Israeli far-right's demand for defense post hinders Netanyahu's coalition bid

Israeli far-right’s demand for defense post hinders Netanyahu’s coalition bid
The incoming government looks to be the most right-wing in Israel’s history, forcing Benjamin Netanyahu into a diplomatic balancing act between his coalition and Western allies. (AP)
Updated 20 November 2022
Reuters

  • Religious Zionism lawmakers are demanding party leader Betzalel Smotrich become defense minister in order to impact policy in the West Bank
Updated 20 November 2022
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu’s efforts to swiftly form a government faltered on Sunday as a prospective far-right coalition partner demanded the cabinet role of defense minister.
A clear right-wing victory in the Nov. 1 ballot — ending nearly four years of political deadlock — raised expectations within Netanyahu’s conservative Likud of speedy alliances with like-minded religious-nationalist parties.
But fissures have emerged between Likud and the powerful Religious Zionism party whose hard-line settler leaders oppose Palestinian statehood and want the occupied West Bank annexed — views in direct opposition to successive US administrations.
Religious Zionism lawmakers are demanding party leader Betzalel Smotrich become defense minister in order to impact policy in the West Bank, more than half of which is under full Israeli military control and which the Palestinians want for a future state. Likud wants to keep the key post.
“There was still misunderstandings and disagreements on the matter of Smotrich. I hope this will be worked out soon,” Likud lawmaker Miki Zohar told Kan radio, adding that defense was “the most important portfolio” for Likud.
One Religious Zionism lawmaker, Orit Strock, said her party would also accept the finance portfolio but was unwilling to accept anything that would not allow it to wield “true influence” on settlement development in the West Bank.
“He (Netanyahu) is not treating us as partners, but as excess baggage,” Strock told Kansas
Even the finance role would present problems for Netanyahu, who had said before the election that Likud would keep the big three portfolios: defense, finance and foreign affairs.
Most countries view the settlements as illegal, a view Israel disputes, and the Palestinians say their expansion denies them a viable state.
Whichever portfolio Religious Zionism lands, the incoming government looks to be the most right-wing in Israel’s history, forcing Netanyahu into a diplomatic balancing act between his coalition and Western allies.

Turkiye launches air raids against Kurdish militants in Syria, Iraq

Turkiye launches air raids against Kurdish militants in Syria, Iraq
Updated 20 November 2022
AP

  • Offensive codenamed Operation Claw-Sword comes after a deadly blast in central Istanbul last Sunday
Updated 20 November 2022
AP

ISTANBUL: Turkiye announced early Sunday it had carried out air strikes against outlawed Kurdish militant bases across northern Syria and Iraq which it said were being used to launch “terrorist” attacks on its soil.

The offensive codenamed Operation Claw-Sword comes after a deadly blast in central Istanbul last Sunday which killed six people and wounded 81, with Turkiye blaming a banned Kurdish group.

“We are starting Operation Claw-Sword from now on,” Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said at the air force operations center before the planes left their bases to hit the targets in northern Iraq and Syria.

Akar was also seen in a video image briefing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who gave the order for the latest operation, which a monitor said had killed 12 people.

The raids targeted bases of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), which Ankara considers an extension of the PKK, the defense ministry said.

“In line with our self-defense rights arising from Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, air operation Claw-Sword was carried out in the regions in the north of Iraq and Syria which are used as bases for attacks on our country by terrorists,” it added.

Turkiye blamed the PKK for the Istanbul bombing, the deadliest in five years and which evoked bitter memories of a wave of nationwide bombings from 2015 to 2017 that were attributed mostly to Kurdish militants and Daesh group jihadists.

The PKK, which has waged a bloody insurgency in Turkiye for decades and which is designated as a terror group by Turkiye and its Western allies, and the YPG have both denied any involvement in the attack.

No individual or group has claimed responsibility.

Turkish police captured the chief suspect Alham Albashir — a Syrian woman who is said to have been working for Kurdish militants — in an Istanbul suburb.

