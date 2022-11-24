You are here

Turkiye tells Russia it will continue to respond to attacks from northern Syria

Turkiye tells Russia it will continue to respond to attacks from northern Syria
Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar visits Land Forces Operation Center in Ankara on November 21, 2022. (Reuters)
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

Turkiye tells Russia it will continue to respond to attacks from northern Syria

Turkiye tells Russia it will continue to respond to attacks from northern Syria
  • Akar told Sergei Shoigu that "Turkiye's priority is to prevent the terrorism threat (from northern Syria) permanently"
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

ANKARA: Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar told his Russian counterpart in a call on Thursday that Ankara would continue responding to attacks from northern Syria, after Russia asked Turkiye to refrain from a full-scale Syria offensive.
Akar told Sergei Shoigu that “Turkiye’s priority is to prevent the terrorism threat (from northern Syria) permanently,” and said previous agreements on this issue need to be adhered to, the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement.
Senior Russian negotiator Alexander Lavrentyev on Wednesday said Turkiye should refrain from a full-scale ground offensive in Syria, because such actions could trigger an escalation of violence.

Topics: Turkiye Russia Syria

Jordan's King Abdullah II heads to Abu Dhabi

Jordan’s King Abdullah II heads to Abu Dhabi
Updated 24 November 2022
Arab News

Jordan’s King Abdullah II heads to Abu Dhabi

Jordan’s King Abdullah II heads to Abu Dhabi
Updated 24 November 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Jordan’s King Abdullah II headed to Abu Dhabi on Thursday for an official visit, state news agency (PETRA) reported.

He is scheduled to meet with the UAE’s President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

Topics: United Arab Emirates (UAE) Jordan

Iran must halt violence on protesters: UN rights chief

Iran must halt violence on protesters: UN rights chief
Updated 24 November 2022
AFP

Iran must halt violence on protesters: UN rights chief

Iran must halt violence on protesters: UN rights chief
  • The session in Geneva is the latest international effort to put pressure on Iran over its crackdown
Updated 24 November 2022
AFP

GENEVA: UN rights chief Volker Turk demanded an end to the “unneccessary” use of force against protesters in Iran, at an urgent meeting of the Human Rights Council on Thursday.
The UN’s top rights body was holding a specially-convened session to discuss whether to launch a high-level international investigation into the deadly crackdown on mass protests rocking Iran.
Turk, in his first appearance before the council since taking up his role, said Iran was mired in a full-fledged human rights crisis.
“The unnecessary and disproportionate use of force must come to an end,” he said.
“The old methods and the fortress mentality of those who wield power simply don’t work. In fact, they only aggravate the situation. We are now in a full-fledged human rights crisis.”
Turk said people from across Iranian society were clamouring for change, showing incredible courage.
“I urge the government and those in power to listen,” he said.
“The security forces... have used live ammunition, birdshot and other metal pellets, tear gas and batons.
“According to reliable sources, a conservative estimate of the death toll so far stands at over 300, including at least 40 children. This is unacceptable.
“From what we could gather, around 14,000 people, including children, have so far been arrested in the context of the protests. This is a staggering number.”
He said that according to official sources, at least 21 people arrested in the context of the protests currently face the death penalty, of which at least six have been sentenced to death on charges of enmity against God and corruption on Earth.
Turk said statements had sought to delegitimize the protesters and label them as agents of enemies and foreign states.
“That’s a convenient narrative. As we have seen throughout history, it’s the typical narrative of tyranny.”
Turk said persistent impunity for human rights violations remained one of the major challenges in Iran, further fueling discontent and distrust.
“I therefore call for independent, impartial and transparent investigative processes into alleged violations of human rights, consistent with international standards,” he said.
“I call on the authorities immediately to stop using violence and harassment against peaceful protesters,” Turk added.
“And to release all those arrested for peacefully protesting, as well as --crucially — to impose a moratorium on the death penalty.
“Change is inevitable. The way forward is meaningful reforms.”

