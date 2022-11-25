US official urges ‘de-escalation’ as Turkiye strikes Syria

You are here

Ankara launched a campaign of air strikes across parts of Iraq and Syria on November 20, as part of Operation Claw-Sword, following a bombing in Istanbul on November 13 that killed six people. (AFP/File)
  • Turkiye this week launched a wave of airstrikes on suspected Kurdish rebels hiding in neighboring Syria and Iraq
  • The developments are “unacceptably dangerous and we are deeply concerned,” said Granger
BEIRUT: A US official in Syria on Friday called for an “immediate de-escalation” following days of deadly airstrikes and shelling along the Syria-Turkiye border, saying the actions destabilize the region and undermine the fight against the Daesh group.
Turkiye this week launched a wave of airstrikes on suspected Kurdish rebels hiding in neighboring Syria and Iraq, in retaliation for a deadly Nov. 13 bombing in Istanbul that Ankara blames on the Kurdish groups.
The groups have denied involvement in the bombing and say the Turkish strikes have killed civilians and threatened the anti-Daesh fight.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said that 67 civilians, gunmen and soldiers, have been killed in Turkish attacks in northern Syria since the airstrikes began.
Nikolas Granger, the US senior representative to northeastern Syria, said Washington “strongly opposes military action that further destabilizes the lives of communities and families in Syria and we want immediate de-escalation.”
The developments are “unacceptably dangerous and we are deeply concerned,” said Granger, who is currently in Syria, and added that the strikes also endanger US military personnel there.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened a new land invasion of northern Syria targeting Kurdish groups. On Friday, he said Turkiye would continue its “struggle against all kinds of terror inside and outside our borders.”
Turkiye and the United States both consider the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, a terror group for the decadeslong insurgency and attacks the group has staged within Turkiye’s borders.
But they disagree on the status of the main Kurdish militia in Syria, the People’s Protection Units, or YPG. The Syrian Kurdish group has been a key US ally in the fight against Daesh.
Turkiye has carried out three major incursions into northern Syria since 2016 and its forces still control part of the country.
Kurdish officials in Syria have been warning that any new Turkish incursion would disrupt the fight against Daesh, which still has sleeper cells and has carried out deadly attacks in recent months against the Syrian Kurdish-led opposition forces as well as Syrian government forces.
“We take these threats seriously and prepare to confront any ground attacks,” Siamand Ali, a spokesman for the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces told The Associated Press.

Campaign to amend penalty for sexual assault crimes in Lebanon

Campaign to amend penalty for sexual assault crimes in Lebanon
Updated 25 November 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Campaign to amend penalty for sexual assault crimes in Lebanon

Campaign to amend penalty for sexual assault crimes in Lebanon
  • Security forces: Average of six reported sexual assaults per month
Updated 25 November 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: On Friday, ABAAD launched a campaign to demand the amendment of Chapter Seven of the Lebanese Penal Code, on sexual assault crimes, calling on implementing stricter penalties for such crimes.

ABAAD Resource Center for Gender Equality is a UN ECOSOC-accredited organization that aims to achieve gender equality as an essential condition for sustainable social and economic development in the MENA region.

The campaign coincides with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, Nov. 25. The UN Commission for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women is launching a 16-day campaign to combat gender-based violence. Some Lebanese parties and trade unions, such as the Free Patriotic Movement, the Lebanese Kataeb Party, and the National Federation of Worker and Employee Trade Unions, responded to this UN call by holding meetings on Friday.

A recent ABAAD national survey showed that over half of women who were sexually assaulted in Lebanon did not report the crime due to considerations relating to dignity and honor.

A survivor of sexual assault who shared her experience with ABAAD said: “I was raped, and discovered I was pregnant five months after the crime. My family forbid me to report the perpetrator because they feared what people would say, and my brother threatened to kill me. I was in a deep state of shock, and was very affected psychologically, experiencing constant fear, anxiety, and wanting to isolate.”

The survey stated: “Six out of ten women who were sexually assaulted in Lebanon did not report the crime due to considerations relating to dignity and honor. While 75 percent of women considered sexual assault primarily a physical and psychological assault on women, 71 percent stated that the society considers it an attack on the family’s honor.”

According to the Security Forces’ figures, 57 cases of sexual assault were reported between January 2022 and October 2022 in Lebanon; 20 cases of rape and 37 cases of sexual harassment; an average of six cases per month.

