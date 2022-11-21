You are here

Turkiye says 3 killed in rocket strikes from Kurdish group in Syria
A man inspects a site damaged by Turkish airstrikes that hit an electricity station in the village of Taql Baql, in Hasakah province in Syria on Nov. 20, 2022. (AP)
  • Turkish warplanes earlier carried out air strikes on Kurdish militant bases in northern Syria and Iraq, destroying 89 targets
ISTANBUL: Turkish authorities said the Kurdish YPG militia had fired five rockets from northern Syria on Monday, killing three people and wounding others in a Turkish border district following cross-border military operations at the weekend.
The rockets hit a school, two houses and a truck in the Karkamis district, near a border gate in Gaziantep province, the governor Davut Gul said, adding six had been wounded. Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu later said three had died.
Broadcaster CNN Turk said the rockets were fired from the Kobani area of Syria, controlled by the YPG.
It comes a day after Turkish warplanes carried out air strikes on Kurdish militant bases in northern Syria and Iraq, destroying 89 targets.
The defense ministry said the operation was in retaliation for a bomb attack in Istanbul that killed six people a week ago, which authorities have blamed on the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).
As part of the weekend operations, Ankara said that 8 security personnel had been wounded in rocket attacks by the YPG from Syria’s Tal Rifat on a police post near a border gate in Turkiye’s Kilis province.

Israel PM-designate Benjamin Netanyahu wins defamation suit against predecessor

Israel PM-designate Benjamin Netanyahu wins defamation suit against predecessor
  • Ehud Olmert served as centrist premier between 2006 and 2009
  • Court orders Olmert to pay the Netanyahus $17,850 in compensation
JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu won a defamation suit on Monday against a predecessor who had alleged that he, his wife and his son were mentally ill, with the court deeming the remarks a bid to harm Netanyahu’s political career.
Netanyahu’s lawyer hailed the ruling as “the shattering of another libel” — an allusion to his client’s assertion of innocence in three graft trials that overshadowed his last term as premier and are complicating his efforts to retake power.
Ehud Olmert, who served as centrist premier between 2006 and 2009, made the observations in a TV interview last year shortly before the conservative Netanyahu, then heading a caretaker government, was toppled by an alliance of cross-partisan rivals.
Having placed first in Israel’s Nov. 1 election, Netanyahu now looks set to form a hard-right new coalition government after more mainstream parties boycotted him due to his legal troubles.
Tel Aviv Magistrates’ Court ruled that Olmert’s portrayal of Netanyahu, his wife Sara and son Yair had exposed them to “hate, ridicule or degradation” and that the defendant had not substantiated the remarks with a proper medical assessment.
While voicing hope that mental illness “will one day be regarded like any other illness,” the court ordered Olmert to pay the Netanyahus $17,850 (62,000 shekels) in compensation. They had originally sought 837,000 shekels.
“An attempt by a public figure to influence the political outcome of a a democratic process cannot be viewed as ‘intent to cause harm’ in the sense of warranting multiple sums in damages,” the 26-page ruling said of the reduced award.
In his recent memoir “Bibi: My Story,” Netanyahu describes Sara as a trusted adviser on policy and his “rock” in times of trouble. He deems Yair, a prominent rightist commentator on social media, a “sharp-witted observer of the political scene.”
Olmert’s lawyer said he might appeal against the decision.

One killed in new Iran strikes on Kurdish groups in Iraq

One killed in new Iran strikes on Kurdish groups in Iraq
  • Iran shaken by months of protests sparked by the death of Kurdish-Iranian woman Mahsa Amini
  • Turkiye also carried out raids against Kurdish militants in Iraqi Kurdistan and northern Syria
IRBIL: Iran launched cross-border strikes against Kurdish opposition groups in Iraq overnight, killing at least one fighter, a week after similar attacks on the factions Tehran accuses of stoking protests back home.
Iran has been shaken by two months of protests sparked by the death of Kurdish-Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, 22, who died in custody days after her arrest by the morality police for allegedly breaching the country’s strict dress code for women.
“A member of the peshmerga was killed in an Iranian strike on the area of Koysinjaq,” also known as Koya, Ali Boudaghi, an official from the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI), told AFP on Monday.
The counter-terrorism department of Iraqi Kurdistan had earlier said Iran’s “Revolutionary Guard Corps have again bombarded Iranian Kurdish parties” late Sunday, without mentioning if there were casualties.
The PDKI said Iran had targeted it with missiles and suicide drones in Koya and Jejnikan, near Irbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan.
“These indiscriminate attacks are occurring at a time when the terrorist regime of Iran is unable to stop the ongoing demonstrations in (Iranian) Kurdistan,” the PDKI, the oldest Kurdish party in Iran, said.
Iranian Kurdish nationalist group Komala said strikes had also targeted its installations in northern Iraq.
“Our HQ was once again attacked by the Islamic Regime tonight. We’ve been carefully prepared for these types of attacks & have no losses for the moment,” it said on Twitter.
The US Central Command, which oversees US military operations in the Middle East, condemned the “illegal” Iranian strikes near Irbil.
“We condemn this evening’s Iranian cross-border missile and unmanned aerial vehicle strikes,” Centcom commander General Michael Kurilla said in a statement.
“Such indiscriminate and illegal attacks place civilians at risk, violate Iraqi sovereignty, and jeopardize the hard-fought security and stability of Iraq and the Middle East.”
The Iraqi state news agency INA early Monday also reported on the attacks, referring to “Iranian missile and drone strikes” against “three Iranian opposition parties in (Iraqi) Kurdistan.”


