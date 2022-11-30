You are here

Palestine's Nadeen Ayoub nabs runner up title at Miss Earth beauty pageant

Palestinian contestant Nadeen Ayoub has been named Miss Earth Water. (AFP)
DUBAI: Palestinian contestant Nadeen Ayoub has been named Miss Earth Water at the Miss Earth beauty pageant, which was held in Manila on Nov. 29.

Mina Sue Choi, a communications student from South Korea, won the Miss Earth crown, while three other hopefuls nabbed the elemental titles of Miss Fire, Miss Water and Miss Air.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Miss Earth (@missearth)

Columbia’s Andrea Aguilera was named Miss Earth Fire, while Australian hopeful Sheridan Mortlock scored the Miss Earth Air tiara.

Ayoub is the first woman to represent Palestine at the event, which was launched in 2001 and is recognized as one of four main international beauty pageants. Miss World, Miss Universe and Miss International round out the list.

Ayoub is a fitness coach and nutrition consultant and was one of two Arabs to compete — the other hopeful was Jihan Majid from Iraq.  

This year, 86 women competed in the pageant.