ABAAD’s main message is that sexual assault is a crime worthy of a serious sentence to achieve justice for survivors first and foremost and to protect women and girls from sexual assault crimes.

The organization’s national survey included 1,800 women and girls residing in Lebanon (1,200 Lebanese, 400 Syrian, 200 Palestinian), whose ages ranged between 18 and 50 years, of different walks of life, living in various Lebanese regions.

Ghida Anani, Director of ABAAD, said: “We have already begun coordinating with all relevant parliamentarian blocs in the Lebanese Parliament to submit the proposed legal amendments of Chapter Seven of the Lebanese Penal Code. We count on the legislature in Lebanon to approve the proposed amendments and provide every survivor and victim of those crimes the justice they deserve.”

According to the survey, six out of ten women who have been sexually assaulted did not report it due to dignity and honor, and five out of ten women who were sexually assaulted did not report it because their families refused to do so due to dignity and honor.

It seemed remarkable that the behavior of women changed in reporting, as it differed between those who were sexually assaulted and those who were not subjected to sexual assault.

Women who were not subjected to sexual violence confirmed, at a very high rate (84 percent), that they would report such an assault. However, paradoxically, this percentage decreased significantly (55 percent) for women who were sexually assaulted, under the pressure of dignity and honor.

One of the testimonies read: “I was raped. I did not report it to the security forces because I did not have legal papers. I have been a refugee in Lebanon for years, and I was afraid that I would be arrested. I did not tell anyone about the crime, and what torments me most today is that the perpetrator was not punished.”

Four out of ten women who were sexually assaulted did not report the assault because no one would believe them. In contrast, two others did not report it because they do not trust that any action would be taken against the perpetrator.

Articles 503 and 504 of the Lebanese Penal Code define the crime of rape as the coercion by violence, threats, deception, or abuse of a mental or physical impairment, of any person other than one's spouse into sexual intercourse, and lay down the punishment for this offense.

“Sixty percent of the participants in the study supported increasing the penal sentences to life imprisonment for perpetrators of sexual violence, indecent acts, and threats, while 56 percent of the participants in the study considered that current sentences against perpetrators of sexual violence, indecent acts, and threats are unfair and are in favor of increasing them to life imprisonment,” the survey noted.

Organizations have previously worked on abolishing Article 522 of the Lebanese Penal Code, which exempts a rapist from punishment if he marries the victim.

The Gender Working Group (GWG), the Gender-Based Violence Working Group (GBV WG), and the National Commission for Lebanese Women (NCLW) have stated: “Violence against women and girls remains the most widespread and pervasive human rights violation worldwide affecting more than an estimated one in three women; a figure that has remained largely unchanged over the last decade. The most recent global estimates show that, on average, a woman or girl is killed by someone in her own family every 11 minutes.”

In this context, Joanna Wronecka, the UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, said: “The 16 days of activism are a reminder that we should not be silent to such a violation of women’s basic right to live in dignity, free from violence and fear. Lebanon’s recovery and building a better future for the country and its citizens depends to a large extent on empowering women and giving them the space to enjoy their full rights as active partners in society. The UN stands ready to support Lebanon in this process.”

The campaign, which will run for 16 days, from Nov. 25 to Dec. 10, consists of a social media campaign with the #16days and #سوا_ضد_العنف hashtags. It will also include a video and a series of social media posts calling for everyone’s commitment to protecting women and girls.

Iran bolsters border security to prevent ‘infiltration’

Iran bolsters border security to prevent ‘infiltration’
Updated 25 November 2022
AP

Iran bolsters border security to prevent ‘infiltration’

Iran bolsters border security to prevent ‘infiltration’
  • Deployment aims to prevent infiltration and the smuggling of weapons in the north by Kurdish opposition groups exiled in Iraq
  • Iran has several military bases near the Iraqi border and forces have been present there on a rotating basis for decades
Updated 25 November 2022
AP

