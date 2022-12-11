Sanofi set to open regional headquarters in Riyadh, expand activities

You are here

  • Multinational pharmaceutical firm will be able to improve collaboration with local partners and capitalize on emerging opportunities created by the healthcare transformation underway in the country
RIYADH: Having officially received its regional headquarters license recently, Sanofi is keen to expand its activities in Saudi Arabia further, said Niven Al-Khoury, the multinational pharmaceutical and healthcare company’s general manager for general medicines in the Kingdom and Gulf countries.

“This is a vital move as we reinforce our commitment as a strategic partner to the Saudi Vision 2030,” she told Arab News in an exclusive interview.

According to Al-Khoury, with its new regional headquarters in Riyadh, Sanofi will also be able to improve collaboration with local partners, bring additional investment to the country and better capitalize on emerging opportunities created by the healthcare transformation underway in the country.

“Ultimately, this will allow us to be closer to where our patients and customers are and serve their needs faster and more efficiently, helping improve the quality of life for people and communities across the Kingdom,” she said.

Nurturing Saudi talent

With a rich history spanning more than 50 years, Sanofi has had a longstanding presence in the Kingdom. Today, it has more than 380 employees in Saudi Arabia, of which 207 are Saudi.

“We have been steadfast in our support of Vision 2030, which prioritizes nurturing Saudi talent,” Al-Khoury said. “More than 50 percent of our staff across various functions is Saudi. We are also strategizing to enhance Saudization in the company over the next three years.”

In addition, Sanofi provides a diverse array of educational and training programs for local healthcare practitioners.

“These programs effectively raise awareness about the latest treatments and technologies in diabetes management, which can help significantly reduce diabetes cases in this region,” explained Al-Khoury.

Over the last five years, Sanofi has delivered educational programs to thousands of healthcare professionals in the region — many of whom are talented Saudis. Additionally, it has established several strategic projects to empower pharmacy students and graduates.

“The most important of these is the Step Academy, which started in 2018. It includes summer training and employment in cooperation with King Abdulaziz University in Jeddah, King Saud University and Princess Nourah Bint Abdulrahman University in Riyadh,” explained Al-Khoury. “To date, we have trained more than 250 male and female students.”

Diabetes management

Saudi Arabia ranks among the top 20 countries worldwide for the prevalence of diabetes. There are an estimated 4.2 million diabetes patients in the country, of which around 1.8 million are undiagnosed. Given these alarming numbers, there is an urgent need for a holistic approach to diabetes management.

Sanofi addresses this by delivering individualized care through innovative medicines, digital solutions, education and collaboration through impactful partnerships.

“Sanofi’s innovative offerings, including therapies and digital solutions, have a favorable safety profile, HbA1c-lowering attributes, as well as a substantially reduced risk of weight gain to help patients manage their condition effectively,” Al-Khoury said.

She said that Sanofi’s ambition is to be the leading digital healthcare platform for patients, providers and researchers, combining innovative therapeutic options with smart solutions to make life easier for patients using insulin.




Amongst its notable collaborations, Sanofi signed a memorandum of agreement with the Saudi Ministry of Health and Saudi Health Council to adopt a Comprehensive Diabetes Management program, including diabetes education for primary healthcare centers.

Sanofi works with its partners, the Saudi Ministry of Health and Saudi Health Council, to provide an array of educational and training programs for healthcare practitioners.

“In 2022, we helped train more than 1,000 primary care practitioners in the Kingdom to support patients living with diabetes,” Al-Khoury informed.

Through its scientific research and continuing medical education programs, Sanofi brings innovation, improved access to quality healthcare, enhances the practice of medicine and further builds sustainable healthcare for society.

Since 2020 Sanofi launched and completed three real-world evidence studies in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf region, analyzing a dataset of around 1,000 subjects. These generated valuable insights into real clinical practice and a better understanding of the patient pathway.

“The results of these studies are expected to be published in international scientific journals and conferences,” Al-Khoury said. “We are also preparing for a new RWE study, expected to be launched in Saudi Arabia in 2023.”

Individualized patient care

There is an enormous demand for individualized patient care for patients living with diabetes, she informed. As such, Sanofi is working closely with healthcare professionals to provide the best possible care for patients through its range of therapeutic options, smart devices and services.

Sanofi uses a broad portfolio of digital and personal technology to deliver better outcomes for people living with diabetes in the Kingdom.

According to Al-Khoury, raising awareness and improving access to new standards of care is also crucial as are providing educational and training programs for healthcare practitioners, physicians as well as pharmacists.

