (services),” Pemayun said, adding that the island’s health tourism offerings will cover both medical and wellness aspects.
Bali’s tourism sector is also planning to attract more travelers from Saudi Arabia following the high-profile visit of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
“I am sure the crown prince’s visit will have a positive impact,” Pemayun said, adding that the provincial government is planning on collaborating with Indonesian missions in Arab countries to help promote the island destination.
“There are plenty of choices. Whatever Saudi tourists want, we have them here in Bali.”
DENPASAR, Indonesia/NEW DELHI, India: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised on Wednesday to make the G20 a catalyst for global change, as India took over the G20 presidency from Indonesia.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo handed over the rotating G20 presidency to Modi at the closing session of a leader’s meeting that marked the culmination of his chairmanship over the past year.
G20 leaders adopted a joint declaration despite divisions in the bloc over the war in Europe, with most members “strongly” condemning the Russian aggression against Ukraine.
Modi acknowledged the many challenges facing the world while pledging a presidency that would be “inclusive, ambitious, decisive and action-oriented.”
He said: “India is taking charge of the G-20 at a time when the world is simultaneously grappling with geopolitical tensions, economic slowdown, rising food and energy prices, and the long-term ill effects of the pandemic.
“Over the next one year, we will strive to ensure that the G20 acts as a global prime mover to envision new ideas and accelerate collective action.”
Modi said the G20 must convey a strong message “in favor of peace and harmony” and announced the theme of “One Earth, One Family, One Future” for its chairmanship.
India’s G20 presidency will be an opportunity for New Delhi to “reflect on its own journey as a global leader,” Harsh V. Pant, head of strategic studies at the New Delhi-based Observer Research Foundation, told Arab News.
At a time of severe geopolitical turmoil, India may seek the role of a “bridge between the developed and developing worlds,” as well as “a bridge between Russia and the West,” he said.
Though India had initially been reluctant to condemn the invasion of Ukraine, Modi told Russian President Vladimir Putin in September that “today’s era is not of war."
The challenge ahead for India is the fragmentation and polarization in global politics, Pant said.
“An economic platform like G20 is being torn apart because of geopolitical differences,” he said.
Indonesia, as G20’s previous chair, had to navigate the complexities brought about by the war in Ukraine just three months into its chairing the group, as the conflict triggered a global food and energy crisis.
There were concerns that the Bali summit would not produce a leaders’ declaration, as G20 members were divided over the causes of the crises.
“I think India, which wants to shape the global developmental agenda…will have to navigate some of these currents of geopolitical contestation of major powers,” Pant said.
G20 declaration in Bali puts Ukraine war’s negative economic impact in focus
Leaders’ summit ends with condemnation of invasion and demand for unconditional Russian withdrawal
World economy faces “unparalleled multidimensional crises,” from war in Europe to a surge in inflation
Updated 16 November 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai
BALI: Most of the leaders of the G20 who participated in the Bali summit have condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and demanded its unconditional withdrawal from Ukrainian territory in the final declaration.
The statement, issued on Wednesday, was the outcome of a challenging meeting that took place at a moment of geopolitical turmoil and fears of a global recession.
The war in Europe, which has fueled tensions among G20 members over a global surge in food and energy prices, was the most contentious issue during the leaders’ discussions.
“Most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed it is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy,” G20 leaders said in their declaration.
“Recognizing that the G20 is not the forum to resolve security issues, we acknowledge that security issues can have significant consequences for the global economy.”
The document was the first joint statement issued by the G20 since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February. Russia is a member state of the group.
G20 leaders said international law must be upheld and that the threat of the use of nuclear weapons was “inadmissible.”
The G20, comprising 19 states and the EU, accounts for over 80 percent of the world’s gross domestic product, 75 percent of international trade and 60 percent of its population. The group includes countries ranging from Brazil to Saudi Arabia.
President of host Indonesia, Joko Widodo, gave his “highest appreciation to all those who attended” the summit, noting that their “flexibility” gave way for the declaration to be formally adopted.