The latest Iranian attacks come a day after Turkiye carried out air raids against outlawed Kurdish militants in Iraqi Kurdistan and northern Syria.
The Turkish offensive targeted bases of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which Ankara blames for an explosion in central Istanbul a week ago that killed six people and wounded 81.
The PKK has waged a bloody insurgency in Turkiye for decades and is designated a terrorist group by Ankara and its Western allies. It has denied involvement in the Istanbul blast.
The new Iranian strikes come less than a week after similar cross-border attacks by Tehran that killed at least one person.
Tehran accuses Kurdish-Iranian opposition groups based in northern Iraq of stoking the “riots” at home and has stepped up its attacks since the protests began.
Iran launched attacks in late September that killed more than a dozen people in Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region.
Iraqi Kurdistan hosts several Iranian Kurdish opposition groups which have in the past waged an armed insurrection against Tehran.
In recent years their activities have declined, but the wave of protests in Iran has again stoked tensions.

Rights group: Houthis abducted 16,804 civilians since late 2014

Rights group: Houthis abducted 16,804 civilians since late 2014
  • Captives endure torture, abuse and humiliation during interrogation, Yemeni organization warns
Al-MUKALLA, Yemen: The Iran-backed Houthis have abducted 16,804 civilians in territories under their control since the start of their coup against the internationally recognized government in late 2014, a Yemeni rights group said.

The Yemeni Network for Rights and Freedom said in a report that almost two-thirds of the 16,804 abductees were freed or executed by their captors, used as human shields, died in detention due to medical negligence or were used as part of prisoner swaps with the Yemeni government.

The organization said that the Houthis are still holding 4,201 civilians in known detention facilities in Sanaa, Ibb, Dhamar and other Yemeni provinces, in addition to 1,317 people, including 84 women and 76 children, who are believed to have been forcibly disappeared and tortured, though the Houthis deny holding them.

“Those are civilians taken by the Houthi militia from roadways, residences, workplaces, mosques, marketplaces, neighborhoods and other sites,” Mohammed Al-Omada, head of the Yemeni Network for Rights and Freedoms, told Arab News.

“In the report, we excluded military and security personnel, as well as popular resistance fighters who were kidnapped by the Houthis. Based on conversations with former inmates and families of prisoners, our human rights specialists validated each instance.”

The human rights activist said that the Houthis are keeping the majority of detainees in state prisons such as Political Security in Sanaa, Central Prison in Ibb province, Central Prison in Dhamar and Central Prison in Amran.

Other captives were imprisoned in the former homes of Houthi opponents in Sanaa, including the old residence — now a detention center — of Ali Mohsen Al-Ahmer, the former vice president who fled the capital shortly after the militia invaded the city.

The Houthis have abducted 389 politicians, 464 activists, 340 media personnel, 176 children, 374 women, 512 tribal leaders and social dignitaries, 216 preachers and clerics, 154 academics, 217 students, 96 lawyers and judges in addition to hundreds of medics, government employees, foreigners and traders over the last eight years, according to the organization.

“During interrogation, many inmates endure beatings, abuse and humiliation,” the Yemeni organization said.

“Everyone who speaks to the security personnel in the building or makes any demands, including for medicine or a drink of water, is beaten and tortured, and some of them were tortured to death,” it added.

Among the 16,804 kidnapped civilians, the Houthis utilized 463 captives as human shields within military installations to deter the Arab coalition and Yemeni government from launching attacks. The militia executed 147 detainees inside detention facilities, and 282 captives died behind bars as a result of negligence.

Ninety-eight captives died just days after release by the Houthis.

