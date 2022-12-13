You are here

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas
Bankman-Fried is under criminal investigation by US and Bahamian authorities. (AFP)
Updated 31 sec ago
AP

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas
Updated 31 sec ago
AP

NEW YORK: The former CEO of failed cryptocurrency firm FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, has been arrested in the Bahamas at the request of the US government, US and Bahamian authorities said Monday.
The arrest was made Monday after the US filed criminal charges that are expected to be unsealed Tuesday, according to US Attorney Damian Williams. Bankman-Fried had been under criminal investigation by US and Bahamian authorities following the collapse last month of FTX. The firm filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11, when it ran out of money after the cryptocurrency equivalent of a bank run.
“We expect to move to unseal the indictment in the morning and will have more to say at that time,” Williams said.
Bahamian Attorney General Ryan Pinder said the Bahamas would “promptly” extradite Bankman-Fried to the US once the indictment is unsealed and US authorities make a formal request. FTX is headquartered in the Bahamas and Bankman-Fried has largely remained in his Bahamian luxury compound in Nassau since the company’s failure.
A spokesman for Bankman-Fried had no comment Monday evening. Bankman-Fried has a right to contest his extradition, which could delay but not likely stop his transfer to the US
Bankman-Fried’s arrest comes just a day before he was due to testify in front of the House Financial Services Committee. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., chairwoman of the committee, said she was “disappointed” that the American public, and FTX’s customers, would not get to see Bankman-Fried testify under oath.
Bankman-Fried was one of the world’s wealthiest people on paper, with an estimated net worth of $32 billion. He was a prominent personality in Washington, donating millions of dollars toward mostly left-leaning political causes and Democratic political campaigns. FTX grew to become the second-largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world.
That all unraveled quickly last month, when reports called into question the strength of FTX’s balance sheet. Customers moved to withdraw billions of dollars, but FTX could not meet all the requests because it apparently used its customers deposits to cover bad bets at Bankman-Fried’s investment arm, Alameda Research.
Bankman-Fried said recently that he did not “knowingly” misuse customers’ funds, and said he believes his millions of angry customers will eventually be made whole.
The House Financial Services Committee will still hear testimony Tuesday from current CEO, John Ray III. Ray, who took over FTX on Nov. 11 and is a long-time restructuring specialist, has said in court filings that the financial conditions at FTX were worse than at Enron.
Bahamian authorities plan to continue their own investigation into Bankman-Fried.
“The Bahamas and the United States have a shared interest in holding accountable all individuals associated with FTX who may have betrayed the public trust and broken the law,” said Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis, in a statement.

Closing Bell: Saudi bourse catches dreary global cues, falls 105 points 

Closing Bell: Saudi bourse catches dreary global cues, falls 105 points 
Updated 12 December 2022
Nirmal Menon 

Closing Bell: Saudi bourse catches dreary global cues, falls 105 points 

Closing Bell: Saudi bourse catches dreary global cues, falls 105 points 
Updated 12 December 2022
Nirmal Menon 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index fell 105.12 points — or 1.04 percent — on Monday, to close at 10,033.19, trailing the major global indices that plunged in anticipation of the US consumer index report to be released on Tuesday. 

The apprehension emerges from the US wholesale inflation figures that have been rising for the last two months, and Federal Reserve could hike interest rates to tame inflation.  

The outcome of the Fed decision would increase the cost of borrowing, resulting in lesser economic activity and spurring a global recession. 

Most of the leading global indices dropped, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite each falling 0.7 percent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.9 percent. 

Similarly, Germany’s DAX fell by 0.5 percent, CAC 40 in Paris by 0.4 percent and Britain’s FTSE by 0.3 percent. 

The tremors could also be felt in the Asian markets, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng losing by 2.1 percent, the Shanghai Composite index by 0.9 percent and Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index by 0.2 percent. 

In the case of the Tadawul All Share Index, the last time the market touched 10,033.19 was 19 months ago when it closed at 10,048.70 points on April 18, 2021.  

The total trading turnover was SR5.94 billion ($1.58 billion) compared to SR3.05 billion on Sunday when TASI closed at 10,138.31. The parallel market Nomu also gained 52.98 points to close at 18,587.84. 

