Saudi human rights official meets students of diplomacy

RIYADH: The Saudi vice president of the Human Rights Commission, Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Khayyal, met with students from the Prince Saud Al-Faisal Institute for Diplomatic Studies and its director general, Dr. Adel Al-Amrani, at the commission’s headquarters in Riyadh.
Al-Khayyal highlighted the support provided by the Saudi leadership to the commission in helping it to achieve its goals in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The students also learned about the role of the commission, its work with relevant human rights organizations, key documents and agreements such as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the functions of UN human rights bodies and mechanisms, and international conventions joined by Saudi Arabia.
JEDDAH: The 69th Annual Convention of the National Association for Gifted Children is being held in Indiana, US, between Nov. 17-20, with the participation of more than 2,000 people.
During the opening ceremony, an introductory film about Mawhiba was presented, in the presence of the participating delegation led by Mawhiba Deputy Secretary-General for Gifted Services Basil Al-Sadhan, convention guests from the educational community and decision-makers interested in talent and creativity, as well as parents, teachers and researchers.
Mawhiba will take part in the event with members of the foundation in a pavilion throughout the conference to highlight Saudi Arabia’s role in caring for and empowering talent and innovation, as well as promoting communication with the educational community. The members will take part in a dialogue session that seeks to find solutions that contribute to improving the educational environment for gifted children and youth.
The members of the delegation — including Noura Al-Dawsari, Rawan Al-Qahtani, Bakr Madini and Abdulaziz Al-Qahtani — will review their local and international achievements, the Mawhiba enrichment programs they attended and the impacts on their academic achievement as well as life decisions, along with their ambitions for the future, challenges facing education for the gifted and the available solutions.
In a statement, the foundation said: “Sponsoring the event reflects Mawhiba’s international dimension as a global leader with the most comprehensive approach in discovering and sponsoring gifted people around the world, as well as sharing its experience and expertise in discovering and sponsoring talented, and creative individuals in the scientific areas of development priority.”
The foundation added that through sponsoring and taking part in the event, it aims to build a system for talent and innovation locally, regionally and internationally. The system is based on its vision represented by empowering talent and innovation, which is the foundation of prosperity.
DHAHRAN: Under the patronage of King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals President Mohammed Al-Saggaf, the Interdisciplinary Research Center for Finance and Digital Economy and the KFUPM Business School is hosting MENACIS 2022, the conference’s fifth edition.
Held from Nov. 16-19 under the theme “Socially Responsible Information Systems for Sustainable Societies,” the conference is providing a global platform for the presentation of innovative research in the field of information systems, aiming to promote a more sustainable future for all societies.
The conference welcomes scholars, practitioners and research students from various academic disciplines from up to 40 countries around the world. It discusses different topics that contribute to serving society, such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, fintech, digital transformation, information systems and more.
The conference program includes parallel sessions, keynote and author presentations, and social events with the effective participation of international scholars from the US, UK and France. It also includes an exhibition, workshops and other activities that aim to highlight the role of information systems in serving society.
The event comes within the framework of KFUPM’s strategic transformation and is aligned with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which aims to propel the Saudi economy toward transformation into a diversified knowledge economy.
BANGKOK: Thailand wants to be Saudi Arabia’s “gateway” to Asian markets, a top trade negotiations official said on Friday following Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s arrival in Bangkok as a special guest of the Thai government.
The Saudi leader’s one-day Thailand trip is a historic moment in Riyadh-Bangkok ties, which stalled in the 1980s and were restored only earlier this year when Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha visited Saudi Arabia at the crown prince’s invitation.
Many agreements and official exchanges have since followed. The volume of trade between the two countries has significantly increased, and more is on the agenda, as regaining access to Saudi Arabia has for many years been a priority for Thailand.
“Since the normalization of the diplomatic relationship in January, the value of trade, the growth, is around 50 percent plus,” Auramon Supthaweethum, director general of the Department of Trade Negotiations, told Arab News at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok.
The trade department under Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce plays a key role in organizing the country’s trade talks with the Saudi side. Thai authorities also hope they will allow for an increased presence in the Middle East.
“Saudi Arabia can be a gateway for Thailand to the entire Middle East,” Supthaweethum said, adding that Thailand could offer the same in the context of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.
Hopes are high for the newly restored relations, which have been further boosted by the fact that the crown prince’s visit coincided with the APEC summit, during which he held a series of meetings with the heads of state from the 21 economies of the Pacific Rim.
“I see it as very positive. The prime minister and crown prince of Saudi Arabia is visiting Thailand at this important time,” Supthaweethum said. He said there was also potential for private sector engagement as numerous business representatives were part of the Saudi delegation.
The restored relationship gives Thai exporters and investors greater access to opportunities in the Gulf and beyond.
“This is a big, big issue for Thailand. Saudi Arabia is a critical partner in the Middle East,” Thitinan Pongsudhirak, director of the Bangkok-based Institute of Security and International Studies, told Arab News.
“That is a gateway for Thailand to reenter Middle East markets. Without the Saudi Arabia relationship, a lot of doors were closed. Now, more doors will be opened.”
The Museum of the Life of the Prophet and Islamic Civilization opened in Madinah in 2021 and provides an introduction to the life of Prophet Muhammad
RABAT: Under the patronage of King Mohammed VI of Morocco, the Muslim World League has launched the first travelling museum of artifacts from the Museum of the Life of the Prophet in Rabat.
The inauguration was attended by Moroccan Crown Prince Al-Hassan bin Mohammad VI; the deputy secretary-general of the MWL, Abdulrahman Al-Zaid; director-general of ISESCO Salem Mohammad Al-Malek; secretary-general of the Muhammadiyah Association of Scholars in Morocco Dr. Ahmad Al-Abadi; and the secretary of the board of directors of the International Exhibition and Museum of the Life of the Prophet and Islamic Civilization, Sheikh Nasser Al-Zahrani.
The Museum of the Life of the Prophet and Islamic Civilization opened in Madinah in 2021 and provides an introduction to the life of Prophet Muhammad. The Muslim World League plans to inaugurate traveling museums in various countries, ensuring they are equipped with the same cutting-edge technology as the original museum in Madinah, including virtual reality and 3D imaging to reconstruct many of the Prophet’s personal possessions.
The world of creativity will focus on Arabic calligraphy and teaching children different fonts with a Saudi expert
RIYADH: Children are being offered a new world of discovery in Riyadh with a festival celebrating their future and identity.
The Ministry of Culture’s three-day “Culture Kids” event will be held in Granada’s Arena in Riyadh to coincide with International Children’s Day on Nov. 20.
The festival includes “interactive and educational activities” over two main areas. The first offers discovery and awareness activities for children aged 4 to 12 with music, a labyrinth, fashion, crafts and Saudi cuisine.
The second offers “experiences and knowledge” activities, with multiple areas aimed at training motor skills, encouraging healthy habits and training the senses.
It will also provide them with the opportunity to learn about three topics: Our world is green, creativity and LEGO world.
The world of creativity will focus on Arabic calligraphy and teaching children different fonts with a Saudi expert, in addition to teaching to draw Saudi Arabia’s most famous and important landmarks.