“This will help facilitate comprehensive, high-quality healthcare to people living with diabetes and bolster the country’s public health,” she said. “It aligns with Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to have a comprehensive, effective and integrated health system, as well as allow equitable access to health services.”

Innovative portfolio

Sanofi’s innovative portfolio in the areas of diabetes, cardiovascular, vaccines, rare disease, immunology, oncology, and consumer healthcare empowers it to serve a wide range of patients in the Kingdom.

“We are a strategic partner to the Kingdom’s robust healthcare sector and key contributor to the nation’s economic diversification strategy and aspirations,” said Al-Khoury.

According to her, Sanofi is committed to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which aims to reduce the burden of imported medicines, generate high-skilled jobs, achieve national drug security, increase foreign direct investment and help position the Kingdom as the regional hub for biopharma and vaccine manufacturing.

“Sanofi is reinforcing its presence in the Kingdom and strengthening its partnership with the Saudi government by transferring its technology and know-how and localizing the manufacturing of its insulins and vaccines,” Al-Khoury added.

Recently, Sanofi has signed a strategic partnership with Saudi-based Sudair Pharmaceutical Co. for the technology transfer and localization of Sanofi’s full insulin portfolio to fulfill the demand of the Saudi market. In addition, this union will increase local production and ensure national drug security to serve and meet the community’s needs.

Digital transformation

What’s more, Sanofi is enhancing patient care through digital transformation. It has developed tools that can be integrated into patients’ daily routines while offering individualized care. Its smart solutions make life easier for patients using insulin.

It launched “My Dose Coach” in the Gulf region, a first-of-its-kind approved digital titration solution that helps patients and healthcare professionals to work together toward target fasting blood glucose and hence better control through insulin dose optimization.

“This also allows healthcare professionals to gain a more comprehensive view of patients to read trends and patterns and not just numbers, allowing them to work remotely to make better medical decisions,” concluded Al-Khoury.

 

 

Topics: Sanofi

MENA startups seal deals to widen their reach

MENA startups seal deals to widen their reach
Updated 7 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri

MENA startups seal deals to widen their reach

MENA startups seal deals to widen their reach
Updated 7 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri

CAIRO: Bahrain-based startup Calo secured $13 million in a pre-series A funding round co-led by venture capital firms Nuwa Capital and STV.

Established in 2019, Calo is a foodtech company that serves personalized meal subscriptions for busy people through its healthy and rotating menu of over 500 options.

Operating in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE, and Kuwait, the company plans to utilize its funding to double down on existing markets while exploring opportunities for regional expansion.

Calo has recently announced its expansion into Jeddah and Dammam in Saudi Arabia and other cities in the UAE and Kuwait.

“We’re delivering millions of meals per year and have consistently been quadrupling in growth year over year. We foresee this trend continuing over the next few years as the wellness wave continues to grow,” said Ahmed Alrawi, CEO of Calo, in a press statement.

The company has almost 700 employees worldwide and has raised $26.5 million since its inception.

The funding round saw participation from Khwarizmi Ventures, Al Faisaliah Group, AlRajhi Family Office and other investors.

The Morni show in Egypt

Saudi Arabia-based mobility solutions company Morni has announced a $10 million investment that targets new acquisitions in Egypt’s mobility space.

The company has partnered with acquisition and mergers advisory firm Exists.me with an agreement set to run until 2023.

“The Egyptian market will be a worthwhile new addition as we start multiple upcoming deals, and will get us closer to our goal to cover 100 million vehicles with our products by 2030,” Shehail Alshehail, managing director of Morni, said in a statement.

Founded in 2015, Morni is a super app for mobility solutions that offer towing and roadside assistance services while providing logistics options for vehicles in emergencies.

The company has over 2 million downloads and 1.2 million customers and has raised $14.7 million in total funding.

Order of the week

Egypt’s B2B marketplace OneOrder last week raised $3 million in a seed funding round led by Nclude after raising $1 million in February 2022.

Launched this year, the company connects restaurants to suppliers by utilizing its proprietary technology to improve the supply chain.

Since its launch, the company has raised $10.5 million in funding with investors like Egypt’s A15.

“We are delighted by the level of adoption and growth we have recorded over the past year, which is a testament to the fact that we are addressing a huge unmet demand in our region,” said Tamer Amer, co-founder and CEO OneOrder.

“Asides from improving efficiency, we are reducing costs and impacting restaurants’ bottom lines by saving them time through operational efficiency and money through improved purchasing power and economies of scale,” he added.

OneOrder has up to 600 stock-keeping units and recently partnered with financial technology provider Paymob.

