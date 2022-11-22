Saudi Arabia says it is close to making $5bn deposit with Turkey

You are here

A Turkish official with the knowledge of the matter said discussions are at the final stage with Saudi Arabia, according to Reuters (Shutterstock)
DUBAI/ANKARA: Saudi Arabia and Turkey are discussing Riyadh placing a $5 billion deposit at Turkey’s central bank, a Saudi Ministry of Finance spokesperson said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

“We are in final discussion to make a USD 5 billion deposit with the central bank of (Turkey),” the spokesperson said in an emailed response to a Reuters query.

The Turkish central bank declined to comment on the issue. A Turkish official with the knowledge of the matter said discussions are at the final stage with Saudi Arabia over a swap or deposit agreement.

Turkey’s economy has been badly strained by a slumping lira and soaring inflation of over 85 percent and a swap or deposit agreement could boost Turkey’s diminished foreign currency reserves.

Analysts say this could also help President Tayyip Erdogan shore up support ahead of elections due by June 2023.

Turkey’s central bank has swap deals in local currencies with several of its counterparts worth a total of $28 billion. It signed a deal with China for $6 billion, with Qatar for $15 billion, with the UAE for around $5 billion.

The momentum of talks between the countries’ central banks comes after Ankara and Riyadh’s joint effort to mend ties that were ruptured after the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. 

ABU DHABI: The president of Turkmenistan said his country is interested in increasing bilateral trade with the UAE, given its strategic location, its outstanding relations with countries around the world, and its highly qualified workforce.
Speaking at the UAE-Turkmenistan Business Forum, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov also praised the existing economic ties between the two countries, the Emirates News Agency reported on Tuesday, and highlighted his country’s focus on exploring new opportunities for economic cooperation in various industries, including energy, trade and green energy.
The forum was organized by Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Turkmenistan’s embassy, and the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development.
The participants discussed opportunities for new economic partnerships for the business communities in the two countries. Other key topics included ways to increase trade exchanges, attract investment, and explore new opportunities for collaboration.
“Our business communities are keen to explore promising opportunities that increase mutual trade and investment and launch joint projects and initiatives,” said the UAE’s minister of state for foreign trade, Thani Al-Zeyoudi.
“Today, we have a comprehensive cooperation plan that we are working to enhance with our partners in the Turkmen government and private sector.”
Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mazrouei, president of UAE Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry and chairman of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said: “The UAE and Turkmenistan have solid and robust economic relations. The UAE is a major trading partner of Turkmenistan, with bilateral non-oil trade reaching $255.3 million in 2021.
“This figure is expected to grow, considering the keenness of both countries to explore more elements of development, expansion and promising opportunities in all sectors, especially (given) that Turkmenistan is located in a strategic geographical location in Central Asia, with promising markets that allow investors from the UAE to explore key investment opportunities.”
The UAE is a likewise a gateway to markets in its region, he added, thanks to its exceptional geographical location that links East with West, and it has a flexible and diverse economy that offers many perks and incentives for foreign investments.
“We need to have a joint road map, form joint advisory committees, activate the UAE-Turkmenistan Business Council and increase its role in promoting business opportunities, and to increase our cooperation for more growth and development,” said Al-Mazrouei.
A number of agreements were signed during the forum, with the aim of enhancing cooperation between the UAE and Turkmenistan in a number of vital sectors. They included a non-disclosure agreement between the Agency for Transport and Communications, under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, and Abu Dhabi Ports Company; a joint-development agreement between Turkmenenergo State Power Corporation of the Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan and renewable energy company Masdar, also known as the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company; and a cooperation agreement between the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan and First Abu Dhabi Bank.

RIYADH: The number of mining licences issued by Saudi Arabia dropped by 50 percent in September with only 26 being issued compared to August's 52.

The Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources announced the issuances in a report by the Ministry’s National Center for Industrial and Mining Information, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The breakdown of the mining licenses is as follows: 12 exploration licenses, ten building material quarries licenses, two surplus mineral ores licenses, a reconnaissance license, a mining exploitation license, as well as a small mine license.

As of September 2022, 2,143 licenses have so far been validated: 1,342 for quarry building materials, 561 for exploration, 173 for mining and small mining exploration, 36 for reconnaissance and 31 mineral ores licenses. On the other hand, up until September 2021, the ministry issued 1,795 mining licenses, Argaam reported citing the ministry’s report on its mining indicators.

With a total of 490 licenses, the Riyadh region recorded the largest number of the total mining licenses in force in the sector followed by Makkah Al-Mukarramah with 401 licenses, the eastern region with 359 licenses, the Medina region with 233 licenses, and the Asir region with 184 licenses.

The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources aims to nurture the mining sector and maximize its value in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 as well as the National Industry Development and Logistics Program.

The ministry is working to transform the mining sector into the third pillar of national industry while utilizing the Kingdom’s mineral resources which are dispersed across 5,300 sites and hold an estimated value of SR5 trillion ($1.3 trillion).

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Saudi Arabia’s industry and minerals minister has hit out at the time taken to award mining licenses across the world as he discussed the Kingdom’s ambition to be a global leader in the field. 

Speaking during the Saudi Green Initiative Forum held alongside the UN’s Climate Change Conference in Egypt's Sharm El Sheikh, Bandar Al-Khorayef said his government would keep feeding opportunities to companies who want to tap into the Kingdom’s estimated $1.3 trillion mining sector. 

He said Saudi Arabia’s burgeoning mining industry could learn from the Kingdom’s oil, gas, and petrochemical sectors in terms of scaling up production. 

Reflecting on the advantage the Kingdom has over other nations, he said: “Globally, the time it takes to have a mining license is just ridiculous. Saudi Arabia provides mining licenses in 90 to 180 days, but globally, it takes years of time.”