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran Mahsa Amini

Kuwait officials discuss OPEC+ oil output decrease with senior US Senator

Kuwait officials discuss OPEC+ oil output decrease with senior US Senator
Updated 24 November 2022
Arab News

Kuwait officials discuss OPEC+ oil output decrease with senior US Senator

Kuwait officials discuss OPEC+ oil output decrease with senior US Senator
  • Kuwait’s foreign minister reiterated that politics did not interfere with OPEC+ decision to reduce oil output
  • New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez reiterated US commitment to Gulf stability
Updated 24 November 2022
Arab News

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Parliament Speaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun received senior New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez, state news agency (KUNA) reported.

During the meeting, Kuwait’s foreign minister reiterated that politics did not interfere with the latest OPEC+ decision to reduce oil output. “The decision was based on technical study of the global oil market,” read KUNA statement.

He renewed Kuwait’s contribution to efforts to maintain stability in oil markets.

During the meeting, Menendez reiterated the US government’s commitment to achieving safety and security in the Gulf region.

Kuwaiti officials and Menendez also reviewed the historical ties between both countries, pledging further effort to advance cooperation to serve common interests.  

Recently, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Kuwait denied reports that there have been discussions to increase oil production at the next OPEC+ meeting.

The decision to cut production by 2 million barrels a day will stand till the end of 2023, they affirmed.

Topics: Kuwait United States of America (USA) OPEC+ OPEC+ alliance

UAE foreign minister reviews ties with Iranian counterpart

UAE foreign minister reviews ties with Iranian counterpart
Updated 24 November 2022
Arab News

UAE foreign minister reviews ties with Iranian counterpart

UAE foreign minister reviews ties with Iranian counterpart
  • The top diplomats discussed cooperation opportunities between UAE and Iran
Updated 24 November 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan received a phone call from his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Wednesday, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The top diplomats discussed opportunities for cooperation between UAE and Iran to serve mutual interests and reviewed ways to boost bilateral ties.  

“During the conversation, Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the UAE’s keenness to strengthen joint work and constructive cooperation regionally and internationally to establish security and stability in the region,” according to WAM statement.

Exchanging views on the latest regional and global issues of common interest, the UAE minister urged intensifying diplomatic efforts to “ensure sovereignty of states and uphold the international law and UN Charter.”

Topics: Iran United Arab Emirates UAE foreign minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan

UN chief discusses Western Sahara with Moroccan king

UN chief discusses Western Sahara with Moroccan king
Updated 24 November 2022
AFP

UN chief discusses Western Sahara with Moroccan king

UN chief discusses Western Sahara with Moroccan king
Updated 24 November 2022
AFP

RABAT: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres held a rare meeting with Morocco’s King Mohammed VI on Wednesday, where the pair discussed the disputed Western Sahara region.
The low-intensity conflict in Western Sahara has pitted Morocco against the Sahrawi independence fighters of the Polisario Front, supported by Algeria, for more than 40 years.
Morocco de facto controls 80 percent of the vast desert region, rich in phosphates and with a long Atlantic coast abutting rich fishing waters.
King Mohammed on Wednesday reaffirmed Morocco’s position that the regional dispute should be settled “within the framework of sovereignty and territorial integrity of the kingdom,” according to a royal statement.
The UN confirmed that Guterres and the monarch had discussed “the situation in the region and, in particular, in Western Sahara” on the sidelines of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations held in the Moroccan city of Fez.
The kingdom sees the Western Sahara as its own “southern provinces,” a region it controlled before colonial Spain seized it.
The Polisario Front is calling for a referendum on self-determination, which had been planned when a cease-fire was signed in 1991 but never implemented.
That cease-fire was shattered in November 2020.
In late October, the UN Security Council called on both sides to resume negotiations to allow for a “lasting and mutually acceptable” solution.
Last year, Guterres appointed Italian-Swedish diplomat Staffan de Mistura as his personal envoy for Western Sahara, in an attempt to revive the stalled peace process.
Mistura has since made several trips to the region, but in his recently published annual report Guterres said he was “deeply concerned about the evolution of the situation.”
Mohammed VI reiterated Wednesday “the support of the kingdom to the efforts of the Secretary-General and his personal envoy,” the royal office said.

Topics: United Nations (UN) Western Sahara Morocco

