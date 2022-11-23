You are here

What We Are Reading Today: A Passion for Ignorance

What We Are Reading Today: A Passion for Ignorance
Author: Renata Salecl

Ignorance, whether passive or active, conscious or unconscious, has always been a part of the human condition, Renata Salecl argues.

What has changed in our post-truth, post-industrial world is that we often feel overwhelmed by the constant flood of information and misinformation.

It sometimes seems impossible to differentiate between truth and falsehood and, as a result, there has been a backlash against the idea of expertise, and a rise in the number of people actively choosing not to know. 

What We Are Reading Today: The Global Rules of Art: The Emergence and Divisions of a Cultural World Economy

What We Are Reading Today: The Global Rules of Art: The Emergence and Divisions of a Cultural World Economy
Author: Larissa Buchholz

Prior to the 1980s, the postwar canon of “international” contemporary art was made up almost exclusively of artists from North America and Western Europe, while cultural agents from other parts of the world often found themselves on the margins.

The Global Rules of Art examines how this discriminatory situation has changed in recent decades.

Drawing from abundant sources—including objective indicators from more than one hundred countries, multiple institutional histories and discourses, extensive fieldwork, and interviews with artists, critics, curators, gallerists, and auction house agents—Larissa Buchholz examines the emergence of a world-spanning art field whose logics have increasingly become defined in global terms.

What We Are Reading Today: Natural Gas Liquids

What We Are Reading Today: In the Footsteps of Audubon

What We Are Reading Today: In the Footsteps of Audubon
Author: Denis Clavreul 
In the 19th century, ornithologist and painter John James Audubon set out to create a complete pictorial record of North American birdlife, traveling from Louisiana and the Florida Keys to the Gulf of Saint Lawrence and the cliffs of the Yellowstone River.

The resulting work, The Birds of America, stands as a monumental achievement in American art.

Over a period of 16 years, recording his own journey in journals and hundreds of original paintings, renowned French watercolorist Denis Clavreul followed in the naturalist’s footsteps.

In the Footsteps of Audubon brings together some 250 of Clavreul’s stunning watercolors along with illuminating selections from Audubon’s journals and several of his paintings.  

What We Are Reading Today: Natural Gas Liquids

Author: William L. Leffler

Written in accessible language, the book is a comprehensive overview of NGLs from production in the oil patch to consumption in the fuels and petrochemicals industries.
Author William Leffler covers everything from gas plants, logistics, storage, refinery operations, and the chemistry necessary to have a full understanding of the whole value chain.
Offering highlights and exercises, and many photos, illustrations and graphs, this book is the perfect resource for anyone seeking a better understanding of the world of natural gas liquids.
Natural-gas condensate is a low-density mixture of hydrocarbon liquids that are present as gaseous components in the raw natural gas produced from many natural gas fields.

 

 

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Mirror and the Mind: A History of Self-Recognition in the Human Sciences’ 

What We Are Reading Today: 'The Mirror and the Mind: A History of Self-Recognition in the Human Sciences' 
Author: Katja Guenther

Since the late 18th century, scientists have placed subjects — humans, infants, animals, and robots — in front of mirrors in order to look for signs of self-recognition.

Mirrors served as the possible means for answering the question: What makes us human?

In “The Mirror and the Mind,” Katja Guenther traces the history of the mirror self-recognition test, exploring how researchers from a range of disciplines — psychoanalysis, psychiatry, developmental and animal psychology, cybernetics, anthropology and neuroscience — came to read the peculiar behaviors elicited by mirrors. 

What We Are Reading Today: Oil 101

What We Are Reading Today: Oil 101
Author: Morgan Patrick Downey

OIL 101 is a guide to oil and an essential read for anyone coming to grips with where oil prices, the economy and society are headed. The writer provides the facts one needs to understand oil, from its history and chemistry, to refining, finished products, storage, transportation, and alternatives, and how prices are determined every day in global wholesale oil markets and how those markets are connected to prices at the pump, according to a review on goodread.com.
Oil producers have agreed to reduce crude oil production targets by 2.0 million bpd from their previously stated targets beginning in November 2022. The announcement had a limited effect on our global oil production forecast in the October STEO when the cuts were first incorporated because we had already included an expectation that OPEC+ would not meet the previously stated production targets.

 