“The hour of reckoning has come,” the Turkish defense ministry tweeted, along with a photo of a plane taking off for a night operation.

“The treacherous attacks of the scoundrels are being held to account,” it said.

“Terrorist hotbeds razed by precision strikes,” the ministry said in another post, which was accompanied by a video showing a target being selected from the air followed by an explosion.

Turkiye carried out more than 20 strikes on sites in the Syrian provinces of Raqqa, Aleppo and Hassakeh, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitoring group that has an extensive network of contacts across Syria.

The raids killed at least six members of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and six pro-regime soldiers, the monitor said.

A PKK spokesman said the strikes have caused no casualties so far.

Turkiye’s army regularly hits the PKK’s rear bases in Iraq — a thorn in Ankara’s relations with the government in Baghdad — and since April it has carried out Operation Claw-Lock in northern Iraq in the pursuit of militants.

While Ankara did not give details of the operation, the US-backed SDF said the city of Kobani in northeast Syria was among the targets hit by Turkish raids.

“#Kobani, the city that defeated Daesh, is subjected to bombardment by the aircraft of the Turkish occupation,” tweeted Farhad Shami, a spokesman for the SDF.

The SDF provided crucial assistance to a US-led coalition against militants of the Daesh group.

But Turkiye considers the YPG as a terror group linked to the PKK.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu has said Ankara believes the order for the Istanbul attack was given from Kobani, controlled by Syrian Kurdish militia forces.

“Turkish bombing of our safe areas threatens the whole region,” Mazloum Abdi, the chief commander of the US-allied SDF, tweeted.

“This bombing is not in favor of any party. We are making every effort to avoid a major catastrophe. If war erupts, all will be affected.”

Kobani, a Kurdish-majority town near the Turkish border, was captured by Daesh in late 2014 before Syrian Kurdish forces drove them out early the following year.

The US State Department had said on Friday it feared possible military action by Turkiye, advising its nationals not to travel to northern Syria and Iraq.

Turkiye has launched waves of attacks on Syria since 2016 targeting Kurdish militias as well as Daesh militants, and Ankara and forces backed by it have seized territory along the Syrian border.

Since May, Erdogan has threatened to launch a new operation in northern Syria.

Leaked execution videos strengthen case for Syrian war crimes prosecutions

Leaked execution videos strengthen case for Syrian war crimes prosecutions
Updated 20 November 2022
Oubai Shahbandar

  • Monitors analyzed footage from 2012-13 showing bodies being doused in petrol and thrown into a burn pit
  • Syria Justice and Accountability Center hopes the leaked videos can be used for war crimes prosecutions
Updated 20 November 2022
Oubai Shahbandar

WASHINGTON D.C:  “Arrest, pursue and kill.” The orders were spelled out unambiguously in the official document that had once belonged to a branch of Syrian military intelligence in the city of Deraa in early 2012.

Those orders and a series of videos that showed an attempted cover-up of executions were leaked to researchers working for a non-governmental organization based in Washington, D.C.

The Syrian Justice and Accountability Center analyzed the videos, dating back to 2012 and 2013, which showed bodies being burnt and transferred into mass graves in the southern province of Deraa, and crosschecked them with satellite imagery monitoring the trucks transporting the bodies.

Four videos depicted rows of bodies being doused in petrol and thrown into a burn pit outside a dusty village at a time when Syria was in the throes of a full-blown uprising against the regime of President Bashar Assad.

“This process is repeated for every single body in the exact same order, indicating the systematic nature of the practice and suggesting that this may not be the only time this group of officials has carried out such an operation,” center officials said.

They believe the 15 bodies seen in the footage were those of civilian and army defectors killed by regime forces during a house raid in Deraa in December 2012.

The videos implicated the Syrian military intelligence branch in Al-Masmiyah in Deraa and senior officers of the 9th Division’s 34th Armored Brigade in the destruction of evidence of alleged mass killings of unarmed civilians.