The day’s highlight was Americana Restaurants International’s debut on Tadawul and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange. The final offer price was set at 2.62 dirhams ($0.71) per share in the UAE and SR2.68 in Saudi Arabia. 

The company was founded in 1964 in Kuwait and began with its “Wimpy” brand operations in 1970, then KFC in 1973. 

From 1964 to 2016, the group diversified franchise partnerships to include Pizza Hut in 1979, Hardee’s in 1980, TGIF in 1994, and Krispy Kreme in 2006. 

The stock registered the highest trading volume on its opening day, exchanging 513 million shares for a value of SR1.41 billion. It closed 2.24 percent higher to end at SR2.74. 

Another notable gainer on TASI on Monday was Tanmiah Food Co., which finished 5.94 percent higher at SR103.40. National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia, also known as Bahri, ended 3.54 percent higher at SR27.75. 

The other top performers were ACWA Power and Dallah Health, which scored 2.9 percent and 2.85 percent higher, respectively. 

Tourism Enterprise Co., however, was the worst performer of the day, as its share price dwindled 9.95 percent to close at SR20.28. 

Other top losers on Monday were Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co., Al Gassim Investment Holding Co., Perfect Presentation for Commercial Services Co. and Saudi Advanced Industries Co. 

On the announcement front, Abdulaziz and Mansour Ibrahim AlBabtin Co., also known as Albabtain Foods, brought in some relief for its shareholders when on Monday it recommended a 5 percent cash dividend, at SR0.5 per share, for the first half of 2022, handing out a total of SR1.7 million in returns. 

The share price closed 3.79 percent higher to SR52.

PIF buys stake in renewables firm Skyborn as part of global expansion  

PIF buys stake in renewables firm Skyborn as part of global expansion  
Updated 12 December 2022
Arab News

PIF buys stake in renewables firm Skyborn as part of global expansion  

PIF buys stake in renewables firm Skyborn as part of global expansion  
Updated 12 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has acquired a 9.5 percent stake in German renewable firm Skyborn, as the fund continues its asset expansion in global markets.  

The investment in Skyborn Renewables, which is one of the leading offshore wind developers in the European and Asia Pacific region, will allow PIF to accelerate its energy transition journey at an international scale, and has been carried out in conjunction with Global Infrastructure Partners, according to a press release.  

It further noted that the German firm has over 20-year experience in the sector, with a track record of over 7 gigawatts of capacity developed to date, with a presence in over 15 European countries and multiple APAC markets.  

Skyborn also has multiple under-construction projects in Germany, France and Taiwan with a pipeline of over 30 GW of highly diversified offshore wind projects which are currently in various stages of development.  

The PIF is currently working toward achieving the commitment to develop 70 percent of Saudi Arabia’s power needs through renewable energy by 2030, as the Kingdom eyes fulfilling its net-zero target by 2060.  

“Offshore wind has a key role to play in driving global decarbonization and we see significant growth opportunities for Skyborn,” said Turqi A. Alnowaiser, deputy governor and head of the international investments division at PIF.  

The press release added that PIF is deploying capital both domestically and internationally to maximize its assets, which will in turn diversify Saudi Arabia’s economy in line with the goals outlined in Vision 2030.  

“We are excited to have one of our most important investor partners, PIF, invest alongside us in Skyborn Renewables. The investment supports our commitment to the energy transition through the continued growth of global renewable power generation,” said Matt Harris, founding partner of Global Infrastructure Partners. 

PIF has been allocating major investments in renewable energy firms which include ACWA Power and the Sudair and Al Shuaibah Solar Energy projects.  

The fund is also developing electric vehicles through investments in E1, and Lucid Motors.  

Earlier in November, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched Ceer, the first Saudi electric vehicle brand, which is expected to contribute to the Kingdom’s efforts toward reducing carbon emissions and driving sustainability to address the impact of climate change. 

Reaffirming its journey toward sustainability, PIF auctioned off 1.4 million tons of carbon credits in October during the 6th edition of the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh, as a part of its Voluntary Carbon Market initiative.  

According to data from the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute, PIF is currently at the fifth spot among the largest sovereign funds in the world with assets valued at $620 billion. 

In October, PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan said it has a complete plan in place to grow the fund’s assets to between $2 trillion to $3 trillion by the end of this decade.  