 

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco, one of the biggest energy producers in the world, has signed 59 corporate procurement agreements under its ‘In Kingdom Total Value Add’ program with 51 local and global manufacturers. 

These deals, valued at $11 billion, have the potential to create 5,000 jobs in the Kingdom. 

The so-called iktva project was launched by Saudi Aramco in 2015 to baseline, measure and support increased levels of localization in the Kingdom, along with establishing a world-class supply chain, according to its website.

A press release said these 59 agreements cover multiple strategic commodities, including drilling chemicals, wellhead, switchgear, vibration monitoring systems, pipes, compressors, structure steel, fittings and flanges, and air-cooled heat exchangers.

Some of the noted firms that signed agreements with Aramco include Baker Hughes, Cameron Al Rushaid, Halliburton, SLB, and TechnipFMC.

“The CPA holders will be our future strategic manufacturing partners for these commodities, and the agreements further broaden our localization infrastructure across the Aramco network,” said Mohammad A. Al-Shammary, Aramco vice president of Procurement and Supply Chain Management. 

The press release further noted that these agreements are expected to reinforce Aramco’s supply chain and result in the development of materials manufacturing facilities in Saudi Arabia. 

“Our significant investments in a network of accomplished local suppliers strengthens Aramco’s resilience, ensuring that we remain the world’s most reliable energy company.  We are also extensively building commercial ecosystems globally by partnering with some of the world’s top energy, logistics, and manufacturing companies,” said Ahmad A Al-Sa’adi, Aramco senior vice president of Technical Services. 

Since its launch, the iktva program has contributed more than $130 billion to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product, while creating more than 100,000 supply chain jobs for Saudis. 

Earlier in September, while speaking at the Local Content Forum in Riyadh, Majid Al-Mohammed, supervisor of iktva’s Action Plan and Support, said that the program is an extension of Saudi Aramco’s efforts to localize and develop local content.

“The iktva program has been gradual in several stages; starting with supporting merchants and suppliers of goods, then supporting service providers and moving to support manufacturers in the Kingdom,” said Al-Mohammed.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's fish production is expected to reach 119,000 tons by the end of this year, moving the Kingdom close to 60 percent of self-sufficiency, said the minister of environment, water, and agriculture.   

Speaking to Al Ekhbariya news channel, Abdulrahman Al-Fadley revealed production has risen nearly fourfold since 2016, when 32,000 tons were produced.

He also said around there are 235 fishing projects in the Kingdom, compared to 67 projects in 2016 four years ago. 

As the Kingdom has localized the fishing profession, over 2,000 Saudi fishermen are today able to practice the job while exporting to more than 35 countries around the world. 

The ministry announced earlier this year that Saudi Arabia is working to establish a regional center for fisheries as part of its bigger goals to diversify the economy and address food security.  

Al-Fadley said the government is keen to develop fish farming, describing it as one of the fastest-growing food sectors in the world.

Saudi Arabia launched the National Fisheries Development Program in 2015 to enhance the development of the Kingdom's fisheries sector. 

A top Saudi official earlier revealed to Arab News that they plan to attract over $4 billion of foreign and local investment into the fishing industry as part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 scheme to diversify the economy. 

The man tasked with making this happen over the next eight years is NFPD CEO Ali Al-Shaikhi. His organization is mandated by the government to expand the country’s seafood industry, boost food security and grow agricultural exports. 

“This was an idea that in 2010 transformed into an initiative. A steering committee hired KPMG to study the potential of the Kingdom’s seafood sector,” he told Arab News. 

The committee also visited many countries to study aquaculture, and they assessed potential Saudi seafood production, at over one million tons. The CEO said a market study discovered that KSA seafood consumption per capita was less than 50 percent of the global average — 11 kilos rather than 24. 

“Four years later, the committee’s report spelled out a clear strategy — to improve our aquaculture production facilities, and to increase production capacity. This was approved by the Royal Court, which assigned a program to implement the strategy,” said Al-Shaikhi. 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is on track to launch an index to measure the performance of investment funds in the market, Asharq reported, citing the assistant undersecretary of Listed Companies and Investment Products at the Capital Market Authority.

The announcement comes as the Kingdom aims to raise the subscriptions and assets of investment funds within the financial sector development plan, Fahd bin Hamdan said.

The new index will aid fund managers as well as investors to measure and compare the fund's performance with similar funds within the same sector, he added.

The new index is set to cover both public and specialized funds that are offered privately such as private equity funds, venture capital funds, and real estate development funds, according to bin Hamdan.

The reason behind the launch of the index is mainly attributed to the surge in demand for investment funds in the recent period, he said.

This comes despite the fact that total assets of the Kingdom’s investment funds dropped by SR23.2 billion ($6.2 billion) in the second quarter of 2022, according to data from the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA. This drop recorded the steepest fall the Kingdom has seen since the second quarter of 2006, when the decrease in total fund assets amounted to SR30 billion.

Meanwhile, the Dubai Financial Market has already launched a new general index that offers investable and tradeable benchmarks for the equity market to participants in the market, Zawya reported.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will act as the calculation agent of the new index aiming to elevate investor’s experience in the process.

This joint venture plans on capping the threshold of a DFM index individual constituent at 10 percent of the index weightage instead of the current 20 percent. This will help limit the number of firms on the index.

Moreover, there will also be a quarterly rebalancing instead of the semi-annual review currently.

Other chief features of the new methodology include independent methodology oversight and index calculation based on actual free float.

Following ongoing discussions with market participants, DFM will also launch eight sectorial indices in addition to the DFM Sharia Index.

New sectors such as communication services, consumer staples, materials, real estate, utilities, financials, industrials, and consumer discretionary will be tracked by institutional sectors.

 