Once the bodies were burned, an excavator belonging to the Syrian military was used to dig a mass grave not far from a military checkpoint. The perpetrators clearly believed no one outside of their circle would ever find out the crimes they had committed.

An intelligence officer, known as Abu Taher, filmed the abuse of the corpses and subsequent burning on apparent orders from above; senior officials who probably wanted confirmation that their instructions had been followed.

Another officer, identified as Maj. Fadi Al-Quzi, was filmed using his own digital camera to take pictures of the victims’ faces before their bodies were burned.

SJAC researchers said they received the video clips when rebels later ambushed a convoy carrying the Assad loyalists who were there.

FASTFACTS

* Syria Justice and Accountability Center investigates and collects evidence of war crimes.

* Mohammad Al-Abdallah, founding director of the SJAC, was imprisoned in Syria and tortured by the regime.

* The civil war has claimed more than 350,000 Syrian lives and forced 7 million people from their homes.

Mohammad Al-Abdallah, the SJAC’s founding director, told Arab News that the videos provided strong visual evidence that the Syrian intelligence apparatus had in place a systemic process of documenting mass atrocities based on the commands of the senior leadership.

“It seems the documentation was systematically carried out by members of the intelligence. The systematic process of filming, the digital camera, the transfer of data to a central laptop, and the resentment of higher officers of the filming by their subordinates but unable to order them to stop filming, all these are clear indications that the filming was being ordered by higher officers.”

By revealing and analyzing these videos to the world, he hopes that a measure of closure can be provided to the families of the victims who were not even given bodies to mourn.

“Our analysis is that the filming aimed to document the identities of the victims primarily but also to provide evidence that the units had carried out the orders,” Al-Abdallah said.

“Documenting the identities of victims is a practice the Syrian intelligence followed in the case of victims of torture, for example. We have seen it in the Caesar photos.”

Burning of bodies of conflict victims has been seen as an attempt to deny Syrian families the right to know the fates of their loved ones. (AFP)

He was referring to a Syrian known as “Caesar,” who documented torture against civilians by the Assad regime in what became known as the 2014 Syrian detainee report or Caesar report.

The so-called burn-pit videos seemed to confirm the practice of documenting mass executions and attempted disposal of the bodies as part of a macabre bureaucratic policy instituted by various Syrian state security agencies.

The SJAC’s revelations of these latest videos have added to horrific evidence previously leaked by a former Syrian military intelligence photographer, codenamed Caesar, who escaped Syria with a thumb drive containing 1,000 photographs of executed detainees, with each victim provided a number and then surreptitiously disposed of.

Reports published in the New Lines Magazine and the UK’s Guardian newspaper in April implicated regime forces in the murders of dozens of people in 2013.

The most important piece of evidence was mobile phone footage depicting summary mass executions of civilians by Syrian military officers in Tadamon, a southern suburb of Damascus that had revolted against the regime.

Al-Abdallah noted that the videos from Deraa proved that there was a clear hierarchy commanding atrocities on a massive scale, and that the individuals carrying out these orders had become cruelly accustomed to the task.

“My first thought was we knew they committed a lot of such crimes, but I was never sure that filming was a bureaucratic and centralized process,” he said.

“Later, after watching the videos over and over, it’s apparent that the practice is just normal for this group of officers. They were listening to music and to (Lebanese singer) Fairouz as they were gearing up and preparing for attacks in the morning.”

Al-Abdallah hoped that publicizing the atrocities would serve the dual purpose of establishing evidence that could be used for war crimes prosecution in the future and remind the world what the Assad regime had been guilty of.

“Exposing such crimes definitely gets in the middle of normalizing attempts and reminds the world of such crimes and the depths of brutality the Syrian intelligence had sunk to in dealing with its opponents,” he said.

“Currently, we have prepared a file of the faces of the perpetrators, and we are sharing them with authorities in Europe in case any of the perpetrators are currently in Europe and we can hold them accountable.