Widodo said after the closing ceremony that the bulk of the debate had focused on one paragraph on what was happening in Ukraine, adding that the discussions had gone late into midnight.
“The discussion on this was very, very tough and by the end, G20 leaders agreed on the content of the declaration, which was the condemnation of the war in Ukraine because it had violated country borders and integrity,” he said.
“We achieved the Bali declaration through consensus. We agreed that the war had a negative impact on the global economy.
“Global economic recovery would not be achieved without peace, and that is why at the opening remarks (of the session on Wednesday) I had…called for a stop to the war.”
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, in a press conference held on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, singled out Russian President Vladimir Putin, who had canceled his participation in the Bali forum and was represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
“The persistent threat to our security and global economic asphyxiation has been driven by the actions of the one man unwilling to be at this summit — Vladimir Putin,” Sunak said. “There is not a single person in the world who hasn’t felt the impact of Putin’s war.
“But in Indonesia this week, the rest of the G20 have refused to let Russia’s grandstanding and hollow excuse-making undermine this important opportunity to make life easier for our people.”
The schedule at the summit was disrupted by an emergency meeting on Wednesday morning, as G7 and NATO leaders met to discuss reports of an overnight missile landing that killed two people in Polish territory near Ukraine.
US President Joe Biden initially told allies that the missile was “unlikely” from Russia and later said that it was a Ukrainian air defense missile, according to a report from Reuters news agency.
The second day of the summit also saw G20 leaders dressed in white shirts, taking a break from negotiations and participating in a mangrove-planting event to signal efforts in addressing climate change.
The leaders have also committed to limit the rise in global temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius — which includes speeding up efforts to phase down unabated use of coal — and confirmed that they are sticking to the temperature goal from the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change.
In the declaration, G20 members also said the world economy was facing “unparalleled multidimensional crises” that ranged from the war in Ukraine to a surge in inflation, which have forced many central banks to tighten their monetary policies.
“G20 central banks…are closely monitoring the impact of price pressures on inflation expectations and will continue to appropriately calibrate the pace of monetary policy tightening in a data-dependent and clearly communicated manner,” the document read.
G20 leaders have reaffirmed their commitment to avoid excessive currency volatility, recognizing in the declaration that many currencies have “moved significantly this year with increased volatility.”
Widodo officially handed over the G20 presidency to India at the end of the summit with a symbolic passing of a gavel at the closing ceremony.
Indonesia, the world’s fourth-most populous country and Southeast Asia’s largest economy, has held the rotating G20 presidency since December last year and had adopted the theme “Recover together, recover stronger” in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic consequences.
“I want to extend my congratulations to India, which will take over the next G20 presidency. The faith to safeguard and actualize global recovery and strong and inclusive growth will now be in the hands of the honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Widodo said.
“I am certain that under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, G20 will continue to move forward. Next year, Indonesia is ready to support India’s G20 presidency.”
Ukraine requests ‘immediate access’ to Poland blast site
"Ukraine requests immediate access to the site of the explosion," the secretary of Ukraine's national security and defence council, Oleksiy Danilov, said on Twitter
Updated 16 November 2022
AFP
KYIV: Kyiv on Wednesday requested access to the site of a deadly blast in a Polish village after Western officials said the explosion there was likely caused by Ukrainian air defenses.
“Ukraine requests immediate access to the site of the explosion,” the secretary of Ukraine’s national security and defense council, Oleksiy Danilov, said on Twitter.
He added that Kyiv was ready to hand over “evidence” of its allegations that Russia was responsible.
The Kremlin said earlier Wednesday Russia had “nothing to do with the missile blast.”
Ukraine has blamed Moscow but Western leaders said the missile was probably launched by Ukrainian air defense against a Russian barrage on Tuesday.
Danilov said he was “expecting information from our partners” leading to the conclusion that “it was a Ukrainian air defense missile.”
He asked for representatives of the Ukrainian border service and the defense ministry to be able to access the site and participate in a “joint examination of the incident.”