“We want to reach $1 trillion by 2025. And we are almost now less than $700 billion, we need close to $400 billion to reach this size of assets,” said Al-Rumayyan. 

He added: “We have a complete plan from now till 2030, on how to reach a trillion and reach between $2 to $3 trillion, and His Highness Crown Prince is determined to reach it.”

Saudi port joins Maersk's express shipping route in further boost for Kingdom's logistics plan

Saudi port joins Maersk’s express shipping route in further boost for Kingdom’s logistics plan
Updated 12 December 2022
Arab News

Saudi port joins Maersk’s express shipping route in further boost for Kingdom’s logistics plan

Saudi port joins Maersk’s express shipping route in further boost for Kingdom’s logistics plan
Updated 12 December 2022
Arab News

Riyadh: King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam is now part of container carrier giant Maersk’s express shipping service in a move that will boost trade between the Arabian Gulf and the Indian Subcontinent. 

The weekly service — known as Shaheen Express — links the port to major regional hubs such as Dubai’s Jebel Ali, India’s Mundra and Pipavav aboard container ship BIG DOG, which has a carrying capacity of 1,740 twenty-foot equivalent units. 

The announcement by the Saudi Ports Authority, also called Mawani, comes after several other shipping lanes chose Dammam as a port of call in 2022.  

These included SeaLead Shipping’s Far East to Middle East service, Emirates Shipping Line’s Jebel Ali Bahrain Shuwaikh (JBS), and Gulf-India Express 2 by Aladin Express. 

This is alongside the recent connection to Singapore and Shanghai ports on the Gulf China Service by Pacific International Lines. 

King Abdulaziz Port was declared the fourteenth most efficient port in the World Bank’s Container Port Performance Index for 2021, a historical achievement that stems from its state-of-the-art infrastructure, world-class operations, and record-breaking performance, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

In a sign of the growth of the facility, King Abdulaziz Port set a new container throughput record in June 2022, by handling 188,578 TEUs, surpassing the previous record of set in 2015. 

The record-breaking performance of the port was attributed to the rise in export and import volumes, as the Kingdom moves in line with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy aimed at turning Saudi Arabia into a global logistics hub.

 “The port’s strategic location on the Arabian Gulf lends it a distinct status as a trade gateway to the Kingdom’s eastern and central regions, which provides investors interested in setting up integrated logistics facilities that offer value-added services a competitive edge like no other,” said Mawani in the statement when the figures were released in September. 

Mawani is currently working on upgrading the 19 sq. km. port to make it capable of receiving giant vessels and handling up to 105 million tons annually. 

Jeddah hotel occupancy exceeds pre-pandemic levels in November 

Jeddah hotel occupancy exceeds pre-pandemic levels in November 
Updated 12 December 2022
Arab News

Jeddah hotel occupancy exceeds pre-pandemic levels in November 

Jeddah hotel occupancy exceeds pre-pandemic levels in November 
Updated 12 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's hotel industry continues on its trajectory to a full recovery with Jeddah's room occupancy and tariffs in November surpassing pre-pandemic levels. 

A report released by global hospitality data provider STR showed the key performance indicators — occupancy level, average daily rates and revenue per available room — in November to be higher than pandemic levels by 16.2 percent, 13 percent and 31.3 percent respectively. 

Despite the rebound from pandemic numbers, the market’s occupancy level was its lowest since April 2022, while ADR and RevPAR were the lowest since February 2022. 

STR’s preliminary data for November showed the occupancy level of Jeddah's hotels reached 54.5 percent last month, with Jeddah hoteliers quoting ADRs of SR586.71 ($156) and earning RevPAR of SAR319.50. 

According to the daily data from the report, the highest occupancy level of 75.2 percent was recorded on Nov. 30 – the only day of the month that the metric came in above 70 percent. 

Of all the industries impacted by the pandemic, the hospitality sector was the worst hit in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf, as in all other territories. 

In 2020, hotel occupancy rates declined to 49 percent in Riyadh from 60 percent in 2019. Likewise, Makkah witnessed a decline from 61 percent to 25 percent, and Jeddah from 58 percent to 37 percent, according to professional services firm Deloitte. 

When working on their post-recovery plan, Saudi Arabia factored in tourism as a major sector to focus on.  