“A very important aspect of justice here is the closure for families who might get knowledge of their missing loved ones as well.”

For now, nothing can be done to bring back the victims shown in the video. A member of one family had told Al-Abdallah that they believed they had recognized their missing son among the bodies before they were doused with gasoline and burned.

Some of the military intelligence officers involved in this particularly gruesome act were killed in a subsequent rebel ambush. Those that ordered the executions and burning of the bodies are still believed to be serving in Assad’s military.

Since the start of the uprising in 2011, which prompted a brutal crackdown by the Assad regime on mostly peaceful protesters, Syrian authorities have been accused of torturing detainees to death, of rape, sexual assaults, and extrajudicial executions.

The Syria Justice and Accountability Center investigates and collects evidence of war crimes. (AFP)

Preservation of evidence and public revelation of the identities of regime officials involved in atrocities means that human rights activists and the families of the victims can at least hold onto the hope that justice could be served in the future, no matter how distant.

Al-Abdallah and his team are following up on additional leads that have resulted from the publication of the latest tranche of video evidence.

“The publication and identification of the perpetrator are very important. Just after publishing, we started getting calls and emails from people who knew something about the crime and wanted to help us. Indeed, we believe this practice happened in several places and in other provinces,” he said.

The photos, videos, and written orders detailing executions, mass burials, and the incineration of bodies hark back to a phase of the civil war that was slowly fading from the international community’s collective memory.

But shedding light on their existence and exposing those who ordered and carried out the apparent war crimes could send a loud and unmistakable message to a world that seems to have grown numb to, and moved on from, the conflict in Syria.

Although not all the victims have been identified, investigators say they hope to put the perpetrators on notice that they will doggedly pursue those responsible, no matter how long it takes.

 

Leaders of French-speaking countries hold summit in Tunisia

Tunisia's President Kais Saied speaks at the 18th Francophonie Summit in Djerba, Tunisia November 19, 2022. (REUTERS)
Tunisia's President Kais Saied speaks at the 18th Francophonie Summit in Djerba, Tunisia November 19, 2022. (REUTERS)
Updated 20 November 2022
AP
AFP

Leaders of French-speaking countries hold summit in Tunisia

Tunisia's President Kais Saied speaks at the 18th Francophonie Summit in Djerba, Tunisia November 19, 2022. (REUTERS)
  • The summit and a two-day meeting of the organization’s economic forum next week are taking place amid tight security
Updated 20 November 2022
AP AFP

TUNIS: Leaders of French-speaking countries gathered on Saturday on a Tunisian island to discuss debt relief, migration, food and energy shortages, with a soaring cost of living across Africa, Europe and the Middle East due to war in Ukraine as the backdrop.
French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the presidents of six African nations were attending the 18th annual meeting of the 88-member International Organization of Francophonie, which promotes relations among nations that use French as their primary language.
European Council President Charles Michel also was in Tunisia for the two-day summit, the organization’s first gathering in three years following pandemic lockdowns and travel restrictions.

Tunisia's President Kais Saied poses for a group with Secretary General of La Francophonie Louise Mushikiwabo, French President Emmanuel Macron, Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and other officials and leaders of French-speaking countries, at the 18th Francophonie Summit in Djerba, Tunisia November 19, 2022. (REUTERS)