Topics: MENA startups

Tarabut Gateway set to enter Saudi fintech space

Tarabut Gateway set to enter Saudi fintech space
Updated 28 min 43 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri

Tarabut Gateway set to enter Saudi fintech space

Tarabut Gateway set to enter Saudi fintech space
  • The company is the leading regional infrastructure provider for open banking
Updated 28 min 43 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri

CAIRO: Dubai-based fintech company Tarabut Gateway is strengthening its presence in Saudi Arabia with partnerships and operations to support open banking.

The Kingdom’s fintech sector is about to witness a huge opportunity, with open banking launching in the first quarter of 2023.

Open banking enables third-party developers to link applications and services to financial institutions by creating data transparency.

The company has been the leading business-to-business regional infrastructure provider for open banking with operations in the UAE, Bahrain and the Kingdom.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Abdulla Al-Moayed, CEO and founder of Tarabut Gateway, said that the company has already established multiple partnerships with fintech companies and banks in the Kingdom with plans to establish its local headquarters by March 2023.

“We will be building an entire country-specific operation in Saudi Arabia catering to that specific market. We are absolutely excited about the size of the market and the opportunity that it presents for which we will be setting operations to be able to entertain that market,” Al-Moayed said.

From Al-Moayed’s point of view, open banking is about the customer, as it allows individuals to have complete control over their financial data by granting or revoking access to that data.

“In the case of Saudi Arabia, we do everything from supporting the banks to preparing themselves for this new phenomenon of open banking by helping banks build the required infrastructure to be able to entertain and interact with these new licensed third parties,” he added.

Al-Moayed further explained that the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, has provided licensing to more than a dozen fintech companies, and more than 80 companies are registered in SAMA’s regulatory sandbox.


“In the case of Saudi Arabia, we do everything from supporting the banks to preparing themselves for this new phenomenon of open banking,” said Abdulla Al-Moayed, CEO and founder of Tarabut Gateway.

Aligned with Vision 2030, SAMA is keen to bolster the financial technology sector by increasing the number of fintech companies in the Kingdom and providing the proper infrastructure for open banking.

SAMA also enrolled Tarabut Gateway in the sandbox at the beginning of the year, where it started testing its open banking platform with banks and fintech.

“Our focus is to support and ensure that open banking becomes a success at the national level. More importantly, we are committed to supporting Saudi Arabia to succeed in open banking. And that is why we’re working the entire ecosystem, be it the fintech, banks or the regulator,” Al-Moayed explained.

The company is already in partnership with several large banks in the Kingdom, including Riyadh Bank, Saudi British Bank, Banque Saudi Fransi and Alinma Bank.

Al-Moayed announced that the company is working with several licensed fintech companies in the Kingdom, such as Malaa, Drahim and Tamam.

He also explained that the Kingdom would become an open banking blueprint for other countries to follow suit thanks to its well-governed operations to support fintech companies and banks.

The founder stated that the Kingdom’s central bank had put forth the appropriate supervision and environment for startups to mature and move into production.

Tarabut Gateway has raised $25 million in investments and has already started hiring a team for its local headquarters in the Kingdom.

Topics: fintech Saudi Arabia

Wizz Air launches Rome to Riyadh route

Wizz Air launches Rome to Riyadh route
Updated 10 December 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

Wizz Air launches Rome to Riyadh route

Wizz Air launches Rome to Riyadh route
  • Scheduled flights will run twice a week from Leonardo da Vinci Fiumicino hub
Updated 10 December 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: WIZZ Air launched this week its first direct flight from Rome to Riyadh.

Scheduled flights will run twice a week from Leonardo da Vinci Fiumicino hub and wil increase the Italian touristic presence in Saudi Arabia, according to a company statement.

The European low cost airline had already opened a regular route from Rome to Dammam and from Milan Malpensa to Jeddah, as part of twenty-three new routes to Saudi Arabia announced in recent months by WIZZ Air,

It confirmed the company's commitment in supporting the country's growing tourism sector, in line with the Vision 2030 program, the company said.

At a launch event in Rome Fiumicino airport Fahd Hamidaddin, Chief Executive Officer and Board Member of Administration of the Saudi Tourism Authority, said that the increase of flights between KSA and Italy was “helping us to create a new exciting destination for the Italian travellers.”

He continued: “We are very pleased and excited as this will allow to more and more Italians to come to Saud Arabia to explore our wonderful country and experience the authentic Arabian hospitality.”

Evelin Jeckel, Network Officer of WIZZ Air said that the new route “will directly link two capitals, all over the world most known for their immense historical and cultural heritage.” 