The pace of growth is gathering steam as Saudi Arabia works to honor its Vision 2030 pledge to attract 100 million annual visitors within eight years. 

Speaking at the World Travel and Tourism Council Global Summit in Riyadh last month, Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb announced the Kingdom is offering investment opportunities worth $6 trillion in the travel and tourism sector through to 2030. 

“We built our tourism industry against the backdrop of a global disaster (COVID-19 pandemic). And we now have $6 trillion of investment opportunities through 2030,” said Al-Khateeb. 

He added: “We value collaboration, we have proved that it will work. Our shared commitment to partnerships will drive the global industry forward. Saudi Arabia is reimagining tourism, making use of the power of partnership and ensuring that no one is left behind.” 

Saudi Arabia’s massive investment in mega projects, including the $500 billion NEOM City and AlUla, will contribute to positioning the Kingdom as a major travel and tourism destination, Julia Simpson, president and CEO of the World Travel and Tourism Council, told Arab News earlier this year. 

The travel industry, which was worth $9.6 trillion before the COVID-19 pandemic, was cut in half during the pandemic. By next year, however, it is expected to climb to $10 trillion, she said.  

Simpson added that the Kingdom’s travel industry will witness significant growth and is projected to add $100 billion to the economy by 2032, as it continues to boost tourism investments. 

“All the investment that the Saudi government is making in developing what is a really beautiful country and opening up for travel and tourism is bearing fruit,” said Simpson on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh. 

Government initiatives aim to increase home ownership in KSA: PwC Middle East report 

Government initiatives aim to increase home ownership in KSA: PwC Middle East report 
Updated 12 December 2022
Arab News

Government initiatives aim to increase home ownership in KSA: PwC Middle East report 

Government initiatives aim to increase home ownership in KSA: PwC Middle East report 
Updated 12 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Ongoing initiatives implemented by the government, including access to finance and regulations standardizations, are reforming the housing market and improving access for Saudi families, according to a report from PwC Middle East.

Saudi Arabia’s housing demand stood at 99,600 houses in 2021 and is expected to increase by more than 50 percent to reach 153,000 houses by 2030. 

In 2017, more than 1.6 million Saudi nationals were on waiting lists for government housing programs, prompting the development of the “Housing Program in 2018” with the objective of increasing access for Saudi families to suitable housing.

This initiative reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s commitment to addressing challenges including population growth, rapid urbanization, an insufficient supply of affordable housing, and an unregulated self-build market. 

The report identifies some of the key measures that had a positive impact on the Kingdom’s transformation, including access to finance.

Addressing the barriers created by a high mortgage interest rate environment, this critical dimension directly targets the challenge of unaffordable houses through several government-backed initiatives.  

Access to sustainable financing solutions remains key with the Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co. having injected more than SR6.5 billion ($1.7 billion) by the end of 2020 with plans to refinance 20 percent of the Kingdom’s residential mortgage market by 2025.

Support from the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, has played a crucial role in the sector’s growth with minimum down payment requirements for property purchases being reduced from 30 percent to 5 percent of the purchase price in addition to increasing the number of banks offering home loans. 

As well as improving access to financing, the Kingdom has continued to increase the private sector’s involvement particularly in the development of affordable, quality, safe, and well-located housing.

The introduction of a central regulatory entity for the real estate sector in 2017, the General Authority for Real Estate, was established to regulate the sector, stimulate investment, and protect consumers.  

The improved governance helps stabilize the real estate’s rental and buyers’ market supported through initiatives such as Ejar that regulate the relationships between all parties in the rental process.  

The Saudi housing market’s transformation also focuses on enhancing the journey of the beneficiary.  

This dimension is critical for addressing low customer satisfaction levels and consists of several key initiatives including the Mulak program, Shrakat and Sakani.  

These initiatives enhance the partnership between the government and private sectors to provide solutions and residential products that meet the needs of citizens at affordable prices, and digitally enable Saudi homebuyers to apply for their first home online. 

Commenting on the report, Imad Shahouri, Middle East consulting real estate cluster leader, said: “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has made great strides in transforming the housing sector over the past few years.” 

“Government-led initiatives have positively reshaped the housing sector across its value chain and increased the homeownership percentages,” he concluded.