Louise Mushikiwabo, the group’s secretary-general and Rwanda’s former foreign minister, said the participants plan to issue a final declaration on major political, social and economic issues after the summit ends on Sunday.
They will also focus on “ways to boost the use of the French language around Europe and in international institutions as its use declines compared to English,” Mushikiwabo said.
The bloc has been criticized for failing to use its clout to resolve crises. President Macron said the International Organization of Francophonie should be “a space of resistance and reconquest” and called for it to reclaim its role.
Macron noted that in North Africa the use of French has declined over the past few decades. “English is a new common language that people have accepted,” he said. But, he added, “(French) is the universal language of the African continent.”
The presidents of Senegal, the Ivory Coast, Gabon, Mauritania, Niger, Burundi and Rwanda are representing more than 320 million French-speaking people across the African continent, including Tunisia, organizers said.
The president of Congo, Felix Tshisekedi, did not attend the summit amid escalating tensions with neighboring Rwanda, President Paul Kagame was in Djerba.
The Congolese government tweeted Saturday that Tshisekedi stayed away to condemn “Rwandan aggression.”
Congolese Prime Minister Sama Lukonde traveled to Tunisia in the president’s place, the government said. Lukonde refused to appear in the family photo during the opening session because of Kagame’s presence. Congolese authorities accuse Rwanda of supporting the M23 rebels, which Rwanda denies. Violence by armed groups in eastern Congo has forced hundreds to flee over the past few months, sparking a diplomatic crisis between the two French-speaking African nations.
The summit and a two-day meeting of the organization’s economic forum next week are taking place amid tight security.
Tunisia has been in the grip of a political and economic crisis.
In preparation for the international meetings, authorities also gave Djerba a makeover, building new roads and improving infrastructure around the island that is a major tourist hub and home to several historical sites, including one of Africa’s oldest synagogues.
The meetings are expected to boost the standing of Tunisian President Kais Saied.
Last month, the Tunisian government reached a preliminary agreement with the International Monetary Fund on a $1.9 billion loan that is designed to ease the country’s protracted budget crisis and calm the simmering discontent over soaring food and energy shortages.

 

Education, health officials calm fears over viral flu among Egypt students

Students sit in class at a school in el-Arish city, in the northern Sinai Peninsula, on March 21, 2022. (AFP)
Students sit in class at a school in el-Arish city, in the northern Sinai Peninsula, on March 21, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 19 November 2022
Mohammad Shamaa

Education, health officials calm fears over viral flu among Egypt students

Students sit in class at a school in el-Arish city, in the northern Sinai Peninsula, on March 21, 2022. (AFP)
  • RSV is an old virus active in the autumn season and is contagious, but this year has appeared early among children, increasing hospitalization rates, Abdel Ghaffar confirmed
Updated 19 November 2022
Mohammad Shamaa

CAIRO: Flu-like symptoms have been spreading in Egyptian homes, especially among children resulting from a virus called Respiratory Syncytial Virus, according to the Egyptian Ministry of Health.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, a spokesperson for the ministry, told Arab News: “The preventive medicine sector recently swabbed a number of children, and the results of the survey showed that 73 percent of them were infected with the virus.”

He added: “People infected with RSV show symptoms of the common cold such as runny nose, headache, high fever, coughing, and severe fatigue.”

RSV is an old virus active in the autumn season and is contagious, but this year has appeared early among children, increasing hospitalization rates, Abdel Ghaffar confirmed.

“Things are under control, and the ministry always shares treatment methods,” he added.

Although more and more students have been missing school due to the virus, the Education Ministry confirmed that there was no plan to disrupt courses.

The Egyptian Ministry of Higher Education, which regulates study affairs in universities, said that there was no plan to cut the number of days during which students are required to attend classes.

With regard to mid-term exams that have already started in some colleges, a ministry spokesperson stressed that the exams were running on schedule.

RSV is a seasonal virus that spreads every year, and there is no need to disrupt studies in universities, Abdel Ghaffar said.

Dr. Abdel-Maguid Ibrahim, a pediatric specialist in Egypt, told Arab News: “Most of the children’s cases that we deal with these days — whether in private clinics or in the general hospital in where I work — are linked to RSV.”

He said most cases were being cured with cough medicine and antipyretics, and there was no need for panic.