BAGHDAD: Iran has sent additional units of special forces to fortify its northern border with Iraq and clamp down on what it says is infiltration by Kurdish opposition groups, Iranian state media reported on Friday.
Gen. Mohammad Pakpour, chief of ground forces of the paramilitary Iranian Revolutionary Guard, said “armored and special forces” units had been deployed to west and north-west provinces to bolster existing border security, the official IRNA news agency reported.
The deployment aims to prevent infiltration and the smuggling of weapons in the north by Kurdish opposition groups exiled in Iraq that Tehran claims is orchestrating country-wide anti-government protests. It is a claim the Kurdish groups deny and to date Iran has not provided any evidence to support it.
Iran has several military bases near the Iraqi border and forces have been present there on a rotating basis for decades.
The troop movement also comes after Iraq issued directives for boosting security along its side of the border to prevent further bombardment by Iran, according to a statement issued by Iraq’s military spokesman Maj. Gen. Yahya Rasool. Kurdish opposition groups have bases in Iraq’s Kurdish-run northern region.
Earlier this week, Iranian officials were quoted in state-run media as saying they did not have plans to conduct a ground military operation to root out opposition groups from the bases, despite having reportedly threatened to do so during the visit by top general Esmail Ghaani to Baghdad last week.
Country-wide protests engulfed Iran in September following the death of a young woman in police custody for violating the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code for women. The protests have become one the greatest challenges to Iran’s theocracy since the chaotic years after its 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Mahsa Amini, 22, died Sept. 16, three days after her arrest by Iran’s morality police. Iran’s government insists Amini was not mistreated in police custody, but her family says her body showed bruises and other signs of beating after she was detained.

Palestinians alarmed as Israeli far-right’s Ben-Gvir to become police minister

Palestinians alarmed as Israeli far-right’s Ben-Gvir to become police minister
Updated 25 November 2022
Mohammed Najib

Palestinians alarmed as Israeli far-right’s Ben-Gvir to become police minister

Palestinians alarmed as Israeli far-right’s Ben-Gvir to become police minister
  • The agreement does not account for a full and final new government in Israel
Updated 25 November 2022
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Palestinians are deeply concerned that Israeli far-right politician Itamar Ben-Gvir is to become police minister in a coalition deal with Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud Party that is set to create the most right-wing government in the country’s history.

Given Ben-Gvir’s ultra-extremist views, more violence and instability are expected in the Palestinian Territories and East Jerusalem.

He was convicted in 2007 of racist incitement against Arabs and backing a group considered by Israel and the US to be a terrorist organization.

Ben-Gvir will have an expanded security portfolio that will include responsibility for Border Police in the occupied West Bank.

Ibrahim Melhem, spokesman for the Palestinian government, told Arab News that the Israelis “should worry more than the Palestinians about the appointment of Ben-Gvir,” who espouses an extremist, racist, settler ideology.

He said: “He will not achieve security or stability for them as he promised, and will not defeat the Palestinian people. His appointment means greater sacrifices for the Palestinians and, in return, less security for the Israelis.”

Mustafa Barghouti, secretary-general of the Palestinian National Initiative Movement, told Arab News: “This is a hazardous development, and it means that the entire new Israeli government is moving toward a fascist policy, as Ben-Gvir will be responsible for Al-Aqsa Mosque, the Israeli police, and the Palestinians inside Israel."

He added that the world must see the “result of its silence on Israel’s successive crimes in recent decades. It is required to impose sanctions and a boycott on the Israeli government and declare the Ben-Gvir party a terrorist party.”

Ben-Gvir has long been a fierce opponent of Palestinian statehood, having been a settler in the West Bank, which Israel occupied in the 1967 war.

He was seen brandishing a gun at Palestinian demonstrators in occupied East Jerusalem during the election campaign.

Ben-Gvir also supports Jewish prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque complex, a flashpoint site holy to both Muslims and Jews. The location has seen repeated clashes between Muslims and Jewish visitors defying rules prohibiting prayer by non-Muslims.

He has also vowed to introduce unprecedented punitive restrictions on Palestinian prisoners.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said the deal involving Ben-Gvir would have a “potentially catastrophic impact on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict” and hinder the revival of negotiations between the two sides, which stalled in 2014.

The ministry has again demanded that the international community react to developments and put pressure on the incoming government to ensure that racist policies against Palestinians are not implemented.

Basem Naim, head of the Hamas political department in Gaza, told Arab News: “Appointing Ben-Gvir to this position is like appointing a fugitive criminal as a police governor.

“From our point of view, as Palestinians, the matter will not differ much because the essence of the work of the Zionist security services is racist and is based on oppressing the Palestinians and working to abuse them by all means.”

Retired Col. David Hacham, a former Arab affairs adviser to the Israeli Ministry of Defense, told Arab News that the appointment was an expected step by Netanyahu.

But he added: “We must consider that there may be an expected difference between Ben-Gvir’s prior positions and statements, and his actual behavior after his appointment.”

His arrival in government has prompted the US State Department to say that it expects all officials in the new Israeli administration to share the values of an “open, democratic society, including tolerance and respect for all in civil society.”