“Following the Houthi militia’s takeover and control of the provinces, every family has a sad story about a prisoner or the Houthis raiding their homes or recruiting their children,” Al-Omada said.

The figures from the Yemeni organization came as another Yemeni group called for the release of a number of detainees kept by the Houthis. The captives had staged hunger strikes in order to put pressure on the militia to free them or improve their detention circumstances and stop the use of torture.

The Mothers of Abductees Association, an umbrella organization representing thousands of female relatives of civilian war prisoners, said it received an urgent request from the wife of prisoner Adel Tareq Al-Baydani, who fasted for two weeks in protest against indefinite detention and maltreatment, to save him from death.

“Al-Baydani’s wife appealed for her husband’s release, citing serious health circumstances and stating that the Houthi group threatened hunger strikers, including elderly people, with relocation to the prison’s basement if they did not terminate the strike,” the organization tweeted.

Egypt ranks as third most populous African country with 104.2m

Egypt ranks as third most populous African country with 104.2m
  • African continent 'expected to host 25.4% of world’s population by 2050’
CAIRO: Egypt has been ranked first in terms of population in the North African region, with 104.2 million, and placed third on the continent behind Nigeria and Ethiopia, after figures were released to coincide with African Statistics Day.

The numbers were revealed in a press release from the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics.

According to CAPMAS, Egypt’s population represents about 7.3 percent of the population of Africa and 1.3 percent of the world’s numbers. The country ranks 14th in terms of world population.

Nigeria ranked first in the West African region, with a population of 219.5 million, 15.4 percent of Africa’s numbers.

Ethiopia was the most populous country in the East African region with 122.1 million, 8.6 percent of the population of Africa.

In the Central African region, the Democratic Republic of the Congo hosts 96.5 million people, some 6.8 percent of Africa’s population.

South Africa has a population of 61.1 million, which is 4.3 percent of Africa’s population.

CAPMAS estimates that the African continent is expected to host 25.4 percent of the world’s population by 2050. This figure compares to 17.8 percent in 2022.

The agency added that the population of the continent reached 1.42 billion people on Nov. 17, some 17.8 percent of the world’s population of 8 billion. The world figure is expected to reach 9.75 billion by 2050.

African Statistics Day, which takes place on November 18, began in 1990 and aims to raise public awareness of the importance of figures in economic and social development.

Official claims deadly Gaza Strip house fire caused by party stunt

Official claims deadly Gaza Strip house fire caused by party stunt
  • The blaze killed 22 members of the same family and there were no survivors who could have described the events
GAZA CITY: Investigators said on Sunday that last week’s massive apartment fire in the Gaza Strip was ignited accidentally by a man using gasoline in a party trick, but did not explain how they reached that conclusion. 

The blaze killed 22 members of the same family and there were no survivors who could have described the events.

The fire had erupted on Thursday in the third-floor apartment of the Abu Raya family home in the crowded Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza. 

Officials initially said 21 people were killed. 

Gaza Attorney-General Mohammed Al-Nahal said on Sunday the death toll reached 22.

He said that Nader Abu Raya invited his parents, siblings and their children to celebrate the return of his older brother from a trip abroad. 

With all the guests together at the family home, Nader began preparing in the living room what was suggested to be a party trick involving gasoline, Al-Nahal said.

“The cause of the blaze was Nader using gasoline in a celebratory show with fire during the party,” the Hamas-appointed attorney general said in a statement. 

“He lost control and the flame reached the gasoline container nearby and the fire erupted.”

The resulting blaze was the deadliest incident in recent years outside the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. 

Those killed were from three generations — a couple, their five sons and one daughter, two daughters-in-law and at least 11 grandchildren.

Neighbors tried to get to the burning floor but were delayed by the outside door of the three-story building which was locked.

Investigators talked to a relative of Nader Abu Raya who does not live in the building. 

The woman said that he liked to perform party stunts with fire. 

The prosecutor presented previously recorded videos from Nader’s mobile phone. 

He said the videos showed a home packed with potentially flammable objects, including painted car tires hanging from the ceiling.

Initially, Hamas said the fire broke out due to the storage of gasoline, which is not uncommon given the severe energy crisis engulfing Gaza since the Hamas group took over control in 2007. 

Israel and Egypt imposed a blockade on the territory at the time to isolate Hamas.

The fire further exposed Gaza’s poor infrastructure. 

Witnesses said a lone fire truck arrived at the scene, but it was not equipped with a ladder to get firefighters to the third floor.

Israel says the blockade is needed to prevent Hamas from stockpiling weapons. 

Critics view it as a form of collective punishment against Gaza’s 2.3 million residents.

