What We Are Reading Today: A Passion for Ignorance

Author: Renata Salecl

Ignorance, whether passive or active, conscious or unconscious, has always been a part of the human condition, Renata Salecl argues.

What has changed in our post-truth, post-industrial world is that we often feel overwhelmed by the constant flood of information and misinformation.

It sometimes seems impossible to differentiate between truth and falsehood and, as a result, there has been a backlash against the idea of expertise, and a rise in the number of people actively choosing not to know.