Meanwhile, a recent survey conducted by the Israel Democracy Institute shows that 71 percent of Israelis support the execution of Palestinian prisoners who carried out operations that resulted in deaths and injuries, compared to 63 percent in 2018.

Some 55 percent of Israelis are reported to support the execution of operatives in the field, compared to 37 percent in the previous survey.

The findings also reveal that 45.5 percent support heavy shooting toward the Palestinian population in response to any provocation, compared to 27.5 percent four years ago.

Support for the Israeli army ensuring that it does not violate the international laws of war has decreased.

Qadri Abu Bakr, head of the Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Commission, told Arab News that Palestinian prisoners “are ready to deal with new repressive measures, and if any of their rights are violated, they will have a response.”

Separately, the extremist Israeli group “Price Tag” burned four Palestinian vehicles at dawn on Friday and wrote racist phrases on walls in the towns of Abu Ghosh and Ein Naquba to the west of Jerusalem.

 

One killed in Sudan anti-coup protests: medics

One killed in Sudan anti-coup protests: medics
Updated 25 November 2022
AFP

One killed in Sudan anti-coup protests: medics

One killed in Sudan anti-coup protests: medics
  • The northeast African country has been gripped by unrest since Burhan seized power on October 25, 2021
  • The demonstrator was shot in the capital's twin city of Omdurman
Updated 25 November 2022
AFP

KHARTOUM: Sudanese security forces on Thursday shot dead a protester during renewed demonstrations against last year’s military coup led by army general Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, pro-democracy medics said.
The northeast African country has been gripped by unrest since Burhan seized power on October 25, 2021. He arrested the civilian leaders with whom he had agreed to share power in 2019 after mass protests led to the ouster of long-time autocrat Omar Al-Bashir.
The demonstrator was shot in the capital’s twin city of Omdurman, the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors said, bringing the total death toll from a crackdown on near-weekly anti-coup demonstrations to 120.
The protester, who was not named, died of wounds sustained after he was “hit in the abdomen by a bullet fired by security forces,” the committee said.
It was the first death since a security forces’ vehicle ran over a protester, medics said earlier, during demonstrations last month marking a year since the putsch.
Security forces also fired tear gas an stun grenades at protesters Thursday, an AFP journalist said.
Already one of the world’s poorest countries, Sudan plunged into a worsening economic crisis since the coup.
Demonstrators have for more than a year called on the military to “return to the barracks,” including during protests last week, while the United Nations urged restraint.
Efforts by the UN mission in Sudan to mediate a way out of the crisis between the country’s civilian and military leaders have so far failed to yield results.
But the two sides have welcomed a transitional constitution developed by the Sudanese Bar Association as a basis for a lasting agreement.
The man civilian bloc, the Forces for Freedom and Change, last week said it had approved a two-phase political process based on the Bar Association’s initiative, which would see the establishment of a civilian government.
Burhan had earlier said the military was presented with a “document” on the political process, adding: “We noted down observations to preserve the army’s dignity, unity and independence.”

Algeria issues death sentences over wildfire killing

Algeria issues death sentences over wildfire killing
Updated 24 November 2022
AFP

Algeria issues death sentences over wildfire killing

Algeria issues death sentences over wildfire killing
Updated 24 November 2022
AFP

ALGIERS: An Algerian court has pronounced death sentences against 48 people convicted of murder for killing a man they accused of setting deadly wildfires in summer 2020.

The murder of Jamal Ben Ismail, a singer who said he had gone to the Kabylie region outside Algiers to help battle wildfires that blazed across Algeria in 2021, shocked the country.

The fires killed dozens of people and left towns and villages in ruins. Authorities said arsonists had started the blazes, without giving any details. After he traveled to Kabylie, Ben Ismail was seized by dozens of young men from Larbaa Nath Irathen and burned alive according to testimony and videos presented during the trial.

Judges also sentenced 37 other people to terms of between two and 10 years in prison and acquitted 17 others.

The Kabylie region, a hotspot in the 1990s insurgency, remains politically sensitive with local demands for greater representation for the local culture and language.

Although much of Algeria’s interior is desert, the north has more 4 million hectares of forest, which is hit every summer by fires.

Critics say the authorities failed to prepare for the blazes.

Algeria’s army mobilized five helicopters, while its emergency services used three water-bombing helicopters to fight the flames, with firefighting aircraft also coming to help from Europe.

 