Lebanon’s child welfare drive ‘lacks laws, national strategy’

Lebanon’s child welfare drive ‘lacks laws, national strategy’
Updated 20 November 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon’s child welfare drive ‘lacks laws, national strategy’

Lebanon’s child welfare drive ‘lacks laws, national strategy’
  • Widespread unemployment plunges families into crisis, worsening plight of youngsters
Updated 20 November 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: A recent courtroom drama in which a judge offered to pay the bail amounts for two destitute brothers, who had been arrested in a financial dispute, has served to highlight the impact of Lebanon’s economic crisis on children.

The arrested duo, who collect and sell tin cans and scrap from streets and landfill for a living, had been detained for a month following a row.

Dany Zeeny, the investigating judge, helped the minors and ordered their release from an Akkar police station in the far north of Lebanon.

Many poor people across Lebanon have recently started collecting scraps of metal, which they sell on for small amounts to provide for their families.

The brothers appeared before Zeeny in the presence of a court-appointed attorney.

BACKGROUND

Caretaker Justice Minister Henry Khoury, Education Minister Abbas Al-Halabi, Social Affairs Minister Hector Hajjar, and Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi acknowledged the problem of protecting children to Najat Mualla Majid, the special representative of the UN secretary-general on the issue of violence against children.

The boys’ case shows how the protection of children is no longer on Lebanon’s list of priorities, although the country signed the Convention on the Rights of the Child more than 30 years ago.

The number of beggars, including children, has been significantly increasing.

Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi said the government was addressing the issue, and added that there are plans to set up a juvenile rehabilitation center.

Once established, the center will solely house juveniles, and he said there will be no minors in the central prison for adults in Roumieh.

Caretaker Justice Minister Henry Khoury, Education Minister Abbas Al-Halabi, Social Affairs Minister Hector Hajjar, and Mawlawi, acknowledged the problem of protecting children to Najat Mualla Majid, the special representative of the UN secretary-general on the issue of violence against children.

The UN official took part in a meeting held at the government headquarters in Beirut, after the organization expressed concern about the growing threat to the well-being and safety of children in Lebanon.

According to UNICEF, the harsh conditions in the country have led to a slowing down in the progress that it was making toward securing children’s rights, as defined in the convention.

This was reflected in their reduction in access to healthcare, protection, education, rest, play and recreation, which had resulted in dire effects on children, particularly those with disabilities.

The reports presented by ministers during the meeting showed pre-existing crises — some of which were exacerbated by economic collapse — in addition to new concerns related to intractable political, economic, and legal problems.

The justice minister said that although successive governments had prepared draft laws, and discussed the need to establish centers or correctional facilities for the rehabilitation of children, parliament was yet to vote on or approve any of the moves.

Hajjar said the child protection program was hard to implement in light of the presence of a large number of Syrian and Palestinian refugees.

He added that children lived in harsh conditions in camps, with the majority not attending school which exposed them to even more problems.

Hajjar urged the international community to coordinate with the relevant ministries to help find appropriate solutions.

Hyperinflation in the face of the collapse of the Lebanese currency has resulted in families struggling to survive.

UNICEF says some families have tried to cope by cutting back on food, restricting healthcare and education and, in many cases, forcing children into work. This had been the case even prior to 2019.

The social protection system in Lebanon has suffered from large gaps in coverage and funding.

In addition, there is no national scholarship program for children, nor general allowances for children with disabilities.

New UNICEF findings have revealed the depth of the damage to the lives of children.

It said: “Children are exposed to an increased risk of abuse, exploitation, and violence, and they are prevented from accessing basic needs in order to survive, which will lead to physical, mental, psychological, and economic repercussions that will accompany them in the stages of adolescence and adulthood.

“The high level of stress and anxiety within the family causes health and psychological issues for children, and sometimes leads to violent situations within the family and to more dependence than before on harmful social and gender norms and practices.”

Majid said: “The protection of children should be met at the judicial, social, medical, and administrative levels.

“The goal is to activate a series of services to reach all children. Lebanon ought to invest in its children and the country’s future and present.

“The UN and UNICEF are fully prepared to provide all possible support to improve services provided to children and families, for the benefit of children.”

 

