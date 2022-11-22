King Abdullah holds talks with Iraq PM in Amman

King Abdullah of Jordan held talks on Monday with Iraq Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani on bilateral relations at Basman Palace, a Royal Hashemite Court statement said.
The two sides highlighted the importance of enhancing cooperation in the fields of politics and economy, and to capitalise on what has been achieved in joint projects, according to state news agency Petra.
King Abdullah stressed the importance of Iraq’s regional role, and that the country’s security is key to regional stability.
Discussions also covered regional issues and crises, the Palestinian cause, and efforts to counter terrorism.