She thanked the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Saudi Tourism Authority, Riyadh International Airport and the Government of Saudi Arabia for their “continued support.”

Topics: business economy Italy Saudi Arabia Wizz Air

ACWA Power signs a $1.5bn agreement with Power China: Reuters

ACWA Power signs a $1.5bn agreement with Power China: Reuters
Updated 09 December 2022
Arab News

ACWA Power signs a $1.5bn agreement with Power China: Reuters

ACWA Power signs a $1.5bn agreement with Power China: Reuters
Updated 09 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia private utility firm ACWA Power has signed a $1.5 billion agreement with Power China, it has been reported by Reuters.

No further details were released, and ACWA Power did not respond to Arab News' request for a comment. 

The deal comes amid a flurry of Memorandums of Understanding signed by the energy provider with Chinese entities to coincide with the visit of China’s President Xi Jinping to the Kingdom.

ACWA Power signed MoUs that relate to financing, investment, engineering procurement and construction contracts and renewable energy equipment procurement in its clean and renewable energy projects. 

The strategic partners from China include Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Bank of China, SPIC Huanghe Hydropower Development Co,  and China Southern Power Grid International. 

Power China International Group, China Energy International Group, Jinko Solar Co, Sungrow Power Supply Co and Jolywood Solar Technology Co also inked agreements.

The deals will lay the ground for financing, investment and construction of ACWA Power’s global clean and renewable energy projects in Saudi Arabia and Belt and Road Initiative countries. 

Mohammad Abdullah Abunayyan, chairman of ACWA Power, said: “ACWA Power’s solid and growing relationship with major Chinese entities has contributed to our leading position in driving the global energy transition and reflects the valuable ties between Saudi Arabia and China.  

“As a leading developer of power, water and green hydrogen assets worldwide, and being headquartered in a Belt and Road Initiative country, we are in a unique position to support both the energy transition and economic transformation envisioned by Saudi Arabia’s forward-looking and iconic Vision 2030, as well as China’s Belt and Road initiative. 

“We look forward to playing a vital role in each of these national agendas that complement each other.” 

ACWA Power’s track record of collaboration with China started in 2009 when the firm opened an office in Beijing. 

To date, Chinese organizations have a hand in 47 projects within ACWA Power’s portfolio, spread across 12 countries.  

During this time, ACWA Power’s collaboration with Chinese firms have reached a $10billion with investors and financiers, and an additional $33 billion with Chinese EPC and suppliers, covering multiple landmark renewable and seawater desalination projects over the world.

Topics: ACWA Power Power China

AI and digital economy development key part of Saudi-China partnership plan

AI and digital economy development key part of Saudi-China partnership plan
Updated 09 December 2022
Arab News

AI and digital economy development key part of Saudi-China partnership plan

AI and digital economy development key part of Saudi-China partnership plan
Updated 09 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and China will work closely together on developing artificial intelligence as part of a deal struck between the two nations.

The Kingdom’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah bin Amer Al-Sawaha signed a strategic partnership plan with the Chinese Minister of Industry and Information Technology Wang Zhigang in a sign of the deepening ties between the governments.

The partnership develops a framework for cooperation, covering the fields of digital economy, communications and information technology, and promoting research and innovation in the field of emerging technologies, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

It will also improve aspects of communications infrastructure, and enable the growth of digital entrepreneurship through emerging business models such as financial technology and e-commerce.

It also covers cooperation in the fields of artificial intelligence, advanced computing and quantum information technology, in addition to robots and smart equipment, and work to develop their technologies and applications for industrial and commercial purposes.

Within the framework of this partnership, the two sides will also cooperate in the field of digital technology applications and radio frequency spectrum management, in addition to their cooperation in developing and building local capabilities in communication and data centers, developing digital platforms and cloud computing services, and expanding submarine cable projects.

The Saudi and Chinese sides will implement the terms of their partnership by exchanging information and experiences, activating visits between experts and specialists from both sides, and organizing conferences, seminars and working sessions.

The agreement comes in the wake of the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to the Kingdom.

It follows on from a memorandum of understanding signed with China’s Huawei Technologies on cloud computing and building high-tech complexes in Saudi cities, the government communication office said in a statement.

A statement released to mark the high-level visit said China and Saudi Arabia would explore common investment opportunities in petrochemicals and enhance cooperation in renewable energy, including nuclear, and develop projects for energy supply chains, efficiency and advanced technology.

Topics: Xi Jinping visit artificial intelligence (AI) digital economy

